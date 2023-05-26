The Breaker Blocks with Signals indicator aims to highlight a complete methodology based on breaker blocks. Breakout signals between the price and breaker blocks are highlighted and premium/discount swing levels are included to provide potential take profit/stop loss levels.

This script also includes alerts for each signal highlighted.

🔶

🔹

Length: Sensitivity of the detected swings used to construct breaker blocks. Higher values will return longer term breaker blocks.



Use only candle body: Only use the candle body when determining the maximum/minimum extremities of the order blocks.



Use 2 candles instead of 1: Use two candles to confirm the occurrence of a breaker block.



Stop at first break of center line: Do not highlight breakout signals after invalidation until reset.



🔹

Only when E is in premium/discount zone: Only set breaker block if point E of wave ABCDE is within the corresponding zone.



Show premium discount zone: Show premium/discount zone.



Highlight Swing Break: Highlight occurrences of price breaking a previous swing level.



Show Swings/PD Arrays: Show swing levels/labels and pd areas.





🔶 USAGE

Frequently Asked Questions

Why nothing show on chart when i load inidicator?

How i build signal scan system with this indicator?

