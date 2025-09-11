通貨 / XAGEUR
- 概要
- 株
- 通貨
- 暗号通貨
- 金属
- 指数
- コモディティ
XAGEUR: Silver vs Euro
35.827 EUR 0.366 (1.03%)
セクター: コモディティ 利益通貨: Euro
XAGEURの価格は、本日1.03%変化しました。日中は、35.220EURの安値と35.984EURの高値で取引されました。
銀vsユーロダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。履歴チャートは、銀価格が過去にどのように変化したかを示しています。異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、分、時間、日、週、月ごとに価格の傾向とダイナミクスを監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
XAGEUR News
- Gold prices head for fifth weekly gain after Fed rate cut
- Silver Price Forecast: XAG/USD steadies above $41.50
- Silver price today: rises on September 18
- Silver Forecast 18/9: Will Fed Trigger $45 Breakout? (Video)
- Gold prices slip from record levels as dollar rebounds after Fed cut
- Silver Price Forecast: XAG/USD steadies ahead of Fed interest rate decision
- Don’t let gold’s record run distract you from silver’s ‘explosive potential’ right now
- S&P 500 at 6,600 may just be a ’pit-stop’ before continuing higher: Piper
- Deutsche Bank raises 2026 gold forecast to $4,000 as bullion hits record highs
- Silver price today: falls on September 17
- Silver Price Forecast: XAG/USD plunges to near $41.70 ahead of Fed’s monetary policy outcome
- Gold prices tick down from record highs ahead of Fed decision
- Commerzbank raises end-year gold price target ahead of key Fed rate decision
- Silver price hits new 14-year high – Commerzbank
- Silver price today: broadly unchanged on September 16
- Gold uptrend intact, but due for correction before topping $4,000 in 2026
- Silver Price Forecast: Bulls pause near mid-$42.00s, eye next breakout
- These amateur traders won big as metals prices boomed in 2025. Here’s how they did it.
- Silver price today: broadly unchanged on September 15
- Silver price today: rises on September 12
- Silver price forecast: XAG/USD hits multi-year high, just above $42.00
- Trading Day: Easy does it, fresh peaks for Wall St
- Silver price today: falls on September 11
- Gold prices hold near peaks on rate cut hopes; US CPI looms
XAGEURの取引アプリ
The BIESUZ expert advisor is a portfolio management algorithm that allows you to create your own forex currency basket . Here are a few random suggestions to help you understand how simple the process is. You can choose from 16 forex pairs, commodities, and indices from our selection. This expert advisor does not offer unrealistic promises such as becoming a millionaire in one year, but it will allow you to grow your money peacefully without grid or martingale strategies. If you purchase BIESUZ
Argento のご紹介 – 銀（XAG）通貨ペア専用の精密トレーディング Argento は、XAGUSD、XAGEUR、XAGAUD などの銀（XAG）通貨ペアを H1 時間足で取引するために開発された、強力なマルチカレンシー型エキスパートアドバイザー（EA）です。純粋なテクニカル分析に基づいて設計されており、信頼性の低い AI や過度に評価されたニューラルネットワークを使用しません。その代わりに、明確で規律ある透明な戦略実行を提供し、本格的なトレーダー向けに設計されています。 この EA は完全にカスタマイズ可能で、ブローカーごとの銘柄表記（例：IC Markets）に合わせて取引シンボルを調整できます。 Argento はブローカーに依存せず、ヘッジにも対応しており、さまざまな取引環境に対応できます。 資金を保護するために、利益を確保しドローダウンを抑える TrailStop など、重要なリスク管理機能を搭載しています。安定したパフォーマンスと長期的な信頼性を重視する方に最適です。 ________________________________________ Rec
Currency Strength Inspector
Paolo Miocchi
The Currency Strength Inspector (CSI) is an indicator for MT5 that measures and displays in an intuitive way the relative strength of individual currencies. It evaluates the performance of the major forex currencies (namely AUD, CAD, CHF, EUR, GBP, JPY, NZD, and USD) by examining their behavior a gainst all the others' in the same basket. This helps traders to have a global view of the market and its underlying "sentiment", as well as to identify strong and weak currencies for potential trad
SilverPulse AI
Babak Alamdar
3.64 (14)
新しい商品で取引を多様化すると、ポートフォリオがより強力になります Live Signal この価格はプロモーション期間中の一時的なもので、間もなく値上げされます 最終価格: 5000 $ 現在の価格では残りわずかです。次の価格は -->> 745 $ Welcome to the SiverPulse AI Hey, I'm SilverPulse AI! これは、Silver または XAG を XAGUSD、XAGEUR、XAGAUD などの完全なペアで取引する最初の最もスマートなロボットです。 私は毎日ニュースをチェックし、技術的、基本的、感情的な裏付けが得られる機会はすべて利用します。せっかちなトレーダーのポケットから患者のポケットにお金が落ちます！ この市場では、賢い人々と競争することになります。彼らはあなたのお金を手に入れようとしており、あなたも彼らのお金を手に入れようとしています。最も正確で積極的な市場分析を使って、頑張ります！あなたの幸運を祈ります！ Highlights: シンプルで使いやすい：各シンボルチャート（XAGUSD、XAGEUR、X
1日のレンジ
35.220 35.984
1年のレンジ
25.744 36.346
- 以前の終値
- 35.461
- 始値
- 35.437
- 買値
- 35.827
- 買値
- 35.857
- 安値
- 35.220
- 高値
- 35.984
- 出来高
- 17.208 K
- 1日の変化
- 1.03%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 5.52%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 13.71%
- 1年の変化
- 28.11%
19 9月, 金曜日
09:00
EUR
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
09:30
EUR
19:30
EUR
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 125.7 K