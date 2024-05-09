Higher Timeframe Candle for MT4
- Göstergeler
- Minh Truong Pham
- Sürüm: 1.1
- Güncellendi: 9 Mayıs 2024
- Etkinleştirmeler: 5
The indicator show Higher timeframe candles for ICT technical analisys
Higher time frames reduce the 'noise' inherent in lower time frames, providing a clearer, more accurate picture of the market's movements.
By examining higher time frames, you can better identify trends, reversals, and key areas of support and resistance.
The Higher Time Frame Candles indicator overlays higher time frame data directly onto your current chart.
You can easily specify the higher time frame candles you'd like to view, and the indicator will overlay the higher time frame candles directly over the corresponding current time frame bars.
Setting:
+ Choose higher timeframe
+ Choose number of bar in history.