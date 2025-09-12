통화 / XAGEUR
XAGEUR: Silver vs Euro
36.653 EUR 1.192 (3.36%)
부문: 원자재 수익 통화: Euro
XAGEUR 가격이 당일 3.36%로 변동했습니다. 당일 동안 저가 35.220 EUR와 고가 36.684 EUR로 거래되었습니다
은 vs 유로 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 과거 차트는 은 가격이 과거에 어떻게 변했는지 보여줍니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 가격의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
XAGEUR을 위한 트레이딩 애플리케이션
일일 변동 비율
35.220 36.684
년간 변동
25.744 36.684
- 이전 종가
- 35.461
- 시가
- 35.437
- Bid
- 36.653
- Ask
- 36.683
- 저가
- 35.220
- 고가
- 36.684
- 볼륨
- 45.138 K
- 일일 변동
- 3.36%
- 월 변동
- 7.96%
- 6개월 변동
- 16.33%
- 년간 변동율
- 31.07%
20 9월, 토요일