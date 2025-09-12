FiyatlarBölümler
XAGEUR: Silver vs Euro

36.653 EUR 1.192 (3.36%)
Sektör: Emtialar Kâr para birimi: Euro

XAGEUR fiyatı bugün 3.36% değişti. Gün boyunca, Düşük fiyatı olarak 35.220 EUR ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 36.684 EUR aralığında işlem gördü.

Gümüş vs Euro hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Fiyat grafiği, Gümüş fiyatının geçmişte nasıl değiştiğini gösterir. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak fiyat trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.

Günlük aralık
35.220 36.684
Yıllık aralık
25.744 36.684
Önceki kapanış
35.461
Açılış
35.437
Satış
36.653
Alış
36.683
Düşük
35.220
Yüksek
36.684
Hacim
45.138 K
Günlük değişim
3.36%
Aylık değişim
7.96%
6 aylık değişim
16.33%
Yıllık değişim
31.07%
