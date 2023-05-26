Breaker Blocks with Signals

3
The Breaker Blocks with Signals indicator aims to highlight a complete methodology based on breaker blocks. Breakout signals between the price and breaker blocks are highlighted and premium/discount swing levels are included to provide potential take profit/stop loss levels.

This script also includes alerts for each signal highlighted.

🔶 SETTINGS

🔹 Breaker Blocks

  • Length: Sensitivity of the detected swings used to construct breaker blocks. Higher values will return longer term breaker blocks.
  • Use only candle body: Only use the candle body when determining the maximum/minimum extremities of the order blocks.
  • Use 2 candles instead of 1: Use two candles to confirm the occurrence of a breaker block.
  • Stop at first break of center line: Do not highlight breakout signals after invalidation until reset.

🔹 PD Array

  • Only when E is in premium/discount zone: Only set breaker block if point E of wave ABCDE is within the corresponding zone.
  • Show premium discount zone: Show premium/discount zone.
  • Highlight Swing Break: Highlight occurrences of price breaking a previous swing level.
  • Show Swings/PD Arrays: Show swing levels/labels and pd areas.


🔶 USAGE

See images.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why nothing show on chart when i load inidicator?

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hW-KHHvUCWI

How i build signal scan system with this indicator?

https://youtu.be/VlaQJvTQVAw


Recensioni 3
kylewisani
181
kylewisani 2023.10.23 16:59 
 

No way! This is a really great product! Great support all time wins about 89% accuracy for sure , I recommend since I bought the. Other product here before this one is better than all , I’ve bought about 50 indicators here and this one has became my number 1

anjane201
864
anjane201 2024.04.29 11:08 
 

Sheer Crap !!

kylewisani
181
kylewisani 2023.10.23 16:59 
 

No way! This is a really great product! Great support all time wins about 89% accuracy for sure , I recommend since I bought the. Other product here before this one is better than all , I’ve bought about 50 indicators here and this one has became my number 1

Jon Stokes
139
Jon Stokes 2023.08.01 16:15 
 

L'utente non ha lasciato alcun commento sulla valutazione.

