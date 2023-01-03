SUM Symbol Switcher

Indicator for fast navigation through financial instruments.

When you click on the button, you go to the chart of the financial instrument, the name of which was written on the button.

In other words, the indicator opens or unfolds an existing chart window.

For each chart, you can customize the name of the financial instrument, text color and background color; in total, you can customize symbols buttons that you trade often.

The indicator can be installed on any charts for which you need to switch.

But you need to add symbols in the market watch list

Internally, it support hot key as "W", "S", "A", "D", and you can use hot key to switch symbols

Note : if "OpenNewChart" is true, hot key function will be disabled.

Hotkey supported

W - Key up

S - Key down

A - Key backward

D - Key forward

Description of settings

SymbolList - input the symbols that you trade often, internally, it supports prefix/suffix, so when you input the symbol name, you can ignore to input suffix/prefix

TextColor - inactive button text color

PanelColor - panel color

PanelBorderColor - panel boarder color

PanelBorderWidth - panel boarder line width

ButtonInactiveColor - inactive button background color

ButtonPressedColor - pressed button background color

ButtonPressedTextColor - pressed button text color

ButtonFontSize - button text font size

ButtonFont - font

ButtonBorderColor - button boarder color

PanelWidth - button panel width

PanelHeight - button panel heigh

PanelStart_X - whole panel x position

PanelStart_Y - whole panel y position

MaxNumColumns - numbers of display symbol columns

MaxNumRows - numbers of display symbol rows

OpenNewChart - if true, click the button, it will open new chart, if false it will switch symbol at current chart



