Gravity Bands MT5

5

Gravity Bands

A powerful all-in-one market structure, momentum, and trend framework for any intraday trader.

The Gravity Bands Indicator is designed for traders who want clarity — not noise.
Whether you scalp or day-trade, this tool gives you a clean visual structure of the market:

  • Where the trend is
  • Where momentum is accelerating
  • Where structure shifts happen
  • Where price is fair or extendedWhen sessions activate and volatility begins

It does not predict the market. It reveals the market.

Gravity Bands has already become a core tool for many traders because it replaces messy charts with a simple, logical, structured view of the market — allowing you to focus only on high-quality moments.

Pay attention only few copies are sold at this price! Buy your Christmas gift now! 

You want a full mechanical trading plan to follow? Contact us after you have purchased the indicator!

Why Gravity Bands?

Most indicators show late signals, repaint swings, or overload your chart with noise.
Gravity Bands solves this by combining:

  • A multi-layer trend cloud
  • Dynamic volatility bands
  • Real-time BOS detection
  • Session-based filters
  • Clean, accurate swing logic

This indicator adapts to any instrument, but is particularly powerful on Gold (XAUUSD), indices, and high-volatility assets.

Input Parameters

📌 Structure Definition

  • Left Bars:  Number of candles to the left needed to validate a swing high or swing low.
  • Right Bars: Candles to the right required to confirm the swing. Ensures BOS is based on clean structure.
  • Min Points for BOS: How far price must break a previous high/low to qualify as a structure break.

📌 Gravity Cloud Settings

  • The Gravity Cloud represents dynamic intraday flow & volatility.
  • Guardian Limits (points): Defines how far price can be from the cloud before a signal is considered over-extended. Prevents chasing stretched moves.

📌 Signal Filter Mode

  • Breakout (No Filter): Shows all BOS signals regardless of cloud/trend context. Full transparency.
  • Breakout From Cloud: Signals only appear after a candle breaks outside the Gravity Cloud. Excellent for momentum traders.
  • Breakout Candle: Only prints signals when the actual breakout candle itself breaks structure — the cleanest and strictest filter.

📌 Session Anchors: These levels help you align the indicator with the momentum cycles.

  • BETA Start Hour / Minute: Activates the Beta session line
  • OMEGA Start Hour / Minute: Activates the Omega session line

What Makes Gravity Bands Unique

Unlike generic BOS indicators or traditional trend clouds, Gravity Bands integrates:
🌀 Trend + Structure + Session Timing + Volatility Stretch into one unified tool.

This lets you instantly see:

  • Where the trend is going
  • When momentum activates
  • If a structure break is meaningful
  • Whether price is stretched or still “fair”
  • Where sessions shift market behavior

The indicator doesn’t guess. It visualizes what the market is actually doing — clearly and objectively.

Perfect For

            ✔ Scalpers
            ✔ Intraday traders
            ✔ Structure-based traders
            ✔ Trend continuation traders
            ✔ Gold and indices traders
            ✔ Anyone wanting a clean, rule-based chart

You can find more details under this user guide

Need help or have questions? I am Lio, don't hesitate to reach out! I am always available to respond, help, and improve. 


Отзывы 2
Dave
489
Dave 2025.12.23 23:23 
 

Great indicator. I use it during the Asian time frame and it has at least a 65% success rate!

Maidu Saat
170
Maidu Saat 2025.12.09 07:14 
 

Excellent indicator — clear signals, smooth performance, and very easy to work with. Helps a lot with decision-making. Highly recommended!

