Larger Price Time Crosshair Data MT5

This utility indicator provides accessibility and readability, by displaying a larger price scale, time scale, crosshair, and symbol name/tf/ohlc information. All features are sizeable and can be styled separately, and are optional to show.


All Features

  • optional to use
  • font, size and color options

Price Scale

  • option to hide the default MT5 price scale
  • option to show horizontal lines at price levels
  • prices drawn can be at round numbers (ie automatic rounding to multiples of 5/10/20/25 points), or a fixed count per window height (ie 6 price levels only), or with fixed pixel spacing (ie every 75pixels vertically)
  • option to show bid and ask separately, with sizable tags

Time Scale

  • option to hide the default MT5 time scale
  • option to show vertical lines at drawn times
  • times drawn can be at MTF times (ie automatically detect every 5min, 4hr, 1d, 1w etc), or with fixed pixel spacing (ie every 75pixels horizontally)


Crosshair

  • can be turned on via a hotkey, the default is keyboard "c"
  • option to use the drag feature, which creates a second crosshair set, with optional distance in points, candles, and time, with optional background rectangle to bound the drag area

Symbol Data

  • either the symbol name+tf and/or TOHLCVR can be shown (time, open, high, low, close, volume, range in points)
  • optional chart corner
  • option for data to track mouse

Jupp007 van de Latt
90
Jupp007 van de Latt 2025.11.06 04:46 
 

This tool is what I was looking for as it fits my trading style just right. Unfortunatley the crosshair with activated drag freezes after some time ( a couple of uses ) on my chart thus rendering it unusable for me. Generally a great idea! As for userability and support I have had no contact so don't wanna rate it but being forced to do so.

UPDATE: Don't know why but it's working now! Giving it a second try, changing some values like color and hotkey and am using only the crosshair with drag.

It's working flawless now, I pray it remains like so for it's a great indi for my trading style.

