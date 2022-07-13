BBMA Oma Ally Labels

4.67
indicators to facilitate analysis based on Oma Ally's BBMA strategy by displaying CSAK (CSD), CSM and Extreme labels on the chart
1. Displays the Bollinger Band line
2. LWMA 5-10 High and Low
3. EMA 50
4. Fibonacci
5. MHV . area

6. Alert & Show labels

BBMA consists of the use of 2 indicators:

  1. Moving Averages
  2. Bollinger Bands

 

BBMA consists of 3 types of entries:

  1. Extreme
  2. MHV
  3. Re-Entry

 

Moving Average Settings:

There are 5 MAs used in the system:

2 High Moving Averages, 2 Low Moving Averages and 1 Exponential Moving Average.

  1. MA 5 HIGH
  2. MA 10 HIGH
  3. MA5 LOW
  4. MA10 LOW
  5. EXPONENTIAL MA 50

Bollinger Band Settings:

Period = 20

Shift = 0

Deviations = 2

Apply to = Close

 

Understanding the Moving Averages:

  1. Downtrend: MA 5/10 HIGH is above the candles
    • MA 5/10 LOW goes through the candles
    • MA 10 HIGH is above MA 5 HIGH
    • MA 10 LOW is above MA 5 LOW
  2. Uptrend: MA 5/10 LOW is below the candles
    • MA 5/10 HIGH goes through the candles
    • MA 5 HIGH is above MA 10 HIGH
    • MA 5 LOW is above MA 10 LOW

 

Note :

The above MA are only used to help determine trends use the MA50 on a daily chart to help and get confirmation of the trend. When the market is above the MA50 price is said to be in an uptrend. When the market is below the MA50 price is said to be in a down trend.

MAs can also act as support and resistance.

 

Understanding Bollinger Bands:

Downtrend: Candles are below the MID BB

Uptrend: Candles are above the MID BB

MID BB: MID BB acts as support and resistance as well.

 

BBMA Entry Types:

  1. Extreme
  2. MHV
  3. Re-Entry
  4. CS Direction
  5. CS Momentum

"In-depth knowledge of BBMA Oma Ally strategy is needed"

More complete features are in the following products

BBMA Oma Ally Analyzer Dashboard EA







İncelemeler 10
sunhuanhuana
106
sunhuanhuana 2024.06.11 11:30 
 

非常好的指标，五星好评 ，但是对于其中在图表上显示的这些字符理解不夠，希望你可给注释一下，万分感谢！TPW.MHV.CSE.CSM.CSAK.EXT.FS.Dir.

Super_Bejo
34
Super_Bejo 2023.02.06 06:01 
 

sangat sangat membantu Kang

Abraham Correa
3866
Abraham Correa 2022.07.15 22:17 
 

Interesting strategy; completely valid, my respects!

Yazarın diğer ürünleri
Bbma mtf Scanner Dashboard
Moch Ramdhan
5 (2)
Göstergeler
This is a Multi pair and Multi time frame dashboard. The founder of the system is Mr. Oma Ally, which is a system based from Bollinger Band and Moving Average(BBMA). BBMA consists of the use of 2 indicators: Moving Averages Bollinger Bands BBMA consists of 3 types of entries: Extreme MHV Re-Entry Rejection EMA50 This Dashboard Help you to scan current Extreme, Reentry setup, Rejection EMA50 and also MHV How to read signals: find the same color in 3 different timeframes in succession For exampl
FREE
BBMA Oma Ally Signals Scanner
Moch Ramdhan
1 (1)
Yardımcı programlar
BBMA Oma Ally Signals Scanner (BBMA Oma Ally Analyzer Dashboard EA) This is a multi-pair and multi scanner dashboard to find the key signal of BBMA Oma Ally Strategy BBMA consists of the use of 2 indicators: Moving Averages Bollinger Bands BBMA consists of many types of entries: Reentry Extreme Rejection EMA50 GAP (EMA50 to Upper/Lower BB) MHV Full Setup (CSE>TPW>MHV>Direction>Reentry) There are many multi timeframe signals based on this strategy. RRE (Reentry - Reentry - Extreme) REE (Reentry
Filtrele:
mibuchan
24
mibuchan 2025.04.08 15:45 
 

Kullanıcı incelemeye herhangi bir yorum bırakmadı

gema go
18
gema go 2024.11.11 06:37 
 

I like this new version. That all I want. it can appear and disappear the BB and MA, the line is thinner so it's doesn't cover the candle. I have been using this indicator for a long time. this saves my time to make this indicator. thank you

sunhuanhuana
106
sunhuanhuana 2024.06.11 11:30 
 

非常好的指标，五星好评 ，但是对于其中在图表上显示的这些字符理解不夠，希望你可给注释一下，万分感谢！TPW.MHV.CSE.CSM.CSAK.EXT.FS.Dir.

azizbintarti
14
azizbintarti 2023.09.18 03:48 
 

pls advise what is FS

Moch Ramdhan
8706
Geliştiriciden yanıt Moch Ramdhan 2023.09.19 10:43
It is Full Setup/Complete Cycle
First reentry after CSAK/CSM
Indah Hikmawati
18
Indah Hikmawati 2023.07.14 08:28 
 

ni coba tak pasang, cuman untuk labelnya kok nggak muncul ya bang

Moch Ramdhan
8706
Geliştiriciden yanıt Moch Ramdhan 2023.07.14 08:34
Aktifkan di dalam setingan nya
Super_Bejo
34
Super_Bejo 2023.02.06 06:01 
 

sangat sangat membantu Kang

Moch Ramdhan
8706
Geliştiriciden yanıt Moch Ramdhan 2023.03.31 23:08
alhamdulillah, salam profit ya kang
amin13eko
434
amin13eko 2023.02.02 17:15 
 

Kullanıcı incelemeye herhangi bir yorum bırakmadı

Moch Ramdhan
8706
Geliştiriciden yanıt Moch Ramdhan 2023.03.31 23:08
thank you
Musyafa Ahmad Arfani
140
Musyafa Ahmad Arfani 2022.12.13 21:58 
 

Kullanıcı incelemeye herhangi bir yorum bırakmadı

Moch Ramdhan
8706
Geliştiriciden yanıt Moch Ramdhan 2023.03.31 23:08
glad to know that, cheers up
Jaydeep Jaganbhai Patel
333
Jaydeep Jaganbhai Patel 2022.07.20 14:04 
 

Kullanıcı incelemeye herhangi bir yorum bırakmadı

Moch Ramdhan
8706
Geliştiriciden yanıt Moch Ramdhan 2023.03.31 23:09
my pleasure
Abraham Correa
3866
Abraham Correa 2022.07.15 22:17 
 

Interesting strategy; completely valid, my respects!

Moch Ramdhan
8706
Geliştiriciden yanıt Moch Ramdhan 2022.07.19 02:54
may be useful
İncelemeye yanıt