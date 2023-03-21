USOpen Break Out MT4

The USOpen breakout strategy is executed at 3pm (GMT+2) and is ideal for extremely short-term and short-term trading, as this is when liquidity and trading volumes for USD-related currency pairs are higher, and there are more trading opportunities in volatile markets.

Using proprietary algorithms to calculate momentum data for the current market conditions, Buy Stop and Sell Stop orders are placed at the high and low points of the range box. When a one-sided market triggers the order, the opposite order is immediately cancelled, providing many profitable opportunities based on market activity and volatility.

Note: "Buy Stop" and "Sell Stop" are forex-related terms used to describe pending orders that are placed to buy or sell a currency pair at a price above or below the current market price, respectively. "Momentum" refers to the rate of change in a currency pair's price over time, and "range box" refers to a trading range or price level within which a currency pair has been moving for a period of time.

When the price breaks through a key resistance level, it triggers a buy/sell order, allowing participation in the upward/downward trend, and enabling quick entry at the price breakout for the potential to achieve higher profits.

  1. When the first trade reaches a profit of half its position, trigger a trailing stop-loss, and set a breakeven stop loss for the second trade.
  2. When the second trade reaches a profit level, trigger a trailing stop-loss.

Currency pairs & Timeframes

This strategy is trained to learn the historical market trends of USD-related currency pairs, with the main applied currency pairs being USDJPY, USDCAD, and EURUSD. However, you can test and experiment with other USD-related currency pairs at any time.
The strategy mainly seeks momentum breakout opportunities for trading during the US market opening session, with the primary applied time frame being M1. You can use charts of any time frame for testing and experimentation.


System Setting

  • Filter_TimeFrame : Time frame for calculating range momentum
  • Open_Hour : Order placement time - hours (-1: Automatic calculation of US market opening time, automatic adjustment for daylight saving time)
  • Open_Min : Order placement time - mins
  • SR_Priod : Period for calculating range momentum
  • serverTimeZone : GMT (Broker)
  • Delete_Order_Min : If the order is overdue, delete the pending order a few minutes after the opening time
  • SR_Shift (point) : Offset of the range high and low points


Trade Setting

  • Default_Balance : Setting the initial capital for calculating lot size
  • Set_Auto_Balance : Enable dynamic capital (account balance)
  • Default_lot_Size : Setting order lot size
  • Set_Auto_Lot_Size : Enable dynamic lot size (automatically convert order lot size based on available capital)
  • Loss_Percent : Maximum loss ratio of capital (Ex: 0.01 => 1%)
  • Limit_Balance : Capital limit (placing orders, account balance must be greater than this amount)
  • Profit_Mutiple : Profit multiplier
  • Trailing_Stop_Unit : Trailing stop distance
  • Locked_Minimum_Profit : Setting the first order to activate break-even stop loss




Yazarın diğer ürünleri
Mostafa System
Zhong Jie Wang
Göstergeler
重力拋物線系統 (Mostafa System) 輕鬆判別趨勢走向   提示完美進場點位   交易輔助清單   順勢交易系統 系統介紹： 重力拋物線系統，使用多項式非參數回歸方法計算拋物線重心及趨勢方向，而價格有非常高的機率會按照拋物線的趨勢方向前進，在依個上升趨勢拋物線中，綠線將會是我們第一個進場點，橘線會是第二個進場點，止損位置僅需要放置在橘線下方。此系統可大幅增加趨勢交易的勝率，交易者可清楚分辨當前交易方向，以及系統建議的進場位置。 影片教學： UncleForex 外匯大叔 ( https://youtu.be/G4Xahx2Mivg ) 今天大叔跟大家分享一套由歐洲的分析師，同時也是交易冠軍的 Mostafa Belkhayate 大師所創建的重力拋物線系統策略。 在交易的道路上我們時常聽到"順勢而為" ，按著趨勢方向去交易，然而大部分的交易者很難了解當下的盤面，到底是上升趨勢還是下降趨勢呢? 而重力拋物線系統，卻可以一眼輕鬆辨別趨勢?! 且還能找到最佳的進出場點位!趕緊觀看影片了解吧 ~
SuperGoldenSystem
Zhong Jie Wang
Göstergeler
超級剝頭皮系統 (Super Golden System)  短線交易的系統 超快速進出場獲取利潤 系統自帶提示功能 自動分析出場位置 系統介紹： 由Jasonforex團隊編寫的價格判斷系統 ， 分析當前週期趨勢方向，並結合Parabolic SAR 中短期指標技術,確認明確的反轉位置 ， 及推薦出場位置 ， 形成高勝率的短線交易模式 ，超級 剝頭皮系統在符合進場條件時，會在MT4上即時通知提示，提醒最佳的短線交易機會。 進出場設定位置： 買單(BUY) TP(止盈價位): 箭頭或提示訊息出現，當前價位 + GoldenK-TP * 自定義倍數 SL(止損價位):  當前價位 - GoldenK-TP * 自定義倍數 賣單(SELL) TP(止盈價位): 箭頭或提示訊息出現，當前價位 - GoldenK-TP * 自定義倍數 SL(止損價位):  當前價位 + GoldenK-TP * 自定義倍數 參數設定： 1. ShowArrows: 買單及賣單箭頭訊號提示 2. alertsOn: 所有通知訊息總開關(Message訊息/Soun
USOpen Break Out
Zhong Jie Wang
Uzman Danışmanlar
The USOpen breakout strategy is executed at 3pm (GMT+2) and is ideal for extremely short-term and short-term trading, as this is when liquidity and trading volumes for USD-related currency pairs are higher, and there are more trading opportunities in volatile markets. Using proprietary algorithms to calculate momentum data for the current market conditions, Buy Stop and Sell Stop orders are placed at the high and low points of the range box. When a one-sided market triggers the order, the oppo
