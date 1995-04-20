PriceActionInd

The indicator shows 7 patterns of the Price Action trading system, as well as the maximum and minimum price lines for the day. Timeframe: H1, H4, D1.

  1. Pin bar
  2. Outside Vertical Bar (OVB)
  3. Pivot Point Reversal (PPR)
  4. Closing Price Reversal (CPR)
  5. Double Extremums (DMax/DMin)
  6. Wide Range Bar (WRB)
  7. Inside Bar (IB)

Settings

PRICE ACTION PATTERNS

  • Show Pin Bar 
  • Color Pin Bar - pointer arrow color.                                       
  • Show Outside Vertical Bar (OVB) 
  • Color Outside Vertical Bar - pointer arrow color.
  • Show Pivot Point Reversal (PPR) 
  • Color Pivot Point Reversal - pointer arrow color.
  • Closing Price Reversal (CPR)
  • Color Closing Price Reversal - pointer arrow color.
  • Show Double Extremums (DMax/DMin) - tolerance no more than 2 points.
  • Color Double Extremums - pointer arrow color.
  • Show Wide Range Bar (WRB) 
  • Color Wide Range Bar - pointer arrow color.
  • Show Inside Bar (IB) 
  • Color Inside Bar - pointer arrow color. 
  • Minimum length of bars in points - minimum length of bars in points (except for PPR, CPR, WRB), on an account with a 5-digit quote automatically increases by 10.
  • Arrows size: - selection of arrow size.
ALERTS
  • Enable Alert - enable sound notification.
  • Signals for Buy - only buy signals.
  • Signals for Sell - only sell signals.
  • Signal only from the level - give a signal only from levels, to Buy if the Buy pattern is below the "Middle line", to Sell if the Sell pattern is above the "Middle line".

DAILY PRICE LINES

  • Show price lines D1 - show the maximum and minimum price lines for the day (D1).
  • Show the Middle line D1 - show middle line between max. and min. price per day (D1).  
  • Number of Day (D1) - the number of days by which the lines will be drawn.
  • Upper line color 
  • Lower line color 
  • Middle line color 




Prodotti consigliati
WanaScalper MT4
Isaac Wanasolo
1 (1)
Indicatori
A scalping indicator based on mathematical patterns, which on average gives signals with relatively small SL, and also occasionally helps to catch big moves in the markets (more information in the video) This indicator has three main types of notifications: The first type warns of a possible/upcoming signal on the next bar The second type indicates the presence of a ready signal to enter the market/open a position The third type is for SL and TP levels - you will be notified every time price re
Rainbow Price Visualizer
Vincent Jose Proenca
Indicatori
Rainbow Price Visualizer v1.21 See where the market really breathes. Turns your MT4 chart into an ultra-precise heatmap that highlights price zones favored by big players. Why it matters 300 price levels at 0.2‑pip resolution — microscopic detail. 8 visual themes (Rainbow, Fire, Ocean…) for instant readibility. Smart opacity: low noise fades, real zones pop. Lightweight rendering with automatic cleanup. Fully customizable: saturation, opacity, resolution, history depth. Bands project into the f
Chart Patterns Analyser
Sami Chebbi
5 (3)
Indicatori
Chart Patterns Detect 15 patterns (Ascending Triangle, Descending Triangle, Rising Wedge, Falling Wedge, Bullish Flag, Bearish Flag, Bullish Rectangle, Bearish Rectangle Symmetrical triangle, Head and Shoulders, Inverted Head and Shoulders, Triple top, Triple Bottom, Double Top, Double Bottom) Use historical data to calculate the probability of each pattern to succeed (possibility to filter notification according to the chance of success) gives graphic indication about the invalidation level and
Professional Profiter
Yaroslav Varankin
Indicatori
it is an indicator for trading on the forex market and binary options, it is a trend tool with which you can take it most often when the first signal appears, open a trade in the indicated direction stop loss set above the arrow if the signal is lower or below the arrow if the buy signal when signals appear in the same direction where the transaction is open, you can enter into additional stop loss orders; we also set up trading without take profit; you need to close the transaction when a signa
Alpha Trend Mt4 Signs
Guang Jun Huang
Indicatori
Alpha Trend sign has been a very popular trading tool in our company for a long time. It can verify our trading system and clearly indicate trading signals, and the signals will not drift. Main functions: Based on the market display of active areas, indicators can be used to intuitively determine whether the current market trend belongs to a trend market or a volatile market. And enter the market according to the indicator arrows, with green arrows indicating buy and red arrows indicating se
BarsOldTimeframes
Victor Krupinskiy
Indicatori
The BarsOldTimeFrame indicator is designed to analyze bar formation on a higher timeframe, projecting bars from it onto the current timeframe. The indicator draws higher timeframe bars on the current chart as rectangles with filled candlestick bodies and transparent shadows. The higher timeframe and fill colors for bullish and bearish bar bodies are selected in the settings.
Insider Scalper Binary
Yaroslav Varankin
Indicatori
Insider Scalper Binary This tool is designed to trade binary options. for short temporary spends. to make a deal is worth the moment of receiving the signal and only 1 candle if it is m1 then only for a minute and so in accordance with the timeframe. for better results, you need to select well-volatile charts.... recommended currency pairs eur | usd, usd | jpy .... the indicator is already configured, you just have to add it to the chart and trade .... The indicator signals the next candle.
Happy Scalping Indicator
Leandro Bernardez Camero
Indicatori
Questo indicatore è stato progettato per uno scalping aggressivo e per entrate rapide nelle opzioni binarie , generando segnali su ogni candela in modo da sapere esattamente cosa sta succedendo in ogni momento. Unisciti al canale Happy Scalping: MQL5 Non ripinta : il segnale della candela attuale viene generato in tempo reale , il che significa che può cambiare mentre la candela è ancora in formazione, a seconda che il prezzo salga o scenda rispetto alla chiusura della candela precedente. Tutt
Smart Reversal Signal
Evgeny Belyaev
3 (2)
Indicatori
Smart Reversal Signal  is a professional indicator for the MetaTrader 4 platform; it has been developed by a group of professional traders. This indicator is designed for Forex and binary options trading. By purchasing this indicator, you will receive: Excellent indicator signals. Free product support. Regular updates. Various notification options: alert, push, emails. You can use it on any financial instrument (Forex, CFD, options) and timeframe. Indicator Parameters Perod - indicator calculat
Signal From Level
Yaroslav Varankin
Indicatori
Binary Options Support Resistance Indicator This indicator is designed for binary options trading and effectively shows retracements from support and resistance levels. Signals appear on the current candle. A red arrow pointing downwards indicates a potential selling opportunity, while a blue arrow pointing upwards suggests buying opportunities. All that needs adjustment is the color of the signal arrows. It is recommended to use it on the M1-M5 timeframes as signals are frequent on these timef
Harmonic 3Drives
Sergey Deev
Indicatori
The indicator detects and displays 3 Drives harmonic pattern (see the screenshot). The pattern is plotted by the extreme values of the ZigZag indicator (included in the resources, no need to install). After detecting the pattern, the indicator notifies of that by a pop-up window, a mobile notification and an email. The indicator highlights the process of the pattern formation and not just the complete pattern. In the former case, it is displayed in the contour triangles. After the pattern is com
Infinity Trend Pro
Yaroslav Varankin
1 (1)
Indicatori
This is a trend indicator without redrawing Developed instead of the binary options strategy (by the color of the Martingale candlestick) Also works well in forex trading When to open trades (binary options) A signal will appear in the place with a candle signaling the current candle It is recommended to open a deal for one candle of the current timeframe M1 and M5 When a blue dot appears, open a deal up When a red dot appears, open a trade down. How to open trades on Forex. When a signal is rec
Manuscript mt4
Artur Razhabov
Indicatori
Manuscript is a time-tested indicator, many tests have been conducted in its use, I will tell all buyers my recommendations on using forex, cryptocurrency or binary options This indicator gives a signal exactly at the close of the candle of the selected period The arrow does not disappear after the signal, you can set up email notifications I recommend using it on the period H1,H4,daily If you are aware of its work, you will be able to trade in a plus In the future I will give you my recomm
Binary hma levels
Roman Lomaev
Indicatori
L'indicatore Binary HMA Levels per MT4 è stato progettato specificamente per le opzioni binarie, ma è perfetto anche per il trading Forex. Funziona in base ai livelli, fornendo segnali sotto forma di frecce prima della chiusura della candela corrente, confermando un rimbalzo del prezzo da un livello chiave. Per garantire il corretto funzionamento dell'indicatore, è necessario scaricare e installare la cartella "MQL5" nella directory del terminale. Puoi scaricare la cartella tramite questo link:
BinaryFiesta
Andrey Spiridonov
Indicatori
The BinaryFiesta indicator has been developed and adapted specifically for trading short-term binary options. The algorithm of the indicator analyzes numerous factors before generating a signal. The indicator is installed in the conventional way. The indicator consists of an information window, which displays the name of the trading instrument, support and resistance levels, and the signal itself ( BUY , SELL or WAIT ). A signal is accompanied by a sound and a pop-up Alert. Advantages of the in
Binary Scalper 6
Roman Lomaev
Indicatori
Binary Scalper 6 – Potente indicatore per opzioni binarie su MT4 Binary Scalper 6 è uno strumento avanzato per l'analisi delle tendenze e il trading di opzioni binarie su MetaTrader 4 (MT4) . Ideale per trader di tutti i livelli, fornisce segnali chiari e statistiche dettagliate. Caratteristiche principali: Rilevamento delle tendenze : Identifica con precisione i mercati in tendenza. Compatibile con qualsiasi coppia di valute : Flessibilità per operare sui tuoi mercati preferiti. Funziona su qu
NostradamusMT4
Andrey Spiridonov
1 (1)
Indicatori
NostradamusMT4 is a powerful indicator from the set of professional trader. The indicator is based on Andrei Spiridonov's original price calculation method (ESTIMATED PRICE) for the current candle price. Advantages The indicator does not redraw. It works on any timeframes. Works with any trading instruments. Perfectly suitable for scalping and trading binary options. Parameters Color - color of the ESTIMATED PRICE FUTURE line. How to work with the indicator The indicator forms the ESTIMATED P
Auto Fibo Pro m
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicatori
Indicatore "Auto FIBO Pro" Crypto_Forex: è un ottimo strumento ausiliario nel trading! - L'indicatore calcola e posiziona automaticamente sul grafico i livelli di Fibo e le linee di tendenza locali (colore rosso). - I livelli di Fibonacci indicano le aree chiave in cui il prezzo può invertirsi. - I livelli più importanti sono 23,6%, 38,2%, 50% e 61,8%. - Puoi usarlo per lo scalping di inversione o per il trading di zone grid. - Ci sono molte opportunità per migliorare il tuo sistema attuale us
Force Index with Dynamic OSB zones mq
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicatori
Indicatore Crypto_Forex "Force Index con zone dinamiche di ipervenduto/ipercomprato" per MT4, senza ridisegno. - Force Index è uno degli indicatori principali che combina i dati di prezzo e volume in un singolo valore. - È fantastico per prendere le negoziazioni di vendita dalla zona dinamica di ipercomprato e le negoziazioni di acquisto dalla zona dinamica di ipervenduto. - Questo indicatore è eccellente per il trading di momentum nella direzione del trend. - Zona dinamica di ipercomprato - s
Limitless MT4
Dmitriy Kashevich
Indicatori
Limitless MT4 is a universal indicator suitable for every beginner and experienced trader. works on all currency pairs, cryptocurrencies, raw stocks Limitless MT4 - already configured and does not require additional configuration And now the main thing Why Limitless MT4? 1 complete lack of redrawing 2 two years of testing by the best specialists in trading 3 the accuracy of correct signals exceeds 80% 4 performed well in trading during news releases Trading rules 1 buy signal - the ap
Shark Surfer
Roman Sheikin
Indicatori
Shark Surfer is a new generation indicator applying a well-established trend-following trading. The product is good both for scalping, as well as medium- and long-term trading. Shark Surfer analyzes a selected symbol and shows the recommended market entry, take profit and stop loss levels. Shark Surfer trades on all symbols and timeframes. It also features email and push notifications concerning the new trading signals. The indicator searches for suitable market entry points on an already formed
Daily Candle Predictor
Oleg Rodin
5 (11)
Indicatori
Daily Candle Predictor è un indicatore che prevede il prezzo di chiusura di una candela. L'indicatore è destinato principalmente all'uso sui grafici D1. Questo indicatore è adatto sia per il trading forex tradizionale che per il trading di opzioni binarie. L'indicatore può essere utilizzato come sistema di trading autonomo o può fungere da aggiunta al sistema di trading esistente. Questo indicatore analizza la candela corrente, calcolando alcuni fattori di forza all'interno del corpo della cande
PZ Harmonacci Patterns
PZ TRADING SLU
3.17 (6)
Indicatori
Trade smarter, not harder: Empower your trading with Harmonacci Patterns This is arguably the most complete harmonic price formation auto-recognition indicator you can find for the MetaTrader Platform. It detects 19 different patterns, takes fibonacci projections as seriously as you do, displays the Potential Reversal Zone (PRZ) and finds suitable stop-loss and take-profit levels. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] It detects 19 different harmonic pric
Towers
Yvan Musatov
Indicatori
Towers - Trend indicator, shows signals, can be used with optimal risk ratio. It uses reliable algorithms in its calculations. Shows favorable moments for entering the market with arrows, that is, using the indicator is quite simple. It combines several filters to display market entry arrows on the chart. Given this circumstance, a speculator can study the history of the instrument's signals and evaluate its effectiveness. As you can see, trading with such an indicator is easy. I waited for an a
Keris Keramat
Mohamed Faizal Bin Che Omar
Indicatori
Keris Keramat is an indicator that gives you signals when to buy or sell. It is a non repainting indicator. It can be used on almost all instruments. The time frame to use   is M15. For desktop MT4 only. It’s good for Intraday or Swing Traders. Very easy to use even for a rookie trader. No need to change any parameter setting. Just plug & play. The indicator will only paint arrows, whether upward pointing arrow (for buy) or downward pointing arrow (for sell).   All arrows that painted on the ch
Super Reversal Pattern
Parfait Mujinga Ndalika
Indicatori
Super Reversal Pattern Indicator Unlock the power of advanced pattern recognition with our Super Reversal Pattern Indicator. Designed for traders seeking precision and reliability, this indicator identifies one of the most effective reversal patterns in technical analysis, offering a significant edge in your trading strategy. Key Features: Non-Repainting Accuracy: Enjoy the confidence of non-repainting technology. Once a Super Reversal Pattern is detected, it remains static, providing consiste
Gold Titan King Scalper
Dodong Christian Arnon
Indicatori
Indicator Description GOLD TITAN KING SIGNAL INDICATOR High-Precision Gold Scalping Buy/Sell Signals – Manual Trading Assistant Overview The Gold Titan King Signal Indicator is a manual trading assistant tool designed for high-frequency scalping on Gold (XAUUSD) and other major pairs. It generates clear BUY/SELL signals with precise entry levels, along with adjustable Stop Loss and Take Profit levels displayed directly on the chart. ️ This tool is NOT an EA. It does not execute trades
Good Signal
Yaroslav Varankin
Indicatori
The indicator is designed for binary options and short-term transactions on Forex To enter a trade when a signal appears blue up arrow buy red down arrow sell signal For Forex enter on a signal exit on the opposite signal or take profit For binary options Enter on 1 candle, if the deal goes negative, set a catch on the next candle Works on all timeframes If you apply a filter like Rsi, you will get a good reliable strategy.. The algorithm is at the stage of improvement and will be further develo
Supply Demand new Strategy
Mohamed yehia Osman
Indicatori
This is a new strategy for SUPPLY DEMAND areas It is based on a calculation using the tick volume to detect the big price action in market for both bear /bull actions this smart volume action candles are used to determine the supply and demand areas prices in between main supply and demand lines indicate sideway market  up arrows will be shown when prices moves above the main supply and the secondary supply lines Down arrows will be shown when prices moves below the main demand and the secondary
Owl smart levels
Sergey Ermolov
4.24 (37)
Indicatori
Versione MT5  |  FAQ L' indicatore Owl Smart Levels   è un sistema di trading completo all'interno dell'unico indicatore che include strumenti di analisi di mercato popolari come i   frattali avanzati di Bill Williams , Valable ZigZag che costruisce   la corretta struttura a onde   del mercato, e i   livelli di Fibonacci che segnano i livelli esatti di entrata nel mercato e luoghi per prendere profitti. Descrizione dettagliata della strategia Istruzioni per lavorare con l'indicatore Consulente-
Gli utenti di questo prodotto hanno anche acquistato
Gann Made Easy
Oleg Rodin
4.82 (145)
Indicatori
Gann Made Easy è un sistema di trading Forex professionale e facile da usare che si basa sui migliori principi del trading utilizzando la teoria di mr. WD Gann. L'indicatore fornisce segnali ACQUISTA e VENDI accurati, inclusi i livelli di Stop Loss e Take Profit. Puoi fare trading anche in movimento utilizzando le notifiche PUSH. CONTATTATEMI DOPO L'ACQUISTO PER RICEVERE CONSIGLI DI TRADING, BONUS E L'ASSISTENTE EA GANN MADE EASY GRATUITAMENTE! Probabilmente hai già sentito parlare molte volte d
Trend indicator AI
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (68)
Indicatori
Trend Ai indicator è un ottimo strumento che migliorerà l'analisi di mercato di un trader combinando l'identificazione della tendenza con punti di ingresso utilizzabili e avvisi di inversione. Questo indicatore consente agli utenti di navigare nelle complessità del mercato forex con fiducia e precisione Oltre ai segnali primari, l'indicatore Ai di tendenza identifica i punti di ingresso secondari che si presentano durante i pullback o i ritracciamenti, consentendo ai trader di capitalizzare le
M1 Sniper
Oleg Rodin
4.89 (18)
Indicatori
M1 SNIPER è un sistema di indicatori di trading facile da usare. Si tratta di un indicatore a freccia progettato per l'intervallo temporale M1. L'indicatore può essere utilizzato come sistema autonomo per lo scalping sull'intervallo temporale M1 e come parte del tuo sistema di trading esistente. Sebbene questo sistema di trading sia stato progettato specificamente per il trading sull'intervallo temporale M1, può comunque essere utilizzato anche con altri intervalli temporali. Inizialmente ho pro
Dynamic Scalper System
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicatori
L'indicatore " Dynamic Scalper System " è progettato per il metodo di scalping, ovvero per il trading all'interno di onde di trend. Testato sulle principali coppie di valute e sull'oro, è compatibile con altri strumenti di trading. Fornisce segnali per l'apertura di posizioni a breve termine lungo il trend, con ulteriore supporto al movimento dei prezzi. Il principio dell'indicatore. Le frecce grandi determinano la direzione del trend. Un algoritmo per generare segnali per lo scalping sotto fo
Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
Bernhard Schweigert
4.79 (98)
Indicatori
Attualmente 20% di sconto! La soluzione migliore per ogni principiante o trader esperto! Questo software per cruscotti funziona su 28 coppie di valute. Si basa su 2 dei nostri indicatori principali (Advanced Currency Strength 28 e Advanced Currency Impulse). Offre un'ottima panoramica dell'intero mercato Forex. Mostra i valori di forza delle valute avanzate, la velocità di movimento delle valute e i segnali per 28 coppie Forex in tutti i (9) timeframe. Immaginate come migliorerà il vostro tra
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.74 (69)
Indicatori
An exclusive indicator that utilizes an innovative algorithm to swiftly and accurately determine the market trend. The indicator automatically calculates opening, closing, and profit levels, providing detailed trading statistics. With these features, you can choose the most appropriate trading instrument for the current market conditions. Additionally, you can easily integrate your own arrow indicators into Scalper Inside Pro to quickly evaluate their statistics and profitability. Scalper Inside
SMC Easy Signal
Mohamed Hassan
4.67 (12)
Indicatori
2 copies left at $65, next price is $120 SMC Easy Signal was built to remove the confusion around the smart money concept by turning structural shifts like BOS (Break of Structure) and CHoCH (Change of Character) into simple buy and sell trading signals. It simplifies market structure trading by automatically identifying breakouts and reversals as they happen, allowing traders to focus on execution rather than analysis. Whether the market is continuing its trend or preparing to reverse, the i
Game Changer Indicator
Vasiliy Strukov
5 (2)
Indicatori
Game Changer è un indicatore di tendenza rivoluzionario, progettato per essere utilizzato su qualsiasi strumento finanziario, per trasformare il tuo Metatrader in un potente analizzatore di trend. L'indicatore non ridisegna e non subisce ritardi. Funziona su qualsiasi intervallo temporale e aiuta a identificare i trend, segnala potenziali inversioni, funge da meccanismo di trailing stop e fornisce avvisi in tempo reale per risposte tempestive del mercato. Che tu sia un trader esperto, un profess
Trend Screener
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.79 (95)
Indicatori
Indicatore di tendenza, soluzione unica rivoluzionaria per il trading di tendenze e il filtraggio con tutte le importanti funzionalità di tendenza integrate in un unico strumento! È un indicatore multi-timeframe e multi-valuta al 100% non ridipingibile che può essere utilizzato su tutti i simboli/strumenti: forex, materie prime, criptovalute, indici e azioni. OFFERTA A TEMPO LIMITATO: l'indicatore di screening di supporto e resistenza è disponibile a soli 50$ e a vita. (Prezzo originale 250$) (o
Advanced Supply Demand
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (296)
Indicatori
CURRENTLY 26% OFF !! Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the potentia
Entry Points Pro
Yury Orlov
4.61 (170)
Indicatori
Indicatore top per MT5 che fornisce segnali accurati per entrare in un trade senza riverniciare! Può essere applicato a qualsiasi attività finanziaria: forex, criptovalute, metalli, azioni, indici.  La versione MT5 è qui Fornirà segnali di trading piuttosto precisi e ti dirà quando è meglio aprire un trade e chiuderlo. Guarda il video (6:22) con un esempio di elaborazione di un solo segnale che ha ripagato l'indicatore! La maggior parte dei trader migliora i propri risultati di trading dura
Adaptive Volatility Range
Stanislav Konin
5 (3)
Indicatori
Adaptive Volatility Range [AVR] is a powerful tool for identifying key trend reversal points. AVR accurately reflects the Average True Range (ATR) of volatility, taking into account the Volume-Weighted Average Price (VWAP). The indicator adapts to any market volatility by calculating the average volatility over a specific period, ensuring a stable rate of profitable trades. You receive not just an indicator but a professional automated trading system , AVR-EA . Advantages: Automated Trading Sys
Currency Strength Wizard
Oleg Rodin
4.84 (55)
Indicatori
Currency Strength Wizard è un indicatore molto potente che ti fornisce una soluzione all-in-one per un trading di successo. L'indicatore calcola la potenza di questa o quella coppia forex utilizzando i dati di tutte le valute su più intervalli di tempo. Questi dati sono rappresentati in una forma di indice di valuta facile da usare e linee elettriche di valuta che puoi utilizzare per vedere il potere di questa o quella valuta. Tutto ciò di cui hai bisogno è collegare l'indicatore al grafico che
Day Trader Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (14)
Indicatori
Day Trader Master è un sistema di trading completo per i day trader. Le systeme se compose de due indicatori. Un indicar est un signal fléché pour acheter et vendre. C'est l'indicateur de fleche que vous obtenez. Je vous fournirai le deuxième indicaur gratuitement. Le deuxième indicaur è un indicaur de tendance spécialement conçu pour être utilisé conjointement avec ces flèches. GLI INDICATORI NON SI RIPETONO E NON RITARDANO! Usare questo sistema è molto semplice. Devi solo seguire i segnali del
IQ Gold Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
5 (4)
Indicatori
Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD/Gold intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calcul
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
Indicatori
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator - Lo strumento di trading Forex di nuova generazione. ATTUALMENTE SCONTATO DEL 49%. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator è l'evoluzione dei nostri indicatori popolari di lunga data, che combinano la potenza di tre in uno: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 recensioni) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE con ALERT (520 recensioni) + CS28 Combo Signals (Bonus). Dettagli sull'indicatore https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 Cosa offre l'indicatore di forza di nuova generazione?
M1 Arrow
Oleg Rodin
5 (19)
Indicatori
Una strategia intraday basata su due principi fondamentali del mercato. L'algoritmo si basa sull'analisi dei volumi e delle onde di prezzo utilizzando filtri aggiuntivi. L'algoritmo intelligente dell'indicatore fornisce un segnale solo quando due fattori di mercato si combinano in uno solo. L'indicatore calcola le onde di un certo intervallo sul grafico M1 utilizzando i dati dell'intervallo di tempo più alto. E per confermare l'onda, l'indicatore utilizza l'analisi per volume. Questo indicatore
Currency Strength Exotics
Bernhard Schweigert
4.88 (33)
Indicatori
ATTUALMENTE SCONTATO DEL 20%! La soluzione migliore per qualsiasi principiante o trader esperto! Questo indicatore è specializzato nel mostrare la forza della valuta per qualsiasi simbolo come coppie esotiche, materie prime, indici o futures. È il primo nel suo genere, qualsiasi simbolo può essere aggiunto alla nona riga per mostrare la vera forza della valuta di Oro, Argento, Petrolio, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH ecc. Si tratta di uno strumento di trading unico, di alta qualità e conveniente pe
FX Power MT4 NG
Daniel Stein
4.95 (20)
Indicatori
FX Power: Analizza la Forza delle Valute per Decisioni di Trading Più Intelligenti Panoramica FX Power è lo strumento essenziale per comprendere la reale forza delle principali valute e dell'oro in qualsiasi condizione di mercato. Identificando le valute forti da comprare e quelle deboli da vendere, FX Power semplifica le decisioni di trading e rivela opportunità ad alta probabilità. Che tu segua le tendenze o anticipi inversioni utilizzando valori estremi di Delta, questo strumento si adatta
Volumatic Support Resistance Levels MT4 Scanner
Duc Hoan Nguyen
5 (1)
Indicatori
Offerta speciale : ALL TOOLS , solo $35 ciascuno! Nuovi strumenti   saranno   $30   per la   prima settimana   o per   i primi 3 acquisti !  Trading Tools Channel on MQL5 : Unisciti al mio canale MQL5 per ricevere le ultime novità Volumatic Support/Resistance Levels Scanner è un indicatore di supporto e resistenza che aggiunge il contesto del volume alla struttura dei prezzi. Mostrando come l’attività di trading si raggruppa attorno ai pivot recenti, aiuta gli utenti a vedere dove l’interesse d
Auto Optimized RSI
Davit Beridze
5 (2)
Indicatori
Auto Optimized RSI è un indicatore a freccia intelligente e facile da usare, progettato per fornire segnali di acquisto e vendita precisi. Utilizza simulazioni di trading su dati storici per individuare automaticamente i livelli RSI più efficaci per ogni strumento e timeframe. Questo indicatore può essere utilizzato come sistema di trading autonomo o integrato nella tua strategia esistente, ed è particolarmente utile per i trader a breve termine. A differenza dei livelli fissi tradizionali del R
PZ Trend Trading
PZ TRADING SLU
4.8 (5)
Indicatori
Capture every opportunity: your go-to indicator for profitable trend trading Trend Trading is an indicator designed to profit as much as possible from trends taking place in the market, by timing pullbacks and breakouts. It finds trading opportunities by analyzing what the price is doing during established trends. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Trade financial markets with confidence and efficiency Profit from established trends without getting whip
Market Structure Break Out
Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou
5 (7)
Indicatori
Il Market Structure Break Out (MSB) è uno strumento avanzato progettato per MT4 e MT5 che aiuta i trader a osservare i movimenti del mercato come strutture ordinate. L’indicatore fornisce segnali di trading tramite frecce e avvisi , sia nella direzione del trend che in quella inversa. Una delle caratteristiche più importanti di questo prodotto è il disegno di zone di offerta e domanda che non vengono rimosse . Inoltre, la funzionalità di backtest in tempo reale permette ai trader di valutare le
Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.33 (6)
Indicatori
Presentazione del       Grafici   Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO Progettate per fornire informazioni chiare sulle tendenze del mercato, le candele Heiken Ashi sono rinomate per la loro capacità di filtrare il rumore ed eliminare i falsi segnali. Dì addio alle confuse fluttuazioni dei prezzi e dai il benvenuto a una rappresentazione grafica più fluida e affidabile. Ciò che rende il Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO davvero unico è la sua formula innovativa, che trasforma i dati tradizionali delle candele in barre
RSI Shift Zone MT4 Scanner
Duc Hoan Nguyen
5 (2)
Indicatori
Offerta speciale : ALL TOOLS , solo $35 ciascuno! Nuovi strumenti   saranno a   $30   per la   prima settimana   o per   i primi 3 acquisti !  Trading Tools Channel on MQL5 : unisciti per ricevere le ultime novità RSI Shift Zone Scanner individua i momenti in cui il sentiment di mercato può cambiare collegando i segnali RSI all’azione del prezzo. Ogni volta che l’RSI supera o scende sotto i livelli predefiniti (70 per ipercomprato, 30 per ipervenduto), l’indicatore traccia un canale sul grafico
GOLD Impulse with Alert
Bernhard Schweigert
4.64 (11)
Indicatori
Questo indicatore è una super combinazione dei nostri 2 prodotti Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  +   Currency Strength Exotics . Funziona per tutti i time frame e mostra graficamente l'impulso di forza o debolezza per le 8 valute principali più un simbolo! Questo indicatore è specializzato nel mostrare l'accelerazione della forza delle valute per qualsiasi simbolo come oro, coppie esotiche, materie prime, indici o futures. Primo nel suo genere, qualsiasi simbolo può essere aggiunto all
PRO Renko System
Oleg Rodin
5 (28)
Indicatori
PRO Renko System è un sistema di trading altamente accurato appositamente progettato per il trading di grafici RENKO. Questo è un sistema universale che può essere applicato a vari strumenti di trading. Il sistema neutralizza efficacemente il cosiddetto rumore di mercato che consente di accedere a segnali di inversione accurati. L'indicatore è molto facile da usare e ha un solo parametro responsabile della generazione del segnale. Puoi facilmente adattare lo strumento a qualsiasi strumento di
Gold AMS
Aleksandr Makarov
Indicatori
Gold AMS   - is a good technical stock indicator. The indicator algorithm analyzes the asset price movement and reflects volatility and potential entry zones. The indicator 100% does not repaint!!! The best indicator signals: If a signal appears, it does not disappear! Unlike indicators with redrawing, which lead to loss of deposit, because they can show a signal and then remove it. Trading with this indicator is very easy. We wait for a signal from the indicator and enter the transaction, a
Advanced Reversal Hunter Pro
Stanislav Konin
Indicatori
Advanced Reversal Hunter Pro (ARH) is a powerful, innovative volatility-based momentum indicator designed to accurately identify key trend reversals. Developed using a special algorithm that provides a clear construction of the average volatility range, without redrawing its values ​​and does not change them. The indicator adapts to any market volatility and dynamically adjusts the width of the band range, depending on current market conditions. Indicator advantages: Advanced Reversal Hunter Pro
Gold Flux Signal
Leandro Bernardez Camero
Indicatori
Gold Flux Signal – Indicatore di segnali senza repaint per XAUUSD Progettato per un'esecuzione chiara dei segnali – Gold Flux Signal è stato creato per fornire segnali chiari e stabili su XAUUSD , senza repaint né backpainting – È stato progettato specificamente per strategie di trend-following e breakout, evitando rumori e grafici sovraccarichi – L'indicatore opera esclusivamente su candele chiuse – Ottimizzato per i timeframe M1, M5 e H1 Segnali visivi stabili – Una volta generato, il se
Altri dall’autore
Taranus
Viktor Shpakovskiy
5 (1)
Experts
Taranus is a multifunctional EA, a universal assistant to a trader, designed to work under the control of a trader. The EA has a large set of tools and can work: by indicators, by trading levels, by trend lines, by martingale strategy, trade on news. It has: several filters to determine the trend, a multi-level risk management system, money management, virtual stop loss, universal trailing stop, can work with any type of orders. Set files and a guide to the Taranus EA can be found in the "Commen
Taranus Light
Viktor Shpakovskiy
Experts
Taranus Light is a reduced version of the universal, semi-automatic EA Taranus, designed to work under the control of a trader. It can work with or without indicators, has several filters for determining the trend direction and can only work with market or pending order. Trailing stop capabilities of the EAd has been expanded by adding functions from UTrailing EA. Taranus Light EA is suitable for both experienced and beginner traders. Set files and a guide to the Taranus Light EA can be found in
Martex
Viktor Shpakovskiy
Experts
Martex is a moderately aggressive EA working on a martingale strategy with hedge. The EA independently monitors the risk and, if the risk is high, takes measures to exit the market with a minimum profit. In the hedging mode, the EA independently leaves the "lock" with a profit. A complete guide to the Martex EA can be found in the "Comments" section. Benefits automatic magic number, individual for each currency pair; automatic breakeven and automatic trailing stop; at high risk, reducing the mar
UTrailing
Viktor Shpakovskiy
5 (2)
Experts
L'EA per il trading manuale per gestire le posizioni aperte e gli ordini pendenti. Il trailing stop integrato ha cinque modalità e sette strumenti. C'è uno stop loss virtuale e un take profit virtuale, che possono essere spostati liberamente sul grafico. Con l'aiuto del simulatore di trading integrato, puoi verificare come funziona l'EA nel tester di strategia. La guida a UTrailing può essere trovata nella sezione "Commenti". Beneficio 5 modalità di trailing stop: virtuale, normale, totale, perc
ForexNewsTrader
Viktor Shpakovskiy
Experts
EA is intended for trading on news only. News appear on the chart in the form of text messages and vertical lines. When the price approaches this line, the adviser places pending orders for purchase and for sale. If the "Modify pending orders" function is enabled, orders will move behind the price (up and down) and stay at the set distance from the price, which will not allow the order to worked ahead of time, before the news releases. If, after the news release, not one of the orders has not wo
McDuckEA
Viktor Shpakovskiy
Experts
McDuckEA – works on the martingale strategy. It shows good results when trading on Gold, XAUUSD. Martingale orders are opened with a step from each other and only after the opening of a new bar of the set timeframe. During the release of important news, the EA suspends the opening of new orders. The EA has an internal risk control system and, if the risk is exceeded, it starts to exit the market, closing extreme positions in pairs. The level of loading of the deposit determines the risk and prof
UTrailingMini
Viktor Shpakovskiy
Utilità
The utility for manual trading to manage open positions.The built-in trailing stop has three modes and seven instruments: by pips, by bar extremes, by fractals, by volumes, by MA, by Parabolic SAR and by ATR. With the help of the built-in trading simulator, you can check how the EA works in the strategy tester. Guide to UTrailingMini can be found in the "Comments" section. Benefits 3 trailing stop modes: normal, total and mobile stop loss; 7 options: by points, by bar extremes, by fractals, by v
Fractalan
Viktor Shpakovskiy
Experts
Fractalan – a moderately aggressive EA who works on a martingale strategy with a partial hedging system. With reasonable money management, the EA can withstand significant price corrections against open positions! The first order in the series can be opened manually by both the EA and the trader. Subsequent orders are opened when the fractal level of the specified timeframe is broken. The complete guide to the Fractalan EA, the set files can be found in the "Comments" section. Benefits types of
MartexPO
Viktor Shpakovskiy
Experts
MartexPO is a moderately aggressive advisor working on a martingale strategy and with the ability to hedge unprofitable positions. Uses pending orders for opening the first order and for hedging. With an asymmetric "lock" - the MartexPO EA is able to independently exit the "lock" with a profit. The MartexPO EA can average orders manually opened by a trader and orders opened by another EA. The EA will be of interest to both beginners and experienced traders. A set files and a complete guide to th
TralDynamic
Viktor Shpakovskiy
Utilità
The utility for managing open positions can work with stops (take profit and stop loss) in money, percentages or points. The built-in trailing stop starts working from profit, the size of which can be set in currency or as a percentage. With the help of the built-in trading simulator, you can check how the utility works in the strategy tester. Benefits setting stop loss and take profit in the deposit currency, as a percentage of the account balance or by points; adding stop loss and take profit
UTrailingMin
Viktor Shpakovskiy
Experts
The EA for manual trading to manage open positions.The built-in trailing stop has five modes and seven instruments. There is a virtual stop loss and a virtual take profit, which can be freely moved around the chart. With the help of the built-in trading simulator, you can check how the EA works in the strategy tester. Guide to UTrailingMin can be found in the "Comments" section. Benefits 5 trailing stop modes: virtual, normal, total, percentage and mobile stop loss; 7 options: by points, by bar
TralDynamicU
Viktor Shpakovskiy
Utilità
The utility for managing open positions can work with stops (take profit and stop loss) in money, percentages or points. The built-in trailing stop starts working from profit, the size of which can be set in currency or as a percentage. Trailing stop can work in three modes and for five instruments. With the help of the built-in trading simulator, you can check how the utility works in the strategy tester. Benefits setting stop loss and take profit in the deposit currency, as a percentage of the
UTralVirtual
Viktor Shpakovskiy
Utilità
Utility per la gestione delle posizioni aperte e degli ordini pendenti. Il trailing stop integrato ha cinque modalità e sette strumenti. C'è uno stop loss virtuale e un take profit virtuale, che possono essere spostati liberamente sul grafico. Con l'aiuto del simulatore di trading integrato, puoi verificare come funziona l'EA nel tester di strategia. La guida all'Advisor UTralVirtual è disponibile nella sezione "Commenti". Beneficio 5 modalità di trailing stop: virtuale, normale, totale, percent
VirtualStops
Viktor Shpakovskiy
Utilità
A utility for managing open positions using virtual (invisible to the broker) stops. Virtual stop loss and virtual take profit can be freely moved around the chart. If the price touches the virtual stop line (TP, SL, TS), the EA will close all orders of the same direction on the current chart. Closing orders by virtual take profit is possible only if there is a profit. With the help of the built-in trading simulator, you can, in the strategy tester, see how the adviser works. Parameters Block
NebularMan
Viktor Shpakovskiy
Experts
EA per il trading manuale con la possibilità di aggiungere nuovi ordini con la media in un lotto. Puoi gestire il rischio modificando il volume del lotto, il passaggio tra gli ordini e limitando il numero di posizioni aperte e il volume totale dei lotti. C'è un trailing stop, uno stop loss virtuale e un take profit virtuale, che possono essere spostati liberamente sul grafico. Con l'aiuto del simulatore di trading integrato, puoi verificare come funziona l'EA nel tester di strategia. Beneficio i
Aweron
Viktor Shpakovskiy
Experts
The Aweron EA works according to the martingale strategy and opens orders based on the signals of the Awesome Oscillator indicator. If desired, the martingale can be disabled, and the EA will work with one order. You can choose the size of lots depending on your risk: normal lots - high risk, economy lots - moderate risk, initial lots - low risk. The EA has an internal risk control system and, if the risk is exceeded, it starts to exit the market, closing extreme orders in pairs. Profitable sing
McDuckEA MT5
Viktor Shpakovskiy
Experts
McDuckEA MT5 – works on the martingale strategy. It shows good results when trading on Gold, XAUUSD. Martingale orders are opened with a step from each other and only after the opening of a new bar of the set timeframe. During the release of important news, the adviser suspends the opening of new orders. The EA has an internal risk control system and, if the risk is exceeded, it starts to exit the market, closing extreme positions in pairs. The level of loading of the deposit determines the risk
UTrailingMT5
Viktor Shpakovskiy
Experts
L'EA per il trading manuale per gestire le posizioni aperte e gli ordini pendenti. Il trailing stop integrato ha cinque modalità e sette strumenti. C'è uno stop loss virtuale e un take profit virtuale, che possono essere spostati liberamente sul grafico. Con l'aiuto del simulatore di trading integrato, puoi verificare come funziona l'EA nel tester di strategia. La guida a UTrailingMT5 può essere trovata nella sezione "Commenti". Nel tester MT5, il movimento manuale delle linee virtuali SL e TP s
MartexMT5
Viktor Shpakovskiy
Experts
MartexMT5 is a moderately aggressive EA working on a martingale strategy with hedge. The EA independently monitors the risk and, if the risk is high, takes measures to exit the market with a minimum profit. In the hedging mode, the EA independently leaves the "lock" with a profit. A complete guide to the MartexMT5 EA can be found in the "Comments" section. Benefits automatic magic number, individual for each currency pair; automatic breakeven and automatic trailing stop; at high risk, reducing t
MartexPO MT5
Viktor Shpakovskiy
Experts
MartexPO MT5 is a moderately aggressive advisor working on a martingale strategy and with the ability to hedge unprofitable positions. Uses pending orders for opening the first order and for hedging. With an asymmetric "lock" - the MartexPO MT5 EA is able to independently exit the "lock" with a profit. The MartexPO MT5 EA can average orders manually opened by a trader and orders opened by another EA. The EA will be of interest to both beginners and experienced traders. A set files and a guide to
FractalanMT5
Viktor Shpakovskiy
Experts
FractalanMT5 – a moderately aggressive EA who works on a martingale strategy with a partial hedging system. With reasonable money management, the EA can withstand significant price corrections against open positions! The first order in the series can be opened manually by both the EA and the trader. Subsequent orders are opened when the fractal level of the specified timeframe is broken. The guide to the FractalanMT5 EA, the set files can be found in the "Comments" section. Benefits types of ord
TralDynamicMT5
Viktor Shpakovskiy
Utilità
The utility for managing open positions can work with stops (take profit and stop loss) in money, percentages or points. The built-in trailing stop starts working from profit, the size of which can be set in currency or as a percentage. With the help of the built-in trading simulator, you can check how the utility works in the strategy tester. Benefits setting stop loss and take profit in the deposit currency, as a percentage of the account balance or by points; adding stop loss and take profit
UTrailingMinMT5
Viktor Shpakovskiy
Experts
The EA for manual trading to manage open positions.The built-in trailing stop has five modes and seven instruments. There is a virtual stop loss and a virtual take profit, which can be freely moved around the chart. With the help of the built-in trading simulator, you can check how the EA works in the strategy tester. Guide to UTrailingMinMT5 can be found in the "Comments" section. In the MT5 strategy tester, manual movement of virtual SL and TP lines according to the schedule does not work! Ben
UTrailingMiniMT5
Viktor Shpakovskiy
Utilità
The utility for manual trading to manage open positions.The built-in trailing stop has three modes and seven instruments: by pips, by bar extremes, by fractals, by volumes, by MA, by Parabolic SAR and by ATR. With the help of the built-in trading simulator, you can check how the EA works in the strategy tester. Guide to UTrailingMiniMT5 can be found in the "Comments" section. Benefits 3 trailing stop modes: normal, total and mobile stop loss; 7 options: by points, by bar extremes, by fractals, b
TralDynamicU MT5
Viktor Shpakovskiy
Utilità
The utility for managing open positions can work with stops (take profit and stop loss) in money, percentages or points. The built-in trailing stop starts working from profit, the size of which can be set in currency or as a percentage. Trailing stop can work in three modes and for five instruments. With the help of the built-in trading simulator, you can check how the utility works in the strategy tester. Benefits setting stop loss and take profit in the deposit currency, as a percentage of the
UTralVirtualMT5
Viktor Shpakovskiy
Utilità
Utility per la gestione delle posizioni aperte e degli ordini pendenti. Il trailing stop integrato ha cinque modalità e sette strumenti. C'è uno stop loss virtuale e un take profit virtuale, che possono essere spostati liberamente sul grafico. Con l'aiuto del simulatore di trading integrato, puoi verificare come funziona l'EA nel tester di strategia. La guida all'Advisor UTralVirtualMT5 è disponibile nella sezione "Commenti". Nel tester MT5, il movimento manuale delle linee virtuali SL e TP seco
VirtualStopsMT5
Viktor Shpakovskiy
Utilità
A utility for managing open positions using virtual (invisible to the broker) stops. Virtual stop loss and virtual take profit can be freely moved around the chart. If the price touches the virtual stop line (TP, SL, TS), the EA will close all orders of the same direction on the current chart. Closing orders by virtual take profit is possible only if there is a profit. With the help of the built-in trading simulator, you can, in the strategy tester, see how the adviser works. Parameters Block
NebularManMT5
Viktor Shpakovskiy
Experts
EA per il trading manuale con la possibilità di aggiungere nuovi ordini con la media in un lotto. Puoi gestire il rischio modificando il volume del lotto, il passaggio tra gli ordini e limitando il numero di posizioni aperte e il volume totale dei lotti. C'è un trailing stop, uno stop loss virtuale e un take profit virtuale, che possono essere spostati liberamente sul grafico. Con l'aiuto del simulatore di trading integrato, puoi verificare come funziona l'EA nel tester di strategia. Nel tester
AweronMT5
Viktor Shpakovskiy
Experts
The AweronMT5 EA works according to the martingale strategy and opens orders based on the signals of the Awesome Oscillator indicator. If desired, the martingale can be disabled, and the EA will work with one order. You can choose the size of lots depending on your risk: normal lots - high risk, economy lots - moderate risk, initial lots - low risk. The EA has an internal risk control system and, if the risk is exceeded, it starts to exit the market, closing extreme orders in pairs. Profitable s
Filtro:
Nessuna recensione
Rispondi alla recensione