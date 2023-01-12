PriceActionInd

The indicator shows 7 patterns of the Price Action trading system, as well as the maximum and minimum price lines for the day. Timeframe: H1, H4, D1.

  1. Pin bar
  2. Outside Vertical Bar (OVB)
  3. Pivot Point Reversal (PPR)
  4. Closing Price Reversal (CPR)
  5. Double Extremums (DMax/DMin)
  6. Wide Range Bar (WRB)
  7. Inside Bar (IB)

Settings

PRICE ACTION PATTERNS

  • Show Pin Bar 
  • Color Pin Bar - pointer arrow color.                                       
  • Show Outside Vertical Bar (OVB) 
  • Color Outside Vertical Bar - pointer arrow color.
  • Show Pivot Point Reversal (PPR) 
  • Color Pivot Point Reversal - pointer arrow color.
  • Closing Price Reversal (CPR)
  • Color Closing Price Reversal - pointer arrow color.
  • Show Double Extremums (DMax/DMin) - tolerance no more than 2 points.
  • Color Double Extremums - pointer arrow color.
  • Show Wide Range Bar (WRB) 
  • Color Wide Range Bar - pointer arrow color.
  • Show Inside Bar (IB) 
  • Color Inside Bar - pointer arrow color. 
  • Minimum length of bars in points - minimum length of bars in points (except for PPR, CPR, WRB), on an account with a 5-digit quote automatically increases by 10.
  • Arrows size: - selection of arrow size.
ALERTS
  • Enable Alert - enable sound notification.
  • Signals for Buy - only buy signals.
  • Signals for Sell - only sell signals.
  • Signal only from the level - give a signal only from levels, to Buy if the Buy pattern is below the "Middle line", to Sell if the Sell pattern is above the "Middle line".

DAILY PRICE LINES

  • Show price lines D1 - show the maximum and minimum price lines for the day (D1).
  • Show the Middle line D1 - show middle line between max. and min. price per day (D1).  
  • Number of Day (D1) - the number of days by which the lines will be drawn.
  • Upper line color 
  • Lower line color 
  • Middle line color 




