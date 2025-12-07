Gravity Bands MT5

5

Gravity Bands

A powerful all-in-one market structure, momentum, and trend framework for any intraday trader.

The Gravity Bands Indicator is designed for traders who want clarity — not noise.
Whether you scalp or day-trade, this tool gives you a clean visual structure of the market:

  • Where the trend is
  • Where momentum is accelerating
  • Where structure shifts happen
  • Where price is fair or extendedWhen sessions activate and volatility begins

It does not predict the market. It reveals the market.

Gravity Bands has already become a core tool for many traders because it replaces messy charts with a simple, logical, structured view of the market — allowing you to focus only on high-quality moments.

Why Gravity Bands?

Most indicators show late signals, repaint swings, or overload your chart with noise.
Gravity Bands solves this by combining:

  • A multi-layer trend cloud
  • Dynamic volatility bands
  • Real-time BOS detection
  • Session-based filters
  • Clean, accurate swing logic

This indicator adapts to any instrument, but is particularly powerful on Gold (XAUUSD), indices, and high-volatility assets.

Input Parameters

📌 Structure Definition

  • Left Bars:  Number of candles to the left needed to validate a swing high or swing low.
  • Right Bars: Candles to the right required to confirm the swing. Ensures BOS is based on clean structure.
  • Min Points for BOS: How far price must break a previous high/low to qualify as a structure break.

📌 Gravity Cloud Settings

  • The Gravity Cloud represents dynamic intraday flow & volatility.
  • Guardian Limits (points): Defines how far price can be from the cloud before a signal is considered over-extended. Prevents chasing stretched moves.

📌 Signal Filter Mode

  • Breakout (No Filter): Shows all BOS signals regardless of cloud/trend context. Full transparency.
  • Breakout From Cloud: Signals only appear after a candle breaks outside the Gravity Cloud. Excellent for momentum traders.
  • Breakout Candle: Only prints signals when the actual breakout candle itself breaks structure — the cleanest and strictest filter.

📌 Session Anchors: These levels help you align the indicator with the momentum cycles.

  • BETA Start Hour / Minute: Activates the Beta session line
  • OMEGA Start Hour / Minute: Activates the Omega session line

What Makes Gravity Bands Unique

Unlike generic BOS indicators or traditional trend clouds, Gravity Bands integrates:
🌀 Trend + Structure + Session Timing + Volatility Stretch into one unified tool.

This lets you instantly see:

  • Where the trend is going
  • When momentum activates
  • If a structure break is meaningful
  • Whether price is stretched or still “fair”
  • Where sessions shift market behavior

The indicator doesn’t guess. It visualizes what the market is actually doing — clearly and objectively.

Perfect For

            ✔ Scalpers
            ✔ Intraday traders
            ✔ Structure-based traders
            ✔ Trend continuation traders
            ✔ Gold and indices traders
            ✔ Anyone wanting a clean, rule-based chart

You can find more details under this user guide

Need help or have questions? I am Lio, don't hesitate to reach out! I am always available to respond, help, and improve. 


Comentários 2
Dave
489
Dave 2025.12.23 23:23 
 

Great indicator. I use it during the Asian time frame and it has at least a 65% success rate!

Maidu Saat
170
Maidu Saat 2025.12.09 07:14 
 

Excellent indicator — clear signals, smooth performance, and very easy to work with. Helps a lot with decision-making. Highly recommended!

