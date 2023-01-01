Supper Trading Assistant is a state-of-the-art system that has already stably used and generated profit for our funds for years. We respect imperfection, and there is no risk-free trading strategy in the financial markets. The Risk Master is designed as the heart of the system to manage account drawdown, optimize taking profit and smart stop loss trailing. The system can automatically preserve your profit by optimizing its allocation to future trades. Advanced statistics are applied to increase the win rate and reduce the relative drawdown.







Strategy creation: Create lines of stop loss, entry and take profit. Live parameters such as lot size, gap in pip from SL to TP, Risk/Reward ratio are update whenever lines of SL and Entry move. This function allows traders to clarify their strategy before making any orders.

Risk management - The risk calculation function calculates the volume for a new order taking into account the set risk and the distance from the Stop loss to Entry Line. In addition, maximum risk (%), RR value are recommended based on input win rate and expected profit factor.

One click trading: To convert strategy to orders, traders just need to click on BUY/SELL for marker, or STOP/LIMIT then BUY/SELL bottom for pending orders. No keyboard need to trade.





Advanced functions

Trailing stop based on candle and market volatile

volatile Auto optimize TP, and split orders into multiple taking profit level to approach profit target for long-term.

Training option: the system allow you to back-test trading strategy, risk/trade, and different risk optimizing level in the historical data

For detail support please visit: http://tradezooms.com/











