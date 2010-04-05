Gravity Bands MT5

Gravity Bands

A powerful all-in-one market structure, momentum, and trend framework for any intraday trader.

The Gravity Bands Indicator is designed for traders who want clarity — not noise.
Whether you scalp or day-trade, this tool gives you a clean visual structure of the market:

  • Where the trend is
  • Where momentum is accelerating
  • Where structure shifts happen
  • Where price is fair or extendedWhen sessions activate and volatility begins

It does not predict the market. It reveals the market.

Gravity Bands has already become a core tool for many traders because it replaces messy charts with a simple, logical, structured view of the market — allowing you to focus only on high-quality moments.

Pay attention only few copies are sold at this price! Buy your Christmas gift now! 

You want a full mechanical trading plan to follow? Contact us after you have purchased the indicator!

Why Gravity Bands?

Most indicators show late signals, repaint swings, or overload your chart with noise.
Gravity Bands solves this by combining:

  • A multi-layer trend cloud
  • Dynamic volatility bands
  • Real-time BOS detection
  • Session-based filters
  • Clean, accurate swing logic

This indicator adapts to any instrument, but is particularly powerful on Gold (XAUUSD), indices, and high-volatility assets.

Input Parameters

📌 Structure Definition

  • Left Bars:  Number of candles to the left needed to validate a swing high or swing low.
  • Right Bars: Candles to the right required to confirm the swing. Ensures BOS is based on clean structure.
  • Min Points for BOS: How far price must break a previous high/low to qualify as a structure break.

📌 Gravity Cloud Settings

  • The Gravity Cloud represents dynamic intraday flow & volatility.
  • Guardian Limits (points): Defines how far price can be from the cloud before a signal is considered over-extended. Prevents chasing stretched moves.

📌 Signal Filter Mode

  • Breakout (No Filter): Shows all BOS signals regardless of cloud/trend context. Full transparency.
  • Breakout From Cloud: Signals only appear after a candle breaks outside the Gravity Cloud. Excellent for momentum traders.
  • Breakout Candle: Only prints signals when the actual breakout candle itself breaks structure — the cleanest and strictest filter.

📌 Session Anchors: These levels help you align the indicator with the momentum cycles.

  • BETA Start Hour / Minute: Activates the Beta session line
  • OMEGA Start Hour / Minute: Activates the Omega session line

What Makes Gravity Bands Unique

Unlike generic BOS indicators or traditional trend clouds, Gravity Bands integrates:
🌀 Trend + Structure + Session Timing + Volatility Stretch into one unified tool.

This lets you instantly see:

  • Where the trend is going
  • When momentum activates
  • If a structure break is meaningful
  • Whether price is stretched or still “fair”
  • Where sessions shift market behavior

The indicator doesn’t guess. It visualizes what the market is actually doing — clearly and objectively.

Perfect For

            ✔ Scalpers
            ✔ Intraday traders
            ✔ Structure-based traders
            ✔ Trend continuation traders
            ✔ Gold and indices traders
            ✔ Anyone wanting a clean, rule-based chart

You can find more details under this user guide

Need help or have questions? I am Lio, don't hesitate to reach out! I am always available to respond, help, and improve. 


Plus de l'auteur
FVG EA Pro
Haidar, Lionel Haj Ali
4.57 (30)
Experts
FVG EA PRO est un EA (Expert Advisor) incontournable basé sur le concept SMC, hautement personnalisable et utilisant des techniques avancées de FVG "Fair Value Gap" et de structure de marché pour prendre des transactions à probabilité élevée. Il est hautement configurable, vous pouvez construire diverses stratégies basées sur la structure du marché et le FVG comme critère d'entrée. FVG EA PRO peut être utilisé pour trader les Kill  Zones et les Silver Bullet. Il est entièrement compatible avec l
DrawDown Limiter
Haidar, Lionel Haj Ali
5 (20)
Utilitaires
Expert Advisor "Drawdown Limiter"  Vous êtes au bon endroit si vous recherchez un contrôle de drawdown, un limiteur de drawdown, une protection du solde, une protection de l'équité ou une limite quotidienne de drawdown en rapport avec les entreprises de gestion de capitaux (Prop Firm), FTMO, My Forex Fund, ou si vous souhaitez protéger votre compte de trading. Avez-vous déjà eu du mal à contrôler votre drawdown en tradant sur des comptes financés ? Cet EA est fait pour vous. Les entreprises de
Ultimate SMC
Haidar, Lionel Haj Ali
4.67 (6)
Experts
Ultimate SMC is a sophisticated MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor designed to act as a framework for traders using advanced Smart Money Concepts (SMC). If you are a smart money concept trader and want to enhance and automate your trading strategies, this EA is for you. It is designed to cater to advanced traders seeking a robust and versatile tool to implement precise and strategic trading maneuvers based on the smart money concept. The EA combines multiple sophisticated trading techniques and risk ma
ICT Silver Bullet MT5
Haidar, Lionel Haj Ali
5 (20)
Indicateurs
ICT Silver Bullet If you are searching for a reliable indicator to trade the ICT Silver Bullet concept, or ICT concepts, Smart Money Concepts, or SMC, this indicator will respond to your need!  Before version 2.2, this indicator was focused only on ICT Silver Bullet, but moving forward, we will include the different elements for smart money concept trading. This indicator will help you identify the following: FVG - fair value gaps Market structure: BOS and CHOCH. It is based on swing high and l
Step Ahead
Haidar, Lionel Haj Ali
4.86 (14)
Experts
"Step Ahead" est l'expert ultime pour les stratégie de breakout La stratégie de base consiste à trader le breakout d'une plage horaire. Elle prend en compte une heure de début et une heure de fin en tant qu'entrées. L'EA établit des transactions de breakout à la fin des plages horaires et gère les transactions via des mécanismes de breakeven et des stops suiveurs. Les transactions seront clôturées si le stop loss (SL) ou le take profit (TP) est atteint, et vous pouvez configurer la fermeture de
DrawDown Limiter MT4
Haidar, Lionel Haj Ali
5 (8)
Utilitaires
Expert Advisor "Drawdown Limiter"  Vous êtes au bon endroit si vous recherchez un contrôle de drawdown, un limiteur de drawdown, une protection du solde, une protection de l'équité ou une limite quotidienne de drawdown en rapport avec les entreprises de gestion de capitaux (Prop Firm), FTMO, My Forex Fund, ou si vous souhaitez protéger votre compte de trading. Avez-vous déjà eu du mal à contrôler votre drawdown en tradant sur des comptes financés ? Cet EA est fait pour vous. Les entreprises de
NewStorm
Haidar, Lionel Haj Ali
5 (1)
Experts
N ewStorm  is designed  mainly to trade after news events, and to open trades based on news results.  The EA can be used for swing trading by opening positions based on fundamental analysis with its SL and TP, or it can be used as scalper to profit from quick market move during the news to book some profit. An advanced grid recovery system is included that incorporates several advanced features such as ATR‐based grid spacing, dynamic lot allocation, smart drawdown reduction, trailing stops, and
T Manager for Price action Traders
Haidar, Lionel Haj Ali
4.5 (10)
Utilitaires
Maximisez votre succès en trading avec T Manager, la solution ultime de gestion du commerce conçue par des traders pour les traders. Avec son interface conviviale et ses fonctionnalités avancées, vous pouvez planifier, exécuter et gérer rapidement et facilement vos opérations de trading. Expérimentez un contrôle sans égal en ayant la possibilité de définir vos opérations de prix, vos stop loss et vos bénéfices avec facilité. Gérez votre risque avec précision et calculez la valeur monétaire de vo
Structure Blocks
Haidar, Lionel Haj Ali
5 (4)
Indicateurs
Structure Blocks: a structured way to analyze market structure  This indicator is for you if you are a price action or smart money concept trader. It identifies market trends' ultimate highs and lows and intermediaries' swing lows and highs. It adjusts based on candles' body where most of the volume is, disregarding wicks. Need help or have questions? I am   Lio , don't hesitate to reach out! I am always available to respond, help, and improve.  How it works: Each block consists of a move with
FREE
Trendy Tunnels MT5
Haidar, Lionel Haj Ali
5 (2)
Experts
Trendy Tunnels an expert advisor that automats a low-risk high-reward strategy. The default parameters of the EA correspond to the recommendation of the inventor of this strategy. This doesn't mean that those would work on any pair or any timeframe. Please do your backtesting and optimization, as this strategy is not optimized as it is now and we don't have predefined set files. Introducing our new MQL5 Expert Advisor, Trendy Tunnels! This trading system follows the trend by analyzing two moving
ICT Silver Bullet MT4
Haidar, Lionel Haj Ali
5 (14)
Indicateurs
ICT Silver Bullet If you are searching for a reliable indicator to trade the ICT Silver Bullet concept, or ICT concepts, Smart Money Concepts, or SMC, this indicator will respond to your need!  This indicator will help you identify the following: FVG - fair value gaps Market structure: BOS and CHOCH. It is based on ZIGZAG as it is the most subjective way to do it. ICT Silver Bullet windows and related notifications when it starts and when an FVG appears  Swing High and low that are potential bu
Breakout Momentum
Haidar, Lionel Haj Ali
5 (2)
Experts
Tic Tac Toe Scalper est un scalper automatisé pour la plateforme MetaTrader 5. Sa stratégie tire parti des "fausses évasions", des "évasions" et des "raids sur la liquidité" au-dessus et en dessous des prix actuels du marché. Il est efficace à la fois sur les marchés en consolidation et en movement. Il montre des résultats prometteurs lors du backtesting en utilisant le mode "chaque tick basé sur le vrai tick". il fait également ses preuves sur un compte réel. Les paramètres par défaut sont opt
Trade The Box
Haidar, Lionel Haj Ali
5 (1)
Utilitaires
Trade the   BOX   It is the must-have utility to help you automate the execution of your trading plan, managing scale-up, partial profit booking, and trade managing. It is very intuitive. You need to load it on a chart, set your trading plan, select your range with the BOX, and double-click to activate the trades.   Trade the   BOX   will take it over, ensuring your trading plan is mechanically executed without deviation. As it is a bot handling your trades, Scalpers, you will adore this utilit
Filtrer:
Aucun avis
Répondre à l'avis