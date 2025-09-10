货币 / XAGEUR
XAGEUR: Silver vs Euro
35.354 EUR 0.091 (0.26%)
版块: 大宗商品 盈利货币: Euro
今日XAGEUR价格已更改0.26%。当日，以低点35.190 EUR和高点35.429 EUR进行交易。
关注白银vs欧元动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。历史图表显示了过去白银价格的变化情况。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
日范围
35.190 35.429
年范围
25.744 36.346
- 前一天收盘价
- 35.263
- 开盘价
- 35.200
- 卖价
- 35.354
- 买价
- 35.384
- 最低价
- 35.190
- 最高价
- 35.429
- 交易量
- 1.693 K
- 日变化
- 0.26%
- 月变化
- 4.13%
- 6个月变化
- 12.21%
- 年变化
- 26.42%
