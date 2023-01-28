DayTradingArrow v1

5

"IF YOU'RE LOOKING UNIQUE TRADING INDICATOR… AT AN AFFORDABLE PRICE… YOU'VE COME TO THE RIGHT PLACE!"

Additional bonus: You get the Forex Trend Commander Indicator absolutely free!

Successful traders can turn any not-so-good trading system into a profitable one by using proper money management!

With two built-in systems DayTradingArrow v1 generates a high percentage of successful trades.

The indicator gives an incredible advantage to stay on the safe side of the market by anyone who uses it.


BENEFITS OF USING DAY TRADING ARROW

  • Defines the Buy and Sell arrows;
  • Great for beginner scalpers and swing traders;
  • Profitable on all time frames;
  • Displays the market opportunities;
  • Easy for the trader to make decisions;
  • Filters market noise and some consolidation zones;
  • More winning signals than any other system;
  • It works by never repaints, recalculates or backpaints signals;
  • Works in any market conditions, timeframes and pairs;
  • Signals strictly on the "Close of the bar";
  • Pop-up, email, push notification and sound alerts;


MODE OF TRADE AND COMMERCIAL TACTICS

Low timeframe combined with high timeframe is one of the best ways to trade with a small stop loss and a larger risk reward ratio.

  • You have a buy signal - when a new buy arrow appears.
  • You have a sell signal - when a new sell arrow appears.


TRADE LIKE A PROFESSIONAL TRADER

Successful trading involves a whole complex or set of rules!

  • A successful trader wins 5 out of every 6 trades which in turn leads to adding profit in account.
  • Proper money management involves using the capital in your account by risking 3-5% for each individual trade.
  • Analyze your trade not only when you are drawing up your overall trading strategy but also analyze your trade after it is completed, for example if you have already made 50 or 100 trades, see what went wrong, if necessary change something!

Failure to apply even one of these rules would have a disastrous effect and would lead to the impossibility of being a successful trader, which in turn leads to repeating the same mistakes every time!


PARAMETERS! Please contact me if you have any questions!

  • iPeriod - number of bars used to calculate the arrows.
  • Dev - number of bars used to calculate the trend.
    • LINEPERIOD - number of bars used to calculate the trend line.
      • AlertOn - enable alerts.
      • EmailAlert - enable email alerts.
      • PushAlert - enable push notifications.

      FREE GIFT!

      Multi Currency Scanner.


        Anyone can follow the Market with the right tool!

        DayTradingArrow v1 is the indicator you need and is a perfect choice for every trader!

        Take advantage and join the elite traders with DayTradingArrow v1, get it now!


        Additional bonus: Two Moving Averages Trading System! If you have ever traded with moving averages and wondered how you could trade successfully this system is for you! The best moving averages trading system!


        리뷰 4
        ultralisk
        34
        ultralisk 2024.05.10 15:54 
         

        Looks as described on multiple timeframes, not repainting, can be a good add-on to any strategy

        RB Traders
        283
        RB Traders 2024.04.24 21:22 
         

        It's A Best Indicator I ever seen in my life

        RitchieB
        20
        RitchieB 2023.10.06 22:05 
         

        Very profitable for scalping in active markets. Nice work!

