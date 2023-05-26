Breaker Blocks with Signals
- Göstergeler
- Minh Truong Pham
- Sürüm: 1.10
- Güncellendi: 14 Ekim 2023
- Etkinleştirmeler: 5
This script also includes alerts for each signal highlighted.
🔶 SETTINGS
🔹 Breaker Blocks
- Length: Sensitivity of the detected swings used to construct breaker blocks. Higher values will return longer term breaker blocks.
- Use only candle body: Only use the candle body when determining the maximum/minimum extremities of the order blocks.
- Use 2 candles instead of 1: Use two candles to confirm the occurrence of a breaker block.
- Stop at first break of center line: Do not highlight breakout signals after invalidation until reset.
🔹 PD Array
- Only when E is in premium/discount zone: Only set breaker block if point E of wave ABCDE is within the corresponding zone.
- Show premium discount zone: Show premium/discount zone.
- Highlight Swing Break: Highlight occurrences of price breaking a previous swing level.
- Show Swings/PD Arrays: Show swing levels/labels and pd areas.
🔶 USAGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Why nothing show on chart when i load inidicator?
How i build signal scan system with this indicator?
