KT Trend Angle MT4
The KT Trend Angle helps to identify ranging and trending markets. The idea is to only enter a trade following the market trend if the slope is steep enough.
An angle is the ratio of the number of bars to the number of points:
- The bars mean the time offered by standard (M1, M5, etc.) and non-standard time frames.
- Points represent the unit of price measurement with an accuracy of 4 or 5 decimal places.
Input Parameters
- Period: An integer value to define the intensity of angled trendlines.
- Angle Start: The degree of angle of the first trendline.
- Angle Increases: The degree of angle to increment for consecutive trendlines.
- Support Color: The color and style of the bullish trendlines.
- Resistance Color: The color and style of the bearish trendlines.
Trend Angle Formula
SinFractal = 100*Sin(a) =100*b/c
Based on SinFractal calculation, we can manage to create a series of angled trendlines.
Trading Signals
- Buy Signal: A long order can be placed when the price moves and closes above the blue dodger trend line.
- Sell Signal: A short order can be placed when the price moves and closes below the red trend line.
- Buy Exit Signal: Close all buy orders if the price closes below the blue dodger trend line while a bullish trend continues.
- Sell Exit Signal: Close all sell orders if the price closes above the red trend line while a bearish trend is ongoing.