EA Maximum Breakout Scalper MT4

1

"EA Maximum Breakout Scalper" - the scalper uses 2 breakout strategies.

1 - strategy for the breakdown of the nearest support and resistance levels. The system uses the search for extremes using smart technology to recognize high-quality and low-quality breakdowns, with support for filtering extremes. For the training of the adviser, the history of quotations for 22 years was used.

2 - strategy for the breakdown of the nearest candles. A smart technology is used to recognize high-quality and low-quality candlestick breakouts. For the training of the adviser, the history of quotations for 22 years was used.

The EA sets a protective stop order, so the trader does not have to worry that the robot will allow significant drawdowns.

The adviser is safe and does not require any settings from the user, just install it on the chart and you are ready.

The EA does not use Martingale, Grid and other strategies with an increase in the lot.

When creating the EA, the history of quotes based on real ticks was used.

Monitoringhttps://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1702899

МetaТrader 5 version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/86205

Requirements and recommendations
  • Low spreads and high quality execution are important when choosing a broker.
  • The EA is attached to only one chart (any of the working pairs and any timeframe) - all trading on all pairs is carried out from only one chart! In the settings you can enable and disable currencies.
  • Instructions for launching a custom symbol: https://www.mql5.com/ru/blogs/post/750726
  • The minimum recommended balance for the EA (when used on recommended pairs and timeframes) is $ 50.
  • Leverage of 1: 100 or more is recommended.
  • The PC processor should not be overloaded with other programs or advisors ( otherwise, the adviser will not be able to process all the ticks and this is bad for the adviser ).
  • Broker with 5-digit and 3-digit quotes.
  • We recommend using a VPS with minimal ping to your broker.
  • if you use several advisors on the same account, make sure that all the advisors have different Magic numbers.
  • Download the Set file: 86205

For the Strategy Tester:

  • For testing, it is recommended to use:
    • Methods of modeling ticks:
      • All Ticks.

Symbols:
  1. EURUSD / M30
  2. GBPUSD / M30
  3. USDJPY / M30
Parameters:
  • EURUSD - if true, use EURUSD;
  • ...
  • USDJPY  - if true, use USDJPY;
  • Magic_Start / Magic_Finish - ID of EA's trades.
  • Symbols_Prefix(Suffix)_Name - enter the prefix (suffix) ONLY if the name of the symbols uses a suffix (for example: "m."(".m") if the symbol name is "m.EURUSD"("EURUSD.m"));
    • Use_Risk_MM — If this is true, the lot size will increase when account balance grows (Risk Management).
    • Percentage_Risk — Lot size increase based on the balance value (Risk Management in %).
    • Fixed_Lot — Fixed lot (if Use_Risk_MM - false).
    • Order Type - trading direction;
    • Order Comment - comments to orders;
    • Slippage - allowed slippage before an order is triggered;
    • Show_Info_Panel - use the information panel (false - faster backtest);
    • Show_additional_panel - use the info panel for profit indicator per each month, for backtest only;
    • Adaptation of the spread to the stop loss - adapt the stop loss to spread;
    • Max Spread - maximum allowed spread;
    • Stop trade - disable trade for a certain time (from 1 minutes to 24 hours) if the average spread exceeds Max_Spread;
    • Correct_Lot_by_Spread - adapt the lot by spread
    • Strategy Breakout / Strategy Smart Breakout - enabling/disabling strategies.
    Trading within the week:
    • Monday - trade on Monday;
    • ...
    • Friday - trade on Friday;
    Time trading within a day:
    • Use time - if true, the EA trades by time;
    • GMT setting - GMT settings;
    • Every_Day_Start - start time (hh:mm);
    • Every_Day_End - end time (hh:mm).
    Time to disable on Friday:
    • Use time - if true, the EA trades by time;
    • Disable_in_Friday - end time on Friday (hh:mm).

    -----------------------------------------------------

    >>>> Our group in mql5: https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/016a118dc374d801 <<<<





    Prodotti consigliati
    Night Rocker EA
    Sergey Sobakin
    1 (1)
    Experts
    Night Rocker EA is a night scalper that has a system for evaluating market volatility and trades during a period when prices are flat. In addition, there is a built-in filter of spread and slippage.   Each open order has a stop loss and take profit. Also, the market volatility assessment system closes orders when market conditions change in a negative direction for the trader.   The Expert Advisor works on USDJPY, GBPUSD, EURCHF, GBPCAD pairs. Period M15.   The internal control system for workin
    Magic Grid
    Aliaksandr Charkes
    4.52 (27)
    Experts
    Magic Grid is an indicator-free advisor that uses a grid strategy. The strategy is based on automatic reopening of grid pending orders, after closing their market positions (by Take-Profit, Stop-Loss or manually). Pending orders are placed with a specified step from the initial prices, which can be entered manually or generated automatically ( one time at the beginning of the trade ). The robot can trade on any time frame, on any currency pair, on several currency pairs, and on any number of di
    FREE
    Moving Average Crossover EA
    Genesis Hafalla
    5 (1)
    Experts
    How it works? This EA trades with Fast MA and  Slow MA  crossovers. Moving Average will base its value on the current time frame. Only allows one open trade at a time. Two strategy to choose,  crossover and trend following. Optimize risk management settings for lot size and martingale. Strategy: Crossover Opens a Buy position if the  Slow MA  crosses below  Fast MA. Opens a Sell position if the  Slow MA  crosses above  Fast MA. Trend Following Opens a Buy position if the  Slow MA  is below  Fast
    Bar Boss
    Iurii Tokman
    5 (1)
    Experts
    The Expert Advisor uses the FletBoxPush indicator for market analysis and for determining trading signals. The indicator is built into the Expert Advisor, there is no need to additionally run it on a chart. The EA trades breakouts of certain levels determined as flat borders. The EA uses Stop Loss. Description of EA Parameters TimeFrames chart period required for the indicator colour - the color of the price zone defined as flat, a setting for the indicator Rectangle - show price zones defined
    EA Secret Average Trade MT4
    Ruslan Pishun
    Experts
    Secret Average Trade : this is a revolutionary system unlike any other, the strategy uses algorithms such as grids, averaging, hedging and partially uses martingale algorithms. Trading is carried out on 17 currency pairs simultaneously and uses timeframes: 9. Fully automatic trading with the calculation of entries based on a system of various Trends and also supports reverse trading. Benefits Partial closure to reduce the load on the deposit. Averaging orders, which are required to close past o
    ForexXcelerator
    Andrey Kozak
    Experts
    Il robot utilizza la strategia di trading per rompere le linee dell'indicatore delle bande di Bollinger. L'essenza di questa strategia risiede nella costante analisi delle linee dell'indicatore e nella ricerca dei punti di rottura più efficaci per le sue linee. Quando il prezzo rompe la linea dell'indicatore in una delle direzioni, il robot apre un'operazione in quella direzione e inizia a seguirla.Ma il robot non apre operazioni ogni volta che le linee dell'indicatore vengono interrotte, ma so
    Grove
    Ivan Elsukov
    Experts
    This grid Expert Advisor uses signals based on breakout of waves by R.N. Elliott. The operation principle of the Expert Advisor lies not only in accumulating positions against the trend (as all grid EAs do), but also along the trend (the principle of turtles). The unique risk control system manages the entire process from opening the grid of order to closing it. The risk control system consists in determining the critical level of lot accumulation in one direction. When a critical event occurs,
    Blue CARA MT4
    Duc Anh Le
    Experts
    | Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT4 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT5  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic R esponsive A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhapse most popular) Inn
    BoxEA
    Damir Duseev
    Experts
    Advantages and Functionality BoxEA v1.10 is a modern and efficient trading advisor designed to analyze historical price levels to identify optimal entry points in the market. This product is suitable for both novice and experienced traders, offering automated trade management and risk minimization. Advantages: Historical Data Analysis : The advisor identifies key support and resistance levels based on historical price data within a specified period. Automated Trading : Places and manages orders
    Bollinger Band Strategy EA MT4
    Biswarup Banerjee
    Experts
    Bollinger Band Strategy EA MT4 è uno strumento di trading automatizzato progettato per cogliere opportunità basate sulle condizioni di inversione delle Bande di Bollinger. Esegue operazioni di acquisto quando viene rilevata un’inversione rialzista vicino alla banda inferiore (quando la candela precedente chiude sotto la banda inferiore e la candela attuale chiude sopra, passando da una candela rossa a una verde) e operazioni di vendita per un’inversione ribassista vicino alla banda superiore (sc
    BASTET19c
    Sorakrit Lueangtipayajun
    Experts
    This EA is based on a Bollinger Bands reversal strategy. It automatically detects price reversals at the upper or lower Bollinger Band and opens trades in the direction of the expected bounce. The system dynamically calculates optimal take-profit (TP) levels based on recent market volatility and structure, ensuring efficient profit capture without manual intervention. Live Results (6 months): +285% profit, 18% max drawdown Myfxbook proved please Copy and paste URL's: ( myfxbook.com/members/
    JBSar EA Robot
    Jordanilo Sarili
    Experts
    PROMO: SPEND MORE TIME WITH YOUR FAMILY. ENJOY LIFE… DO NOTHING. We would like to share our coding skills to fellow traders and most especially to people from all walks of life to have the opportunity to trade or invest using auto-trading way to provide other source of income while letting the robot and your money works for you.  The trade strategy is based on Averaging and uses a little bit combination of martingale and grid strategy. Methodology   – Trading entails technical analysis with ma
    Turbo Scalper PRO
    Leven Yavorov
    Experts
    This is a fully automatic trading robot for the EURCHF currency pair.  But this robot can be configured to trade for other currency pairs. TURBO SCALPER PRO using a trend following strategy based on MACD, Parabolic SAR and Moving Average indicator. The robot works in full automatic mode, on the M1 timeframe. The trader does not need to set it up for trading. Open EURCHF and attach TURBO SCALPER PRO only to EURCHF M1 using the default settings. Advantages of the TURBO SCALPER PRO :  We show you
    JumpLump
    Olga Zhdanova
    Experts
    A great addition to your lucrative portfolio of expert advisors. The strategy is based on an algorithm for breaking through the built levels for a certain period of time. The EA has a fixed StopLoss, which allows you to keep the minimum drawdown. Tested on all ticks using the Tick Data Suite , with the closest possible real trading conditions, watch the video. Price for the first 10 buyers $ 75 (I beg you to post your reports in the comments) Recommendations: Good ECN broker with low spread.
    Ict Gold Scalper
    Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
    Experts
    ICTVALID EA – Smart Money Concepts Automated Trading The ICTVALID EA is a professional trading system built on Smart Money Concepts (ICT methodology) . It automatically detects and trades institutional setups, allowing you to follow market structure with precision and consistency.  Key Features Dual Trading Modes – Choose between Scalping (short-term precision entries) or Swing Trading (longer-term trends). Smart Money Logic – Incorporates Change of Character (CHoCH), Break of Structure (BoS),
    Gold Angels
    Hong Ling Mu
    3.5 (4)
    Experts
    Welcome to the Forex Gold Angel EA , which is a highly stable profit-generating EA. It comes highly recommended. The logic behind the EA is simple. It uses the BAND indicator, which triggers a flag when the price deviates from the band. However, it does not enter a trade at this point. Instead, it carefully monitors the price movement. When the price returns to the band and touches the center line, it enters a trade in the direction of the trend. This strategy is simple, but it yields significan
    FREE
    TrendLines And Volumes
    Alexander Nikolaev
    Experts
    This Expert Advisor trades based on trend lines, as well as on the basis of volume analysis. Volumes are calculated using minute bars, in order to determine if they were ascending or descending. The trend lines are drawn based on High and Lows in the trade history. There are also additional indicators. Buy or sell signals depend on all those factors. This allows the EA to enter the market with more accuracy and to perform more deals. Input parameters Lots - lot size (if 0, a lot is calculated b
    Flex Grid EA
    Robots4Forex Ltd
    5 (1)
    Experts
    The Flex Grid EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor that trades based on RSI. The EA trades using market orders with inivisible take profit and uses averaging to safely turn otherwise negative trades positive. This EA works best on EURUSD, USDJPY, EURUSD, USDCAD & GBPUSD using the M5 timeframe. A VPS is advisable when trading this system. Check the comments for back test results and optimized settings. Please note: I have made the decision to give this EA away and many more for free with limite
    FREE
    PipFinite EA Breakout EDGE
    Karlo Wilson Vendiola
    5 (5)
    Experts
    The Official Automated Version of the Reliable Indicator PipFinite Breakout EDGE EA Breakout EDGE takes the signal of PipFinite Breakout EDGE indicator and manages the trade for you. Because of numerous financial instruments to consider, many traders want the signals to be fully automated. The EA will make sure all your trades are executed from entry to exit. Saving you time and effort while maximizing your profits. The Edge of Automation Effortless price action trading is now possible acros
    Evolution Scalper Grid V22 LightLot
    ANTON BELOUSOV
    Experts
    торговая система с риском 1% чем больше денег на счете тем больше лот но риск 1% Начальный депозит 50.00 Спред 10 Чистая прибыль 6.71 Общая прибыль 51.97 Общий убыток -45.26 Прибыльность 1.15 Матожидание выигрыша 0.02 Абсолютная просадка 26.79 Максимальная просадка 29.21 (55.47%) Относительная просадка 55.47% (29.21) Всего сделок 427 Короткие позиции (% выигравших) 219 (72.60%) Длинные позиции (% выигравших) 208 (72.12%) Прибыльные сделки (% от всех) 309 (72.37%) Убыточные сделки (% от все
    EA Bravissimo EURUSD h1
    Sergey Demin
    Experts
    Currency EURUSD . Timeframe H1 The minimum deposit is $ 200 when trading 1% per trade.  Classic trend advisor.  The Expert Advisor is based on classic, time-tested indicators . Also, some strategies use Price Action . Every trade is protected by a stop loss  No martingale, no grid, no high risk strategies. All strategies used here are trend following and reversal. Compliance with MM = 4% for each trade is recommended. Question: - Why is testing so slow? Answer: - Be patient, 15 very diff
    Aussie Precision MT4
    Kaloyan Ivanov
    Experts
    Aggiunta la possibilità di modificare la dimensione del lotto e rendere l'EA il più economico possibile. Se lo acquisti, riceverai supporto e aggiornamenti futuri. Per favore, supportane lo sviluppo. Questo EA è pronto all’uso. AussiePrecision   è un Expert Advisor (EA) sensibile al tempo per MetaTrader 5, progettato specificamente per la coppia di valute AUD/USD. È progettato per eseguire operazioni in momenti predefiniti e controllati, ed è ideale per i trader che desiderano automatizzare ingr
    Smart win mcp expert
    PAVEL KARAKULOV
    5 (1)
    Experts
    Multi-currency expert advisor based on the strategy of breaking through levels and trading on the trend. You can you it for scalp with little take profits. Martingale and averaging are NOT used! Use a demo account to check the expert's performance! It is necessary to conduct tests of each pair before making a decision to use it in the expert! Does not work correctly in the tester! Usd demo acc to test it. Main strategy settings: Easy and Hard . For the Hard method you must use stricter mon
    Ichimoku 3D
    Anton Karabeinikov
    Experts
    Ichimoku 3D This Expert Advisor is based on the Ichimoku indicator using the principle of 3 Elder screens. There are 4 types of opening trades in this Expert Advisor: 1 is when there is the same buy or sell signal on 3 timeframes 2-This is when 2 timeframes have the same buy signal and 1 timeframe has the same sell signal or vice versa 3-This is when 1 timeframe is a buy signal and 2 timeframe is a sell signal or vice versa 4-This is when 1 timeframe signal to buy on the average timeframe
    Stepping GBPUSD
    Vitalii Zakharuk
    Experts
    Stepping-GBPUSD - works in fully automatic mode! No settings needed, you can use the default settings. The Expert Advisor works like a scalpel during sharp price movements. The bot was tested on real tick data with a real spread for a 19-year period from 2004 to 2023 (this is how much tick history is available on the servers of Swiss brokers). It also passed the Monte Carlo stability test using 5,000 cycles of simulation of random trade generation, as well as a simulated delay and slippage test
    Bear vs Bull EA MT4
    Nguyen Nghiem Duy
    Experts
    Bear vs Bull EA Is a automated adviser for daily operation of the FOREX currency market in a volatile and calm market. Suitable for both experienced traders and beginners. It works with any brokers, including American brokers, requiring FIFO to close primarily previously opened transactions. *In order to enable the panel, it is necessary to set the parameter DRAW_INFORMATION = true in the settings; -  Recommendations Before using on real money, test the adviser with minimal risk on a cent trad
    EA Macd Indicator Strategy Cut Loss
    Zafar Iqbal Sheraslam
    Experts
    The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) is a popular technical analysis tool used by traders and analysts to identify trends and potential buy or sell signals in a financial instrument, such as a stock, currency pair, or commodity. It's essentially a combination of two moving averages, often referred to as the "fast" and "slow" moving averages. Here's how the MACD is calculated: Fast Moving Average (12-period EMA): This is a 12-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA) of the asset's pric
    Double Decker
    Agus Santoso
    Experts
    MT4 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/141534 MT5 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/141535 Double Decker EA Precision Entries Using Accelerator Oscillator + Envelopes Double Decker is a powerful Expert Advisor that combines the Accelerator Oscillator (AC) for early momentum detection with the Envelopes indicator to filter trend direction and dynamic price boundaries. Core Strategy: Uses Accelerator Oscillator to identify shifts in market momentum. Confirms signals u
    Gmaster Network pending orders NPO
    Oleg Papkov
    Experts
    The Expert Advisor trades using the Stochastic indicator with the specified parameters. A trade is opened at the crossover of the specified levels. The default levels are K = 11, D = 3, Sl = 3. The EA opens a trade when overbought and oversold levels specified by the trader are crossed. Trades are closed by Take Profit levels, which are hidden form the broker. If a wrong direction is chosen, the EA opens an averaging grid of orders. If there is no signal for opening a position by Stochastic indi
    Auto sl tp settings
    Kaijun Wang
    Experts
    任何交易者的最佳伙伴！ 该EA加载后: 1.可以对无止损止盈的订单自动设置止盈和止损. 2.可以对盈利订单在盈利一定设置幅度后保护盈利 3.可以移动止盈止损 特性 1.可以对无止损止盈的订单自动设置止盈和止损. 2.可以对盈利订单在盈利一定设置幅度后保护盈利 3.可以移动止盈止损 自动止盈止损设置 自动设置止损止盈的开关 固定止损的点数设置 固定止盈的点数设置 自动使用波幅自动计算的TP设置 波幅自动计算的TP的风险系数设置 超过一定开仓时间的订单不再设置止盈止损. 止损保护设置 止损保护开关 止损保护启动点数设置 盈利保护点数设置 止损移动设置 移动止损开关 移动止损启动点数设置 移动止损回撤点数设置 有任何问题,欢迎交流...
    Gli utenti di questo prodotto hanno anche acquistato
    AI Forex Robot MT4
    MQL TOOLS SL
    5 (4)
    Experts
    AI   Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation   Artificial Intelligence   system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in   real time   and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by   artificial intel
    Aura Black Edition
    Stanislav Tomilov
    4.62 (21)
    Experts
    Aura Black Edition è un EA completamente automatizzato progettato per negoziare solo ORO. L'esperto ha mostrato risultati stabili su XAUUSD nel periodo 2011-2020. Non sono stati utilizzati metodi pericolosi di gestione del denaro, nessuna martingala, nessuna griglia o scalping. Adatto a qualsiasi condizione di brokeraggio. EA addestrato con un perceptron multistrato La rete neurale (MLP) è una classe di rete neurale artificiale (ANN) feedforward. Il termine MLP è usato in modo ambiguo, a volte l
    Goldex AI
    Mateo Perez Perez
    4.37 (27)
    Experts
    Goldex AI: il successo di oggi sarà il frutto di domani SUPER SCONTO PER UN PERIODO LIMITATO! ULTIME 2 COPIE A 299 USD PRIMA CHE IL PREZZO AUMENTI. Segnale in tempo reale > IC Markets Real: Goldex AI Set ad alto rischio Manuale e file di configurazione: Contattatemi dopo l'acquisto per ricevere il manuale e i file di configurazione. Prezzo: Il prezzo di partenza è di $899 e aumenterà di $199 ogni dieci vendite. Copie disponibili: 2 Goldex AI - Robot di trading avanzato con reti neurali, trend
    Trend AI EA
    Ramil Minniakhmetov
    4.94 (34)
    Experts
    L'EA Trend Ai è progettato per funzionare con l'indicatore Trend Ai, che eseguirà la propria analisi di mercato combinando l'identificazione del trend con punti di ingresso e avvisi di inversione attivabili, e acquisirà tutti i segnali dell'indicatore in modo completamente automatico! L'EA contiene una serie di parametri esterni completamente regolabili che consentono al trader di personalizzare l'expert in base alle proprie preferenze. Non appena appare il punto verde, l'EA si preparerà per u
    Vortex Gold MT4
    Stanislav Tomilov
    5 (6)
    Experts
    Vortex - il vostro investimento nel futuro L'expert advisor Vortex Gold EA è stato creato appositamente per il trading sull'oro (XAU/USD) sulla piattaforma Metatrader. Costruito utilizzando indicatori proprietari e algoritmi segreti dell'autore, questo EA impiega una strategia di trading completa progettata per catturare movimenti redditizi nel mercato dell'oro. I componenti chiave della sua strategia includono indicatori classici come il CCI e l'indicatore parabolico, che lavorano insieme per
    XG Gold Robot MT4
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.41 (37)
    Experts
    The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
    Quantum Emperor MT4
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    4.85 (170)
    Experts
    Presentazione       Quantum Emperor EA   , l'innovativo consulente esperto MQL5 che sta trasformando il modo in cui fai trading sulla prestigiosa coppia GBPUSD! Sviluppato da un team di trader esperti con esperienza di trading di oltre 13 anni. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Acquista Quantum Emperor EA e potresti ottenere Quantum StarMan  o  Quantum King   gratis!*** Chiedi in privato per maggiori
    Golden Mirage mt4
    Michela Russo
    Experts
    Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
    The Gold Reaper MT4
    Profalgo Limited
    4.58 (31)
    Experts
    PUNTELLO AZIENDA PRONTO!   (   scarica SETFILE   ) PROMOZIONE LANCIO: Sono rimaste solo poche copie al prezzo attuale! Prezzo finale: 990$ Ottieni 1 EA gratis (per 2 account commerciali) -> contattami dopo l'acquisto Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Benvenuti al Mietitore d'Oro! Basato sul Goldtrade Pro di grande successo, questo EA è stato progettato per funzionare su più intervalli di tempo contemporaneamente e ha la possibilità di impostare
    GOLD Dahab MT4
    Ebrahim Mohamed Ahmed Maiyas
    5 (1)
    Experts
    An advanced Expert Advisor powered by artificial intelligence and machine learning, specifically designed for analyzing Gold (XAU/USD). It adapts to price movements and market fluctuations to detect potential trading opportunities. Contact me if you need the settings file, have any questions, or need any assistance. Special launch offer – limited time only. A tiered pricing model applies: Every 5th purchase increases the price by $50. With each new buyer, the next price level gets closer – mak
    Scalp Unscalp MT4
    Connor Michael Woodson
    3.5 (4)
    Experts
    Scalp Unscalp è un sistema di scalping bidirezionale a breve termine che cerca di ottenere rapidamente profitto da ingressi molto precisi. Segnale live di Scalp Unscalp in arrivo! Il prezzo attuale aumenterà. Prezzo limitato 99 USD Nessuna griglia, nessun martingala. Ogni operazione è indipendente Stop loss fisso disponibile, con sistema virtuale di trailing stop dinamico Pannello di trading interattivo e impostazioni precise della dimensione del lotto Consigliato Grafico: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCH
    Indicement MT4
    Profalgo Limited
    5 (2)
    Experts
    Benvenuti a Indicement! PROP FIRM PRONTO! -> scarica i file del set   qui PROMOZIONE DI LANCIO: Ne sono rimaste solo poche copie al prezzo attuale! Prezzo finale: 990$ NEW: Choose 1 EA for FREE! (limited to 2 trading account numbers) Offerta Combo Ultimate     ->     clicca qui UNISCITI AL GRUPPO PUBBLICO:   Clicca qui   VERSION 4.0 LIVE RESULTS OLD VERSION FINAL RESULTS INDICEMENT   mette a frutto i miei 15 anni di esperienza nella creazione di algoritmi di trading professionali per i mercati
    Quantum Dark Gold
    Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
    4 (3)
    Experts
    Quantum strategy is a combination of quantum superposition and trading signal model. EA Quantum Dark Gold determines Buy and Sell positions simultaneously for each signal and simultaneously places 2 orders Buy Stop and Sell Stop. Then the momentum determines which order position is executed and cancels the remaining pending order. This interesting idea forms the Quantum Dark Gold with a unique entry method. Open positions are then managed by Trailing, Stop Loss and position balancing strategies
    Aurum Trader
    Vasiliy Strukov
    5 (3)
    Experts
    EA Aurum Trader   combina un breakout e una strategia trend-following con un massimo di due operazioni al giorno.  Contattami subito dopo l'acquisto per ottenere bonus personali!  È possibile ottenere una copia gratuita del nostro forte supporto e Trend Scanner indicatore, si prega di pm. Io!   Si prega di notare che non vendo i miei EA o set speciali su telegram, è disponibile solo su Mql5 e i miei file set sono disponibili solo sul mio blog qui.  Fai attenzione ai truffatori e non comprare a
    Big Forex Players MT4
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.8 (41)
    Experts
    We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
    The Infinity EA MT4
    Abhimanyu Hans
    3.73 (30)
    Experts
    Tecnologia basata sull'intelligenza artificiale con ChatGPT Turbo Infinity EA è un Expert Advisor di trading avanzato progettato per GBPUSD e XAUUSD. Si concentra su sicurezza, rendimenti costanti e redditività infinita. A differenza di molti altri EA, che si basano su strategie ad alto rischio come martingala o trading a griglia. Infinity EA impiega una strategia di scalping disciplinata e redditizia basata su reti neurali integrate su apprendimento automatico, tecnologia basata su intelligenz
    Cherma Mt4
    Hicham Chergui
    2.62 (13)
    Experts
    CHERMA MT4 – Expert Advisor professionale per il trading sull’oro con intelligenza artificiale Cherma MT4 è un sistema di trading automatizzato avanzato, progettato appositamente per operare sull’oro (XAUUSD) nel time frame di 5 minuti. Si basa completamente sull’intelligenza artificiale per analizzare il mercato e individuare con precisione i punti di ingresso e uscita. Questo EA è ideale per i trader che cercano una strategia di scalping veloce ed efficiente, eseguendo decine di operazioni og
    Fundamental hunter
    Sara Sabaghi
    Experts
    Fundamental Hunter – The Smart Money Tracking Expert Advisor You don't just buy an EA; you buy a unique opportunity. Early buyers get the power first... at a price they'll never get back. Next price will be: $1600 | 6/10 spot remains Next price will be: $2000  | 10/10 Final price: $2400 Live result If you are looking for an Expert Advisor that goes beyond indicators and actually understands the market through real economic data , Fundamental Hunter is the solution. This EA combines artificial
    Infinity Trader EA
    Lachezar Krastev
    5 (15)
    Experts
    BLACK FRIDAY! ->> Buy Infinity Trader EA with -70% OFF and get a BONUS EA ->> Trend Matrix EA NOTE: Promo price: $167 (Regular Price: $547) - The offer ends soon! Trend Matrix EA - Amazing strategy with many features and support for 10 symbols with a real price of $447! Don't miss it!  After purchase, contact me to get your BONUS EA! Infinity Trader EA Live Results:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2290275 Infinity Trader EA seamlessly integrates the strengths of Chat GPT and Gemini AI, providi
    Recovery Manager Pro MT4
    Ianina Nadirova
    5 (1)
    Experts
    Recovery Manager Pro è un sistema per recuperare i prelievi da altri consulenti o da ordini aperti manualmente. RM Pro ha la capacità di adattarsi automaticamente in modo dinamico. Il trader deve selezionare il livello di rischio e il consulente lavorerà in modalità completamente automatica. Può funzionare in modalità di recupero prelievo e in modalità standby! Se un altro consulente genera un prelievo, RM Pro lo disabiliterà, bloccherà la posizione e avvierà il processo di ripristino del depos
    Advanced Scalper
    Profalgo Limited
    3.96 (114)
    Experts
    PIÙ DI 4 ANNI DI RISULTATI COMMERCIALI IN DIRETTA GIÀ     ->    https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/413850 NUOVA PROMO: Solo poche copie disponibili a 349$ Prossimo prezzo: 449$ Ottieni 1 EA gratis! Assicurati di dare un'occhiata al nostro "   pacchetto combo Ultimate EA   " nel nostro   blog promozionale   !!   LEGGERE LA GUIDA ALL'INSTALLAZIONE PRIMA DI ESEGUIRE L'EA!!    ->    https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/705899 Altri risultati live   :    https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1931084 Advanc
    Dark Gold
    Marco Solito
    4.73 (90)
    Experts
    Dark Gold  is a fully automatic Expert Advisor for  Scalping   Trading on Gold , Bitcoin , Eurusd and Gbpusd. This Expert Advisor needs attention, in fact presents highly customizable. Dark Gold is based on   Dark Support Resistance indicator   (owning it is not necessary) , these Trades can be manage with some strategies. If you   Buy this Expert   Advisor you can   write a feedback   at market and   get Dark Support Resistance indicator for Free , for More info contact me The basic strategy st
    HFT Prop Firm EA
    Dilwyn Tng
    4.97 (627)
    Experts
    HFT Prop Firm EA, noto anche come Green Man per via del suo logo distintivo, è un Expert Advisor (EA) progettato specificamente per superare le sfide o le valutazioni delle società di trading proprietarie (prop firms) che consentono strategie di trading ad alta frequenza (HFT). Per un periodo limitato: utilità gratuite del valore di $198 quando acquisti HFT Prop Firm EA Versione MT5: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/117386 Monitoraggio delle prestazioni della sfida HFT (a partire da $200):
    EA Gold NRJ
    Fanur Galamov
    4.55 (11)
    Experts
    1 copy left for $175. Next price --> $249 EA Gold NRJ is 100% automated trading system with long term stable growth strategy. The EA works on popular instrument XAUUSD (GOLD).  The Ea does not use averaging, martingale, grid. Safe trading with low drawdown.  Only one trade per time. Each trade includes take profit and stop loss. FIFO compartible.  The Ea can work with any small or large deposits. Easy to use, just set risk or own fixed lot. Download settings Key features: smart entry point f
    HFT Fast M1 Gold Scalper V8 EA
    Martin Alejandro Bamonte
    3.67 (3)
    Experts
    VERSIONE ULTRA OTTIMIZZATA – MT4 HFT FAST M1 GOLD SCALPER V8.2 , nella sua versione MT4, è il rilascio più potente, stabile e raffinato fino ad oggi. HFT è uno scalper ad alta frequenza che opera esclusivamente sull’Oro (XAUUSD) nel timeframe M1, eseguendo un gran numero di operazioni ogni giorno. Supporta una leva finanziaria fino a 1:500 e funziona con size di lotto molto ragionevoli per una vera strategia di scalping. Per questo motivo, è necessario utilizzare conti dedicati al trading scalpi
    Open lock
    Sergey Likho
    4.07 (43)
    Experts
    The Expert Advisor helps reduce the account drawdown. To do this, the losing deal is split into multiple small parts, each of these parts is closed separately. The EA can interact with other experts. For example, when a certain drawdown is reached, Open Lock can disable the other expert and start working with its orders. Open lock for MetaTrader 5 is available here Methods used by the EA Locking to prevent a drawdown increase Averaging orders used to cover the loss Partial closure to reduce the
    Javier Gold Scalper V2
    Felipe Jose Costa Pereira
    5 (2)
    Experts
    Javier Gold Scalper: La nostra tecnologia al tuo fianco! Manuale e file di configurazione: contattami dopo l'acquisto per ricevere il manuale e i file di configurazione. Prezzo: il prezzo aumenta in base al numero di licenze vendute. Copie disponibili: 5 Fare trading sull'oro, uno degli asset più volatili del mercato finanziario, richiede elevata precisione, un'analisi accurata e una gestione del rischio estremamente efficace. Il Javier Gold Scalper è stato sviluppato proprio per integrare ques
    GOLD Scalper PRO
    Lachezar Krastev
    4.41 (22)
    Experts
    BLACK FRIDAY! ->> Buy GOLD Scalper PRO with -70% OFF and get a BONUS EA ->> Trend Matrix EA NOTE: Promo price: $137 (Regular Price: $447) - The offer ends soon! Trend Matrix EA - Amazing strategy with many features and support for 10 symbols with a real price of $447! Don't miss it!  After purchase, contact me to get your BONUS EA! GOLD Scalper PRO is a fully automated trading system which takes much of the work out of trading, leaving you free to do other things! You should not be fooled by th
    Anibus
    Murodillo Eshkuvvatov
    Experts
    Only 5 copies at 350$- then  price to 600$ Introducing elite Anibus Expert Advisor for Meta Trader 4/5 Why this ea number one in market ? it can work in any pair / metal/ crypto specially design to work crypto currency BTCUSD Why Bitcoin trading 1.   Elite Precision Precision – Redefining Trading Cutting-edge algorithms fine-tuned for pinpoint execution with powerful hedging strategy. Smart setups crafted to navigate risks and seize opportunities. 2. Adaptive Market Strategies with Real-Time Pr
    Algo Gold EA
    Stuart James Winter
    5 (1)
    Experts
    Presentazione di Algo Gold EA, un consulente esperto sofisticato e a basso rischio realizzato meticolosamente per i trader che cercano una potente strategia di scalping. Con l'obiettivo di ridurre al minimo i prelievi e implementare una solida gestione del rischio, questo sistema di trading automatizzato è progettato per fornire risultati coerenti sia nei conti reali che in quelli demo. Una delle caratteristiche distintive di Algo Gold EA è la sua capacità di interrompere l'attività di tradi
    Altri dall’autore
    EA Golden Dragon
    Ruslan Pishun
    Experts
    This is a classical trading strategy, which falls into the category of breakout systems. They form support and resistance levels, which temporarily limit further price movement. When the price breaks down the support level or breaks up the resistance level, there emerges a strong momentum in the breakout direction, which allows to make profit on strong price movements with moderate risk. To create the strategy, we used historical data with the quality of history of 99.9%. It uses filtration of
    EA Red Dragon MT5
    Ruslan Pishun
    2.7 (10)
    Experts
    The Expert Advisor uses the strategy based on the breakdown of the most important support and resistance levels. Adaptive trade trailing algorithm is used. The EA uses a very small SL so the account is always protected from equity drawdown with a very low risk-per-trade. The EA integrates a system of partial position closure during slippages (can be configured). It was backtested and optimized using real ticks with 99,9% quality. It has successfully completed stress testing. The EA contains the
    Wolfe waves modified for mql5
    Ruslan Pishun
    Indicatori
    This unique indicator automatically builds Wolfe Waves and features a highly efficient trading strategy.   Use If number 5 appears, wait till the first candle is closed behind Moving Average, then look at the three center lines showing what lot volume should be used if the fifth dot crossed the line 25%. The candle is closed behind Moving Average, and then we open a trade with the lot: = (Let's apply the lot of, say, (0.40), divide it into four parts and open a quarter of the lot (0.10)). If the
    Smart Breakout Indicator MT5
    Ruslan Pishun
    1 (1)
    Indicatori
    Smart Breakout Indicator determines support and resistance levels and also shows the breakout points of the levels in the form of a histogram. The program contains two indicators in one: 1-support and resistance lines, 2-histogram indicator based on high price fluctuations. The indicator autonomously calculates the best support and resistance levels and also in the form of a histogram shows the best moments of the breakdown of the lines. The histogram indicator is based on the action of pric
    EA Skynet MT5
    Ruslan Pishun
    2.25 (4)
    Experts
    This is a fully automated smart adaptive algorithm. The  SKYNET  system calculates the history data and performs the analysis based on the probability percentage of where the upcoming breakout of the support and resistance level will take place, and places pending orders. The Expert Advisor adapts to any market conditions. It was backtested and optimized using real ticks with 99,9% quality. It has successfully completed stress testing. The EA contains the algorithm of statistics collection with
    Colored Candles Bulls and Bears
    Ruslan Pishun
    Indicatori
    The indicator colors bullish, bearish and doji candles. Also, the amount of candles (bullish, bearish and doji) for the last N days is calculated. You can select colors for both bodies and shadows of candles. You can also enable coloring only candle bodies. МetaТrader 5 version:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/11649 Parameters color bulls = color of bullish candle bodies color shadow bulls = color of bullish candle shadows color bears = color of bearish candle bodies color shadow bears =
    Info body and shadow candles
    Ruslan Pishun
    Indicatori
    'Info body and shadow candles' indicator colors the candle bodies and shadows according to the settings. For example, if the 'Size body candles' parameter is 10, the indicator looks for the candles having a body size of 10 or more. Candle shadows are calculated the same way. Detected candles can be colored (body color, shadow color). The indicator can be adjusted for both four- and five-digit quotes. МetaТrader 5 version:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/12977 Parameters Use candle search
    Wolfe waves modified
    Ruslan Pishun
    Indicatori
    This unique indicator automatically builds Wolfe Waves. Features Finds the points and builds the lines automatically. Efficient trading strategy. No redraws, no lags. The indicator relaunch button is located directly on the chart. The indicator has multiple configurable parameters. Use If number 5 appears, wait till the first candle is closed behind Moving Average, then look at the three center lines showing what lot volume should be used if the fifth dot crossed the line 25%. The candle is cl
    Trend modified
    Ruslan Pishun
    5 (1)
    Indicatori
    The Trend modified indicator draws trend lines with adjustable trend width, with trend breakout settings and notifications of trend breakout (Alert, Sound, Email) and of a new appeared arrow. Arrows point at the direction of the order to open (BUY, SELL). Parameters User Bars - the number of bars for calculations. Depth (0 = automatic settings) - Search area (0 = automatic adjustment). width trend ( 0 = automatic settings) - Trend width (0 = automatic adjustment). (true = closed bars on directi
    Expert trend one point
    Ruslan Pishun
    Experts
    We present our totally unique Expert Advisor "Expert trend one point": the EA trades within a trend, it contains a complex strategy (named "one point profit"), does not use stop loss, does not use an adjustable take profit, it adjusts the take profit per one point of profit. The EA works with four or five-digit prices. You can use the Expert Advisor on any currency pairs, however it is recommended to choose symbols with low spread and low stop levels. The EA can work on timeframes M1 , M5, M15,
    Wolfe waves ultra
    Ruslan Pishun
    5 (1)
    Indicatori
    Wolfe waves ultra draws Wolfe Waves automatically. The indicator searches for the Wolfe Waves on three timeframes. This indicator is especially accurate because it waits for a breakout in the wave direction before signaling the trade, resulting in a very high winning ratio. Features Amazingly easy to trade. The indicator is able to recognize all Wolfe Wave patterns in a specified interval. Thus, we check each extremum for the potential 1,2,3,4,5 points apart from ZigZag vertices. The indicator
    EA on waves Woolf
    Ruslan Pishun
    Experts
    The EA opens orders using the Wolfe waves indicator, also uses the Martingale and smart Trailing Stop, Stop Loss and Take Profit. Trades are always protected with STOPLOSS, Smart Trailing and Breakeven. This EA is easy to use. The EA has proven results on EURUSD M5, however you can change the settings for better results on other currencies. Settings Setting EA - Settings of the Advisor. Invest More - at the value 'true' the lot size increases as the account balance grows.( Risk Management ). In
    Time close bar
    Ruslan Pishun
    Indicatori
    This indicator shows the time before the new bar or candle opens. Examples of how much is left before a new bar opens: An example for the M1 timeframe: 05 = 05 seconds. An example for the H1 timeframe: 56:05 = 56 minutes and 05 seconds. An example for the D1 timeframe: 12:56:05 = 12 hours, 56 minutes and 05 seconds. An example for the W1 timeframe: W1(06): 12:56:05 = 6 days, 12 hours, 56 minutes and 05 seconds. МetaТrader 5 version:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/13602 Settings color_ti
    Ultra Breakout
    Ruslan Pishun
    2 (1)
    Experts
    The trading system utilizes a real breakout strategy with an intelligent calculation engine to eliminate bad signals. The EA has only been developed and optimized for EURUSD H15. We recommend choosing a broker with a fixed spread of 5 to 20 points, with a zero STOPLEVEL and five-digit quotes. You can change the settings and try other pairs for better results. Trades are always protected with STOPLOSS, Smart Trailing and Breakeven. This EA is very easy to use. No grid No martingale МetaТrader 5 v
    Open Modify Delete All Types Orders
    Ruslan Pishun
    Utilità
    The SCRIPT opens , modifies , and deletes all types of orders: BUY, SELL, BUYLIMIT, SELLLIMIT, BUYSTOP, and SELLSTOP. Features Orders can be opened both by comments and magic. Order grids. Take profit and stop loss modification. Orders can be removed by type, magic, and comments. Market orders are deleted if magic = 0. Notification window appears after orders are opened, modified or removed. Multi-task script. Modification is performed after opening orders. Parameters Orders_Tip - consists of
    EA Alex
    Ruslan Pishun
    1.8 (5)
    Experts
    The Expert Advisor contains multiple trading strategies, including news trading, use of indicators, price velocity and various built-in filters. The EA places pending orders. It has successfully completed stress testing. No Martingale No Arbitrage No any other risky strategy inside No scalping Working currency pair/timeframe: EURUSD H1. Optimized. You can adjust the Expert Advisor to any currency pair! Key Features: It can work with a small deposit. Only pending orders. Every trade has a tight
    EA Fox
    Ruslan Pishun
    Experts
    This is an innovative intelligent system consisting of 4 strategies, which detects high-probability entries for price action breakouts on the H1 timeframe. The Expert Advisor includes 3 complex technical strategies and a scalping strategy. The Expert Advisor is fully optimized and ready to use! It is possible to disable each strategy or use them all together. The EA uses a very small SL so the account is always protected from equity drawdown with a very low risk-per-trade. The potential accumula
    EA Innovative PRO
    Ruslan Pishun
    1 (1)
    Experts
    EA Innovative PRO is a fully automated EA for Forex trading. It is based on three combined adaptive algorithms. Follows the movement of market price. It was backtested and optimized using real ticks with 99,9% quality. The Expert Advisor has successfully passed the stress test with slippage and commission approximate to the real market conditions. The EA eliminates the extra noise and chooses the most convenient strategy for trading. Dynamically places trailing stop and moves profit to breakeven
    EA named Chappie
    Ruslan Pishun
    2 (4)
    Experts
    Chappie is a smart adaptable robot, Chappie trades based on multiple trading systems using pending orders, the robot manipulates the pending orders, following the price movement of the market and calculates the price movement for the most accurate market entry. Basic EA settings are calculated for EURUSD. Over 1000 tests have been performed on real and history data with 99.9% quality. Chappie is a result of a long term development. The main idea is to preserve capital through unexpected fluctuat
    EA Two MA
    Ruslan Pishun
    5 (1)
    Experts
    The Expert Advisor trades by two Moving Average lines. There are also two types of order closing: 1) if there is an opposite signal, 2) closing order by take profit, stop loss, and trailing stop. You can configure Moving Average indicators. Key Advantages Ability to work with fixed lot and MM. Six trailing stop modifications. Easy to use. Two types of order closing. The EA works with all brokers. Parameters General Order Type – trade directions. Use_Risk_MM – if true , lot size is increased wh
    Two Dragon
    Ruslan Pishun
    Indicatori
    Two Dragon is an advanced indicator for identifying trends, which uses complex mathematical algorithms. It works in any timeframe and symbol. Indicator is designed with the possibility to customize all the parameters according to your requirements. Any feature can be enabled or disabled. When a Buy / Sell trend changes the indicator will notify using notification: Alert, Sound signal, Email, Push. МetaТrader 5 version:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/14906   Parameters Max_Bars_History —
    EA Red Dragon
    Ruslan Pishun
    2.13 (8)
    Experts
    The Expert Advisor uses the strategy based on the breakdown of the most important support and resistance levels. Adaptive trade trailing algorithm is used. The EA uses a very small SL so the account is always protected from equity drawdown with a very low risk-per-trade. The EA integrates a system of partial position closure during slippages (can be configured). It was backtested and optimized using real ticks with 99,9% quality. It has successfully completed stress testing. The EA contains the
    EA Skynet
    Ruslan Pishun
    2.93 (14)
    Experts
    This is a fully automated smart adaptive algorithm. The SKYNET system calculates the history data and performs the analysis based on the probability percentage of where the upcoming breakout of the support and resistance level will take place, and places pending orders. The Expert Advisor adapts to any market conditions. It was backtested and optimized using real ticks with 99,9% quality. It has successfully completed stress testing. The EA contains the algorithm of statistics collection with ou
    Neon System N1 PRO
    Ruslan Pishun
    1.75 (4)
    Experts
    Neon System N1 PRO is along-term system containing 10 different strategies. Each strategy includes multiple indicators, the system is designed for real trading. The system uses 50 standard indicators, the robot contains 10 strategies. This system is not for those "who want everything at once." This system assumes a professional long-term trading on the Forex market. The robot has been tested in a special tester on real ticks. It uses an adaptive trailing stop algorithm. The EA uses a system of c
    EA Black Scorpion
    Ruslan Pishun
    3 (8)
    Experts
    The EA uses the strategy based on breakout. Breakout trading is one of the most popular and most frequently used strategies among Forex traders. This strategy has been developed a long ago and has been repeatedly tested on history data, showing superior results. The EA uses 3 types of trend breakouts, (support and resistance breakout, downtrend breakout, uptrend breakout). The EA uses a very small SL so the account is always protected from equity drawdown with a very low risk-per-trade. It uses
    Ultimatum Breakout
    Ruslan Pishun
    2 (10)
    Experts
    Ultimatum Breakout - this trading system uses the strategy of valid breakouts, using multiple custom indicators for eliminating bad signals. The EA uses a very small SL so the account is always protected from equity drawdown with a very low risk-per-trade. The EA is fully adapted: calculates the spread — for pending orders, stop loss, trailing stop, breakeven. It was backtested and optimized using real ticks with 99,9% quality. It has successfully completed stress testing. No Martingale. No arbi
    EA Gideon
    Ruslan Pishun
    5 (1)
    Experts
    The EA Gideon is an Expert Advisor that trades ON NEWS and ON EVENTS that have a strong influence on the market, but do not occur regularly! That is the EA opens Sell Stop and Buy Stop pending orders in case of a sudden price change in any direction and closes them automatically with the profit that you wish. And we all know how often the price changes when a "successful" news appears, how far it can go up or down. Also, this robot protects your deposit by placing SL with customizable parameters
    EA Manager
    Ruslan Pishun
    3 (2)
    Experts
    The Expert Advisor uses a strategy based on breakthrough and two additional strategies based on sharp price changes. You can adjust the slope of the breakthrough, the distance between the breakthrough levels and the number of breakthrough levels. The Expert Advisor itself marks the levels that should be broken through. The EA includes two strategies based on sharp price changes: that is the EA opens pending Sell Stop and Buy Stop orders in case of a sudden price change in any direction and close
    EA Morpheus
    Ruslan Pishun
    2.42 (12)
    Experts
    Breakout based strategy, generates market entry signals when the price crosses a border of a certain price range. To create the strategy, we have used the history data with 99,9% quality for the last 15 years. The best signals had been selected and the false signals have been filtered out. The Expert Advisor performs technical analysis and considers only the breakouts that show the best result. It uses a system of filtering false signals. The EA uses adaptive trailing stop. The EA uses a very
    EA Super scalper universal
    Ruslan Pishun
    Experts
    The Super scalper universal is a fully automated scalping Expert Advisor, which uses five indicators. Each open position is protected by a hidden stop order managed by an advanced modification algorithm. When searching for the suitable signals, the EA uses the integrated indicator in conjunction with the trend and time filters, as well as the volatility filter. It use dynamic position closure, which considers the location where the order had been opened and the subsequent price action. Profit is
    Filtro:
    GoldenFuture1 Nosirov
    179
    GoldenFuture1 Nosirov 2025.02.10 12:53 
     

    EA does not work in live conditions. Tested it now for a long time. Very sad, that I have paid 500 bucks for this.. Not recommended!

    Rispondi alla recensione