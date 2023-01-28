DayTradingArrow v1

5

"IF YOU'RE LOOKING UNIQUE TRADING INDICATOR…AT AN AFFORDABLE PRICE…YOU'VE COME TO THE RIGHT PLACE!"

Additional Bonus: You get the Forex Trend Commander indicator for FREE!

Forex trading is like any business, includes some rules, for example using a good indicator and proper money management (a skill that anyone can master).

The DayTradingArrow v1 indicator usually allows to trade on the safe side of the market by filtering out most consolidation zones and market noise.

Adaptive intelligent algorithm of the indicator and two built-in secret strategies greatly facilitate market analysis.


BENEFITS OF USING DAY TRADING ARROW

  • Defines the Buy and Sell arrows;
  • Great for beginner scalpers and swing traders;
  • Profitable on all time frames;
  • Displays the market opportunities;
  • Easy for the trader to make decisions;
  • Filters market noise and some consolidation zones;
  • More winning signals than any other system;
  • It works by never repaints, recalculates or backpaints signals;
  • Works in any market conditions, timeframes and pairs;
  • Signals strictly on the "Close of the bar";
  • Pop-up, email, push notification and sound alerts;


MODE OF TRADE AND COMMERCIAL TACTICS

Low timeframe combined with high timeframe is one of the best ways to trade with a small stop loss and a larger risk reward ratio.

  • You have a buy signal - when a new buy arrow appears.
  • You have a sell signal - when a new sell arrow appears.


PARAMETERS! Please contact me if you have any questions!

  • iPeriod - number of bars used to calculate the arrows.
  • Dev - number of bars used to calculate the trend.
    • LINEPERIOD - number of bars used to calculate the trend line.
      • AlertOn - enable alerts.
      • EmailAlert - enable email alerts.
      • PushAlert - enable push notifications.

      FREE GIFTS!

      Multi Currency Scanner and Expert Advisor(EA).


        Most traders are too busy searching for the best strategy and this prevents them from making money. How are things with you? Are you too busy too?…


        Additional bonus: Two Moving Averages Trading System! If you have ever traded with moving averages and wondered how you could trade successfully this system is for you! The best moving averages trading system!


        For further customization and inquiries, please contact us! email:nedyalka123@abv.bg

        İncelemeler 4
        ultralisk
        34
        ultralisk 2024.05.10 15:54 
         

        Looks as described on multiple timeframes, not repainting, can be a good add-on to any strategy

        RB Traders
        278
        RB Traders 2024.04.24 21:22 
         

        It's A Best Indicator I ever seen in my life

        RitchieB
        20
        RitchieB 2023.10.06 22:05 
         

        Very profitable for scalping in active markets. Nice work!

        Önerilen ürünler
        Alpha Trend Mt4 Signs
        Guang Jun Huang
        Göstergeler
        Alpha Trend sign has been a very popular trading tool in our company for a long time. It can verify our trading system and clearly indicate trading signals, and the signals will not drift. Main functions: Based on the market display of active areas, indicators can be used to intuitively determine whether the current market trend belongs to a trend market or a volatile market. And enter the market according to the indicator arrows, with green arrows indicating buy and red arrows indicating se
        FX Flow
        Eva Stella Conti
        Göstergeler
        FX Flow   indicator can be used as an anticipator of the next trend, preferably confirmed by Price Action or another oscillator (RSi, Stochastic ..). It takes the money flows of the major currencies USD EUR GBP AUD NZD CAD CHF JPY into account, and processes them. Excellent tool for indices, but also for correlations between currencies. Works on each timeframes.  Blue line: Bull market Yellow line: Bear market Note : if the indicator opens the window, but does not draw lines, load the historie
        Only One Trade a Day Indicator MT4
        Eda Kaya
        5 (1)
        Göstergeler
        Only One Trade a Day Indicator MetaTrader 4 The Only One Trade a Day indicator is developed for the MetaTrader 4 platform to generate buy and sell signals.This trading tool analyzes market behavior using two moving averages—one fast and one slow—and displays the generated signals as blue and red arrows directly on the chart. «Indicator Installation & User Guide» MT4 Indicator Installation  |  Only One Trade a Day Indicator MT5   | ALL Products By   TradingFinderLab  | Best MT4 Indicator:   Ref
        FREE
        Trend PA
        Mikhail Nazarenko
        5 (3)
        Göstergeler
        The Trend PA indicator uses   Price Action   and its own filtering algorithm to determine the trend. This approach helps to accurately determine entry points and the current trend on any timeframe. The indicator uses its own algorithm for analyzing price changes and Price Action. Which gives you the advantage of recognizing, without delay, a new nascent trend with fewer false positives. Trend filtering conditions can be selected in the settings individually for your trading style. The indicator
        Spread and Close MT4
        Alexander Denisovich Jegorov
        Göstergeler
        Spread & Candle Close Timer Indicator for MT4  Optimize your trading with this lightweight and efficient indicator, designed to display the real-time spread and candle close countdown directly on your MT4 chart. Features: Live Spread Monitoring – Instantly see market conditions. Candle Close Timer – Stay prepared for the next price movement. Simple & Non-Intrusive Design – No unnecessary settings, just clear and accurate data. Ideal for scalpers, day traders, and those who need real-time exec
        Harmonic 3Drives
        Sergey Deev
        Göstergeler
        The indicator detects and displays 3 Drives harmonic pattern (see the screenshot). The pattern is plotted by the extreme values of the ZigZag indicator (included in the resources, no need to install). After detecting the pattern, the indicator notifies of that by a pop-up window, a mobile notification and an email. The indicator highlights the process of the pattern formation and not just the complete pattern. In the former case, it is displayed in the contour triangles. After the pattern is com
        True Magic Oscillator
        Muhammed Emin Ugur
        Göstergeler
        The   True Magic Oscillator   indicator is designed for signal trading. This indicator generates trend signals. It uses many algorithms and indicators to generate this signal. It tries to generate signals from the points with the highest trend potential. This indicator is a complete trading product. This indicator does not need any additional indicators. The indicator is never repainted. The point at which the signal is given does not change.         Features and Recommendations Works wit
        Trendiness Index
        Libertas LLC
        5 (3)
        Göstergeler
        "The trend is your friend" is one of the best known sayings in investing, because capturing large trendy price movements can be extremely profitable. However, trading with the trend is often easier said than done, because many indicators are based on price reversals not trends. These aren't very effective at identifying trendy periods, or predicting whether trends will continue. We developed the Trendiness Index to help address this problem by indicating the strength and direction of price trend
        Owl smart levels
        Sergey Ermolov
        4.24 (37)
        Göstergeler
        MT5 versiyonu  |  FAQ Owl Smart Levels Indicator ,   Bill Williams'ın gelişmiş fraktalları , piyasanın doğru dalga yapısını oluşturan Valable ZigZag ve kesin giriş seviyelerini gösteren   Fibonacci seviyeleri   gibi popüler piyasa analiz araçlarını içeren tek gösterge içinde eksiksiz bir ticaret sistemidir. pazara ve kar elde edilecek yerlere. Stratejinin ayrıntılı açıklaması Gösterge ile çalışma talimatı Baykuş Yardımcısı ticaretinde Danışman Yardımcısı Kullanıcıların özel sohbeti -> Satın ald
        TrendMaster MT4
        Giacomo Donati
        Göstergeler
        How TrendMaster Works TrendMaster is a trading indicator designed to streamline and enhance your chart analysis. Using algorithmic logic, it reviews historical price data to generate a dynamic reference line. When price action crosses this line, a "BUY" or "SELL" signal is displayed on your chart. The goal is to assist in identifying potential shifts in price behavior with a clear and user-friendly visual approach. Why Use TrendMaster? The TrendMaster MT4 Indicator helps highlight potential tre
        Auto Fibo Pro m
        DMITRII GRIDASOV
        Göstergeler
        "Auto FIBO Pro" Crypto_Forex göstergesi - ticarette harika bir yardımcı araçtır! - Gösterge, Fibo seviyelerini ve yerel trend çizgilerini (kırmızı renk) otomatik olarak hesaplar ve grafikte yerleştirir. - Fibonacci seviyeleri, fiyatın tersine dönebileceği önemli alanları gösterir. - En önemli seviyeler %23,6, %38,2, %50 ve %61,8'dir. - Ters scalping veya bölge ızgara ticareti için kullanabilirsiniz. - Auto FIBO Pro göstergesini kullanarak mevcut sisteminizi geliştirmek için birçok fırsat vardı
        Adjustable Fractals mr
        DMITRII GRIDASOV
        Göstergeler
        "Ayarlanabilir Fraktallar" - fraktal göstergesinin gelişmiş bir versiyonudur, çok kullanışlı bir ticaret aracıdır! - Bildiğimiz gibi Standart fraktallar mt4 göstergesinin hiç ayarı yoktur - bu, yatırımcılar için çok elverişsizdir. - Ayarlanabilir Fraktallar bu sorunu çözmüştür - gerekli tüm ayarlara sahiptir: - Göstergenin ayarlanabilir periyodu (önerilen değerler - 7'nin üzerinde). - Fiyatın Yüksek/Düşük noktalarına ayarlanabilir mesafe. - Fraktal oklarının ayarlanabilir tasarımı. - Gösterged
        Divergent Accuracy
        Yaroslav Varankin
        Göstergeler
        The Divergent Accuracy indicator is designed to identify discrepancies on the price chart of a currency pair. The Divergent Accuracy indicator recognizes bullish and bearish divergences, and can also output a signal that a divergence has been detected... In addition to identifying divergences, the indicator works with overbought and oversold levels, and also shows arrows to enter the market...
        Trend Scanner
        Vladimir Kalendzhyan
        4.33 (6)
        Göstergeler
        By purchasing this indicator, you have the right to receive a free copy of one of   my other indicator's or advisor’s!  (All future updates are included. No limits) . To get it , please contact me by  mql5 message ! The Trend Scanner trend line indicator displays the trend direction and its changes. The indicator works on all currency pairs and  timeframes. The indicator simultaneously displays multiple readings on the price chart: the support and resistance lines of the currency pair, the exist
        Pred Trend
        Ivan Simonika
        Göstergeler
        The indicator shows the direction of the trend, signaling this using pivot points. It can be used with an optimal risk ratio. The arrows indicate favorable moments and directions for entering the market. Uses one parameter to adjust (adjust from 1 to 3). It works on all currency pairs and on all timeframes. The indicator can be used both for piping for small periods and for long-term trading. It works on all currency pairs and on all timeframes. When using, it is recommended to look at an addi
        PZ Harmonacci Patterns
        PZ TRADING SLU
        3.17 (6)
        Göstergeler
        Trade smarter, not harder: Empower your trading with Harmonacci Patterns This is arguably the most complete harmonic price formation auto-recognition indicator you can find for the MetaTrader Platform. It detects 19 different patterns, takes fibonacci projections as seriously as you do, displays the Potential Reversal Zone (PRZ) and finds suitable stop-loss and take-profit levels. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] It detects 19 different harmonic pric
        Reversal Prices
        Oleksii Ferbei
        Göstergeler
        Reversal Prices is an indicator that has a fairly powerful and effective mechanism for adapting to changing market conditions. Reversal Prices - the new word in trend detection! With the development of information technology and a large number of participants, financial markets are less and less amenable to analysis by outdated indicators. Conventional technical analysis tools, such as the Moving Average or Stochastic, in their pure form are not able to determine the direction of the trend or it
        Dragon Harmonic Pattern Indicator MT4
        Eda Kaya
        Göstergeler
        Dragon Harmonic Pattern Indicator for MT4 The Dragon Harmonic Pattern Indicator provides an automated and visual display of the Dragon reversal pattern. This pattern typically forms shapes resembling the letters “M” or “W” and is used to identify Potential Reversal Zones (PRZ). Built upon the XABCD wave framework, this MT4 indicator leverages Fibonacci ratios to recognize Dragon pattern formations. «Indicator Installation & User Guide» MT4 Indicator Installation  |  Dragon Harmonic Pattern Ind
        FREE
        Happy Scalping Indicator
        Leandro Bernardez Camero
        Göstergeler
        Bu gösterge, agresif scalping ve ikili opsiyonlarda hızlı girişler yapmak için tasarlanmıştır , her mumda sinyaller üreterek her an neler olduğunu tam olarak bilmenizi sağlar. Happy Scalping kanalına katılın: MQL5 Yeniden çizim yapmaz : Mevcut mumun sinyali gerçek ZAMAN da üretilir, bu da mum hala şekillenirken, fiyatın bir önceki mumun kapanışına göre yukarı ya da aşağı gitmesine bağlı olarak değişebileceği anlamına gelir. Ancak bir kez mum kapanınca , sinyalin rengi tamamen sabit kalır . Değ
        CISD fvg and ifvg ICT MT4
        Eda Kaya
        5 (1)
        Göstergeler
        CISD FVG and IFVG ICT Indicator MT4 The CISD – CSD + FVG – IFVG indicator is an advanced ICT-based tool designed to identify CISD levels using Fair Value Gap (FVG) and Inverse Fair Value Gap (IFVG) . Built for MetaTrader 4 , this liquidity indicator dynamically maps CISD zones with directional arrow signals. These Change in Delivery Price (CISD) levels help traders understand market shifts and trend developments in real time. «Indicator Installation & User Guide» MT4 Indicator Installation  | 
        FREE
        Scalping Histogram Pro mq
        DMITRII GRIDASOV
        Göstergeler
        MT4 için "Scalping Histogram Pro" Kripto Forex Göstergesi, Yeniden Boyama Gerektirmez. - Scalping Histogram Pro göstergesi, küçük bir fiyat düzeltmesinden sonra fiyat momentumunun ana yönüne giriş sinyallerini aramak için kullanılabilir. - Scalping Histogram Pro 2 renkte olabilir: düşüş momentumu için turuncu, yükseliş momentumu için yeşil. - Aynı renkte en az 10 ardışık histogram çubuğu gördüğünüzde, güçlü bir momentum oluştuğu anlamına gelir. - Giriş sinyali, histogramda zıt renkte bir sütun
        Volume Compair
        Thiago Pereira Pinho
        Göstergeler
        Professional Cumulative Delta & Volume Median Indicator Track   real buying/selling pressure   with this powerful volume analysis tool. The   Volume Compare Indicator   combines   Cumulative Delta   and   Volume Medians   to help you identify institutional activity, imbalances, and potential reversals. Key Features:   Cumulative Delta Histogram   – Visualizes net buying vs. selling volume in real-time.   Buy/Sell Volume Medians   – Horizontal lines showing average buy & sell volume lev
        SMC Venom Model BPR
        Ivan Butko
        Göstergeler
        SMC Venom Model BPR göstergesi, Akıllı Para (SMC) konseptinde çalışan yatırımcılar için profesyonel bir araçtır. Fiyat grafiğinde iki temel modeli otomatik olarak belirler: FVG   (Adil Değer Açığı), ilk ve üçüncü mum arasında boşluk bulunan üç mumun birleşimidir. Hacim desteğinin olmadığı seviyeler arasında bir bölge oluşturur ve bu da sıklıkla fiyat düzeltmesine yol açar. BPR   (Dengeli Fiyat Aralığı), bir "köprü" oluşturan iki FVG modelinin birleşimidir - bir kırılma bölgesi ve fiyatın düşük
        Signal From Level
        Yaroslav Varankin
        Göstergeler
        Binary Options Support Resistance Indicator This indicator is designed for binary options trading and effectively shows retracements from support and resistance levels. Signals appear on the current candle. A red arrow pointing downwards indicates a potential selling opportunity, while a blue arrow pointing upwards suggests buying opportunities. All that needs adjustment is the color of the signal arrows. It is recommended to use it on the M1-M5 timeframes as signals are frequent on these timef
        HC ARROW
        Cuong Pham
        Göstergeler
        The indicator shows you buy/sell signals and does not repaint. It works well with almost all pairs, while the best ones are GBPUSD, XAUUSD and EURUSD. The product works better on H1 and H4. You can change the parameters in the inputs tab to get the best signals and the best trade results on each pair. You can enable/disable alerts when signal appears. The indicator is easy to use. Parameters barstrip & Sensitive: amount of bars to process the highest and lowest prices (relates to the internal l
        King Binary Magnet Indicator
        Md Meraz Mahmud
        Göstergeler
        This indicator works on MT4 and is very easy to use. When you receive a signal from it, you wait for that candle with the signal to close and you enter your trade at the beginning of the next new candle . A red arrow means sell and a green arrow means buy. All arrows comes with Alert  like for easy identification of trade signal. Are you okay with that? 1 minute candle 1 minute expire
        Supply Demand new Strategy
        Mohamed yehia Osman
        Göstergeler
        This is a new strategy for SUPPLY DEMAND areas It is based on a calculation using the tick volume to detect the big price action in market for both bear /bull actions this smart volume action candles are used to determine the supply and demand areas prices in between main supply and demand lines indicate sideway market  up arrows will be shown when prices moves above the main supply and the secondary supply lines Down arrows will be shown when prices moves below the main demand and the secondary
        Fibonacci Retracement And Trend Lines
        Vasyl Kulyk
        2 (1)
        Göstergeler
        Based on MACD indicator waves with standard parameters Applies Fibonacci levels to the last two MACD waves, positive and negative respectively, if at the moment the MACD indicator runs out of negative Wave - the color is green, if at the moment the MACD indicator runs out of positive Wave - the color is red. The Wave termination criterion is two ticks with a different MACD sign. Applies trend lines on the last four MACD Waves. Works well with the expert Figures MACD   https://www.mql5.com/ru/mar
        Super Reversal Pattern
        Parfait Mujinga Ndalika
        Göstergeler
        Super Reversal Pattern Indicator Unlock the power of advanced pattern recognition with our Super Reversal Pattern Indicator. Designed for traders seeking precision and reliability, this indicator identifies one of the most effective reversal patterns in technical analysis, offering a significant edge in your trading strategy. Key Features: Non-Repainting Accuracy: Enjoy the confidence of non-repainting technology. Once a Super Reversal Pattern is detected, it remains static, providing consiste
        ProTrading Arrow
        Nedyalka Zhelyazkova
        5 (1)
        Göstergeler
        " A NEW TRADING METHOD FOR TRADING… AN AMAZING TRADING INDICATOR! " Additional Bonus : You get the Forex Trend Commander indicator for FREE! To lock in a profit from market movements in most cases it takes much longer than planning it. Trading is not an event, but a process. This process has no end, i.e. it should never stop completely and completely. ProTrading Arrow indicator is an advanced reversal system that can be played with or against the trend. BENEFITS OF USING PROTRADING ARROW Defin
        Bu ürünün alıcıları ayrıca şunları da satın alıyor
        Trend indicator AI
        Ramil Minniakhmetov
        5 (49)
        Göstergeler
        Trend Ai göstergesi, trend tanımlamasını işlem yapılabilir giriş noktaları ve geri dönüş uyarılarıyla birleştirerek bir yatırımcının piyasa analizini geliştirecek harika bir araçtır. Bu gösterge, kullanıcıların forex piyasasının karmaşıklıklarında güvenle ve hassasiyetle yol almalarını sağlar. Birincil sinyallerin ötesinde, Trend Ai göstergesi geri çekilmeler veya düzeltmeler sırasında ortaya çıkan ikincil giriş noktalarını belirleyerek, yatırımcıların belirlenen trend içindeki fiyat düzeltmele
        M1 Sniper
        Oleg Rodin
        4.73 (15)
        Göstergeler
        M1 SNIPER kullanımı kolay bir işlem göstergesi sistemidir. M1 zaman dilimi için tasarlanmış bir ok göstergesidir. Gösterge, M1 zaman diliminde scalping için bağımsız bir sistem olarak kullanılabilir ve mevcut işlem sisteminizin bir parçası olarak kullanılabilir. Bu işlem sistemi özellikle M1'de işlem yapmak için tasarlanmış olsa da, diğer zaman dilimleriyle de kullanılabilir. Başlangıçta bu yöntemi XAUUSD ve BTCUSD ticareti için tasarladım. Ancak bu yöntemi diğer piyasalarda işlem yaparken de ya
        SMC Easy Signal
        Mohamed Hassan
        5 (8)
        Göstergeler
        To celebrate the official release, $65 is the new PROMO price for the first 40 copies (3 left)! After that, the price increases to $120. SMC Easy Signal was built to remove the confusion around the smart money concept by turning structural shifts like BOS (Break of Structure) and CHoCH (Change of Character) into simple buy and sell trading signals. It simplifies market structure trading by automatically identifying breakouts and reversals as they happen, allowing traders to focus on execution
        Gann Made Easy
        Oleg Rodin
        4.81 (140)
        Göstergeler
        Gann Made Easy , bay teorisini kullanarak ticaretin en iyi ilkelerine dayanan, profesyonel ve kullanımı kolay bir Forex ticaret sistemidir. WD Gann. Gösterge, Zararı Durdur ve Kâr Al Seviyeleri dahil olmak üzere doğru SATIN AL ve SAT sinyalleri sağlar. PUSH bildirimlerini kullanarak hareket halindeyken bile işlem yapabilirsiniz. Lütfen satın aldıktan sonra benimle iletişime geçin! Alım satım ipuçlarımı ve harika bonus göstergelerini ücretsiz olarak sizinle paylaşacağım! Muhtemelen Gann ticaret y
        Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
        Bernhard Schweigert
        5 (6)
        Göstergeler
        Dynamic Forex28 Navigator - Yeni Nesil Forex Ticaret Aracı. ŞU ANDA %49 İNDİRİM. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator, uzun zamandır popüler olan göstergelerimizin evrimidir ve üçünün gücünü tek bir göstergede birleştirir: Gelişmiş Döviz Gücü28 Göstergesi (695 inceleme) + Gelişmiş Döviz İMPULS ve UYARI (520 inceleme) + CS28 Kombo Sinyalleri (Bonus). Gösterge hakkında ayrıntılar https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 Yeni Nesil Güç Göstergesi Ne Sunuyor?  Orijinallerde sevdiğiniz her şey, şimdi yeni
        Italo Arrows Indicator
        Italo Santana Gomes
        5 (1)
        Göstergeler
        BUY INDICATOR AND GET NEW EXCLUSIVE EA FOR FREE AS A BONUS! ITALO ARROWS INDICATOR  is the best reversal indicator ever created, and why is that? Using extreme reversal zones on the market to show the arrows and Fibonacci numbers for the Take Profit, also with a panel showing all the information about the signals on the chart, the Indicator works on all time-frames and assets, indicator built after 8 years of experience on forex and many other markets. You know many reversal indicators around t
        Day Trader Master
        Oleg Rodin
        5 (14)
        Göstergeler
        Day Trader Master , günlük tüccarlar için eksiksiz bir ticaret sistemidir. Sistem iki göstergeden oluşmaktadır. Bir gösterge, satın almak ve satmak için bir ok işaretidir. Aldığınız ok göstergesidir. Size ikinci göstergeyi ücretsiz olarak sağlayacağım. İkinci gösterge, bu oklarla birlikte kullanılmak üzere özel olarak tasarlanmış bir trend göstergesidir. GÖSTERGELER TEKRARLAMAYIN VE GEÇ KALMAYIN! Bu sistemi kullanmak çok basittir. İki renkli bir çizgi olarak görüntülenen mevcut trend yönündeki o
        Scalper Inside PRO
        Alexey Minkov
        4.7 (69)
        Göstergeler
        An exclusive indicator that utilizes an innovative algorithm to swiftly and accurately determine the market trend. The indicator automatically calculates opening, closing, and profit levels, providing detailed trading statistics. With these features, you can choose the most appropriate trading instrument for the current market conditions. Additionally, you can easily integrate your own arrow indicators into Scalper Inside Pro to quickly evaluate their statistics and profitability. Scalper Inside
        Currency Strength Exotics
        Bernhard Schweigert
        4.88 (32)
        Göstergeler
        ŞU ANDA %20 INDIRIMLI! Herhangi bir Acemi veya Uzman Tüccar için En İyi Çözüm! Bu Gösterge, Egzotik Çiftler Emtialar, Endeksler veya Vadeli İşlemler gibi herhangi bir sembol için para birimi gücünü göstermek için uzmanlaşmıştır. Türünün ilk örneğidir, Altın, Gümüş, Petrol, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH vb. gerçek para birimi gücünü göstermek için 9. satıra herhangi bir sembol eklenebilir. Bu benzersiz, yüksek kaliteli ve uygun fiyatlı bir ticaret aracıdır çünkü bir dizi tescilli özelliği ve yeni b
        RelicusRoad Pro
        Relicus LLC
        4.63 (106)
        Göstergeler
        Ne kadar harika geriye dönük testler, canlı hesap performans kanıtları ve her yerde fantastik istatistikler sunan bir alım satım göstergesi aldınız, ancak onu kullandıktan sonra hesabınızı **patlatmakla mı sonuçlandınız?** Bir sinyale tek başına güvenmemelisiniz, öncelikle neden ortaya çıktığını bilmeniz gerekir ve RelicusRoad Pro bunu en iyi şekilde yapar! Kullanım Kılavuzu + Stratejiler + Eğitim Videoları + VIP Erişimli Özel Grup + Mobil Sürüm Mevcut Piyasaya Bakmanın Yeni Bir Yolu RelicusR
        Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
        Bernhard Schweigert
        4.79 (98)
        Göstergeler
        Şu anda %20 İNDİRİMLİ! Herhangi bir Acemi veya Uzman Tüccar için En İyi Çözüm! Bu gösterge paneli yazılımı 28 döviz çifti üzerinde çalışıyor. Ana göstergelerimizden 2'sine (Gelişmiş Para Birimi Gücü 28 ve Gelişmiş Para Birimi Dürtüsü) dayanmaktadır. Tüm Forex piyasasına harika bir genel bakış sağlar. Gelişmiş Para Birimi Gücü değerlerini, para birimi hareket hızını ve tüm (9) zaman dilimlerinde 28 Forex çifti için sinyalleri gösterir. Trendleri ve / veya scalping fırsatlarını belirlemek için
        Trending Volatility System
        Vitalyi Belyh
        5 (3)
        Göstergeler
        Volatility Trend System - girişler için sinyaller veren bir ticaret sistemi. Oynaklık sistemi, trend yönünde doğrusal ve noktasal sinyaller ve ayrıca yeniden çizme ve gecikme olmaksızın trendden çıkmak için sinyaller verir. Trend göstergesi, orta vadeli trendin yönünü izler, yönünü ve değişimini gösterir. Sinyal göstergesi volatilitedeki değişikliklere dayalıdır ve piyasa girişlerini gösterir. Gösterge, çeşitli uyarı türleri ile donatılmıştır. Çeşitli alım satım araçlarına ve zaman dilimlerine
        Currency Strength Wizard
        Oleg Rodin
        4.84 (55)
        Göstergeler
        Currency Strength Wizard , başarılı ticaret için size hepsi bir arada çözüm sağlayan çok güçlü bir göstergedir. Gösterge, birden çok zaman dilimindeki tüm para birimlerinin verilerini kullanarak şu veya bu forex çiftinin gücünü hesaplar. Bu veriler, şu veya bu para biriminin gücünü görmek için kullanabileceğiniz, kullanımı kolay para birimi endeksi ve para birimi güç hatları biçiminde temsil edilir. İhtiyacınız olan tek şey, işlem yapmak istediğiniz tabloya göstergeyi eklemektir ve gösterge size
        Advanced Supply Demand
        Bernhard Schweigert
        4.91 (296)
        Göstergeler
        CURRENTLY 26% OFF !! Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the potentia
        TPSpro RFI Levels
        Roman Podpora
        4.85 (27)
        Göstergeler
        Geri dönüş bölgeleri - seviyeler / Önemli bir oyuncunun aktif bölgeleri TALİMATLAR RUS   /   TALİMATLAR   ENG   /   Sürüm MT5 BU GÖSTERGENİN HER ALICISI       ÜCRETSİZ OLARAK EK   OLARAK   EDİNİN: 3 aylık erişim       hizmetten gelen işlem sinyallerine       SÜPER SİNYALLER       — TPSproSYSTEM algoritmasına göre hazır giriş noktaları. 3 aylık erişim       Düzenli olarak güncellenen eğitim materyallerine - stratejiye ve profesyonel gelişime dalma. Hafta içi 7/24 destek ve kapalı yatırımcı sohbe
        GOLD Impulse with Alert
        Bernhard Schweigert
        4.64 (11)
        Göstergeler
        Bu gösterge, 2 ürünümüz Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  +   Currency Strength Exotics  'in süper bir kombinasyonudur. Tüm zaman dilimleri için çalışır ve 8 ana para birimi artı bir Sembol için grafiksel olarak güç veya zayıflık dürtüsünü gösterir! Bu Gösterge, Altın, Egzotik Çiftler, Emtialar, Endeksler veya Vadeli İşlemler gibi herhangi bir sembol için para birimi gücü ivmesini göstermek için uzmanlaşmıştır. Türünün ilk örneğidir, Altın, Gümüş, Petrol, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH vb. içi
        BinaryUniversal
        Andrey Spiridonov
        Göstergeler
        BinaryUniversal is a signal indicator for binary options and Forex. In its work, the indicator uses a complex algorithm for generating signals. Before forming a signal, the indicator analyzes volatility, candlestick patterns, important support and resistance levels. The indicator has the ability to adjust the accuracy of the signals, which makes it possible to apply this indicator for both aggressive and conservative trading. The indicator is set in the usual way, it works on any time period and
        Trend Reversal Indicator for MT4
        Nicola Capatti
        Göstergeler
        Trend Reversal – MT4'te Trend Dönüşlerini Belirlemek İçin Yardımcınız Piyasa analizinizi geliştirmek ve daha bilinçli kararlar almak için güçlü ve sezgisel bir araç mı arıyorsunuz? Trend Reversal göstergesi, MetaTrader 4 platformunda trend dönüş noktalarını doğru bir şekilde belirlemek isteyen yatırımcılar için özel olarak tasarlanmıştır. Gelişmiş algoritmalar ve kanıtlanmış tekniklerin birleşimi sayesinde, Trend Reversal, piyasadaki önemli anları tanımanıza yardımcı olmak için net ve görünür s
        Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT
        Bernhard Schweigert
        4.91 (487)
        Göstergeler
        ŞU ANDA %31 INDIRIMLI !!! Yeni Başlayanlar veya Uzman Tüccarlar için En İyi Çözüm! Bu gösterge benzersiz, yüksek kaliteli ve uygun fiyatlı bir ticaret aracıdır çünkü bir dizi tescilli özellik ve gizli bir formül ekledik. Yalnızca BİR grafikle 28 döviz çiftinin tümü için Uyarılar verir. Yeni bir trendin veya scalping fırsatının tam tetik noktasını belirleyebildiğiniz için ticaretinizin nasıl gelişeceğini hayal edin! Yeni temel algoritmalar üzerine inşa edilen bu sistem, potansiyel işlemlerin
        Dark Support Resistance
        Marco Solito
        5 (3)
        Göstergeler
        Dark Support Resistance  is an Indicator for intraday trading. This Indicator is programmed to identify  Support and Resistance Lines , providing a high level of accuracy and reliability. Key benefits Easily visible lines Only the most important levels will be displayed Automated adjustment for each timeframe and instrument Easy to use even for beginners Never repaints, never backpaints, Not Lag 100% compatible with Expert Advisor development All types of alerts available: Pop-up, Email, Push
        M1 Easy Scalper
        Martin Alejandro Bamonte
        4 (3)
        Göstergeler
        M1 EASY SCALPER is a scalping indicator specifically designed for the 1-minute (M1) timeframe, compatible with any currency pair or instrument available on your MT4 terminal. Of course, it can also be used on any other timeframe, but it works exceptionally well on M1 (which is challenging!) for scalping. Note: if you're going to scalp, make sure you have an account suitable for it. Do not use Cent or Standard accounts as they have too much spread! (use ECN, RAW, or Zero Spread accounts) Robustn
        Auto Optimized Bollinger Bands
        Davit Beridze
        5 (2)
        Göstergeler
        Otomatik Optimize Edilmiş Bollinger Bantları – Gerçek Piyasa Davranışına Dayalı Uyarlanabilir Volatilite Aracı Bu gelişmiş MT4 göstergesi, geçmiş veriler üzerinde işlem simülasyonu yaparak en iyi dönem ve standart sapma değerlerini otomatik olarak bulur. Sabit parametreler yerine, piyasa değişimlerine ve fiyat yapısına dinamik olarak uyum sağlar; böylece gerçek zamanlı volatiliteyi daha doğru yansıtan bantlar oluşturur. Manuel ayar gerekmez. Temel Özellikler: Tarihsel verilere dayalı otomatik Bo
        Volatility Master
        INTRAQUOTES
        5 (4)
        Göstergeler
        Volatility Master for MetaTrader is a real-time dashboard tool that scans up to 56 symbols using up to 2 flexible dashboards on different charts to identify high-volatility, trending markets instantly. With clear bullish/bearish signals, customizable alerts, and a user-friendly interface, it helps you avoid range-bound conditions and focus on high-probability trades. Clarity leads to confidence. Trade confidently and protect your capital effectively with this powerful dashboard. Download Metatra
        Sniper Delta Imbalance MT4
        Stanislav Konin
        5 (1)
        Göstergeler
        The official release price is 65$ for the first 10 copies only,the next price is 95$,the final price will be 250$ Sniper Delta Imbalance is a professional tool for deep delta analysis — the difference between buyer and seller volumes. It takes volume analysis to the next level, allowing traders to see in real time who controls the price — buyers or sellers — and to find precise entry points based on the actions of major market participants. This tool represents a unique style of
        Supply and Demand Dashboard PRO
        Bernhard Schweigert
        4.8 (20)
        Göstergeler
        Şu anda %20 İNDİRİMLİ! Bu gösterge paneli, birden fazla sembol ve 9 zaman dilimine kadar çalışan çok güçlü bir yazılım parçasıdır. Ana göstergemize dayanmaktadır (En iyi yorumlar: Advanced Supply Demand ).     Gösterge paneli harika bir genel bakış sağlar. Gösterir:    Bölge mukavemet derecesi dahil filtrelenmiş Arz ve Talep değerleri, Bölgelere/ve bölgeler içindeki pip mesafeleri, İç içe geçmiş bölgeleri vurgular, Tüm (9) zaman dilimlerinde seçilen semboller için 4 çeşit uyarı verir. Kişisel
        Gold Pro Scalper
        Aleksandr Makarov
        4.8 (5)
        Göstergeler
        Gold Pro Scalper Precise entry points for currencies, crypto, metals, stocks, indices! Indicator 100% does not repaint!!! If a signal appeared, it does not disappear! Unlike indicators with redrawing, which lead to loss of deposit, because they can show a signal, and then remove it. Trading with this indicator is very easy. Wait for a signal from the indicator and enter the deal, according to the arrow  (Blue arrow - Buy, Red - Sell). I recommend using it with the Trend Filter (downloa
        M1 Arrow
        Oleg Rodin
        5 (19)
        Göstergeler
        Piyasanın iki temel ilkesine dayanan bir gün içi stratejisi. Algoritma, ek filtreler kullanarak hacimlerin ve fiyat dalgalarının analizine dayanmaktadır. Göstergenin akıllı algoritması, yalnızca iki piyasa faktörü bir araya geldiğinde bir sinyal verir. Gösterge, daha yüksek zaman çerçevesinin verilerini kullanarak M1 grafiğinde belirli bir aralıktaki dalgaları hesaplar. Ve dalgayı doğrulamak için gösterge, hacme göre analizi kullanır. Bu gösterge hazır bir ticaret sistemidir. Bir tüccarın ihtiya
        HighLow Swing
        Dora Nafwa Mwabini
        Göstergeler
        HighLow Swing — Trend ve Swing Algılama Göstergesi Açıklama: HighLow Swing, yatırımcıların herhangi bir grafik zaman dilimindeki önemli piyasa dönüş noktalarını ve trend yönlerini kolayca belirlemelerine yardımcı olmak için tasarlanmış güçlü bir trend ve swing algılama göstergesidir. Önemli swing tepe ve dip noktalarını vurgular, swing yapısına göre trend daireleri çizer ve net görsel sinyallerle piyasa momentumunun önünde kalmanıza yardımcı olur. Temel Özellikler: 1.Swing Noktası Algılama: Gra
        Auto Optimized MFI
        Davit Beridze
        5 (1)
        Göstergeler
        Auto Optimized MFI , geçmiş veriler üzerinde gerçek ticaret simülasyonları yürüterek, işlem yaptığınız piyasa ve zaman dilimine en uygun MFI alım/satım seviyelerini otomatik olarak belirleyen, kendini ayarlayan bir göstergedir. Geleneksel sabit 80/20 eşiklerine dayanan göstergelerin aksine, bu araç gerçek fiyat ve hacim davranışına göre uyum sağlar. Nasıl Çalışır Belirlediğiniz geçmiş mum aralığını tarar ve MFI sinyallerine dayalı giriş/çıkış işlemlerini simüle eder. Kazanma oranı, maksimum düşü
        System Super Trend
        Aleksandr Makarov
        Göstergeler
        System Super Trend: Your personal all-inclusive strategy The indicator no repaint!!!  System Super Trend -  is an easy to use trading system. It is an arrow indicator designed for Forex and cryptocurrencies. The indicator can be used as a standalone system, as well as part of your existing trading system. How does System Super Trend work? We have 3 options for trading with our indicator. Global Signals  -  You can easily trade using these signals, Green arrow - for buying, Red - for selling. T
        Yazarın diğer ürünleri
        Infinity Trend Inverse v2
        Nedyalka Zhelyazkova
        Göstergeler
        Whether you are a novice trader seeking to understand market trends or an experienced trader looking to optimize your strategy, the Infinity Trend Inverse indicator represents a robust tool for successful trading. The Infinity Trend Inverse indicator is an advanced reversal system designed for traders who wish to trade with or against the trend. This indicator is particularly noted for its high performance and the consistent results it provides.  Full version and Free Bonus here: Free Trial Ver
        FREE
        Pinbar MT5
        Nedyalka Zhelyazkova
        Göstergeler
        Pin bar pattern   is characterized by a long upper or lower wick with a small body relative to the size of the wick with little to no lower or upper shadows. Pin bars are not to be traded in isolation , but need to be considered within the larger context of the chart analysis. A pin bar entry signal, in a trending market, can offer a very high-probability entry and a good risk to reward scenario. Inputs Multiplier ; AlertOn   - enable alerts; EmailAlert   - enable email alerts; PushAlert   - en
        FREE
        Trend Reverting PRO
        Nedyalka Zhelyazkova
        4.37 (19)
        Göstergeler
        "SOLVE ALL YOUR PROBLEMS FOREVER! UNIQUE TRADING SYSTEM AND AMAZING TRADING INDICATOR!" Additional Bonus: You get the Forex Trend Commander indicator for FREE! The one who makes money on the Forex market doing something very simple , he wins every 6 out of every 10 trades! Trend Reversing PRO indicator giving perfect arrows along the trend to stay on the safe side of the market . The indicator filters out most consolidation zones and market  noise by avoiding sideways movement of the market. BE
        BB Engulfing Bar V2 MT5
        Nedyalka Zhelyazkova
        Göstergeler
        The indicator defines the Bullish and Bearish Engulfing Bar. The pattern has greater reliability when the open price of the engulfing candle is well above the close of the first candle, and when the close of the engulfing candle is well below the open of the first candle. For an engulfing bar to be valid it must fully engulf at least one previous bar or candle - includes all the body and the wick. The engulfing bar can engulf more than one bar as long as it completely engulfs the previous bar.
        FREE
        Inside Bar Indicator MT5
        Nedyalka Zhelyazkova
        Göstergeler
        This   inside bar indicator MT5  is suitable if you are doing inside bar trading. So what this MT5 inside bar indicator does is identifies inside bars for you as they form on your charts. Inside bar   is a famous trading pattern in which the bar carry higher low and lower high compared with the previous bar, also known as mother bar. With, a lesser time frame like the 1 hour chart, daily inside bar chart will sometimes appears to be similar to a triangle pattern. Inputs Settings for MA; AlertOn
        FREE
        Best Support Resistance Indicator MT4
        Nedyalka Zhelyazkova
        Göstergeler
        Support and resistance levels are the key factors that determine the price movement from one zone to another. They are levels for trend reversal/breakout signals forex traders look out for before making a trade decision. The Support and Resistance Indicator is a custom trading tool for MT4 developed to plot support/resistance zones from past price actions.  The indicator also helps a trader evaluate optimal zones to place a BUY/SELL order or to exit a trade. In other words, it assists traders to
        FREE
        Forex Trend Commander MT5
        Nedyalka Zhelyazkova
        3 (1)
        Göstergeler
        "FOLLOWING THE MARKET TREND TOOL FOR PROFESSIONAL TRADERS! "   Most traders expect the market to move in their direction which leads to broken hopes and a loss of patience when the market is moving sideways. Preserving capital when the market makes a sideways move and following the trend is a skill you must possess if you ever hope to become a profitable trader. Forex Trend Commander is the indicator that can help you to overcome the difficulties in trading. Indicator that shows a strong market
        MACD Arrows indicator
        Nedyalka Zhelyazkova
        Göstergeler
        MACD Crossover Arrows & Alert is a MT4 (MetaTrader 4) indicator and it can be used with any forex trading systems / strategies for additional confirmation of trading entries or exits on the stocks and currencies market. This mt4 indicator provides a   BUY signal   if the MACD main line crosses above the MACD   signal  line . It also displays a   Sell signal   if the   MACD main line crosses  below the MACD   signal  line . STRATEGY Traders can use the MACD signal alerts from a higher time frame
        FREE
        BB Engulfing Bar V2
        Nedyalka Zhelyazkova
        4.57 (7)
        Göstergeler
        The indicator defines the Bullish and Bearish Engulfing Bar. The pattern has greater reliability when the open price of the engulfing candle is well above the close of the first candle, and when the close of the engulfing candle is well below the open of the first candle. For an engulfing bar to be valid it must fully engulf at least one previous bar or candle - includes all the body and the wick. The engulfing bar can engulf more than one bar as long as it completely engulfs the previous bar.
        FREE
        Outside Bar MT4
        Nedyalka Zhelyazkova
        5 (1)
        Göstergeler
        This outside bar indicator is the opposite of the inside bar. So what this MT4 outside bar indicator does is identifies outside bars for you as they form on your charts. Outside bar is a famous trading pattern in which the bar carry higher high and lower low compared with the previous bar, also known as mother bar. To trade based on Outside Bars, simply place buy stop order above the high price level of a bullish Outside Bar, and sell stop order should be placed below the low price level of a be
        FREE
        Inside Bar Indicator MT4
        Nedyalka Zhelyazkova
        4.89 (9)
        Göstergeler
        This inside bar indicator MT4  is suitable if you are doing inside bar trading. So what this MT4 inside bar indicator does is identifies inside bars for you as they form on your charts. Inside bar is a famous trading pattern in which the bar carry higher low and lower high compared with the previous bar, also known as mother bar. With, a lesser time frame like the 1 hour chart, daily inside bar chart will sometimes appears to be similar to a triangle pattern. Inputs AlertOn - enable alerts Emai
        FREE
        Forex Trend Commander
        Nedyalka Zhelyazkova
        5 (3)
        Göstergeler
        "FOLLOWING THE MARKET TREND TOOL FOR PROFESSIONAL TRADERS! " Most traders expect the market to move in their direction which leads to broken hopes and a loss of patience when the market is moving sideways. Preserving capital when the market makes a sideways move and following the trend is a skill you must possess if you ever hope to become a profitable trader. Forex Trend Commander is the indicator that can help you to overcome the difficulties in trading. Indicator that shows a strong market t
        PinBarV1
        Nedyalka Zhelyazkova
        2 (1)
        Göstergeler
        Pin bar pattern is characterized by a long upper or lower wick with a small body relative to the size of the wick with little to no lower or upper shadows. Pin bars are not to be traded in isolation , but need to be considered within the larger context of the chart analysis. A pin bar entry signal, in a trending market, can offer a very high-probability entry and a good risk to reward scenario. Inputs MinimumTailPips- Minimum size of Tail in pips; TailBodyCandle- means how many times Tail grea
        FREE
        ADX Crosses Signals
        Nedyalka Zhelyazkova
        1 (1)
        Göstergeler
        The indicator provides buy and sell signals on the charts every time ADX DI- and DI+ crosses each other. Blue arrow for uptrend (DI+>DI-). Red arrow for downtrend (DI->DI+). This technical analysis tool can be applied to various trading strategies.  The   ADX Crosses Signals Indicator   is based on the Average Directional Index Metatrader Indicator. The ADX is a lagging indicator, meaning that a trend must already be established before the index can generate its signal. Inputs PERIOD; AlertOn  
        FREE
        BB Engulfing Bar
        Nedyalka Zhelyazkova
        3.6 (5)
        Göstergeler
        The indicator defines the Bullish and Bearish Engulfing Bar. The pattern has greater reliability when the open price of the engulfing candle is well above the close of the first candle, and when the close of the engulfing candle is well below the open of the first candle. For an engulfing bar to be valid it must fully engulf at least one previous bar or candle - includes all the body and the wick. The engulfing bar can engulf more than one bar as long as it completely engulfs the previous bar.
        FREE
        TwoMA Crosses
        Nedyalka Zhelyazkova
        5 (1)
        Göstergeler
        TwoMA Crosses indicator displays arrows based on whether the short term moving average crosses above or below the long term moving average. A moving average doesn't predict price direction. Instead, it defines the current direction. Despite this, investors use moving averages to filter out the noise. Traders and investors tend to use the EMA indicator, especially in a highly volatile market because it’s more sensitive to price changes than the SMA. Download for FREE  TwoMA Crosses  EA from the
        FREE
        Three Soldiers
        Nedyalka Zhelyazkova
        5 (2)
        Göstergeler
        The three white soldiers and the three black crows candlestick patterns are reversal patterns that predict a change in the direction of a trend.  The pattern consists of three consecutive long-bodied candlesticks that open within the previous candle's real body and a close that exceeds the previous candle's.  It's important to note that both formations are only valid when they appear after a strong uptrend or a downtrend, while their efficiency decreases in choppy markets. Inputs AlertOn   - en
        FREE
        ProTrading Arrow
        Nedyalka Zhelyazkova
        5 (1)
        Göstergeler
        " A NEW TRADING METHOD FOR TRADING… AN AMAZING TRADING INDICATOR! " Additional Bonus : You get the Forex Trend Commander indicator for FREE! To lock in a profit from market movements in most cases it takes much longer than planning it. Trading is not an event, but a process. This process has no end, i.e. it should never stop completely and completely. ProTrading Arrow indicator is an advanced reversal system that can be played with or against the trend. BENEFITS OF USING PROTRADING ARROW Defin
        Infinity Trend Inverse
        Nedyalka Zhelyazkova
        Göstergeler
        "INDICATOR THAT CAN HAVE A SIGNIFICANT IMPACT ON TRADERS WHO WANT TO IMPROVE THEIR PERFORMANCE!" Are you seeking a reliable and effective trading tool that ensures precision in your trades? Look no further! In the ever-evolving landscape of financial markets, having a reliable trading indicator can be the key to executing successful trades. The Infinity Trend Inverse is a premier trading indicator designed to execute successful trades without repainting. This advanced reversal system stands out
        Infinity Trend Inverse MT5
        Nedyalka Zhelyazkova
        Göstergeler
        "INDICATOR THAT CAN HAVE A SIGNIFICANT IMPACT ON TRADERS WHO WANT TO IMPROVE THEIR PERFORMANCE!" Are you seeking a reliable and effective trading tool that ensures precision in your trades? Look no further! In the ever-evolving landscape of financial markets, having a reliable trading indicator can be the key to executing successful trades. The Infinity Trend Inverse is a premier trading indicator designed to execute successful trades without repainting. This advanced reversal system stands out
        Filtrele:
        ultralisk
        34
        ultralisk 2024.05.10 15:54 
         

        Looks as described on multiple timeframes, not repainting, can be a good add-on to any strategy

        RB Traders
        278
        RB Traders 2024.04.24 21:22 
         

        It's A Best Indicator I ever seen in my life

        RitchieB
        20
        RitchieB 2023.10.06 22:05 
         

        Very profitable for scalping in active markets. Nice work!

        lauro1956
        5732
        lauro1956 2023.09.13 20:16 
         

        Kullanıcı incelemeye herhangi bir yorum bırakmadı

        İncelemeye yanıt