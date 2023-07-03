ADX Analyzer Board Indicator

ADX Analyzer is a simple dashboard type indicator that displays the values of the ADX oscillator on multiple instruments and time frames chosen by the trader. The ADX is a trend strength indicator that is usually used in many trading strategies, especially in trend following systems, as a filter that indicates when the price has a strong bullish or bearish trend. This indicator and its dashboard can be configured to show signals when the ADX detects a strong bullish/bearish trend, when a strong trend is losing steam or markets where there is not a strong trend. The ADX Analyzer also displays alerts that tell the trader when a strong trend is beginning to develop in a given market. This tool is simple and easy to set up.

When the indicator is triggered, its signals are initially displayed as bullish green arrows or bearish red arrows above the price bars. These arrows indicate the periods in which there is a strong trend (ADX>25) either bullish (+DI>-DI) or bearish (-DI>+D+). If desired, the trader can view a dashboard with ADX signals in selected instruments and time frames. You can also trigger alerts that tell you which market is developing a strong trend.