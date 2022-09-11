Mini Chart

This indicator tool provides mini charts, with adjustable symbol/tf that can be dragged and resized into place. Lightweight operation with multiple mini charts are supported.


Chart features:

  • adjustable symbol and tf
  • draggable
  • resizeable
  • multiple mini charts
  • color styling and font sizing, foreground/background colors
  • candle coloring
  • candle styles; candles, bars, line, high-low channel
  • optional background color gradient
  • predfined period separators on all tf's (eg 1hr/1day sep on 1Min, 4hr/1day sep on 5Min)
  • zoom in/out
  • ohlc/time/vol crosshair data

Indicator features:

  • mtf
  • individually stylable
  • can change settings quickly via mini chart panel without opening the indicator settings

Indicators provided:

  • 2x moving averages
  • Bollinger Bands
  • Parabolic SAR
  • Stochastic
  • RSI
  • MACD
  • CCI
  • Round numbers
  • Pivot levels


