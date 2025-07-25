货币 / BITO
BITO: ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF
19.90 USD 0.22 (1.09%)
版块: 金融 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日BITO汇率已更改-1.09%。当日，交易品种以低点19.74和高点20.05进行交易。
关注ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
BITO新闻
- Testing Gold And Bitcoin As Portfolio Diversification Tools
- BITO: Good Alternative To Play Bitcoin Bullish Trend (NYSEARCA:BITO)
- Ethereum Tries To Gather Momentum After The CPI Report (Technical Analysis)
- From Gray Areas To Green Lights: U.S. Digital Assets Enter The Mainstream
- VanEck Crypto Monthly Recap For August 2025
- What Income Investors Need To Know About BITO's Massive Yield (NYSEARCA:BITO)
- Bitcoin funds may soon be bigger than gold, even as yellow metal sets another round of records
- Markets Weekly Outlook: U.S. Non-Farm Payrolls, U.S. ISM Services PMIs, Eurozone Inflation
- Dow Jones New All-Time Highs: Market Reactions To Fed Chair Powell's Jackson Hole Speech
- Cryptocurrencies: Bitcoin Quickly Retreats From Record High
- VanEck Mid-August 2025 Bitcoin ChainCheck
- Cryptocurrencies Extend Their Decline From Recent Highs
- Markets Weekly Outlook – Jackson Hole, NZ Rate Decisions And U.K./EU Inflation Data
- BITO: Is Bitcoin Actually In A Supply Deficit? (NYSEARCA:BITO)
- VanEck Crypto Monthly Recap For July 2025
- Crypto Bounce: Bitcoin And Ethereum Play Catch-Up To Stock Market Highs (BTC-USD)
- The Investment Case For Bitcoin (undefined:BTC-USD)
- VanEck Mid-July 2025 Bitcoin ChainCheck
- BITO: There Are Better Ways To Play Bitcoin (Technical Analysis) (NYSEARCA:BITO)
- Profit Taking Continues To Weigh On Cryptocurrencies
- Stablecoins Look Here To Stay
- Crypto ETFs: Regulation, Returns And Rise Of Innovation
- Markets Weekly Outlook - U.S. Data Dump, Earnings Season And Trade Deals
- Bitcoin Pulls Back, Leaving A Mixed Sentiment In Crypto Markets
日范围
19.74 20.05
年范围
16.48 27.88
- 前一天收盘价
- 20.12
- 开盘价
- 20.02
- 卖价
- 19.90
- 买价
- 20.20
- 最低价
- 19.74
- 最高价
- 20.05
- 交易量
- 6.444 K
- 日变化
- -1.09%
- 月变化
- 5.35%
- 6个月变化
- 9.22%
- 年变化
- 10.19%
18 九月, 星期四
12:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 3.7
- 前值
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 7.6
- 前值
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 282 K
- 前值
- 263 K
12:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 1.935 M
- 前值
- 1.939 M
14:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- -0.2%
- 前值
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- $123.1 B
- 前值
- $150.8 B