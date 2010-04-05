BreakingMLE

Amazing EA of correlations based on the breaking of all-time highs and lows

Live Signal https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2002208

Promotion price, next cost $290

EA with two configurations, By Breaking levels and by PULLBCK using Fibonacci techniques, also one of its main strengths is combining Hedging.

This EA works for correlations.

IMPORTANT: For tests use only the "only open prices" configuration, the EA works with open prices, better results put it to run live or demo.

Example configuration file in comments section

PARAMETERS:

Select for the test Model: Control points

Supported Currency Pairs: AUDNZD Timeframe 1 Hr.; NZDUSD,AUDJPY Timeframe 15 min open a chart for each pair.

.set configuration files in the discussion section. 

The backtesting must be from 2021, as of the current date, this EA has been adapted to current market conditions, it is not compatible with previous years, it has no case.

TIMEFRAME ==> TF with which the charts are created

- SPREAD MAXIMUM and SLIPPAGE ==> These two parameters have fixed values, but they should have independent values for each asset, due to the great differences between them.

- FIXED LOT: In case the minimum lot of the pair is greater than the Fixed Lot, it takes the value of the minimum lot.

- BALANCE FOR MINIMUM LOT: Eg if the minimum lot is 0.01, this value is 500 and the balance is 1500, the Lot = 0.03

- STOPLOSS and TAKEPROFIT: virtual lines

- MAXIMUM NUMBER OF ACCOUNT ORDERS: if the sum of orders of all pairs is greater, it does not open more operations.

- Manual/Auto TRADE TYPE: If Manual is selected, the EA does not open any more orders, but the closing of open orders continues to work.

- TYPE OF STRATEGY Breaking/PullBack:

- ACTIVATE GRID: activates the Grid type operations.

- MAXIMUM NUMBER OF GRID ORDERS: after this value it does not open more orders of the same Buy/Sell type.

- DISTANCE BETWEEN ORDERS:

- ACTIVATE SUPPORT. AND RESIS. FIBO : Activates the Fibo levels, such as support or resistance in the case of selecting PULLBACK. Substitute the DISTANCE BETWEEN ORDERS as the level to place a second order. If this parameter is active the MAXIMUM NUMBER OF GRID ORDERS = 2.

FIBO BUY LEVEL   ( support ) : selects the Fibo level where the price should change from bearish to bullish, for PullBack.

- FIBO SELL LEVEL (resistance): select the Fibo level where the price should change from bullish to   bass guitarist   , for PullBack.

- ACTIVATE TRAILING-STOP : activate the Trailing Stop for the first order of each Buy/Sell type

-ACTIVATE CONTRARY ORDER IN CHANGE OF TREND (COVERAGE)

CLOSE GRID IF IT OPENS CONTRARY ORDER

- CLOSE ALL IF ONE CYCLE CLOSES WITH TP

- TRAILING INIT, TRAILING START and TRAILING STEP

IMPORTANT:

The backtesting must be from 2021, as of the current date, this EA has been adapted to current market conditions.

The EA must be placed on each chart to the corresponding pair intended exclusively for this purpose.

The "X" Button allows to close the orders of the whole account.













