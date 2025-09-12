Dövizler / XAGEUR
- Genel bakış
- Hisse senetleri
- Dövizler
- Kripto paralar
- Metaller
- Endeksler
- Emtialar
XAGEUR: Silver vs Euro
36.653 EUR 1.192 (3.36%)
Sektör: Emtialar Kâr para birimi: Euro
XAGEUR fiyatı bugün 3.36% değişti. Gün boyunca, Düşük fiyatı olarak 35.220 EUR ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 36.684 EUR aralığında işlem gördü.
Gümüş vs Euro hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Fiyat grafiği, Gümüş fiyatının geçmişte nasıl değiştiğini gösterir. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak fiyat trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
XAGEUR haberleri
- Weekly Forex Forecast - 21th to 26th September (Charts)
- Silver Price Forecast: XAG/USD recovery holds above $41.50 as buyers regain momentum
- Silver price today: rises on September 19
- Silver Price Forecast: XAG/USD advances to near $42.40 on Fed’s dovish policy outlook
- Gold prices head for fifth weekly gain after Fed rate cut
- Silver Price Forecast: XAG/USD steadies above $41.50
- Silver price today: rises on September 18
- Silver Forecast 18/9: Will Fed Trigger $45 Breakout? (Video)
- Gold prices slip from record levels as dollar rebounds after Fed cut
- Silver Price Forecast: XAG/USD steadies ahead of Fed interest rate decision
- Don’t let gold’s record run distract you from silver’s ‘explosive potential’ right now
- S&P 500 at 6,600 may just be a ’pit-stop’ before continuing higher: Piper
- Deutsche Bank raises 2026 gold forecast to $4,000 as bullion hits record highs
- Silver price today: falls on September 17
- Silver Price Forecast: XAG/USD plunges to near $41.70 ahead of Fed’s monetary policy outcome
- Gold prices tick down from record highs ahead of Fed decision
- Commerzbank raises end-year gold price target ahead of key Fed rate decision
- Silver price hits new 14-year high – Commerzbank
- Silver price today: broadly unchanged on September 16
- Gold uptrend intact, but due for correction before topping $4,000 in 2026
- Silver Price Forecast: Bulls pause near mid-$42.00s, eye next breakout
- These amateur traders won big as metals prices boomed in 2025. Here’s how they did it.
- Silver price today: broadly unchanged on September 15
- Silver price today: rises on September 12
XAGEUR için alım-satım uygulamaları
Biesuz
Yoan, Sylvain Biesuz
The BIESUZ expert advisor is a portfolio management algorithm that allows you to create your own forex currency basket . Here are a few random suggestions to help you understand how simple the process is. You can choose from 16 forex pairs, commodities, and indices from our selection. This expert advisor does not offer unrealistic promises such as becoming a millionaire in one year, but it will allow you to grow your money peacefully without grid or martingale strategies. If you purchase BIESUZ
Argento
Seyed Davoud Nikkhouy Tanha
2.25 (4)
Argento Tanıtımı – Gümüş Döviz Paritelerinde Hassas Alım-Satım Argento , yalnızca gümüş (XAG) döviz pariteleri olan XAGUSD, XAGEUR ve XAGAUD’yi H1 zaman diliminde işlem yapmak üzere geliştirilmiş güçlü, çoklu döviz destekli bir Uzman Danışman (EA)’dır. Argento , tamamen teknik analiz temelinde geliştirilmiş olup, güvenilmez ve abartılmış yapay zeka veya sinir ağı hilelerinden uzak durur. Bunun yerine, ciddi yatırımcılar için net, disiplinli ve şeffaf bir strateji yürütme sunar. Bu çoklu döviz d
Currency Strength Inspector
Paolo Miocchi
The Currency Strength Inspector (CSI) is an indicator for MT5 that measures and displays in an intuitive way the relative strength of individual currencies. It evaluates the performance of the major forex currencies (namely AUD, CAD, CHF, EUR, GBP, JPY, NZD, and USD) by examining their behavior a gainst all the others' in the same basket. This helps traders to have a global view of the market and its underlying "sentiment", as well as to identify strong and weak currencies for potential trad
SilverPulse AI
Babak Alamdar
3.64 (14)
Yeni enstrümanlarla işlemlerinizi çeşitlendirin, portföyünüz güçlensin Live Signal Bu fiyat promosyon süresince geçicidir ve kısa sürede artırılacaktır. Nihai Fiyat: 5000 $ Şu anki fiyatla sadece birkaç kopya kaldı, sonraki fiyat -->> 745 $ Welcome to the SilverPulse AI Hey, I'm SilverPulse AI! Bu, XAGUSD, XAGEUR ve XAGAUD gibi tam çiftlerle Gümüş veya XAG ticareti yapan ilk en akıllı robottur! Her gün haberleri kontrol ediyorum ve teknik, temel ve duygusal onayı olan her fırsattan yara
Günlük aralık
35.220 36.684
Yıllık aralık
25.744 36.684
- Önceki kapanış
- 35.461
- Açılış
- 35.437
- Satış
- 36.653
- Alış
- 36.683
- Düşük
- 35.220
- Yüksek
- 36.684
- Hacim
- 45.138 K
- Günlük değişim
- 3.36%
- Aylık değişim
- 7.96%
- 6 aylık değişim
- 16.33%
- Yıllık değişim
- 31.07%
21 Eylül, Pazar