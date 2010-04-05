PandaMan

Pandaman is a state-of-the-art mean reversion trading system that operates during US trading hours. It is very different from most other scalping systems in that it uses unique trading logic on cross pairs that have a strong tendency towards mean reversions with high profit targets. EA enters the market with a 19-23 hour market order and does not open positions during the extension period (0:00-1:00). In terms of trading duration, this is classic scalping: in and out of trades within a few hours at most. EA uses a number of advanced techniques to identify the most accurate entry and exit points. Is that why the win rate is so high

TF:M5

Supported currency pairs:EURNZD,EURAUD,AUDNZD,NZDCAD

EA does not use Martingel or grid. It enters trades using only market orders and uses stops for each trade!

request

  • EA needs good brokerage conditions: low spread and slip point during rollover. I recommend using a very good ECN broker
  • EA should run continuously on VPS

Setting

  • Allow Opening a new Trade - on/off opening new trades
  • Lot-sizing Method - select the lot sizing method according to the risk you want to take: Fixed Lots will use fixed lot size from the "Fixed lot" parameter, Dynamic Lots will use Dynamic Lot parameter, Max Risk per Trade will calculate lots based on % risk per trade, 3 predefined presets will calculate risk automatically for you
  • Fixed Lot - fixed trading lot
  • Dynamic Lot - balance/equity to be used per 0.01 lot
  • Maximum Lot - max allowed trading lot
  • Maximum Spread, in pips - max allowed spread for position closing
  • Maximum Slippage for a non-ECN acc, in pips - max allowed slippage
  • Maximum Symbols at a time - max allowed number of symbols that can be opened at the same time
  • Allow to Buy/Sell - on/off Buy/Sell trades
  • Maximum Drawdown Percent - if current floating drawdown exceeds the specified % the EA will close open positions

  • Please allow network requests for the following URL

    1. https: //ec.forexprostools.com
    2. https: //www. worldtimeserver.com
    3. http: //timesrv. online

