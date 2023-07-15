BBMA Oma Ally Signals Scanner

1

BBMA Oma Ally Signals Scanner (BBMA Oma Ally Analyzer Dashboard EA)

This is a multi-pair and multi scanner dashboard to find the key signal of BBMA Oma Ally Strategy

BBMA consists of the use of 2 indicators:

  1. Moving Averages
  2. Bollinger Bands
BBMA consists of many types of entries:

  1. Reentry
  2. Extreme
  3. Rejection EMA50
  4. GAP (EMA50 to Upper/Lower BB)
  5. MHV
  6. Full Setup (CSE>TPW>MHV>Direction>Reentry)

There are many multi timeframe signals based on this strategy.

  1. RRE (Reentry - Reentry - Extreme)
  2. REE (Reentry - Extreme - Extreme)
  3. REM (Reentry - Extreme - MHV)
  4. RRM (Reentry - Reentry - MHV)
  5. Diamond Setup (Reentry while in Zone Zero Loss Condition - Rejected EMA50/GAP - Full Setup) ==> Most powerfull signal

This dashboard will help you to find those signals in all pairs (default is 28 pairs) and all timeframes

How to read signal?

The easiest way is to find the same color in 3 different timeframes in succession.

Here it is the details.

  1. Activate "Full Signal" alert.
  2. Once you get full setup signal on M5, M15 or H1
    • Make sure on higher timeframe (H4, D1 or W1) is in "Reentry Condition", on timeframe column will be red or green with the sign (Re,MHV,MA50 etc.) 
    • Have a look on lower timeframe is there an extreme signal or EMA50 rejection.
  3. When you get full setup signal on H1 or H4 timeframe
    • it could be an early sign of a trend reversal.
    • Have a look on lower timeframe is there an extreme signal or EMA50 rejection.
    • validate the market form on the chart using the BBMA Labels indicator.
    • Make sure on higher timeframe, the market is rejected upper or lower BB.

FEATURES :

  1. Buttons to change active chart.
  2. Show you the spreads and running price to open market (in pips).
  3. Detects Reentry, Extreme, MHV, Rejection EMA 50 and GAP (EMA50 to upper/lower BB)
  4. Buttons to make an order (buy or sell)
  5. Buttons to close orders (Close Loss, Close Profit or Close All).
  6. Pop-up alerts and push notifications (to mt4 mobile and telegram).

INPUT PARAMETER

  1. Use the default 28 pairs (true or false)
  2. Pairs to be scanned.
  3. Multi timeframe structure selection
  4. Lot Size (Compounding or fixed lot)
  5. Trailing when break MA5 and MA10 or close order
  6. Trailing based on percentage
  7. Alerts & push notifications:
    • Preparration signal (2 time frame confirmed)
    • Final signal (3 time frames confirmed)
after you make a purchase please send a DM to activate push notifications to your own telegram

"In-depth knowledge of BBMA Oma Ally strategy is needed"


USER GUIDE : 

here

PUSH NOTIF TELEGRAM :

here



































Turuu0522
29
Turuu0522 2024.09.26 02:56 
 

The EA BOT is useless out of 100 trades 99 will stop loss and other 1 trade would be break even. The developer never replies to dm's even tough he has many public social media channels. I have been trying to connect with the developer to get my password because for some reason when the update came it changed my password. Or now I believe the developer changed my password intentionally.

Edit: Because you weren't updating your MQL download link. You were giving members update via email LOL.

Moch Ramdhan
8706
Geliştiriciden yanıt Moch Ramdhan 2024.09.26 08:05
In fact, when you have purchased the EA through mql market, you dont need the password so why would you request the password?
İncelemeye yanıt