Mini Chart
- Göstergeler
- John Louis Fernando Diamante
- Sürüm: 1.1
- Güncellendi: 11 Eylül 2022
- Etkinleştirmeler: 5
This indicator tool provides mini charts, with adjustable symbol/tf that can be dragged and resized into place. Lightweight operation with multiple mini charts are supported.
Chart features:
- adjustable symbol and tf
- draggable
- resizeable
- multiple mini charts
- color styling and font sizing, foreground/background colors
- candle coloring
- candle styles; candles, bars, line, high-low channel
- optional background color gradient
- predfined period separators on all tf's (eg 1hr/1day sep on 1Min, 4hr/1day sep on 5Min)
- zoom in/out
- ohlc/time/vol crosshair data
Indicator features:
- mtf
- individually stylable
- can change settings quickly via mini chart panel without opening the indicator settings
Indicators provided:
- 2x moving averages
- Bollinger Bands
- Parabolic SAR
- Stochastic
- RSI
- MACD
- CCI
- Round numbers
- Pivot levels