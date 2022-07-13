BBMA Oma Ally Labels

indicators to facilitate analysis based on Oma Ally's BBMA strategy by displaying CSAK (CSD), CSM and Extreme labels on the chart

1. Displays the Bollinger Band line

2. LWMA 5-10 High and Low

3. EMA 50

4. Fibonacci

5. MHV . area

There are 5 MAs used in the system:

BBMA consists of the use of 2 indicators:

Note :

The above MA are only used to help determine trends use the MA50 on a daily chart to help and get confirmation of the trend. When the market is above the MA50 price is said to be in an uptrend. When the market is below the MA50 price is said to be in a down trend.

MAs can also act as support and resistance.

Understanding Bollinger Bands:

Downtrend: Candles are below the MID BB

Uptrend: Candles are above the MID BB

MID BB: MID BB acts as support and resistance as well.

BBMA Entry Types: