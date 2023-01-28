DayTradingArrow v1

5

"IF YOU'RE LOOKING UNIQUE TRADING INDICATOR…AT AN AFFORDABLE PRICE…YOU'VE COME TO THE RIGHT PLACE!"

Additional Bonus: You get the Forex Trend Commander indicator for FREE!

Forex trading is like any business, includes some rules, for example using a good indicator and proper money management (a skill that anyone can master).

The DayTradingArrow v1 indicator usually allows to trade on the safe side of the market by filtering out most consolidation zones and market noise.

Adaptive intelligent algorithm of the indicator and two built-in secret strategies greatly facilitate market analysis.


BENEFITS OF USING DAY TRADING ARROW

  • Defines the Buy and Sell arrows;
  • Great for beginner scalpers and swing traders;
  • Profitable on all time frames;
  • Displays the market opportunities;
  • Easy for the trader to make decisions;
  • Filters market noise and some consolidation zones;
  • More winning signals than any other system;
  • It works by never repaints, recalculates or backpaints signals;
  • Works in any market conditions, timeframes and pairs;
  • Signals strictly on the "Close of the bar";
  • Pop-up, email, push notification and sound alerts;


MODE OF TRADE AND COMMERCIAL TACTICS

Low timeframe combined with high timeframe is one of the best ways to trade with a small stop loss and a larger risk reward ratio.

  • You have a buy signal - when a new buy arrow appears.
  • You have a sell signal - when a new sell arrow appears.


PARAMETERS! Please contact me if you have any questions!

  • iPeriod - number of bars used to calculate the arrows.
  • Dev - number of bars used to calculate the trend.
    • LINEPERIOD - number of bars used to calculate the trend line.
      • AlertOn - enable alerts.
      • EmailAlert - enable email alerts.
      • PushAlert - enable push notifications.

      FREE GIFTS!

      Multi Currency Scanner and Expert Advisor(EA).


        Most traders are too busy searching for the best strategy and this prevents them from making money. How are things with you? Are you too busy too?…


        Additional bonus: Two Moving Averages Trading System! If you have ever traded with moving averages and wondered how you could trade successfully this system is for you! The best moving averages trading system!


        For further customization and inquiries, please contact us! email:nedyalka123@abv.bg

        Avis 4
        ultralisk
        34
        ultralisk 2024.05.10 15:54 
         

        Looks as described on multiple timeframes, not repainting, can be a good add-on to any strategy

        RB Traders
        278
        RB Traders 2024.04.24 21:22 
         

        It's A Best Indicator I ever seen in my life

        RitchieB
        20
        RitchieB 2023.10.06 22:05 
         

        Very profitable for scalping in active markets. Nice work!

