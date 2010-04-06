Bar compressor
- Göstergeler
- Victor Golovkov
- Sürüm: 1.0
The indicator calculates a combination of two moving averages and displays their trend in derivative units. Unlike traditional oscillators, the maximum and minimum values in this indicator always correspond to the number of bars you want to track. This allows you to use custom levels regardless of volatility and other factors. The maximum and minimum values are always static and depend only on the initial Bar review settings.
Example 1.
Crossing the zero level by the middle line.
The line moves from the positive to the negative zone: Sell signal.