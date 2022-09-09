EA Maximum Breakout Scalper MT4

"EA Maximum Breakout Scalper" - the scalper uses 2 breakout strategies.

1 - strategy for the breakdown of the nearest support and resistance levels. The system uses the search for extremes using smart technology to recognize high-quality and low-quality breakdowns, with support for filtering extremes. For the training of the adviser, the history of quotations for 22 years was used.

2 - strategy for the breakdown of the nearest candles. A smart technology is used to recognize high-quality and low-quality candlestick breakouts. For the training of the adviser, the history of quotations for 22 years was used.

The EA sets a protective stop order, so the trader does not have to worry that the robot will allow significant drawdowns.

The adviser is safe and does not require any settings from the user, just install it on the chart and you are ready.

The EA does not use Martingale, Grid and other strategies with an increase in the lot.

When creating the EA, the history of quotes based on real ticks was used.

МetaТrader 5 version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/86205

Requirements and recommendations Low spreads and high quality execution are important when choosing a broker.

The EA is attached to only one chart (any of the working pairs and any timeframe) - all trading on all pairs is carried out from only one chart! In the settings you can enable and disable currencies.

Instructions for launching a custom symbol: https://www.mql5.com/ru/blogs/post/750726

The minimum recommended balance for the EA (when used on recommended pairs and timeframes) is $ 50.

Leverage of 1: 100 or more is recommended.

The PC processor should not be overloaded with other programs or advisors ( otherwise, the adviser will not be able to process all the ticks and this is bad for the adviser ).

Broker with 5-digit and 3-digit quotes.

We recommend using a VPS with minimal ping to your broker.

if you use several advisors on the same account, make sure that all the advisors have different Magic numbers.

Download the Set file: 86205

For testing, it is recommended to use:

Methods of modeling ticks:



All Ticks.

EURUSD / M30 GBPUSD / M30 USDJPY / M30

EURUSD - if true , use EURUSD;

- if , use EURUSD; ...

USDJPY - if true , use USDJPY ;

- if , use ; Magic_Start / Magic_Finish - ID of EA's trades.

- ID of EA's trades. Symbols_Prefix(Suffix)_Name - enter the prefix (suffix) ONLY if the name of the symbols uses a suffix (for example: "m."(".m") if the symbol name is "m.EURUSD"("EURUSD.m"));

- enter the prefix (suffix) ONLY if the name of the symbols uses a suffix (for example: "m."(".m") if the symbol name is "m.EURUSD"("EURUSD.m")); Use_Risk_MM — If this is true, the lot size will increase when account balance grows (Risk Management).

If this is true, the lot size will increase when account balance grows (Risk Management). Percentage_Risk — Lot size increase based on the balance value (Risk Management in %).

Lot size increase based on the balance value (Risk Management in %). Fixed_Lot — Fixed lot (if Use_Risk_MM - false).

Fixed lot (if - false). Order Type - trading direction;

- trading direction; Order Comment - comments to orders;

- comments to orders; Slippage - allowed slippage before an order is triggered;

- allowed slippage before an order is triggered; Show_Info_Panel - use the information panel ( false - faster backtest);

- use the information panel ( - faster backtest); Show_additional_panel - use the info panel for profit indicator per each month, for backtest only;

- use the info panel for profit indicator per each month, for backtest only; Adaptation of the spread to the stop loss - adapt the stop loss to spread;

- adapt the stop loss to spread; Max Spread - maximum allowed spread;

- maximum allowed spread; Stop trade - disable trade for a certain time (from 1 minutes to 24 hours) if the average spread exceeds Max_Spread;

- disable trade for a certain time (from 1 minutes to 24 hours) if the average spread exceeds Max_Spread; Correct_Lot_by_Spread - adapt the lot by spread

- adapt the lot by spread Strategy Breakout / Strategy Smart Breakout - enabling/disabling strategies.

Monday - trade on Monday;

- trade on Monday; ...

Friday - trade on Friday;

Use time - if true , the EA trades by time;

- if , the EA trades by time; GMT setting - GMT settings;

- GMT settings; Every_Day_Start - start time (hh:mm);

- start time (hh:mm); Every_Day_End - end time (hh:mm).

Use time - if true , the EA trades by time;

- if , the EA trades by time; Disable_in_Friday - end time on Friday (hh:mm).

-----------------------------------------------------

