Common SL And TP Set

As in the Title. This is simply, but very usefull utility. Program "Common StopLoss And TakeProfit Value" enables You to set one value to Stop Loss, Take Profit, or both Stop Loss and Take Profit. For all Sell or Buy items, Depending on the option selected.

All you need to do is select options, enter a value/values and press a button "APPLY THE SETTINGS".

God Luck ! Enjoy using !



