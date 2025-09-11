クォートセクション
通貨 / XAGEUR
金属に戻る

XAGEUR: Silver vs Euro

35.827 EUR 0.366 (1.03%)
セクター: コモディティ 利益通貨: Euro

XAGEURの価格は、本日1.03%変化しました。日中は、35.220EURの安値と35.984EURの高値で取引されました。

銀vsユーロダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。履歴チャートは、銀価格が過去にどのように変化したかを示しています。異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、分、時間、日、週、月ごとに価格の傾向とダイナミクスを監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

全画面チャート
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

XAGEUR News

XAGEURの取引アプリ

Biesuz
Yoan, Sylvain Biesuz
エキスパート
The BIESUZ expert advisor is a portfolio management algorithm that allows you to create your own forex currency basket . Here are a few random suggestions to help you understand how simple the process is. You can choose from 16 forex pairs, commodities, and indices from our selection. This expert advisor does not offer unrealistic promises such as becoming a millionaire in one year, but it will allow you to grow your money peacefully without grid or martingale strategies. If you purchase BIESUZ
Argento
Seyed Davoud Nikkhouy Tanha
2.25 (4)
エキスパート
Argento  のご紹介 – 銀（XAG）通貨ペア専用の精密トレーディング Argento  は、XAGUSD、XAGEUR、XAGAUD などの銀（XAG）通貨ペアを H1 時間足で取引するために開発された、強力なマルチカレンシー型エキスパートアドバイザー（EA）です。純粋なテクニカル分析に基づいて設計されており、信頼性の低い AI や過度に評価されたニューラルネットワークを使用しません。その代わりに、明確で規律ある透明な戦略実行を提供し、本格的なトレーダー向けに設計されています。 この EA は完全にカスタマイズ可能で、ブローカーごとの銘柄表記（例：IC Markets）に合わせて取引シンボルを調整できます。 Argento  はブローカーに依存せず、ヘッジにも対応しており、さまざまな取引環境に対応できます。 資金を保護するために、利益を確保しドローダウンを抑える TrailStop など、重要なリスク管理機能を搭載しています。安定したパフォーマンスと長期的な信頼性を重視する方に最適です。 ________________________________________ Rec
Currency Strength Inspector
Paolo Miocchi
インディケータ
The  Currency Strength Inspector (CSI)  is an indicator for MT5 that measures and displays in an intuitive way the relative strength of individual currencies. It evaluates the performance of the major forex currencies (namely  AUD, CAD, CHF, EUR, GBP, JPY, NZD, and USD) by examining their behavior a gainst all the others' in the same basket. This helps traders to have a global view of the  market and its underlying "sentiment", as well as to identify strong and weak currencies for potential trad
SilverPulse AI
Babak Alamdar
3.64 (14)
エキスパート
新しい商品で取引を多様化すると、ポートフォリオがより強力になります    Live Signal  この価格はプロモーション期間中の一時的なもので、間もなく値上げされます 最終価格: 5000 $ 現在の価格では残りわずかです。次の価格は -->> 745 $  Welcome to the SiverPulse AI Hey, I'm SilverPulse AI! これは、Silver または XAG を XAGUSD、XAGEUR、XAGAUD などの完全なペアで取引する最初の最もスマートなロボットです。 私は毎日ニュースをチェックし、技術的、基本的、感情的な裏付けが得られる機会はすべて利用します。せっかちなトレーダーのポケットから患者のポケットにお金が落ちます！ この市場では、賢い人々と競争することになります。彼らはあなたのお金を手に入れようとしており、あなたも彼らのお金を手に入れようとしています。最も正確で積極的な市場分析を使って、頑張ります！あなたの幸運を祈ります！ Highlights: シンプルで使いやすい：各シンボルチャート（XAGUSD、XAGEUR、X
1日のレンジ
35.220 35.984
1年のレンジ
25.744 36.346
以前の終値
35.461
始値
35.437
買値
35.827
買値
35.857
安値
35.220
高値
35.984
出来高
17.208 K
1日の変化
1.03%
1ヶ月の変化
5.52%
6ヶ月の変化
13.71%
1年の変化
28.11%
19 9月, 金曜日
09:00
EUR
ECB Lagarde総裁スピーチ
実際
期待
09:30
EUR
ECB Supervisory Board Member Tuominen Speech
実際
期待
19:30
EUR
CFTC EUR投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
125.7 K