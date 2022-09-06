Moving Average Crossovers Dashboard for MT4

4
The Moving Average Crossover Dashboard indicator is a technical tool that displays the crossovers of 2 selected moving averages on the price chart indicating whether it is a bullish or bearish crossover. In addition, as its name indicates, it shows a signal dashboard that indicates in which market and time frame a crossover of the two moving averages occurs. In the setting window the user can select the markets and time frames that can be displayed on the dashboard. You also have the option to activate an alert window that indicates along with an audible alert when a moving average crossover occurs, on which pair and on which time frame.

Its main advantage is that it offers the possibility to monitor multiple markets at the same time from a single price chart looking for possible MA crossovers. For example, the trader can look for a golden cross (a crossover of the 50 SMA with the 200 SMA) in all the currency pairs that he follows through the dashboard.

It is possible to choose between the 4 types of moving averages currently offered by MT4: Simple, Exponential, Smoothed and Linear Weighted.

There is also the possibility of calculating moving averages based on different types of prices: Close, Open, High, Low, Typical, Median and Weighted.

Finally, the indicator offers the option that crossover signals on the dashboard and alert window are not displayed unless confirmed by the next candlestick, the ADX indicator or the Parabolic SAR.


The parameters that can be configured in the Moving Average Crossover Dashboard indicato are the following:

  • Moving Average Type For MA1 (Minor): It is the moving average type of the short-term MA.
  • Moving Average Type For MA2 (Major): It is the moving average type of the long-term MA.
  • Moving Average Period 1 (Lower) : It is the calculation period of the short-term MA.
  • Moving Average Period 2 (Highest): It is the calculation period of the long-term MA.
  • Price applied in the calculation of MA1: It is the price type applied in the calculation of the short-term MA (Close, Open, High, Low, Typical, Median or Weighted).
  • Price applied in the calculation of MA2: It is the price type applied in the calculation of the long-term MA (Close, Open, High, Low, Typical, Median or Weighted).
  • Show Dashboard of MA Crossovers: With this parameter we can indicate whether or not we want to display the signals dashboard.
  • List of Markets: Here the trader indicates the markets or currency pairs in which the indicator should detect MA crossovers. You can add as many pairs as the broker offers on the platform. By default, the indicator shows EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY and AUDUSD pairs.
  • List of Time Frames: In this parameter we can indicate in which time frames we want to detect MA crosses for each currency pair. We can aggregate all the time frames that MT4 offers. By default, the indicator displays  M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1 and W1 timeframes.
  • Bearish crossover color: It allows us to indicate the color for MA bearish crossovers.
  • Bullish crossover color: It allows us to indicate the color for MA bullish crossovers
  • Moving Average Crossover Alerts: This option allows us to indicate if we want the indicator to show an alert window
  • MA Crossover Confirmation with Next Candlestick: With this option we can indicate if we want the moving average crossovers to be confirmed by the next candlestick.
  • Confirmation with ADX Signals: To have more reliable signals this parameter allows us to indicate if we want MA crosses to be confirmed by the ADX trend strength indicator (ADX>25).

By itself, this indicator should not be used as a trading system as moving average crossover signals are not 100% reliable, as is the case with any technical indicator, but it is a useful support tool.

-To add new currency pairs in Markets, we write the symbol of the pair, for example, XAUUSD, without the “/” symbol and separated by a comma (no spaces).

What have we added in the new version of the indicator?

-We have added the ability to change the color of the moving averages and the bullish/bearish arrows that indicate the crossovers on the price chart.

-We have improved the indicator's performance to make it lighter, especially when using multiple assets and timeframes.

-A new filter based on the Parabolic SAR has been added, which highlights when a bullish or bearish crossover aligns with the Parabolic SAR signals.

-We have included a filter that shows bullish and bearish crossovers when the RSI oscillator is in overbought or oversold condition.

-A volume filter has also been added, showing moving average crossovers only when volume exceeds its 20-period average.

-In each cell of the screener, the indicator now displays signal information such as the instrument, timeframe, moving average values, and the values of any active filters.

    If you would like us to add any other improvements in a future version, please let us know in the comments section.



    İncelemeler
    TPX
    1644
    Carlos Alexandre Ribeiro Da Silva 2023.05.08 01:01 
     

    I thought the indicator was excellent, just two suggestions: having the option to hide the lines in the graph and leaving only the visible frame and another to enable cell phone alerts too, I put it on my vps and I was disappointed not to receive the cell phone alerts.

