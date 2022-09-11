Mini Chart Multi

5

This indicator tool provides mini charts, with adjustable symbol/tf that can be dragged into place. Lightweight operation with multiple mini charts are supported.


Chart features:

  • adjustable symbol and tf
  • draggable
  • multiple mini charts
  • color styling and font sizing, foreground/background colors
  • candle coloring
  • candle styles; candles, bars, line, high-low channel
  • zoom in/out


İncelemeler 10
Abraham Correa
3866
Abraham Correa 2024.06.23 04:49 
 

Self explanatory rating, this indicator is unique! The mini chart can even change size, alterable in the settings!

NN
919
NN 2023.11.30 10:33 
 

Very good and helpful Indicator! Thanks!

ryuu
48
ryuu 2023.03.31 16:20 
 

Excellent. Perfection.Nothing need any more thank you

