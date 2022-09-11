Mini Chart Multi
- Göstergeler
- John Louis Fernando Diamante
- Sürüm: 1.1
- Güncellendi: 11 Eylül 2022
This indicator tool provides mini charts, with adjustable symbol/tf that can be dragged into place. Lightweight operation with multiple mini charts are supported.
Chart features:
- adjustable symbol and tf
- draggable
- multiple mini charts
- color styling and font sizing, foreground/background colors
- candle coloring
- candle styles; candles, bars, line, high-low channel
- zoom in/out
Self explanatory rating, this indicator is unique! The mini chart can even change size, alterable in the settings!