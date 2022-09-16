YY Line of Renko on the Chart

5

            This indicator is the basis for an Expert Advisor that can be categorized as "almost Grail". See details below.

            This indicator displays the projection of the Renko chart on the price chart. This projection is displayed as a stepped line, not as "bricks" (rectangles). See slides 1 and 2. Abbreviated name of the indicator: LRC – Line of Renko on the price Chart.

            The principle of its construction is very simple. First, a grid of horizontal lines (levels) is built with a given step and offset. Then a Renko Line is built using these levels: if the price touches a new neighboring level, then the Renko Line "jumps" to this level, forming a "step". If the price of this candle does not touch any of the neighboring levels, then the Line continues to the right.

            Despite its simplicity, on the basis of this indicator (as mentioned above) it is possible to build an Expert Advisor that has the characteristics of "almost Grail". An example of such an Expert Advisor called "Renko Random Robot" can be seen here [link]. But first things first. First, let's take a closer look at this indicator, and why it is the basis of the "almost Grail". Then (optionally) you can view the Expert Advisor built on the basis of this indicator using the link above.

 

         Parameters

 

  • Step of Levels in points – level grid step in points, on the basis of which the Renko Line is built;
  • Shift of Levels in points – shift of the entire grid of levels in points (a negative number means a shift down);
  • Show Level Lines – show the level grid;
  • Level Line Color – the color of the grid lines of the levels;
  • Level Line Style – the style of the grid lines of the levels;
  • Level Line Width – the width of the grid lines of the levels.

 

         Why is this indicator needed?

 

            Firstly, it shows the price movement in a more general (compressed) and simplified way. And this, in turn, simplifies the analysis of price movements. What is meant? As you know…

 

* * *

 

<For the continuation and full text of the description, see the attached file in the first post on the "Comments" tab>

 


İncelemeler 3
Moamin Aljaro
58
Moamin Aljaro 2025.03.16 16:59 
 

It is very easy and user friendly

Dest T
33
Dest T 2024.02.27 12:30 
 

best Indicator I've seen on this platform it doesn't look like much but this indicator is very very useful especially in no indirection of the trend I would recommend this indicator to anyone out there looking to make money in the market very Useful in the chaos especially with my strategy I'll give this indicator a 10 out of 10 and would recommend it to anyone One of the most underrated indicator on this platform good job for the creator

sunhuanhuana
106
sunhuanhuana 2022.10.08 07:19 
 

nice

Önerilen ürünler
Renko Chart with Moving Average
Aleksey Usachev
Göstergeler
Renko Chart with Moving Average. Classic Renko charts idea. It is protted on main chart and Moving Average can be applied. Prices for bars are used from a lower timeframe. Parameters: BarsBack - how many bars of lower timeframe to use. If value is zero than it will use all available bars. LTF - lower timeframe. BrickSize - Renko bar in points. BullishColor - color for bull candle. BearishColor - color for bear candle. HideLineChart - if this value is true the line chart when be hidden when sele
FREE
MTF Heiken Ashi MA
Brian Lillard
Göstergeler
MTF Heiken Ashi MA is a multiple timeframe Heiken Ashi & Moving Average indicator. Fully customizable for advanced & unique Heiken Ashi & Moving Average calculations. Key Features Modified appearance and appeal from the traditional using only H eiken Ashi MA bodies. MTF Higher or lower timeframes available making this it great for trends and scalping. There are many settings that can be non-repaint for signals at a new bar and at bar 0. Inputs Timeframe  = PERIOD_CURRENT - timeframe of Moving
FREE
MASi Three Screens
Aleksey Terentev
5 (2)
Göstergeler
MASi Three Screens is based on the trading strategy by Dr. Alexander Elder. This indicator is a collection of algorithms. Algorithms are based on the analysis of charts of several timeframes. You can apply any of the provided algorithms. List of versions of algorithms:     ThreeScreens v1.0 - A simple implementation, with analysis of the MACD line;     ThreeScreens v1.1 - A simple implementation, with analysis of the MACD histogram;     ThreeScreens v1.2 - Combines the first two algorithms in
FREE
Trendline indicator
David Muriithi
2 (1)
Göstergeler
Are you tired of drawing trendlines every time you're analyzing charts? Or perhaps you would like more consistency in your technical analysis. Then this is for you. This indicator will draw trend lines automatically when dropped on a chart. How it works Works similar to standard deviation channel found on mt4 and mt5. It has 2 parameters: 1. Starting Bar 2. Number of bars for calculation The   starting bar   is the bar which drawing of the trend lines will begin, while the   number of bars for c
FREE
Candle GAP
Thushara Dissanayake
3 (1)
Göstergeler
Mum GAP   göstergesi, haftanın her günü için mum boşluklarını otomatik olarak belirlediğinden,   Boşluk Ticareti Stratejilerini   kullanan tacirler için önemli bir araçtır. Boşluk, art arda iki günün kapanış ve açılış arasındaki fiyat seviyesi farkını ifade eder. Bu gösterge dört tür boşluk modelini tanır: Ortak, Koparma, Devam ve Tükenme. Tüccarlar, bu göstergeyi herhangi bir tabloya dahil ederek sinyallerini doğrulayabilir ve alım satım kararlarını geliştirebilir. Mum GAP göstergesinin temel ö
FREE
Double Fibonacci
Fabio Mazzotta
5 (1)
Yardımcı programlar
Fibonacci will be designed by default based on the monthly candle but you can simultaneously view Fibonacci on a weekly candle or you can choose your two favorite timeframes. When you run this script, an input prompt will appear and the following input parameters can be configured: Input Parameters: Name Example Default Timeframe1 Monthly 43200 Timeframe2 Weekly 10080 TF1status 1 on 1 TF2status 0 off 0 candleID you can choose which candle to apply 1 Prefix1 It's is the prefix of the first object
FREE
ProfPro
Dzintars Ansons
Göstergeler
Online  Diary:  This indicator is designed to help traders keep track of profits and losses over various time periods, such as current profit, today’s profit, yesterday’s profit, and so on, up to the profit for the current year. The indicator offers several configuration options, such as the calculation of profit percentage relative to the balance at the beginning of the day, week, month, quarter, or year. It also allows for the customization of text placement and colors to suit the user’s needs
FREE
RenkoMaSignals
Sergey Deev
1 (2)
Göstergeler
The indicator displays Renko bars on the chart, plots two moving averages by them and generates buy/sell signals based on the conditions displayed in the screenshots and described below: the buy signal is formed if the fast moving average is above the slow moving average, from 4 to 10 consecutive bullish Renko bars are displayed, followed by no more than 2 bearish and one bullish Renko bars; the sell signal is formed if the fast moving average is below the slow moving average, from 4 to 10 conse
Free automatic fibonacci
Tonny Obare
4.67 (49)
Göstergeler
Free automatic Fibonacci is an indicator that automatically plots a Fibonacci retracement based on the number of bars you select on the BarsToScan setting in the indicator. The Fibonacci is automatically updated in real time as new highest and lowest values appears amongst the selected bars. You can select which level values to be displayed in the indicator settings. You can also select the color of the levels thus enabling the trader to be able to attach the indicator several times with differe
FREE
Identify Trend
Aleksey Ivanov
4.09 (23)
Göstergeler
The Identify Trend indicator, using fairly simple but robust filtering methods (based on the moving median – algorithm XM )  and more complex algorithms (XC, XF, XS, four types of non-lagging moving averages   SMAWL, EMAWL,  SSMAWL, LWMAWL ) developed by the author , allows determined (1) the beginning of a true trend movement very precisely and, most importantly, with a small delay, and (2) identifying the flat. Such an indicator can be used for trading scalper strategies as well
FREE
FlatBreakout
Aleksei Vorontsov
Göstergeler
FlatBreakout (Free Version) Flat Range Detector and Breakout Panel for MT4 — GBPUSD Only FlatBreakout is the free version of the professional FlatBreakoutPro indicator, specially designed for flat (range) detection and breakout signals on the GBPUSD pair only. Perfect for traders who want to experience the unique fractal logic of FlatBreakout and test breakout signals on a live market without limitations. Who Is This Product For? For traders who prefer to trade breakout of flat ranges (breakout,
FREE
TiborsTimer
Tibor Hartmut Sturm
Göstergeler
Tibors Timer -  Indikator zur Übersicht und Klarheit im Chart Dieser Indikator wurde von mir geschrieben, da ich oftmals die wichtigsten Informationen während eines Trades bzw. im Chart mühevoll suchen musste. Bitte täglich neu in den Chart ziehen.   Er zeigt folgendes an: - Akuteller Kurs - Aktuelles Handelspaar - Die Zeiteinheit - Die Restzeit zur nächsten Kerzenbildung - Die Nummer des Handelskontos - Die Frei Verfügbare Margin - Margin auf 1 Lot - Der Aktuelle Hebel  - Der Aktuelle Spprea
FREE
Traditional MACD MT4
Daniel Lewis
4.58 (55)
Göstergeler
MACD indicator in MetaTrader 4/5 looks different than MACD does in most other charting software. That is because the MetaTrader 4/5 version of MACD displays the MACD line as a histogram when it is traditionally displayed as a line. Additionally, the MetaTrader 4/5 version computes the Signal line using an SMA, while according to MACD definition it is supposed to be an EMA. The MetaTrader 4/5 version also does not compute a true MACD Histogram (the difference between the MACD/Signal lines). This
FREE
GS spread
Aleksander Gladkov
Göstergeler
The indicator calculates the current spread for each tick using the formula Spread=(ASK-BID)/Point. Schedule of changes in the boundaries spread over the timeframe displayed in a separate window from the date of accession of the indicator. Two lines corresponding to the minimum and maximum spread values are displayed. The indicator window is self-adjusted according to the minimum and maximum values from the moment of launch. The minimum and maximum values for the entire period of the indicator o
FREE
RenkoSarMA
Sergey Deev
Göstergeler
The indicator calculates and displays renko bars using MA and PSAR data as well as provides buy/sell signals. Renko is a non-trivial price display method. Instead of displaying each bar within a time interval, only the bars where the price moved a certain number of points are shown. Renko bars do not depend on a time interval, therefore the indicator works on any timeframe without losing its efficiency. Buy signal forms when PSAR readings are moving down, MA is moving up, the price is closing ab
Follow The Line
Oliver Gideon Amofa Appiah
3.94 (16)
Göstergeler
FOLLOW THE LINE GET THE FULL VERSION HERE: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/36024 This indicator obeys the popular maxim that: "THE TREND IS YOUR FRIEND" It paints a GREEN line for BUY and also paints a RED line for SELL.  It gives alarms and alerts of all kinds. IT DOES NOT REPAINT and can be used for all currency pairs and timeframes. Yes, as easy and simple as that. Even a newbie can use it to make great and reliable trades. NB: For best results, get my other premium indicators for more
FREE
Wavelet Trend Histogram
Pieter Gerhardus Van Zyl
Göstergeler
The Wavelet Trend Histogram is a custom MT4 indicator designed to visualize smoothed trend direction using a dual moving average model. It applies Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs) on a user-selected timeframe (MTF capable) and calculates a trend line based on the slower EMA. The histogram displays positive slope trends in LimeGreen and negative slopes in Crimson , making uptrends and downtrends visually distinct. This allows traders to quickly assess market momentum and directional bias. The
FREE
Auto Fib MT4
Part-time Day Trader
Göstergeler
Fibonacci retracement levels — always ready when they matter most. Auto Fib for MT4 keeps precise, up-to-date Fibonacci levels on your chart for those who seek perfectly timed pullback entries on Fib levels, or want an extra layer of confluence alongside their regular indicators. With one click, the tool automatically detects the latest impulse move and draws Fibonacci levels from wick to wick with maximum precision. Need a clean chart for execution? Click again — the levels instantly hide. Who
FREE
Crossover MA Histogram
Mariusz Piotr Rodacki
Göstergeler
The Cossover MA Histogram indicator is a simple tool showing the trend based on crossover of moving averages. Simply specify two mobving averages and addicional parameters like MA method and Applied price. When fast MA is above slow MA the histogram is green, indicating an uptrend. When MA fast is below MA slow the histogram is red, indicating an downtrend.
FREE
Zigzag Pro MT4
Kaijun Wang
4 (1)
Göstergeler
本指标 基于 Zigzag 基础上... 增加了: 1.增加了箭头指示,使图表更鲜明 2.增加了价格显示,使大家更清楚的看清价格. 3.增加了报警等设置,可以支持邮件发送 原指标特性: 1.基本的波段指标构型. 2.最近的2个ZIGZAG点不具有稳定性,随着行情而改变,(就是网友所说的未来函数) 3.原指标适合分析历史拐点,波段特性,对于价格波动有一定的指导性. Zigzag的使用方法一 丈量一段行情的起点和终点 （1）用ZigZag标注的折点作为起点和终点之后，行情的走势方向就被确立了（空头趋势）； （2）根据道氏理论的逻辑，行情会按照波峰浪谷的锯齿形运行，行情确立之后会走回撤行情，回撤的过程中ZigZag会再次形成折点，就是回撤点； （3）在回撤点选择机会进场，等待行情再次启动，止损可以放到回撤的高点。 一套交易系统基本的框架就建立起来了。 Zigzag的使用方法二 作为画趋势线的连接点 趋势线是很常见的技术指标，在技术分析中被广泛地使用。 但一直以来趋势线在实战中都存在一个BUG，那就是难以保证划线的一致性。 在图表上有很多的高低点，到底该连接哪一个呢？不同的书上画趋势线的方法
FREE
OrderBlock TS Roman
Vladislav Vlastovskii
3.8 (5)
Göstergeler
Индикатор строит блоки заказов (БЗ) по торговой системе (ТС) Романа. Поиск блоков осуществляется одновременно на двух таймфремах: текущем и старшем (определяемым в настройках). Для оптимизации и игнорирования устаревших блоков в настройках задается ограничение количества дней в пределах которых осуществляется поиск блоков. Блоки строятся по правилам ТС состоящем из трех шагов: какую свечу вынесли (что?); какой свечой вынесли (чем?); правило отрисовки (как?).
FREE
Enlarged Chart labels
Abraham Correa
Göstergeler
Bigger chart labels would allow the user to be entirely aware of which chart he/she is on. Each chart window is unique, containing different patterns and economic motives so acknowledging the chart window would be absolutely essential! There are well known Economic Time Zones included in clear view, by choice!    Simple does it! Use your computing mouse scroller, clicking with the right finger on the label, in order to customize the label properties. From there, choose your preferred color, f
FREE
Step RSI AM
Andrii Matviievskyi
5 (2)
Göstergeler
Sunulan gösterge, klasik teknik analiz göstergesi olan RSI'ye dayalı orijinal bir geliştirmedir. Gösterge değerlerindeki keskin dalgalanmaları yumuşatmak için, zayıf değişimleri kesen ve yatırımcının dikkatini değerlerdeki güçlü dalgalanmalara odaklayan bir filtre kullanılır. Gösterge oluşan çubukların üzerine tekrar boyama yapmaz. Bu göstergenin daha etkili olabilmesi için trend yönünü ve destek/direnç seviyelerini belirleyen göstergelerle birlikte kullanılması gerekmektedir. Gösterge sinyaller
FREE
Extremum Reverse Bar
Yurij Izyumov
2.8 (5)
Göstergeler
This indicator has been created for finding the probable reversal points of the symbol price. A small candlestick reversal pattern is used it its operation in conjunction with a filter of extremums. The indicator is not redrawn! If the extremum filter is disabled, the indicator shows all points that have a pattern. If the extremum filter is enabled, the condition works – if the history Previous bars 1 candles back contains higher candles and they are farther than the Previous bars 2 candle, such
FREE
Wise Men Indicator demo
Bohdan Kasyanenko
3 (2)
Göstergeler
The indicator displays signals according to the strategy of Bill Williams on the chart. Demo version of the indicator has the same features as the paid, except that it can work only on a demo account . Signal "First Wise Man" is formed when there is a divergent bar with angulation.  Bullish divergent bar - with lower minimum and closing price in the upper half. Bearish divergent bar - higher maximum and the closing price at the bottom half. Angulation is formed when all three lines of Alligator
FREE
PZ The Zone
PZ TRADING SLU
4.33 (3)
Göstergeler
This indicator displays buy or sell signals according to Bill Williams' definition of the Trading Zone. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Easy to use and understand Avoid trading flat markets Deterministic indicator with clear rules The indicator is non-repainting It implements alerts of all kinds It has straightforward trading implications. A blue arrow is a buy signal A red arrow is a sell signal According to Bill Williams trading in the zone helps to
FREE
Super Auto Fibonacci
Muhammed Emin Ugur
Göstergeler
Discover the power of precision and efficiency in your trading with the " Super Auto Fibonacci " MT4 indicator. This cutting-edge tool is meticulously designed to enhance your technical analysis, providing you with invaluable insights to make informed trading decisions. Key Features: Automated Fibonacci Analysis: Say goodbye to the hassle of manual Fibonacci retracement and extension drawing. "Super Auto Fibonacci" instantly identifies and plots Fibonacci levels on your MT4 chart, saving you tim
FREE
Tipu Heikin Ashi Panel
Kaleem Haider
4.56 (18)
Göstergeler
Tipu Heikin-Ashi Panel is the modified version of the original Heiken Ashi indicator published by MetaQuotes here . A professional version of this indicator is available here . Features An easy to use Panel that shows the Heiken Ashi trend of selected timeframe. Customizable Buy/Sell alerts, push alerts, email alerts, or visual on-screen alerts. Customizable Panel. The panel can be moved to any place on the chart or minimized to allow more space. Heikin means "the average", and Ashi means "foot
FREE
PZ Penta O MT4
PZ TRADING SLU
2.33 (3)
Göstergeler
The Penta-O is a 6-point retracement harmonacci pattern which usually precedes big market movements. Penta-O patterns can expand and repaint quite a bit. To make things easier this indicator implements a twist: it waits for a donchian breakout in the right direction before signaling the trade. The end result is an otherwise repainting indicator with a very reliable trading signal. The donchian breakout period is entered as an input. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | A
FREE
ZigZag with no repaining
Aleksey Usachev
Göstergeler
Classic ZigZag formula. But no lags and repaints. You can see on screenshots that it shows values between peaks and it is useful to test strategies based on indicator. Because sometimes people find a good idea about it but don't understand that repainting indicators have some things to keep in mind. The parameters are the same as original ZigZag indicator: Depth, Deviation and Backstep.
FREE
Bu ürünün alıcıları ayrıca şunları da satın alıyor
Gann Made Easy
Oleg Rodin
4.82 (145)
Göstergeler
Gann Made Easy , bay teorisini kullanarak ticaretin en iyi ilkelerine dayanan, profesyonel ve kullanımı kolay bir Forex ticaret sistemidir. WD Gann. Gösterge, Zararı Durdur ve Kâr Al Seviyeleri dahil olmak üzere doğru SATIN AL ve SAT sinyalleri sağlar. PUSH bildirimlerini kullanarak hareket halindeyken bile işlem yapabilirsiniz. LÜTFEN ÜCRETSİZ OLARAK TİCARET İPUÇLARI, BONUSLAR VE GANN MADE EA ASİSTANI ALMAK İÇİN SATIN ALIMDAN SONRA BENİMLE İLETİŞİME GEÇİN! Muhtemelen Gann ticaret yöntemlerini b
Trend indicator AI
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (68)
Göstergeler
Trend Ai göstergesi, trend tanımlamasını işlem yapılabilir giriş noktaları ve geri dönüş uyarılarıyla birleştirerek bir yatırımcının piyasa analizini geliştirecek harika bir araçtır. Bu gösterge, kullanıcıların forex piyasasının karmaşıklıklarında güvenle ve hassasiyetle yol almalarını sağlar. Birincil sinyallerin ötesinde, Trend Ai göstergesi geri çekilmeler veya düzeltmeler sırasında ortaya çıkan ikincil giriş noktalarını belirleyerek, yatırımcıların belirlenen trend içindeki fiyat düzeltmele
M1 Sniper
Oleg Rodin
4.89 (18)
Göstergeler
M1 SNIPER kullanımı kolay bir işlem göstergesi sistemidir. M1 zaman dilimi için tasarlanmış bir ok göstergesidir. Gösterge, M1 zaman diliminde scalping için bağımsız bir sistem olarak kullanılabilir ve mevcut işlem sisteminizin bir parçası olarak kullanılabilir. Bu işlem sistemi özellikle M1'de işlem yapmak için tasarlanmış olsa da, diğer zaman dilimleriyle de kullanılabilir. Başlangıçta bu yöntemi XAUUSD ve BTCUSD ticareti için tasarladım. Ancak bu yöntemi diğer piyasalarda işlem yaparken de ya
Dynamic Scalper System
Vitalyi Belyh
Göstergeler
" Dynamic Scalper System " göstergesi, trend dalgaları içinde işlem yapmak için scalping yöntemi için tasarlanmıştır. Başlıca döviz çiftleri ve altın üzerinde test edilmiştir, diğer işlem araçlarıyla uyumluluğu mümkündür. Ek fiyat hareketi desteğiyle trend boyunca pozisyonların kısa vadeli açılması için sinyaller sağlar. Göstergenin prensibi. Büyük oklar trend yönünü belirler. Küçük oklar şeklinde scalping için sinyaller üreten bir algoritma trend dalgaları içinde çalışır. Kırmızı oklar yüksel
Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
Bernhard Schweigert
4.79 (98)
Göstergeler
Şu anda %20 İNDİRİMLİ! Herhangi bir Acemi veya Uzman Tüccar için En İyi Çözüm! Bu gösterge paneli yazılımı 28 döviz çifti üzerinde çalışıyor. Ana göstergelerimizden 2'sine (Gelişmiş Para Birimi Gücü 28 ve Gelişmiş Para Birimi Dürtüsü) dayanmaktadır. Tüm Forex piyasasına harika bir genel bakış sağlar. Gelişmiş Para Birimi Gücü değerlerini, para birimi hareket hızını ve tüm (9) zaman dilimlerinde 28 Forex çifti için sinyalleri gösterir. Trendleri ve / veya scalping fırsatlarını belirlemek için
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.74 (69)
Göstergeler
An exclusive indicator that utilizes an innovative algorithm to swiftly and accurately determine the market trend. The indicator automatically calculates opening, closing, and profit levels, providing detailed trading statistics. With these features, you can choose the most appropriate trading instrument for the current market conditions. Additionally, you can easily integrate your own arrow indicators into Scalper Inside Pro to quickly evaluate their statistics and profitability. Scalper Inside
SMC Easy Signal
Mohamed Hassan
4.67 (12)
Göstergeler
SMC Easy Signal was built to remove the confusion around the smart money concept by turning structural shifts like BOS (Break of Structure) and CHoCH (Change of Character) into simple buy and sell trading signals. It simplifies market structure trading by automatically identifying breakouts and reversals as they happen, allowing traders to focus on execution rather than analysis. Whether the market is continuing its trend or preparing to reverse, the indicator translates complex price action in
Game Changer Indicator
Vasiliy Strukov
5 (2)
Göstergeler
Game Changer, metatrader'ınızı güçlü bir trend analiz aracına dönüştürmek için herhangi bir finansal enstrümanda kullanılmak üzere tasarlanmış devrim niteliğinde bir trend göstergesidir. Gösterge, yeniden çizim yapmaz ve gecikmez. Herhangi bir zaman diliminde çalışır ve trend tanımlamasına yardımcı olur, olası geri dönüşleri işaret eder, takip eden bir durdurma mekanizması görevi görür ve anında piyasa tepkileri için gerçek zamanlı uyarılar sağlar. İster deneyimli, ister profesyonel, ister avant
Trend Screener
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.79 (95)
Göstergeler
Trend Göstergesi, Trend Alım Satım ve Filtreleme için Çığır Açan Benzersiz Çözüm, Tüm Önemli Trend Özellikleriyle Tek Bir Araç İçinde Yerleştirildi! Forex, emtialar, kripto para birimleri, endeksler ve hisse senetleri gibi tüm sembollerde/araçlarda kullanılabilen %100 yeniden boyamayan çoklu zaman çerçevesi ve Çoklu para birimi göstergesidir. SINIRLI SÜRELİ TEKLİF: Destek ve Direnç Tarama Göstergesi sadece 50$ ve ömür boyu mevcuttur. (Orijinal fiyat 250$) (teklif uzatıldı) Trend Screener, grafik
Advanced Supply Demand
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (296)
Göstergeler
CURRENTLY 26% OFF !! Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the potentia
Entry Points Pro
Yury Orlov
4.61 (170)
Göstergeler
Yeniden boyamadan bir ticarete girmek için doğru sinyaller sağlayan MT5 için en iyi gösterge! Herhangi bir finansal varlığa uygulanabilir: forex, kripto para birimleri, metaller, hisse senetleri, endeksler. MT5 versiyonu burada Oldukça doğru alım satım sinyalleri sağlayacak ve bir alım satımı açıp kapatmanın en iyi zamanını size söyleyecektir. Göstergeyi ödeyen yalnızca bir sinyali işleme örneğiyle videoyu (6:22) izleyin! Çoğu tüccar, Giriş Noktaları Pro göstergesinin yardımıyla ilk işlem h
Adaptive Volatility Range
Stanislav Konin
5 (3)
Göstergeler
Adaptive Volatility Range [AVR] is a powerful tool for identifying key trend reversal points. AVR accurately reflects the Average True Range (ATR) of volatility, taking into account the Volume-Weighted Average Price (VWAP). The indicator adapts to any market volatility by calculating the average volatility over a specific period, ensuring a stable rate of profitable trades. You receive not just an indicator but a professional automated trading system , AVR-EA . Advantages: Automated Trading Sys
Currency Strength Wizard
Oleg Rodin
4.84 (55)
Göstergeler
Currency Strength Wizard , başarılı ticaret için size hepsi bir arada çözüm sağlayan çok güçlü bir göstergedir. Gösterge, birden çok zaman dilimindeki tüm para birimlerinin verilerini kullanarak şu veya bu forex çiftinin gücünü hesaplar. Bu veriler, şu veya bu para biriminin gücünü görmek için kullanabileceğiniz, kullanımı kolay para birimi endeksi ve para birimi güç hatları biçiminde temsil edilir. İhtiyacınız olan tek şey, işlem yapmak istediğiniz tabloya göstergeyi eklemektir ve gösterge size
Day Trader Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (14)
Göstergeler
Day Trader Master , günlük tüccarlar için eksiksiz bir ticaret sistemidir. Sistem iki göstergeden oluşmaktadır. Bir gösterge, satın almak ve satmak için bir ok işaretidir. Aldığınız ok göstergesidir. Size ikinci göstergeyi ücretsiz olarak sağlayacağım. İkinci gösterge, bu oklarla birlikte kullanılmak üzere özel olarak tasarlanmış bir trend göstergesidir. GÖSTERGELER TEKRARLAMAYIN VE GEÇ KALMAYIN! Bu sistemi kullanmak çok basittir. İki renkli bir çizgi olarak görüntülenen mevcut trend yönündeki o
IQ Gold Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
5 (4)
Göstergeler
Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD/Gold intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calcul
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
Göstergeler
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator - Yeni Nesil Forex Ticaret Aracı. ŞU ANDA %49 İNDİRİM. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator, uzun zamandır popüler olan göstergelerimizin evrimidir ve üçünün gücünü tek bir göstergede birleştirir: Gelişmiş Döviz Gücü28 Göstergesi (695 inceleme) + Gelişmiş Döviz İMPULS ve UYARI (520 inceleme) + CS28 Kombo Sinyalleri (Bonus). Gösterge hakkında ayrıntılar https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 Yeni Nesil Güç Göstergesi Ne Sunuyor?  Orijinallerde sevdiğiniz her şey, şimdi yeni
M1 Arrow
Oleg Rodin
5 (19)
Göstergeler
Piyasanın iki temel ilkesine dayanan bir gün içi stratejisi. Algoritma, ek filtreler kullanarak hacimlerin ve fiyat dalgalarının analizine dayanmaktadır. Göstergenin akıllı algoritması, yalnızca iki piyasa faktörü bir araya geldiğinde bir sinyal verir. Gösterge, daha yüksek zaman çerçevesinin verilerini kullanarak M1 grafiğinde belirli bir aralıktaki dalgaları hesaplar. Ve dalgayı doğrulamak için gösterge, hacme göre analizi kullanır. Bu gösterge hazır bir ticaret sistemidir. Bir tüccarın ihtiya
Currency Strength Exotics
Bernhard Schweigert
4.88 (33)
Göstergeler
ŞU ANDA %20 INDIRIMLI! Herhangi bir Acemi veya Uzman Tüccar için En İyi Çözüm! Bu Gösterge, Egzotik Çiftler Emtialar, Endeksler veya Vadeli İşlemler gibi herhangi bir sembol için para birimi gücünü göstermek için uzmanlaşmıştır. Türünün ilk örneğidir, Altın, Gümüş, Petrol, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH vb. gerçek para birimi gücünü göstermek için 9. satıra herhangi bir sembol eklenebilir. Bu benzersiz, yüksek kaliteli ve uygun fiyatlı bir ticaret aracıdır çünkü bir dizi tescilli özelliği ve yeni b
FX Power MT4 NG
Daniel Stein
4.95 (20)
Göstergeler
FX Power: Daha Akıllı Ticaret Kararları için Para Birimlerinin Gücünü Analiz Edin Genel Bakış FX Power , her piyasa koşulunda başlıca para birimlerinin ve altının gerçek gücünü anlamak için vazgeçilmez bir araçtır. Güçlü para birimlerini alıp zayıf olanları satarak, FX Power ticaret kararlarınızı basitleştirir ve yüksek olasılıklı fırsatları ortaya çıkarır. İster trendlere sadık kalın ister Delta'nın aşırı değerlerini kullanarak tersine dönüşleri öngörün, bu araç ticaret tarzınıza mükemmel bir
Volumatic Support Resistance Levels MT4 Scanner
Duc Hoan Nguyen
5 (1)
Göstergeler
Özel teklif : ALL TOOLS , tanesi sadece $35 ! Yeni araçlar   ilk   $30   için   ilk hafta   veya   ilk 3 alışveriş te olacak!  Trading Tools Channel on MQL5 : En son haberler için MQL5 kanalımı takip edin Volumatic Support/Resistance Levels Scanner, fiyat yapısına hacim bağlamı ekleyen bir destek‑direnç göstergesidir. İşlem hareketinin son pivotlar çevresinde nasıl kümelendiğini göstererek, alım veya satım ilgisinin en yoğun olduğu seviyeleri görmeyi sağlar. MT5 sürümü için:  Volumatic Support
Auto Optimized RSI
Davit Beridze
5 (2)
Göstergeler
Auto Optimized RSI , doğru alım ve satım sinyalleri vermek için tasarlanmış, kullanımı kolay ve akıllı bir ok göstergesidir. Geçmiş verilere dayalı işlem simülasyonları kullanarak, her enstrüman ve zaman dilimi için en etkili RSI seviyelerini otomatik olarak belirler. Bu gösterge, bağımsız bir işlem sistemi olarak veya mevcut stratejinize entegre edilerek kullanılabilir ve özellikle kısa vadeli işlem yapanlar için faydalıdır. Geleneksel RSI’nin sabit seviyeleri (örneğin 70/30) yerine, Auto Optim
PZ Trend Trading
PZ TRADING SLU
4.8 (5)
Göstergeler
Capture every opportunity: your go-to indicator for profitable trend trading Trend Trading is an indicator designed to profit as much as possible from trends taking place in the market, by timing pullbacks and breakouts. It finds trading opportunities by analyzing what the price is doing during established trends. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Trade financial markets with confidence and efficiency Profit from established trends without getting whip
Market Structure Break Out
Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou
5 (7)
Göstergeler
Market Structure Break Out (MSB) , MT4 ve MT5 için tasarlanmış gelişmiş bir araçtır. Bu gösterge, yatırımcıların piyasa hareketlerini yapısal olarak görmelerine yardımcı olur ve oklar ve uyarılar aracılığıyla trend yönünde veya ters yönde etkili işlem sinyalleri sunar. Ürünün en önemli özelliklerinden biri, kaybolmayan arz ve talep bölgelerini çizebilmesidir. Ayrıca, canlı geçmiş test (backtest) özelliği sayesinde yatırımcılar geçmiş performansı doğrudan grafik üzerinde inceleyebilir, bu da güv
Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.33 (6)
Göstergeler
Tanıtımı       Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO   çizelgeleri Pazar eğilimleri hakkında net bilgiler sağlamak için tasarlanan Heiken Ashi mumları, gürültüyü filtreleme ve yanlış sinyalleri ortadan kaldırma yetenekleriyle ünlüdür. Kafa karıştırıcı fiyat dalgalanmalarına veda edin ve daha sorunsuz, daha güvenilir bir grafik sunumuna merhaba deyin. Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO'yu gerçekten benzersiz kılan şey, geleneksel şamdan verilerini okunması kolay renkli çubuklara dönüştüren yenilikçi formülüdür. Kırmızı v
RSI Shift Zone MT4 Scanner
Duc Hoan Nguyen
5 (2)
Göstergeler
Özel teklif : ALL TOOLS , her biri sadece $35 ! Yeni araçlar   ilk   hafta   veya   ilk 3 satın alma   için   $30 olacaktır!  Trading Tools Channel on MQL5 : en son haberler için katılın RSI Shift Zone Scanner, RSI sinyallerini fiyat hareketi ile ilişkilendirerek piyasa duyarlılığının değişebileceği anları belirler. RSI, önceden ayarlanmış seviyeleri (varsayılan: aşırı alım 70, aşırı satım 30) aştığında veya altına indiğinde gösterge doğrudan grafikte bir kanal çizer. Bu kanallar, duyarlılığın
GOLD Impulse with Alert
Bernhard Schweigert
4.64 (11)
Göstergeler
Bu gösterge, 2 ürünümüz Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  +   Currency Strength Exotics  'in süper bir kombinasyonudur. Tüm zaman dilimleri için çalışır ve 8 ana para birimi artı bir Sembol için grafiksel olarak güç veya zayıflık dürtüsünü gösterir! Bu Gösterge, Altın, Egzotik Çiftler, Emtialar, Endeksler veya Vadeli İşlemler gibi herhangi bir sembol için para birimi gücü ivmesini göstermek için uzmanlaşmıştır. Türünün ilk örneğidir, Altın, Gümüş, Petrol, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH vb. içi
PRO Renko System
Oleg Rodin
5 (28)
Göstergeler
PRO Renko Sistemi, RENKO grafikleri ticareti için özel olarak tasarlanmış son derece hassas bir ticaret sistemidir. Bu, çeşitli ticaret araçlarına uygulanabilen evrensel bir sistemdir. Sistemi etkin piyasa sana doğru ters sinyallerine erişim hakkı denilen ses nötralize eder. Göstergenin kullanımı çok kolaydır ve sinyal üretiminden sorumlu tek bir parametreye sahiptir. Aracı, seçtiğiniz herhangi bir ticaret aracına ve renko çubuğunun boyutuna kolayca uyarlayabilirsiniz. Yazılımımla karlı bir
Gold AMS
Aleksandr Makarov
Göstergeler
Gold AMS   - is a good technical stock indicator. The indicator algorithm analyzes the asset price movement and reflects volatility and potential entry zones. The indicator 100% does not repaint!!! The best indicator signals: If a signal appears, it does not disappear! Unlike indicators with redrawing, which lead to loss of deposit, because they can show a signal and then remove it. Trading with this indicator is very easy. We wait for a signal from the indicator and enter the transaction, a
Advanced Reversal Hunter Pro
Stanislav Konin
Göstergeler
Advanced Reversal Hunter Pro (ARH) is a powerful, innovative volatility-based momentum indicator designed to accurately identify key trend reversals. Developed using a special algorithm that provides a clear construction of the average volatility range, without redrawing its values ​​and does not change them. The indicator adapts to any market volatility and dynamically adjusts the width of the band range, depending on current market conditions. Indicator advantages: Advanced Reversal Hunter Pro
Gold Flux Signal
Leandro Bernardez Camero
Göstergeler
Gold Flux Signal – XAUUSD için Repaint Yapmayan Sinyal Göstergesi Net sinyal üretimi için tasarlanmıştır – Gold Flux Signal, XAUUSD üzerinde net ve istikrarlı giriş sinyalleri sağlamak için geliştirilmiştir – Trend takibi ve breakout stratejileri için özel olarak tasarlanmış olup, grafik üzerinde karışıklık yaratmaz – Göstergenin tüm sinyalleri yalnızca kapanmış mumlar üzerinden hesaplanır – M1, M5 ve H1 zaman dilimleri için optimize edilmiştir Kararlı görsel sinyaller – Sinyal bir kez oluş
Yazarın diğer ürünleri
YY Mono Waves MT5
Yuryi Yatsenko
3 (1)
Göstergeler
The Mono Waves indicator is designed to display the wave behavior of the market on a chart. Its appearance is presented on slide 1.   This indicator uses the PPPC (Point-Percent Price Channel) indicator, which can be downloaded for free from the  Market .              When the market moves up, the upper border of the price channel is built on High candlestick prices (for more details, see the description of the PPPC indicator at the link given above). The higher the High prices rise
FREE
YY PP Price Channel MT5
Yuryi Yatsenko
4.75 (4)
Göstergeler
The Point-Percent Price Channel (PPPC or PP Price Channel) indicator is designed to display on the chart a channel whose width is specified both as a percentage of the current price and in points. Its appearance is presented on slide 1.             When the market moves up, the upper border of the channel is built at the price of High candles. In this case, the lower boundary follows the upper one at a strictly specified distance. When the price touches the lower border of the channe
FREE
YY PP Price Channel
Yuryi Yatsenko
Göstergeler
The Point-Percent Price Channel (PPPC or PP Price Channel) indicator is designed to display on the chart a channel whose width is specified both as a percentage of the current price and in points. Its appearance is presented on slide 1.             When the market moves up, the upper border of the channel is built at the price of High candles. In this case, the lower boundary follows the upper one at a strictly specified distance. When the price touches the lower border of the channe
FREE
YY Mono Waves
Yuryi Yatsenko
Göstergeler
The Mono Waves indicator is designed to display the wave behavior of the market on a chart. Its appearance is presented on slide 1.   This indicator uses the PPPC (Point-Percent Price Channel) indicator, which can be downloaded for free from the Market .             When the market moves up, the upper border of the price channel is built on High candlestick prices (for more details, see the description of the PPPC indicator at the link given above). The higher the High prices rise, t
FREE
YY Multi Waves
Yuryi Yatsenko
4 (3)
Göstergeler
This indicator displays the wave structure of the market in the form several wave levels nested in each other. For each of these levels an automatic preliminary (draft) marking of waves in Elliott's style (123..., ABC... etc.) is created. This markup is completely automatic and absolutely univocal. The indicator is especially useful for beginner wave analysts, because among all the possible versions for wave marking, it allows you to immediately take the most adequate version as a ba
YY Renko Random Robot
Yuryi Yatsenko
Uzman Danışmanlar
This Expert Advisor belongs to the "almost Grail" category. What does this mean? This means that this EA makes it possible to trade profitably in almost any trading situation (with the exception of a very specific and rare situation, which will be considered separately below). The words "any trading situations" mean not only standard things (such as a trend or flat), but also any other patterns and/or figures, including the most unexpected and "arty-crafty", and which do not even hav
YY Multi Waves MT5
Yuryi Yatsenko
3.67 (3)
Göstergeler
This indicator displays the wave structure of the market in the form several wave levels nested in each other. For each of these levels an automatic preliminary (draft) marking of waves in Elliott's style (123..., ABC... etc.) is created. This markup is completely automatic and absolutely univocal. The indicator is especially useful for beginner wave analysts, because among all the possible versions for wave marking, it allows you to immediately take the most adequate version as a ba
Filtrele:
Moamin Aljaro
58
Moamin Aljaro 2025.03.16 16:59 
 

It is very easy and user friendly

Dest T
33
Dest T 2024.02.27 12:30 
 

best Indicator I've seen on this platform it doesn't look like much but this indicator is very very useful especially in no indirection of the trend I would recommend this indicator to anyone out there looking to make money in the market very Useful in the chaos especially with my strategy I'll give this indicator a 10 out of 10 and would recommend it to anyone One of the most underrated indicator on this platform good job for the creator

sunhuanhuana
106
sunhuanhuana 2022.10.08 07:19 
 

nice

İncelemeye yanıt