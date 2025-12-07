Gravity Bands - The Indicator

Gravity Bands – Trend, Momentum & Structure Visualization Tool

A powerful all-in-one market structure, momentum, and trend framework for any intraday trader.

The Gravity Bands Indicator is designed for traders who want clarity — not noise.

Whether you scalp or day-trade, this tool gives you a clean visual structure of the market:

Where the trend is

Where momentum is accelerating

Where structure shifts (BOS) happen

Where price is fair or extended

When sessions activate and volatility begins

It does not predict the market.

It reveals the market.

Gravity Bands has already become a core tool for many traders because it replaces messy charts with a simple, logical, structured view of the market — allowing you to focus only on high-quality moments.

🌀 Trend + Structure + Session Timing + Volatility Stretch into one unified tool.🌀

✔ Scalpers

✔ Intraday traders

✔ Structure-based traders

✔ Trend continuation traders

✔ Gold and indices traders

✔ Anyone wanting a clean, rule-based chart

All BOS signals and levels appear only after candle close.

Nothing repaints, nothing magically disappears.





Why Gravity Bands?

Most indicators show late signals, repaint swings, or overload your chart with noise.

Gravity Bands solves this by combining:

A multi-layer trend cloud

Dynamic volatility bands

Real-time BOS detection

Session-based filters

Clean, accurate swing logic

This indicator adapts to any instrument, but is particularly powerful on Gold (XAUUSD), indices, and high-volatility assets.

Key Features

✔️ Gravity Cloud — A dynamic intraday trend & volatility map

✔️ BOS (Break of Structure) Engine — Cleans swings, marks structural shifts

✔️ Guardian Limits — Filters out over-extended moves

✔️ Session Anchors (Alpha, Beta, Omega) — Visualize and filter London/NY momentum

✔️ Signal Filter Modes — Choose how much filtering you want

✔️ Clear swing logic — No repainting of BOS once candle closes

✔️ Alerts for Buy/Sell/BOS shifts

✔️ Works on any symbol, any timeframe

Everything is visual, intuitive, and built for fast decision-making.

Below is a clear explanation rewritten in MQL5-market style while remaining non-strategic:

📌 Structure Definition

Left Bars: Number of candles to the left needed to validate a swing high or swing low.

Right Bars: Candles to the right required to confirm the swing. Ensures BOS is based on clean structure.

Min Points for BOS: How far price must break a previous high/low to qualify as a structure break.



📌 Gravity Cloud Settings

The Gravity Cloud represents dynamic intraday flow & volatility.

Defines how far price can be from the cloud before a signal is considered over-extended.

Prevents chasing stretched moves.



📌 Signal Filter Mode

You can choose how the indicator filters BOS signals:

1. Breakout (No Filter): Shows all BOS signals regardless of cloud/trend context. Full transparency.

2. Breakout From Cloud: Signals only appear after a candle breaks outside the Gravity Cloud. Excellent for momentum traders.

3. Breakout Candle: Only prints signals when the actual breakout candle itself breaks structure — the cleanest and strictest filter.



📌 Session Anchors

These levels help you align the indicator with the London/NY momentum cycles.

BETA Start Hour / Minute: Activates the Beta session line (often used for London).

OMEGA Start Hour / Minute: Activates the Omega session line (usually for New York).



📌 Alerts and Visual Tweaks

Enable Alerts / Buy / Sell: Receive real-time popups for bullish/bearish structure breaks.

Distance of Arrows From Candle (points): Move BOS arrows slightly away from candles for a cleaner chart.

To receive the alerts as push notification make sure to enable the push notification in your metatrader 5 and to configure the MQID of your mobile phone application.















