GemNanpin Tsumitate

GemNanpin Tsumitate is an EA for buying NZDJPY for long-term operation.
Although GemNanpin Tsumitate is a nanpin type, it does not increase the number of lots when buying more positions, but buys more positions with the same number of lots.
（The margin retention rate is less likely to fall when the price falls, and the risk of failure is smaller.
Since it is not a martingale, positions entered at high prices tend to be caught, but since it is a buy-only system, positive swaps are accumulated.
It may take some time to unwind a position, but this is expected to improve gradually due to the swap.
According to the back test results from 2007, the maximum drawdown per 0.01 lot (the maximum drop in value) is approximately $2,000, so be sure to put in more money than that.
Since the stop-loss setting is not included, please use an indicator or the like if you wish to put in a stop-loss.

Symbol：NZDJPY

Timeframe：H1

