Price Rectifier Signals

This indicator provides trading signals based on the polarity of the dynamical parameters of two digital signals. The dynamical parameters (momentum-acceleration) are derived by applying a high quality momentum oscillator, MTEMA LPD ( see Top Gun Oscillators) to two digital signals. The MTEMA momentum oscillator is first applied to the price itself. Then, a rectification procedure is applied to the price based on the signals from the momentum oscillator yielding a rectified price signal. This switching procedure is very similar to the process of calculating the performance based on alternating buy and sell signals. Then the MTEMA LPD is applied to the rectified price. The idea is this: We want to filter the price momentum trading signals by using only those we expect to increase the performance - based on its dynamics- while discarding those that reduce the performance.

Screenshots 1  and 2 show the rectified price and the price momentum signals used to calculate them in each of the two possible cases based on the input "Rectification_Source". 

There are a total of eighteen unique combinations of dynamical paremeters based on polarity that can be use to derive trading signals. With additional options including the input price and changing the periods of the MTEMA LPD's . Strategy testing is critical to select the best performing signals for the pair and time-frame.  Some of these are plotted in the screenshots that follow.

The first buffer of the indicator (not plotted) is a trading signal. +10 for going long, and -10 for going short, or zero for exiting trades. This signal is accessed by using the iCustom function call.




Önerilen ürünler
Mommentum Channel
Noiros Tech
5 (2)
Göstergeler
YOU CAN NOW DOWNLOAD FREE VERSIONS OF OUR PAID INDICATORS . IT'S OUR WAY OF GIVING BACK TO THE COMMUNITY ! >>>    GO HERE TO DOWNLOAD Momentum channel is a simple momentum based system yet with a great degree of accuracy in detecting turning points. The market momentum are defined by Average True Range Channels . When price breaks these channels most times , it is an indication of a shift in market momentum and thus a possible new trend formation. The system can be traded on any time frame and
FREE
Color Macd Tf
Syarif Nur Arief
Göstergeler
MACD is well known indicator that still can be use for prediction where price will go next few minutes, hours or even weekly  With colored bar of Macd, your eyes can easily catch when color is changed based what market price movement to find any early trend on market. here is the parameter of the indicator: TF_MACD , default is 1 Hour , this mean you can see clearly MACD of 1 Hour TimeFrame on Lower TimeFrame. InpPrice , default is Price Close , this is original MACD parameter from Metaquotes st
FREE
High Pass Filter Candlesticks
Safwan Rushdi Khalil Arekat
Göstergeler
This indicator applies the  biquad high pass filter to the price-chart data, and displays the filter output for the OHLC as candlesticks. The candlesticks corresponds to the actual calculations of the filter value  during the formation of each price bar (not from all historical highs lows or closes). The shape of the bars therefore corresponds directly to the shape of each price bar. High pass filters are an underappreciated type of oscillator that are seldom used in technical analysis in the st
FREE
FFx MACD
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
4.2 (5)
Göstergeler
The purpose of this new version of the MT4 standard indicator provided in your platform is to display in a sub-window multiple timeframes of the same indicator. See the example shown in the picture below. But the display isn’t like a simple MTF indicator. This is the real display of the indicator on its timeframe. Here's the options available in the FFx indicator: Select the timeframes to be displayed (M1 to Monthly) Define the width (number of bars) for each timeframe box Alert pop up/sound/ema
FREE
Heiken Ashi RSI Oscillator
Noiros Tech
4.94 (17)
Göstergeler
YOU CAN NOW DOWNLOAD FREE VERSIONS OF OUR PAID INDICATORS . IT'S OUR WAY OF GIVING BACK TO THE COMMUNITY ! >>>    GO HERE TO DOWNLOAD This system is an Heiken Ashi system based on RSI calculations . The system is a free open source script originally published on TradingView by JayRogers . We have taken the liberty of converting the pine script to Mq4 indicator . We have also added a new feature which enables to filter signals and reduces noise on the arrow signals. Background HEIKEN ASHI Th
FREE
SilvMAT
MARC ALBRECHT SCHMID
4.83 (6)
Uzman Danışmanlar
SilvMAT EA – XAGUSD için Hassas Ticaret, Tamamen Ücretsiz Not:   Bu yeni geliştirilmiş bir EA'dır—mevcut etkileyici sonuçlara rağmen uzun vadeli performans hala değerlendiriliyor, dikkatli olun! Optimize Edilmiş:   XAGUSD M1 Önerilen Kurulum:   0.0001 lot Cent Hesabı €200+ veya Standart Hesap €20,000+ (kaldıraç 1:2000) ile güvenli ticaret için kullanın. Neden SilvMAT Seçmelisiniz? SilvMAT ile elit ticarete adım atın, Marc Albrecht Trading 'in devrimci Expert Advisor'ı. 10 yıldan fazla MT4 progr
FREE
Email Drawdown Alert
Roman Starostin
5 (12)
Göstergeler
Free informative Indicator-helper. It'll be usefull for traders who trade many symbols or using grid systems (Averaging or Martingale). Indicator counts drawdown as percent and currency separate. It has a number of settings: Count deposite drawdown according equity value and send e-mail or notifications to user if DD more than set; Sending e-mail when max open orders reached; Shows price and remaining pips amount before MarginCall on current chart and Account generally; Display summary trade lot
FREE
TG Macd 2 Line MT4
Daciana Elena Chirica
Göstergeler
The MACD 2 Line Indicator is a powerful, upgraded version of the classic Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator. This tool is the embodiment of versatility and functionality, capable of delivering comprehensive market insights to both beginner and advanced traders. The MACD 2 Line Indicator for MQL4 offers a dynamic perspective of market momentum and direction, through clear, visually compelling charts and real-time analysis. Metatrader5 Version |  How-to Install Product | How-to
FREE
MACD Line 2 MT4
Alexandru Chirila
Göstergeler
The MACD 2 Line Indicator is a powerful, upgraded version of the classic Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator. This tool is the embodiment of versatility and functionality, capable of delivering comprehensive market insights to both beginner and advanced traders. The MACD 2 Line Indicator for MQL4 offers a dynamic perspective of market momentum and direction, through clear, visually compelling charts and real-time analysis. Metatrader5 Version   |   All Products   |   Contact
FREE
Average Moving of Moving Average
Yevhenii Levchenko
Göstergeler
This indicator calculates average speed of moving average indicator. Here is parameters: BarsToProcess - indicator calculating period; MaPeriod - period of Moving Average indicator; AveragingPeriod - period (MA values) of the basis of which the average value is calculated; MA_Method, MA_Apply_to - using to set MA indicator parameters; Thats all! Good luck.
FREE
Rainbow MT4
Jamal El Alama
Göstergeler
Rainbow MT4 is a technical indicator based on Moving average with period 34 and very easy to use. When price crosses above MA and MA changes color to green, it’s a signal to buy. When price crosses below MA and MA changes color to red, it’s a signal to sell. The Expert advisor ( Rainbow EA MT4) based on Rainbow MT4 indicator, as you can see in the short video below is now available here .
FREE
Commodity Channel Index Corrected
Safwan Rushdi Khalil Arekat
5 (1)
Göstergeler
This indicator resolves an unrecognised defect in the Commodity Channel Index Oscillator (CCI). The CCI is based on a high pass filter calculated by subtracting the p-period simple moving average of a price signal (usually typical value) from the price signal itself. Then, the result is divided by the absolute mean deviation of the same period. The frequency response of a signal minus its simple moving average is shown in the first screen shot (in Blue). (see my free indicator : Q n D Frequency
FREE
Starting Points
Muhammed Emin Ugur
Göstergeler
The Starting Points indicator for MetaTrader 4 is a technical analysis tool that shows the monthly, weekly, and daily starting points, as well as the 1000-point and 500-point levels, in the forex market. The indicator is displayed as a series of horizontal lines that represent the starting points and levels. Benefits of Using the Starting Points Indicator Identify potential trend changes:   The Starting Points indicator can help traders identify potential trend changes by highlighting areas wher
FREE
Mr Beast Indicator
Luis Mariano Vazquez Marcos
Göstergeler
Indicador Gratuito desarrollado por Mr Beast Inversiones Mr Beast : Gestión de riesgo profesional. Brindo a la comunidad la entrada a productos de M Beast. Echar un vistazo a mis señales y expert advisors. Descuentos de hasta 70% Diclaimer: La negociación en Forex, CFD y Opciones conlleva un riesgo de pérdida sustancial y no es adecuada para todos los inversores. El alto grado de apalancamiento puede actuar en su contra y también en su favor, Antes de decidirse a operar en productos tan apalanca
FREE
FFx Force Index
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
5 (1)
Göstergeler
The purpose of this new version of the MT4 standard indicator provided in your platform is to display in a sub-window multiple timeframes of the same indicator. See the example shown in the picture below. But the display isn’t like a simple MTF indicator. This is the real display of the indicator on its timeframe. Here's the options available in the FFx indicator: Select the timeframes to be displayed (M1 to Monthly) Define the width (number of bars) for each timeframe box Alert pop up/sound/ema
FREE
Volatility Limit Trend
Safwan Rushdi Khalil Arekat
Göstergeler
Volatility Limit Trend Indicator (VLT), an original indicator by this developer,  is a trend indicator based on setting a fixed volatility limit as a percentage of price. Volatile price is allowed to wander between two channel lines defining the fixed volatility about a central line. The price crossing one of the channel lines defines an exceeding of the allowed volatility, and ushering in one of two situation : either a continuation or a reversal of trend. The first buffer of the indicator (not
FREE
Adjustable Fractal MT4
Dmitry Timin
4.76 (25)
Göstergeler
Adjustable Fractal MT4 is a modification of Bill Williams' Fractals indicator. The fractal consists of a two sets of arrows - up (upper fractals) and down (lower fractals). Each fractal satisfies the following conditions: Upper fractal - maximum (high) of a signal bar exceeds or is equal to maximums of all bars from the range to the left and to the right; Lower fractal - minimum (low) of a signal bar is less or equal to minimums of all bars from the range to the left and to the right. Unlike a s
FREE
Key Price Levels
Wafa Mohammed Omar Abou Alwafa
Göstergeler
Key Price Levels Indicator Indicator that shows the highs and lows for the significant price levels for past periods that could be potentially considered as reaction levels. The indicator displays the following price levels: Yesterday high and low The day before yesterday high and low Two days back high and low Last week high and low Last month high and low Last three month high and low (Quarter) Last year high and low
FREE
PastProjection
Gabriele Tedeschi
Göstergeler
Quante volte ti è capitato di aver bisogno di avere a grafico i livelli chiave di una candela chiusa del time frame precedente? Con PastProjection potrai far disegnare i livelli di Apertura, Chiusura, Massimo e Minimo della candela chiusa al time frame superiore scelto. I livelli sono spesso importanti e diventano supporti o resistenze, o entrambi. La prima volta che vengono raggiunti spesso fanno reagire la quotazione. I pattern su questi livelli sono spesso più efficaci. Tali livelli sono sign
FREE
DR IDR for all sessions
Chi Chun Ho
4.93 (15)
Göstergeler
Updates 9/12/2023 - If you are looking for the Spock EA, I don't sell it anymore. DM me for more info. 24/10/2023  -  Check out my other products. Starting to roll out some EAs & indicators based on this range. Currently there is no MT5 version. I am using MT4 myself. So I will spend my time mostly to develop more extensive stats for the Stats version and maybe even an EA. But I might  develop a MT5 version. All depends on the demand. Meaning, the more people request it, the bigger the chan
FREE
FFx Bollinger Bands
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
4.75 (4)
Göstergeler
The purpose of this new version of the MT4 standard indicator provided in your platform is to display in a sub-window multiple timeframes of the same indicator. See the example shown in the picture below. But the display isn’t like a simple MTF indicator. This is the real display of the indicator on its timeframe. Here's the options available in the FFx indicator: Select the timeframes to be displayed (M1 to Monthly) Define the width (number of bars) for each timeframe box Alert pop up/sound/ema
FREE
R 2EMA Color
Rwy Ksyby
5 (2)
Göstergeler
MT4 için R 2EMA Renk göstergesi, 2 EMA'nın geçişine dayalı sağlam alım satım sinyalleri sağlar. Anahtar noktaları Fiyat iki yeşil EMA'nın üzerine çıkıp kapandığında, bir alım satım sinyali oluşturur. Fiyat iki kırmızı EMA'nın üzerine çıkıp kapandığında, bir satış sinyali oluşturur. R 2EMA Renkli Forex göstergesi, ne zaman alım satım zamanı geldiğini belirlemeyi daha da kolaylaştırır 2 EMA satırı yeşile döndüğünde bir satın alma sinyali oluşur. 2 EMA çizgisi kırmızıya döndüğünde bir satış siny
FREE
SuperMac Free
Agus Wahyu Pratomo
4 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
FREE VERSION ONLY USE LOT SIZE 0.01 TO UNLOCK IT GO HERE  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/61498 SuperMac EA is a trading robot  for the trading on forex and trades  Scalping  Strategy and Tren Follower. This is a Trend Following system that trades in all session.   It use Multi Complex Algorithm to determine tren behaviour.  EA optimized on EURUSD, GBPUSD and NZDUSD (Use together) but can be use on other pair  Use PAIR can use 3 pairs (recommended to maximize profit) at the same time (
FREE
Solarwind No Repaint
Arinze Michael Ejike
Göstergeler
Solarwind No Repaint, normalize edilmiş fiyat verilerine Fisher Dönüşümü uygulayan ve potansiyel piyasa dönüm noktalarını tanımlayan histogram tabanlı bir gösterge oluşturan teknik bir osilatördür. Bu gösterge, fiyat hareketlerini Gauss normal dağılımına dönüştürerek döngüsel kalıpları ve momentum değişimlerini tüccarlar için daha görünür hale getirir. Nasıl Çalışır Gösterge, fiyat verilerini birkaç hesaplama adımı ile işler: Yüksek-Düşük Analizi : Belirtilen dönem boyunca en yüksek ve en düşük
FREE
Vanexio
Sayan Vandenhout
Uzman Danışmanlar
VANEXIO USES THE TREND WAVE INDICATOR AND IT CAN IDENTIFY THE BEGINNING AND THE END OF A NEW WAVE TREND MOVEMENT. AS AN OSCILLATOR, THE INDICATOR IDENTIFIES THE OVERBOUGHT AND OVERSOLD ZONES. IT WORKS GREAT TO CATCH THE SHORT TERM PRICE REVERSALS AND USES A MARTINGALE STRATEGY TO CLOSE ALL TRADES IN PROFIT. USE DEFAULT SETTINGS ON H1 OR HIGHER TIME FRAME ON ANY PAIR FOR MORE ACCURATE TRADES WHY THIS EA : Smart entries calculated by 5 great strategies The EA can be run on even a $20000 acco
FREE
MACD Arrows indicator
Nedyalka Zhelyazkova
Göstergeler
MACD Crossover Arrows & Alert is a MT4 (MetaTrader 4) indicator and it can be used with any forex trading systems / strategies for additional confirmation of trading entries or exits on the stocks and currencies market. This mt4 indicator provides a   BUY signal   if the MACD main line crosses above the MACD   signal  line . It also displays a   Sell signal   if the   MACD main line crosses  below the MACD   signal  line . STRATEGY Traders can use the MACD signal alerts from a higher time frame
FREE
Pivot Point daily
Meysam Ghasemi
Göstergeler
.................................if you need pivot point s levels............................... ............................this is a daily pivot point level creator........................... ...it is for daily pivots and show levels at times period H4 , H1 , M30 , M15 ,M 5... .................................also shows levels for 3 last days.............................. ................can use it with other indicators and see important levels...............
FREE
Macd Multi Time Frame FREE
FXsolutions
4.33 (3)
Göstergeler
With the MACD Multi Time Frame indicator, you can spot divergences of higher timeframes while you are searching for pinpointed entries on lower timeframes. This FREE version of the indicator works only on EURUSD and GBPUSD. The full version of the indicator can be found here: MACD Multi Time Frame This blog post gives you REAL-TIME MACD Divergence Analysis for FREE and tips how to trade the divergences: REAL-TIME MACD Divergence Analysis The MACD Multi Time Frame gives you a very good overview o
FREE
FFx Fractals
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
4.5 (2)
Göstergeler
The purpose of this new version of the MT4 standard indicator provided in your platform is to display in a sub-window multiple timeframes of the same indicator. See the example shown in the picture below. But the display isn’t like a simple MTF indicator. This is the real display of the indicator on its timeframe. Here's the options available in the FFx indicator: Select the timeframes to be displayed (M1 to Monthly) Define the width (number of bars) for each timeframe box Alert pop up/sound/ema
FREE
Bu ürünün alıcıları ayrıca şunları da satın alıyor
Gann Made Easy
Oleg Rodin
4.82 (145)
Göstergeler
Gann Made Easy , bay teorisini kullanarak ticaretin en iyi ilkelerine dayanan, profesyonel ve kullanımı kolay bir Forex ticaret sistemidir. WD Gann. Gösterge, Zararı Durdur ve Kâr Al Seviyeleri dahil olmak üzere doğru SATIN AL ve SAT sinyalleri sağlar. PUSH bildirimlerini kullanarak hareket halindeyken bile işlem yapabilirsiniz. LÜTFEN ÜCRETSİZ OLARAK TİCARET İPUÇLARI, BONUSLAR VE GANN MADE EA ASİSTANI ALMAK İÇİN SATIN ALIMDAN SONRA BENİMLE İLETİŞİME GEÇİN! Muhtemelen Gann ticaret yöntemlerini b
Trend indicator AI
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (68)
Göstergeler
Trend Ai göstergesi, trend tanımlamasını işlem yapılabilir giriş noktaları ve geri dönüş uyarılarıyla birleştirerek bir yatırımcının piyasa analizini geliştirecek harika bir araçtır. Bu gösterge, kullanıcıların forex piyasasının karmaşıklıklarında güvenle ve hassasiyetle yol almalarını sağlar. Birincil sinyallerin ötesinde, Trend Ai göstergesi geri çekilmeler veya düzeltmeler sırasında ortaya çıkan ikincil giriş noktalarını belirleyerek, yatırımcıların belirlenen trend içindeki fiyat düzeltmele
M1 Sniper
Oleg Rodin
4.89 (18)
Göstergeler
M1 SNIPER kullanımı kolay bir işlem göstergesi sistemidir. M1 zaman dilimi için tasarlanmış bir ok göstergesidir. Gösterge, M1 zaman diliminde scalping için bağımsız bir sistem olarak kullanılabilir ve mevcut işlem sisteminizin bir parçası olarak kullanılabilir. Bu işlem sistemi özellikle M1'de işlem yapmak için tasarlanmış olsa da, diğer zaman dilimleriyle de kullanılabilir. Başlangıçta bu yöntemi XAUUSD ve BTCUSD ticareti için tasarladım. Ancak bu yöntemi diğer piyasalarda işlem yaparken de ya
Dynamic Scalper System
Vitalyi Belyh
Göstergeler
" Dynamic Scalper System " göstergesi, trend dalgaları içinde işlem yapmak için scalping yöntemi için tasarlanmıştır. Başlıca döviz çiftleri ve altın üzerinde test edilmiştir, diğer işlem araçlarıyla uyumluluğu mümkündür. Ek fiyat hareketi desteğiyle trend boyunca pozisyonların kısa vadeli açılması için sinyaller sağlar. Göstergenin prensibi. Büyük oklar trend yönünü belirler. Küçük oklar şeklinde scalping için sinyaller üreten bir algoritma trend dalgaları içinde çalışır. Kırmızı oklar yüksel
Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
Bernhard Schweigert
4.79 (98)
Göstergeler
Şu anda %20 İNDİRİMLİ! Herhangi bir Acemi veya Uzman Tüccar için En İyi Çözüm! Bu gösterge paneli yazılımı 28 döviz çifti üzerinde çalışıyor. Ana göstergelerimizden 2'sine (Gelişmiş Para Birimi Gücü 28 ve Gelişmiş Para Birimi Dürtüsü) dayanmaktadır. Tüm Forex piyasasına harika bir genel bakış sağlar. Gelişmiş Para Birimi Gücü değerlerini, para birimi hareket hızını ve tüm (9) zaman dilimlerinde 28 Forex çifti için sinyalleri gösterir. Trendleri ve / veya scalping fırsatlarını belirlemek için
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.74 (69)
Göstergeler
An exclusive indicator that utilizes an innovative algorithm to swiftly and accurately determine the market trend. The indicator automatically calculates opening, closing, and profit levels, providing detailed trading statistics. With these features, you can choose the most appropriate trading instrument for the current market conditions. Additionally, you can easily integrate your own arrow indicators into Scalper Inside Pro to quickly evaluate their statistics and profitability. Scalper Inside
SMC Easy Signal
Mohamed Hassan
4.67 (12)
Göstergeler
2 copies left at $65, next price is $120 SMC Easy Signal was built to remove the confusion around the smart money concept by turning structural shifts like BOS (Break of Structure) and CHoCH (Change of Character) into simple buy and sell trading signals. It simplifies market structure trading by automatically identifying breakouts and reversals as they happen, allowing traders to focus on execution rather than analysis. Whether the market is continuing its trend or preparing to reverse, the i
Game Changer Indicator
Vasiliy Strukov
5 (2)
Göstergeler
Game Changer, metatrader'ınızı güçlü bir trend analiz aracına dönüştürmek için herhangi bir finansal enstrümanda kullanılmak üzere tasarlanmış devrim niteliğinde bir trend göstergesidir. Gösterge, yeniden çizim yapmaz ve gecikmez. Herhangi bir zaman diliminde çalışır ve trend tanımlamasına yardımcı olur, olası geri dönüşleri işaret eder, takip eden bir durdurma mekanizması görevi görür ve anında piyasa tepkileri için gerçek zamanlı uyarılar sağlar. İster deneyimli, ister profesyonel, ister avant
Trend Screener
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.79 (95)
Göstergeler
Trend Göstergesi, Trend Alım Satım ve Filtreleme için Çığır Açan Benzersiz Çözüm, Tüm Önemli Trend Özellikleriyle Tek Bir Araç İçinde Yerleştirildi! Forex, emtialar, kripto para birimleri, endeksler ve hisse senetleri gibi tüm sembollerde/araçlarda kullanılabilen %100 yeniden boyamayan çoklu zaman çerçevesi ve Çoklu para birimi göstergesidir. SINIRLI SÜRELİ TEKLİF: Destek ve Direnç Tarama Göstergesi sadece 50$ ve ömür boyu mevcuttur. (Orijinal fiyat 250$) (teklif uzatıldı) Trend Screener, grafik
Advanced Supply Demand
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (296)
Göstergeler
CURRENTLY 26% OFF !! Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the potentia
Entry Points Pro
Yury Orlov
4.61 (170)
Göstergeler
Yeniden boyamadan bir ticarete girmek için doğru sinyaller sağlayan MT5 için en iyi gösterge! Herhangi bir finansal varlığa uygulanabilir: forex, kripto para birimleri, metaller, hisse senetleri, endeksler. MT5 versiyonu burada Oldukça doğru alım satım sinyalleri sağlayacak ve bir alım satımı açıp kapatmanın en iyi zamanını size söyleyecektir. Göstergeyi ödeyen yalnızca bir sinyali işleme örneğiyle videoyu (6:22) izleyin! Çoğu tüccar, Giriş Noktaları Pro göstergesinin yardımıyla ilk işlem h
Adaptive Volatility Range
Stanislav Konin
5 (3)
Göstergeler
Adaptive Volatility Range [AVR] is a powerful tool for identifying key trend reversal points. AVR accurately reflects the Average True Range (ATR) of volatility, taking into account the Volume-Weighted Average Price (VWAP). The indicator adapts to any market volatility by calculating the average volatility over a specific period, ensuring a stable rate of profitable trades. You receive not just an indicator but a professional automated trading system , AVR-EA . Advantages: Automated Trading Sys
Currency Strength Wizard
Oleg Rodin
4.84 (55)
Göstergeler
Currency Strength Wizard , başarılı ticaret için size hepsi bir arada çözüm sağlayan çok güçlü bir göstergedir. Gösterge, birden çok zaman dilimindeki tüm para birimlerinin verilerini kullanarak şu veya bu forex çiftinin gücünü hesaplar. Bu veriler, şu veya bu para biriminin gücünü görmek için kullanabileceğiniz, kullanımı kolay para birimi endeksi ve para birimi güç hatları biçiminde temsil edilir. İhtiyacınız olan tek şey, işlem yapmak istediğiniz tabloya göstergeyi eklemektir ve gösterge size
Day Trader Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (14)
Göstergeler
Day Trader Master , günlük tüccarlar için eksiksiz bir ticaret sistemidir. Sistem iki göstergeden oluşmaktadır. Bir gösterge, satın almak ve satmak için bir ok işaretidir. Aldığınız ok göstergesidir. Size ikinci göstergeyi ücretsiz olarak sağlayacağım. İkinci gösterge, bu oklarla birlikte kullanılmak üzere özel olarak tasarlanmış bir trend göstergesidir. GÖSTERGELER TEKRARLAMAYIN VE GEÇ KALMAYIN! Bu sistemi kullanmak çok basittir. İki renkli bir çizgi olarak görüntülenen mevcut trend yönündeki o
IQ Gold Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
5 (4)
Göstergeler
Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD/Gold intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calcul
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
Göstergeler
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator - Yeni Nesil Forex Ticaret Aracı. ŞU ANDA %49 İNDİRİM. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator, uzun zamandır popüler olan göstergelerimizin evrimidir ve üçünün gücünü tek bir göstergede birleştirir: Gelişmiş Döviz Gücü28 Göstergesi (695 inceleme) + Gelişmiş Döviz İMPULS ve UYARI (520 inceleme) + CS28 Kombo Sinyalleri (Bonus). Gösterge hakkında ayrıntılar https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 Yeni Nesil Güç Göstergesi Ne Sunuyor?  Orijinallerde sevdiğiniz her şey, şimdi yeni
M1 Arrow
Oleg Rodin
5 (19)
Göstergeler
Piyasanın iki temel ilkesine dayanan bir gün içi stratejisi. Algoritma, ek filtreler kullanarak hacimlerin ve fiyat dalgalarının analizine dayanmaktadır. Göstergenin akıllı algoritması, yalnızca iki piyasa faktörü bir araya geldiğinde bir sinyal verir. Gösterge, daha yüksek zaman çerçevesinin verilerini kullanarak M1 grafiğinde belirli bir aralıktaki dalgaları hesaplar. Ve dalgayı doğrulamak için gösterge, hacme göre analizi kullanır. Bu gösterge hazır bir ticaret sistemidir. Bir tüccarın ihtiya
Currency Strength Exotics
Bernhard Schweigert
4.88 (33)
Göstergeler
ŞU ANDA %20 INDIRIMLI! Herhangi bir Acemi veya Uzman Tüccar için En İyi Çözüm! Bu Gösterge, Egzotik Çiftler Emtialar, Endeksler veya Vadeli İşlemler gibi herhangi bir sembol için para birimi gücünü göstermek için uzmanlaşmıştır. Türünün ilk örneğidir, Altın, Gümüş, Petrol, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH vb. gerçek para birimi gücünü göstermek için 9. satıra herhangi bir sembol eklenebilir. Bu benzersiz, yüksek kaliteli ve uygun fiyatlı bir ticaret aracıdır çünkü bir dizi tescilli özelliği ve yeni b
FX Power MT4 NG
Daniel Stein
4.95 (20)
Göstergeler
FX Power: Daha Akıllı Ticaret Kararları için Para Birimlerinin Gücünü Analiz Edin Genel Bakış FX Power , her piyasa koşulunda başlıca para birimlerinin ve altının gerçek gücünü anlamak için vazgeçilmez bir araçtır. Güçlü para birimlerini alıp zayıf olanları satarak, FX Power ticaret kararlarınızı basitleştirir ve yüksek olasılıklı fırsatları ortaya çıkarır. İster trendlere sadık kalın ister Delta'nın aşırı değerlerini kullanarak tersine dönüşleri öngörün, bu araç ticaret tarzınıza mükemmel bir
Volumatic Support Resistance Levels MT4 Scanner
Duc Hoan Nguyen
5 (1)
Göstergeler
Özel teklif : ALL TOOLS , tanesi sadece $35 ! Yeni araçlar   ilk   $30   için   ilk hafta   veya   ilk 3 alışveriş te olacak!  Trading Tools Channel on MQL5 : En son haberler için MQL5 kanalımı takip edin Volumatic Support/Resistance Levels Scanner, fiyat yapısına hacim bağlamı ekleyen bir destek‑direnç göstergesidir. İşlem hareketinin son pivotlar çevresinde nasıl kümelendiğini göstererek, alım veya satım ilgisinin en yoğun olduğu seviyeleri görmeyi sağlar. MT5 sürümü için:  Volumatic Support
Auto Optimized RSI
Davit Beridze
5 (2)
Göstergeler
Auto Optimized RSI , doğru alım ve satım sinyalleri vermek için tasarlanmış, kullanımı kolay ve akıllı bir ok göstergesidir. Geçmiş verilere dayalı işlem simülasyonları kullanarak, her enstrüman ve zaman dilimi için en etkili RSI seviyelerini otomatik olarak belirler. Bu gösterge, bağımsız bir işlem sistemi olarak veya mevcut stratejinize entegre edilerek kullanılabilir ve özellikle kısa vadeli işlem yapanlar için faydalıdır. Geleneksel RSI’nin sabit seviyeleri (örneğin 70/30) yerine, Auto Optim
PZ Trend Trading
PZ TRADING SLU
4.8 (5)
Göstergeler
Capture every opportunity: your go-to indicator for profitable trend trading Trend Trading is an indicator designed to profit as much as possible from trends taking place in the market, by timing pullbacks and breakouts. It finds trading opportunities by analyzing what the price is doing during established trends. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Trade financial markets with confidence and efficiency Profit from established trends without getting whip
Market Structure Break Out
Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou
5 (7)
Göstergeler
Market Structure Break Out (MSB) , MT4 ve MT5 için tasarlanmış gelişmiş bir araçtır. Bu gösterge, yatırımcıların piyasa hareketlerini yapısal olarak görmelerine yardımcı olur ve oklar ve uyarılar aracılığıyla trend yönünde veya ters yönde etkili işlem sinyalleri sunar. Ürünün en önemli özelliklerinden biri, kaybolmayan arz ve talep bölgelerini çizebilmesidir. Ayrıca, canlı geçmiş test (backtest) özelliği sayesinde yatırımcılar geçmiş performansı doğrudan grafik üzerinde inceleyebilir, bu da güv
Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.33 (6)
Göstergeler
Tanıtımı       Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO   çizelgeleri Pazar eğilimleri hakkında net bilgiler sağlamak için tasarlanan Heiken Ashi mumları, gürültüyü filtreleme ve yanlış sinyalleri ortadan kaldırma yetenekleriyle ünlüdür. Kafa karıştırıcı fiyat dalgalanmalarına veda edin ve daha sorunsuz, daha güvenilir bir grafik sunumuna merhaba deyin. Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO'yu gerçekten benzersiz kılan şey, geleneksel şamdan verilerini okunması kolay renkli çubuklara dönüştüren yenilikçi formülüdür. Kırmızı v
RSI Shift Zone MT4 Scanner
Duc Hoan Nguyen
5 (2)
Göstergeler
Özel teklif : ALL TOOLS , her biri sadece $35 ! Yeni araçlar   ilk   hafta   veya   ilk 3 satın alma   için   $30 olacaktır!  Trading Tools Channel on MQL5 : en son haberler için katılın RSI Shift Zone Scanner, RSI sinyallerini fiyat hareketi ile ilişkilendirerek piyasa duyarlılığının değişebileceği anları belirler. RSI, önceden ayarlanmış seviyeleri (varsayılan: aşırı alım 70, aşırı satım 30) aştığında veya altına indiğinde gösterge doğrudan grafikte bir kanal çizer. Bu kanallar, duyarlılığın
GOLD Impulse with Alert
Bernhard Schweigert
4.64 (11)
Göstergeler
Bu gösterge, 2 ürünümüz Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  +   Currency Strength Exotics  'in süper bir kombinasyonudur. Tüm zaman dilimleri için çalışır ve 8 ana para birimi artı bir Sembol için grafiksel olarak güç veya zayıflık dürtüsünü gösterir! Bu Gösterge, Altın, Egzotik Çiftler, Emtialar, Endeksler veya Vadeli İşlemler gibi herhangi bir sembol için para birimi gücü ivmesini göstermek için uzmanlaşmıştır. Türünün ilk örneğidir, Altın, Gümüş, Petrol, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH vb. içi
PRO Renko System
Oleg Rodin
5 (28)
Göstergeler
PRO Renko Sistemi, RENKO grafikleri ticareti için özel olarak tasarlanmış son derece hassas bir ticaret sistemidir. Bu, çeşitli ticaret araçlarına uygulanabilen evrensel bir sistemdir. Sistemi etkin piyasa sana doğru ters sinyallerine erişim hakkı denilen ses nötralize eder. Göstergenin kullanımı çok kolaydır ve sinyal üretiminden sorumlu tek bir parametreye sahiptir. Aracı, seçtiğiniz herhangi bir ticaret aracına ve renko çubuğunun boyutuna kolayca uyarlayabilirsiniz. Yazılımımla karlı bir
Gold AMS
Aleksandr Makarov
Göstergeler
Gold AMS   - is a good technical stock indicator. The indicator algorithm analyzes the asset price movement and reflects volatility and potential entry zones. The indicator 100% does not repaint!!! The best indicator signals: If a signal appears, it does not disappear! Unlike indicators with redrawing, which lead to loss of deposit, because they can show a signal and then remove it. Trading with this indicator is very easy. We wait for a signal from the indicator and enter the transaction, a
Advanced Reversal Hunter Pro
Stanislav Konin
Göstergeler
Advanced Reversal Hunter Pro (ARH) is a powerful, innovative volatility-based momentum indicator designed to accurately identify key trend reversals. Developed using a special algorithm that provides a clear construction of the average volatility range, without redrawing its values ​​and does not change them. The indicator adapts to any market volatility and dynamically adjusts the width of the band range, depending on current market conditions. Indicator advantages: Advanced Reversal Hunter Pro
Gold Flux Signal
Leandro Bernardez Camero
Göstergeler
Gold Flux Signal – XAUUSD için Repaint Yapmayan Sinyal Göstergesi Net sinyal üretimi için tasarlanmıştır – Gold Flux Signal, XAUUSD üzerinde net ve istikrarlı giriş sinyalleri sağlamak için geliştirilmiştir – Trend takibi ve breakout stratejileri için özel olarak tasarlanmış olup, grafik üzerinde karışıklık yaratmaz – Göstergenin tüm sinyalleri yalnızca kapanmış mumlar üzerinden hesaplanır – M1, M5 ve H1 zaman dilimleri için optimize edilmiştir Kararlı görsel sinyaller – Sinyal bir kez oluş
Yazarın diğer ürünleri
True Momentum
Safwan Rushdi Khalil Arekat
5 (6)
Göstergeler
This indicator represents a genuine momentum oscillator according to the true definition of "Momentum", and as realised by the techniques of digital filtering. ( Note : download a complete set of true momentum oscillators  here ). A scholarly paper on the subject   by the current developer can be found here , but in this description we shall borrow only the minimum of conceptual and mathematical framework needed. In the process, we expose some long-held myths about indicators supposedly measurin
FREE
Top Gun Oscillators
Safwan Rushdi Khalil Arekat
5 (2)
Göstergeler
Note : New in 1.6: the indicator now exports the trade signal (but not displayed). Go long with light blue. Go short with red. Exit otherwise. Signal to be imported to your EA using iCustom. This indicator provides Best of the Best linear filter momentum oscillators that I am aware of (Low Pass Differentiators, LPD's) . All of them are  recent developments by this developer, or other researchers. The oscillator line is the first buffer of the indicator, and can be called  in other indicators or
FREE
Discrete Fourier Transform of Price
Safwan Rushdi Khalil Arekat
Göstergeler
This indicator is a useful tool for visualising cyclic components in price. It calculates the Discrete Fourier Transform (DFT) of a price chart data segment selected by the user. It displays the cycles, the spectrum and the synthesised signal in a separate window.  The indicator is intended as a learning tool only, being unsuitable for providing actual trade signals. Download the file -  it is a free toy. Play with it to understand how signals can be transformed by controlling their cyclic comp
FREE
Price Change Distributions
Safwan Rushdi Khalil Arekat
Göstergeler
This indicator demonstrates that the price change of financial instruments is NOT a random walk process, as advocated by the "Random Walk Hypothesis", and as popularised by the bestselling book "A Random Walk Down Wall Street". I wish that were the case!  It is shown here that the real situation with price change is actually much worse than a random walk process!  Deceptive market psychology, and the bulls-bears tug of war, stack up the odds against traders in all instruments, and all time frame
FREE
High Pass Filter Trading Signal
Safwan Rushdi Khalil Arekat
Göstergeler
Latest Changes in 1.6 :  Added Signal Modes input. Mode 1 : HPF positive go long blue, HPF negative go short red. Mode 2 : slow envelope only, HPF above upper envelope go long blue, HPF below lower envelope go short red. Mode 3 : HPF above both upper envelopes - go long blue, HPF below both lower envelopes go short red. Mode 4 : Go long blue if HPF crosses above upper slow, but fast upper should be below slow upper at the time, exit when HPF crosses below upper fast, reverse logic for short red
FREE
Quick n Dirty Frequency Response
Safwan Rushdi Khalil Arekat
Göstergeler
This indicator does not process the price chart data and does not provide trading signals. Instead, it is  an application to compute and display the frequency response of many conventional indicators. Moving averages like the SMA, LWMA and EMA, and  oscillators like the MACD, CCI, Awsome Osc, all have the form of digital filters. Electronic engineers use a special method to characterise the performance of these filters by studying their frequency response. Two important quantities of the freque
FREE
High Pass Filter Candlesticks
Safwan Rushdi Khalil Arekat
Göstergeler
This indicator applies the  biquad high pass filter to the price-chart data, and displays the filter output for the OHLC as candlesticks. The candlesticks corresponds to the actual calculations of the filter value  during the formation of each price bar (not from all historical highs lows or closes). The shape of the bars therefore corresponds directly to the shape of each price bar. High pass filters are an underappreciated type of oscillator that are seldom used in technical analysis in the st
FREE
Volatility Limit Trend
Safwan Rushdi Khalil Arekat
Göstergeler
Volatility Limit Trend Indicator (VLT), an original indicator by this developer,  is a trend indicator based on setting a fixed volatility limit as a percentage of price. Volatile price is allowed to wander between two channel lines defining the fixed volatility about a central line. The price crossing one of the channel lines defines an exceeding of the allowed volatility, and ushering in one of two situation : either a continuation or a reversal of trend. The first buffer of the indicator (not
FREE
Commodity Channel Index Corrected
Safwan Rushdi Khalil Arekat
5 (1)
Göstergeler
This indicator resolves an unrecognised defect in the Commodity Channel Index Oscillator (CCI). The CCI is based on a high pass filter calculated by subtracting the p-period simple moving average of a price signal (usually typical value) from the price signal itself. Then, the result is divided by the absolute mean deviation of the same period. The frequency response of a signal minus its simple moving average is shown in the first screen shot (in Blue). (see my free indicator : Q n D Frequency
FREE
Jerk Indicator
Safwan Rushdi Khalil Arekat
5 (1)
Göstergeler
In physics, "Jerk" is the third time-derivative of position, with acceleration being the second derivative and velocity the first derivative. In technical analysis, the first derivative of price is the price momentum, with the second derivative,acceleration, being seldom used and the third derivative virtually unknown. The magnitude frequency response of a digital differentiator is a positive-slope straight line passing through zero frequency. Therefore, every instance of a digital signal differ
FREE
High Time Frame Relative Strength Index
Safwan Rushdi Khalil Arekat
Göstergeler
MUST READ CAUTION BEFORE PURCHASE This  one-of-a-kind indicator displays the instantaneous high resolution High Time Frame Relative Strength Index  (HTF RSI), where  up to three higher time-frame RSI's can be displayed simultaneously on the current chart. The indicator differs drastically from previous multi-time-frame RSI indicators in that it displays  the high resolution bar-by-bar calculation of the HTF RSI - and not just the discrete values at the HTF bar closings. This allows for earlier
Filtrele:
İnceleme yok
İncelemeye yanıt