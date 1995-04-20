KT Trend Angle MT4

The KT Trend Angle helps to identify ranging and trending markets. The idea is to only enter a trade following the market trend if the slope is steep enough.





An angle is the ratio of the number of bars to the number of points:

The bars mean the time offered by standard (M1, M5, etc.) and non-standard time frames.

Points represent the unit of price measurement with an accuracy of 4 or 5 decimal places.



Input Parameters

Period: An integer value to define the intensity of angled trendlines.

Angle Start: The degree of angle of the first trendline.

Angle Increases: The degree of angle to increment for consecutive trendlines.

Support Color: The color and style of the bullish trendlines.

The color and style of the bullish trendlines. Resistance Color: The color and style of the bearish trendlines.



Trend Angle Formula

SinFractal = 100*Sin(a) =100*b/c Based on SinFractal calculation, we can manage to create a series of angled trendlines.

Trading Signals

