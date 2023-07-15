BBMA Oma Ally Signals Scanner
BBMA Oma Ally Signals Scanner (BBMA Oma Ally Analyzer Dashboard EA)
This is a multi-pair and multi scanner dashboard to find the key signal of BBMA Oma Ally Strategy
BBMA consists of the use of 2 indicators:
- Moving Averages
- Bollinger Bands
- Reentry
- Extreme
- Rejection EMA50
- GAP (EMA50 to Upper/Lower BB)
- MHV
- Full Setup (CSE>TPW>MHV>Direction>Reentry)
There are many multi timeframe signals based on this strategy.
- RRE (Reentry - Reentry - Extreme)
- REE (Reentry - Extreme - Extreme)
- REM (Reentry - Extreme - MHV)
- RRM (Reentry - Reentry - MHV)
- Diamond Setup (Reentry while in Zone Zero Loss Condition - Rejected EMA50/GAP - Full Setup) ==> Most powerfull signal
This dashboard will help you to find those signals in all pairs (default is 28 pairs) and all timeframes
How to read signal?
The easiest way is to find the same color in 3 different timeframes in succession.
Here it is the details.
- Activate "Full Signal" alert.
- Once you get full setup signal on M5, M15 or H1
- Make sure on higher timeframe (H4, D1 or W1) is in "Reentry Condition", on timeframe column will be red or green with the sign (Re,MHV,MA50 etc.)
- Have a look on lower timeframe is there an extreme signal or EMA50 rejection.
- When you get full setup signal on H1 or H4 timeframe
- it could be an early sign of a trend reversal.
- Have a look on lower timeframe is there an extreme signal or EMA50 rejection.
- validate the market form on the chart using the BBMA Labels indicator.
- Make sure on higher timeframe, the market is rejected upper or lower BB.
FEATURES :
- Buttons to change active chart.
- Show you the spreads and running price to open market (in pips).
- Detects Reentry, Extreme, MHV, Rejection EMA 50 and GAP (EMA50 to upper/lower BB)
- Buttons to make an order (buy or sell)
- Buttons to close orders (Close Loss, Close Profit or Close All).
- Pop-up alerts and push notifications (to mt4 mobile and telegram).
INPUT PARAMETER
- Use the default 28 pairs (true or false)
- Pairs to be scanned.
- Multi timeframe structure selection
- Lot Size (Compounding or fixed lot)
- Trailing when break MA5 and MA10 or close order
- Trailing based on percentage
- Alerts & push notifications:
- Preparration signal (2 time frame confirmed)
- Final signal (3 time frames confirmed)
"In-depth knowledge of BBMA Oma Ally strategy is needed"
USER GUIDE :
PUSH NOTIF TELEGRAM :
