Engulfing Candlestick Pattern Detector for MT4

The Bullish and Bearish Engulfing Pattern Screener for MetaTrader 4 is a powerful tool designed for traders looking to identify key reversal patterns in the financial markets. This indicator scans price charts for bullish and bearish engulfing patterns, which signal potential trend reversals.

Key Features:

  • Real-time Scanning: Continuously analyzes price data to provide instant alerts when engulfing patterns are detected.
  • Customizable Settings: Allows users to adjust parameters to fit their trading style and preferences, including timeframes and pattern confirmation criteria.
  • User-friendly Interface: Easy to install and navigate, making it accessible for both novice and experienced traders.
  • Alerts and Notifications: Provides visual and audio alerts, ensuring traders never miss a potential trading opportunity.

With the Bullish and Bearish Engulfing Pattern Screener, traders can enhance their technical analysis and improve their decision-making process, ultimately increasing their chances of success in the market.

This indicator displays engulfing patterns on the current chart as well as on multiple assets and time frames selected by the trader (from M1 to MN1). Its main features are:

- A screener that displays recently formed engulfing patterns on any asset (offered by the broker) and active time frame.

- An alert window that indicates on which asset and time frame an engulfing pattern is forming.

- Email alerts, push notifications and sound alerts.


The indicator also allows filtering engulfing pattern signals using indicators such as RSI, Stochastic or Moving Averages.


Do you want to develop your own indicator or EA but don't have the time or knowledge to do it yourself? We can do it for you. Contact us via: 

Raul Canessa Castameda - rcanessa - Trader's profile - MQL5 Algo Trading community


