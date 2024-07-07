Green Light Expert

A trading system which is based on trend trading algorithm. It can be used on any pair. This expert has been tested on all timeframes of 20+ years historical eurusd data. It makes use of stop-loss to limit potential losses per trade, ensuring effective risk management. Green Light Expert is an advance trading system that does not use martingale and any other dangerous strategy. 

Requirements

  • Minimum deposit of $100 per 0.01 lot per pair
  • Low spread brokers.
  • Uninterruptible internet connection or VPS;

Input Parameters

  •      Use Money Management - if true, the EA will calculate lot size to use in opening initial trade by            using the value of Risk Percent parameter below
  •      Risk Percent - Percentage risk for every trade
  •      FixedLots - Fixed trading volume for every open positions;
    •      StopLoss  - Stop loss for every trades;
    •      TakeProfit -  Take Profit for every trades ;
      •      TrailingStop - If set true, every opened positions is trailed using inbuilt trailing algorithm;
      •      Points away from the current Bid & Ask
      •      Slippage - This is the maximum allowable Slippage for the EA to open positions;
      •      Magic - trade identification number

        How to install the expert advisor

        Right click on the expert in the navigation panel

        Choose 'apply to chart' from option shown

        Input your settings in the dialog or load your pre downloaded set

        Click ok

        At the top right corner of the chart there should be an object there, smiling

        If not smiling, make sure you enable automatic trading.

        To enable automatic trading, single click button with RED arrow at the menu bar, it should immediately change to GREEN arrow.

        NOTE that I sell my Expert Advisors only on mql5.com. If you see my advisors for sale on other websites or resources, they are scammers, they sell a fake.






























            Önerilen ürünler
            Ict Gold Scalper
            Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
            Uzman Danışmanlar
            ICTVALID EA – Smart Money Concepts Automated Trading The ICTVALID EA is a professional trading system built on Smart Money Concepts (ICT methodology) . It automatically detects and trades institutional setups, allowing you to follow market structure with precision and consistency.  Key Features Dual Trading Modes – Choose between Scalping (short-term precision entries) or Swing Trading (longer-term trends). Smart Money Logic – Incorporates Change of Character (CHoCH), Break of Structure (BoS),
            Alligator Trade X
            Yu Xin Pu
            Uzman Danışmanlar
            Alligator Trade X is an EA based on Alligator. Alligator parameters such as BuyJawsperiod1, BuyJawsshift1, BuyTeethsperiod1, BuyTeethsshift1,   BuyLipssperiod1, BuyLipssshift1, BuyShift1, BuyCandlestickShift1, BuyJawsperiod2, BuyJawsshift2, BuyTeethsperiod2, BuyTeethsshift2,   BuyLipssperiod2, BuyLipssshift2, BuyShift2, BuyCandlestickShift2, BuyJawsperiod3, BuyJawsshift3, BuyTeethsperiod3, BuyTeethsshift3,   BuyLipssperiod3, BuyLipssshift3, BuyShift3, BuyCandlestickShift3, SellJawsperiod1, Sell
            Puria Advisor
            Dmitriy Kudryashov
            5 (1)
            Uzman Danışmanlar
            The Expert Advisor follows Puria trading method. RSI is used for sorting out signals. Also, the EA implements the averaging function. Trading strategy Three Moving Average (МА) indicators combined with Moving Averages Convergence/Divergence (MACD) provide market entry signals . Sell as soon as First MA crosses Second MA and Third MA below and confirmation from MACD arrives (one bar has closed below the zero level). The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator is used as the signal filter . If RS
            The Last Fractals MT4
            Marta Gonzalez
            Uzman Danışmanlar
            The Last Fractals , is a trading system that uses fractals to determine market corrections. The Last Fractals, is a system that detects an entry point and initiates an operational algorithm. This algorithm is different if the input is correct or wrong. From the inputs you can control the initial loting of the algorithm, if the trade goes against you the lotage is maintained, but if it goes in your favor the lotage is increased to improve your profit. You can download the demo and test it you
            Grid HLevel
            Sergey Ermolov
            Uzman Danışmanlar
            MT5 versiyonu  |  Valable ZigZag göstergesi   |  FAQ Grid HLevel   Expert Advisor, Forex piyasasında her ay istikrarlı bir kar elde etmek isteyen tüccarlar için mükemmeldir. Expert Advisor, ortalama alma stratejisine göre çalışır ve onu doğru kullanmanızı öneririm. Bunu "doğru" kullanmak, piyasanın tersine dönme noktasında ortalama ile alım satım açmak ve yalnızca küresel bir trend yönünde ticaret yapmak anlamına gelir. Ana eğilimin yönüne gelince, bunu H4 zaman dilimindeki Valable ZigZag göste
            Benefit EA
            Vsevolod Merzlov
            Uzman Danışmanlar
            Benefit EA is a non-indicative flexible grid adviser with special entry points that provide a statistical advantage, revealed through the mathematical modeling of market patterns. The EA does not use stop loss. All trades are closed by take profit or trailing stop. It is possible to plan the lot increments. The "Time Filter" function is set according to the internal time of the terminal as per the displayed time of the instrument's server, not the operating system (can match). This function allo
            Meta Trends
            Samir Tabarcia
            Uzman Danışmanlar
            Requirements Optimized to work with EURUSD. For timeframe 1H. Minimum recommended deposit is $600  for initial lot set to 0.10(do not set in less of 0.10 lot) ECN broker with low spread is recommended to get better results. (Money Management) Lot                                 0.10 EMA fast                         20 EMA slow                        50 Star_With_Candle_ID     15 ST                                  30 TP                                  60 (Mode Grid) Distance Grid Pips         
            DYJ GlobalTradeGameTheoryPower
            Daying Cao
            Uzman Danışmanlar
            DYJ GlobalTradeGameTheory(Power)  is based on   Bulls   and  Bears  indicator. It can be used for any currency pair and timeframe. Power： Market entry condition  Power attempts to gauge bullish and bearish forces in the market by using two separate measures, one for each type of directional pressure. The  EA's BearsIndex  attempts to measure the market's appetite for lower prices The EA's BullsIndex attempts to measure the market's appetite for higher prices It also uses  Laguerre filtering fal
            GRV Grid
            Roman Gergert
            Uzman Danışmanlar
            GRV Grid expert Advisor is a regular grid trader trading in both directions. The peculiarity of this grid is that subsequent orders in the grid are opened not only upon reaching the set step but also on the basis of the signal, which allows not to accumulate a lot of orders that can very quickly drain the entire Deposit. The EA makes a decision based on the signals from THE mA indicator and the trend filter. The EA trades almost non-stop, i.e. there are almost always open orders, so for stable
            Outlier Robot
            Hong Ling Mu
            Uzman Danışmanlar
            This EA utilizes Bollinger Bands logic to execute trades. Here's how it works: When the closing price surpasses the upper band of the Bollinger Bands, it counts as a SELL signal. When the closing price falls below the lower band of the Bollinger Bands, it counts as a BUY signal. Trades are not executed immediately upon receiving a signal. Instead, the EA waits until the number of such outliers exceeds a certain threshold. This helps in avoiding unnecessary entries as much as possible. Additional
            Luzart Scalper
            Luc Aspirot
            Uzman Danışmanlar
            Best results with: GBPUSD GBPJPY can also bring good results. This is the MT4 version. Like with any scalper, you will need a broker with a low spread and a fast VPS. This EA does not use martingale or grid. Backtests have been done with Tick Story GMT+2. This GMT offset is used by most brokers Requirements Trading pairs: GBPUSD Timeframe: M1 Suggested deposit: $1000 How it works: The Ea will find a big movement in price, when such an event occurs, it will try to make a profit on the retrac
            Pro Gold Scalping EA mw
            DMITRII GRIDASOV
            Uzman Danışmanlar
            PRO GOLD SCALPING EA - XAUUSD (altın) çifti için tamamen otomatik bir işlem sistemidir - istikrarlı büyüme ile çok güvenlidir. Bu, şu anda piyasadaki Altın için en istikrarlı EA'lardan biridir - ayda XAUUSD çiftinde yaklaşık 20-40 işlem alır. PRO GOLD SCALPING EA, Prop_firm ticareti ve FTMO mücadelesi için de uygundur. EA'yı kullanmak/test etmek için "Yorumlar" bölümünden Set_file   "v25.23 mod2" 'ü kullanın. EA özellikleri: - Sistem güvenlidir ve ızgaralar veya martingale gibi tehlikeli yön
            EA Scalp Golden Arrow
            Mikita Kurnevich
            Uzman Danışmanlar
            Only 2 copies for the price of 199 USD. Next price 249 USD WARNING : ECN accounts Golden Arrow - is a novelty in the Forex market, developed by a team of practicing analysts in the world of trading with many years of experience. This trading algorithm broke into the global markets with excellent profitability, reliability and safety indicators. Golden Arrow - is a syndicator-free fully automated trading algorithm, which is based on the methods of cluster market analysis in combination with pri
            MACD Momentum Pro MT4 Hma Wma Trend ADX
            Adam Benjamin Kildare
            Uzman Danışmanlar
            SPECIAL INTRODUCTORY PRICE!! MACD Momentum Pro is a professional, fully-customisable Expert Advisor that uses closed-bar MACD crossovers, confirms trend with HMA/WMA, and filters with ADX . It’s simple to run in the MetaTrader 4 Strategy Tester, so you can backtest, optimise, and find parameters that suit any symbol and timeframe. Packed with features ATR-based SL & TP – Adapts to volatility; no more one-size-fits-all levels. Currency or % risk – Set a fixed cash amount or a percent; lots auto-c
            ForexXcelerator
            Andrey Kozak
            Uzman Danışmanlar
            Robot, Bollinger Bantları göstergesinin çizgilerini kırma ticaret stratejisini kullanır. Bu stratejinin özü, gösterge çizgilerinin sürekli analizinde ve çizgileri için en etkili kırılma noktalarının aranmasında yatmaktadır. Fiyat, yönlerden birinde gösterge çizgisini geçtiğinde, robot o yönde bir ticaret açar ve onu takip etmeye başlar, ancak robot, gösterge çizgilerinin her kırılmasında değil, sadece kırıldığı yerlerde işlem açar. en etkili olduğunu düşünür. Bu, dünya çapında binlerce tüccar t
            Strategy Advisor Speedometer mt4
            Roman Lomaev
            Uzman Danışmanlar
            The advisor is based on the "Forex Speedometer" strategy and is designed for trading based on tick speed changes in real-time. The advisor monitors the direction and frequency of ticks, opening trades when a set entry speed threshold is reached and closing trades when the tick speed falls below the defined exit threshold. Optimization Recommendations: It is recommended to optimize the advisor on the M1 timeframe to achieve precise tick speed tuning, as tick activity changes more quickly on lowe
            Ilanis
            Mikhail Sergeev
            4.74 (27)
            Uzman Danışmanlar
            Ilanis is and Expert Advisor for stock trading, it can be used for trading on Forex and other markets, including commodities, metals and index markets. To determine the market entry, the EA uses the modern and ultra-light adaptive indicator FourAverage. Principle of position maintaining is similar to that of the popular Forex robot Ilan, using averaging. But unlike Ilan, Ilanis uses an accurate entry into the market. The robot pays a lot of attention to position control, if the price goes in the
            Grid EA with Smart mode
            Dmitriy Tyunin
            Uzman Danışmanlar
            The Grid EA (with smart mode) is based on a strategy with a dynamic grid channel that can withstand long absence of rollback. The robot can be used for trading any instruments after a proper optimization. With default parameters, it is recommended for: EURUSD, EURJPY, CADJPY, GBPUSD NZDUSD. Monitoring of EA trading:  https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/538873 Key Features Fully automated trading Customizable deposit protection Forced order closing and planned trade pauses Virtual Take profit and St
            EA123 Snipper MACD
            Jose Francisco Flores Rojas
            Uzman Danışmanlar
            MACD Divergence Pro is an intelligent and adaptive Forex trading robot designed to capitalize on MACD signals and detect divergence patterns that often precede major price reversals. The EA automatically places Buy and Sell trades when: Bearish divergence is detected at market highs Bullish divergence is detected at market lows MACD crossover signals confirm potential entry points Key Features: Fully automated trading using MACD and divergence logic ️ Customizable MACD settings for f
            Phase10 EA
            Antonios Mitsonis
            Uzman Danışmanlar
            Phase10 embodies an advanced grid system that has successfully operated on real accounts. Unlike the typical practice of retrofitting systems to historical data, Phase10 was purposefully designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. This sets it apart from basic trial-and-error approaches that merely rely on grid strategies. Instead, Phase10 strategically harnesses genuine market mechanics to achieve a consistent monthly profit range of 4-8%, accompanied by low drawdown. Supported curre
            TrendRVR
            Aleksandr Butkov
            Uzman Danışmanlar
            This Expert Advisor is notable for the fact that it is designed for trading any currency pair. The "Pattern + RSI" robot demonstrates good performance for a long time without changing the settings, and it is not some prohibitively complex system, but simply a successful combination of Prise Action, indicators and an order grid. The EA can be used in any market with a low spread and good liquidity. However, I recommend the following currency pairs: EURUSD, USDJPY, GBPUSD and XAUUSD. Fully autom
            Magical Scalper EA
            Muhammad Nouman
            Uzman Danışmanlar
            Magical Scalper EA  is the advanced   grid system   which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make profit Features: One Chart Setup:   you only need one chart to trade all symbols Multiple   currency pairs suppo
            Range Breakout EA MT4
            BM Trading GmbH
            5 (2)
            Uzman Danışmanlar
            Unlike many other programs in the mql5 market this is a REAL day trading strategy. It does not use any martingale or grid functionalities and follows a logical concept. The Range Breakout Expert Advisor can be used to trade time ranges. The market often finds its direction in the morning hours and then follows this trend for the day. This expert advisor is designed to trade these trends after the morning breakout. Still you can trade all sorts of time breakouts with this program.  I use the stra
            Genetic algorithm
            Alexander Shcherbina
            Uzman Danışmanlar
            Strategy Properties Handling Additional Entry Signals AI learning from history Behavior of the next signal in the same direction - adds to the winning position Signal behavior in the next opposite direction - Decreases position Default trade volume Percentage of trading on your account. The percentage values ​​show how much of the account balance is used to cover the required margin. Maximum number of open lots - 20 The number of input lots for a new position - 10% of the account equity Mo
            Muholov Trend Trader
            Alexander Chelovechkov
            Uzman Danışmanlar
            Multicurrency trend advisor. Analyzes and trades up to 300 trading instruments simultaneously. Always follows the trend. 4 timeframes are taken for analysis: W1, D1, H4, H1. The main trend is determined by the highest selected timeframe (W1, D1, H4 - selected by a trader in the settings). Transactions open with a signal on H1. Closing orders takes place by take profit or by chains, when the specified profit of the chain is reached (specified in the settings). Parameters LotSize - base trade lot
            MelBar HedgeScalper RoboTrader
            Hakimi Bin Abdul Jabar
            Uzman Danışmanlar
            The MelBar HedgeScalper FinTech RoboTrader MAXIMUM LOTSIZE : 100 Lots (US$10,000,000) per TRADE/POSITION FULLY TRIED, TESTED, PROVEN & VERIFIED ON A REAL LIVE TRADING ACCOUNT! TRY OUT THE DEMO! The Experienced Trader & Global Money Manager Version. 89% Trade Winning Percentage. 32.679% Profit Gain or ROI in 2 Trading Days. Profit Factor 3.59 Average Trade Length 1h 22m. The MelBar HedgeScalper FinTech RoboTrader is easy to use. Has the Advantage of Retiring Unnecessary "Debt" Positi
            Vantage Nasdaq EA
            Yann Axel Djonwan
            Uzman Danışmanlar
            Vantage Nasdaq EA is an expert advisor trading robot designed to trade the NAS100 / US100 CFD index on the Vantage markets broker. The expert uses an aggressive, almost high-frequency scalping strategy. No need to change preset parameters. Just set the lot size according to your account size.  No Martingale, No Grid, No Hedging, No lot size multiplication. Recommendations: Asset : NAS100 Period: All Time Frame Minimum deposit: $200 Account type: Standart. Broker : Vantage Markets IMPORTANT
            Ichimoku Market Scanner EA
            Jarek Paciorek
            4 (10)
            Uzman Danışmanlar
            This scanner is a tool used to support trading with the Ichimoku method. Its basic features are: 10 trading setups implemented in accordance with the Ichimoku technique, the possibility of simultaneous scanning, all financial instruments available on the platform, the possibility of simultaneous scanning, in all timeframes available on the platform, two trading modes available: Manual and AutoTrading, the ability to open in Manual mode from the level of the chart, the ability to determine the si
            Gold Angel
            Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
            Uzman Danışmanlar
            The Gold Angel MT4 Expert Advisor is designed for automated gold trading on the MetaTrader 4 platform, providing traders with unique tools and strategies to achieve maximum profit. Using complex algorithms for analyzing market data, this advisor is able to identify profitable entry and exit points, which significantly reduces risks and increases the chances of successful trading. the full list for your convenience is available https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller Gold Angel MT4 offer
            Proftrader
            Alexander Nikolaev
            Uzman Danışmanlar
            This Expert Advisor analyzes the last candles and determines whether there will be a reversal or a large correction. In addition, the readings of the MACD and RSI indicators are analyzed (their parameters can be adjusted). After analyzing the indicators, when their readings confirm a trade, the transaction opens in the right direction and closes on the opposite signal, take profit or stop loss. To reduce losses and increase profits (with good trading), you can adjust the change in lot depending
            Bu ürünün alıcıları ayrıca şunları da satın alıyor
            AI Forex Robot MT4
            MQL TOOLS SL
            5 (4)
            Uzman Danışmanlar
            AI   Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation   Artificial Intelligence   system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in   real time   and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by   artificial intel
            Aura Black Edition
            Stanislav Tomilov
            4.62 (21)
            Uzman Danışmanlar
            Aura Black Edition, yalnızca ALTIN ​​ticareti yapmak için tasarlanmış tamamen otomatik bir EA'dır. Uzmanlar, 2011-2020 döneminde XAUUSD'de istikrarlı sonuçlar gösterdi. Hiçbir tehlikeli para yönetimi yöntemi kullanılmadı, martingale yok, grid veya scalp yok. Herhangi bir broker koşulu için uygundur. Çok katmanlı bir algılayıcı ile eğitilen EA Sinir Ağı (MLP), ileri beslemeli yapay sinir ağı (ANN) sınıfıdır. MLP terimi belirsiz bir şekilde kullanılır, bazen gevşek bir şekilde herhangi bir ileri b
            Goldex AI
            Mateo Perez Perez
            4.37 (27)
            Uzman Danışmanlar
            Goldex AI: Bugünün başarısı yarının meyvesi olacak SINIRLI SÜRE IÇIN SÜPER INDIRIM! FİYAT ARTMADAN ÖNCE SON 2 KOPYA 299 USD. Canlı Sinyal > IC Markets Real: Goldex AI Yüksek riskli set Kılavuz ve yapılandırma dosyaları: Satın aldıktan sonra kılavuz ve yapılandırma dosyalarını almak için benimle iletişime geçin. Fiyat: Başlangıç fiyatı 899$'dır ve her on satıştan sonra 199$ artacaktır. Mevcut kopya sayısı: 2 Goldex AI - Sinir ağları, trend ve fiyat hareketi ile gelişmiş ticaret robotu. Goldex
            Trend AI EA
            Ramil Minniakhmetov
            4.94 (34)
            Uzman Danışmanlar
            Trend Ai EA, trend tanımlamayı eyleme geçirilebilir giriş noktaları ve geri dönüş uyarılarıyla birleştirerek kendi piyasa analizini yapan ve göstergenin tüm sinyallerini otomatik olarak devralan Trend Ai indikatörüyle çalışmak üzere tasarlanmıştır! EA, tamamen ayarlanabilir bir dizi harici parametre içerir ve yatırımcının uzmanını kendi tercihine göre özelleştirmesine olanak tanır. Yeşil nokta belirir belirmez EA, alım işlemine hazır hale gelir. Yükseliş trendi mavi okla onaylandığı anda EA, b
            Vortex Gold MT4
            Stanislav Tomilov
            5 (6)
            Uzman Danışmanlar
            Vortex - geleceğe yatırımınız Vortex Gold EA uzman Danışmanı, Metatrader platformunda altın ticareti (XAU / USD) için özel olarak yapılmıştır. Tescilli göstergeler ve gizli yazarın algoritmaları kullanılarak oluşturulan bu EA, altın piyasasındaki karlı hareketleri yakalamak için tasarlanmış kapsamlı bir ticaret stratejisi kullanır. Stratejisinin temel bileşenleri, ideal giriş ve çıkış noktalarını doğru bir şekilde işaret etmek için birlikte çalışan CCI ve Parabolik Gösterge gibi klasik gösterge
            EA Gold Stuff
            Vasiliy Strukov
            4.73 (1064)
            Uzman Danışmanlar
            EA Gold Stuff, özellikle altın ticareti için tasarlanmış bir Uzman Danışmandır. İşlem, Gold Stuff göstergesi kullanılarak emir açılmasına dayalıdır, bu nedenle EA, trendi takip etmek anlamına gelen "Trend Follow" stratejisine göre çalışır. Gerçek zamanlı sonuçlar burada görüntülenebilir. Ayarları ve kişisel bir bonusu almak için satın alma işleminden hemen sonra benimle iletişime geçin!  Güçlü Destek ve Trend Tarayıcı göstergemizin ücretsiz bir kopyasını pm'den alabilirsiniz. Ben!  AYARLAR
            XG Gold Robot MT4
            MQL TOOLS SL
            4.41 (37)
            Uzman Danışmanlar
            The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
            Quantum Emperor MT4
            Bogdan Ion Puscasu
            4.85 (170)
            Uzman Danışmanlar
            Tanıtımı       Quantum Emperor EA   , prestijli GBPUSD çiftinde işlem yapma şeklinizi değiştiren çığır açan MQL5 uzman danışmanı! 13 yılı aşkın ticaret tecrübesine sahip deneyimli yatırımcılardan oluşan bir ekip tarafından geliştirilmiştir. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Quantum Emperor EA satın alın ve  Quantum StarMan  veya Quantum King ücretsiz edinin!*** Daha fazla ayrıntı için özelden sorun
            Golden Mirage mt4
            Michela Russo
            Uzman Danışmanlar
            Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
            Capybara
            Sergey Kasirenko
            4.68 (47)
            Uzman Danışmanlar
            Capybara EA, Hama göstergesini temel alan gelişmiş bir otomatik trend takip sistemidir. Piyasanın düşüş eğilimi göstermesi ve göstergenin kırmızıya dönmesi durumunda EA satış yapacak, piyasa yükselişe geçip göstergenin maviye dönmesi durumunda EA satın alma yapacaktır. EA, yükseliş ve düşüş trendlerinin başlangıcını doğru bir şekilde tespit edebilir ve TP'ye ulaşana kadar açık işlemleri martingale/grid tarzında kontrol edecektir. Önerilen çiftler: Eurosd gibi tüm önemli çiftler; audusd; GBpusD;
            The Gold Reaper MT4
            Profalgo Limited
            4.58 (31)
            Uzman Danışmanlar
            PROP FİRMASI HAZIR!   (   SETFILE'ı indirin   ) PROMO BAŞLAT: Mevcut fiyata yalnızca birkaç kopya kaldı! Son fiyat: 990$ 1 EA'yı ücretsiz alın (2 ticari hesap için) -> satın aldıktan sonra benimle iletişime geçin Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Altın Reaper'a hoş geldiniz! Çok başarılı Goldtrade Pro'yu temel alan bu EA, aynı anda birden fazla zaman diliminde çalışacak şekilde tasarlanmıştır ve ticaret sıklığını çok muhafazakardan aşırı değişke
            GOLD Dahab MT4
            Ebrahim Mohamed Ahmed Maiyas
            5 (1)
            Uzman Danışmanlar
            An advanced Expert Advisor powered by artificial intelligence and machine learning, specifically designed for analyzing Gold (XAU/USD). It adapts to price movements and market fluctuations to detect potential trading opportunities. Special launch offer – limited time only. A tiered pricing model applies: Every 5th purchase increases the price by $50. With each new buyer, the next price level gets closer – making your entry more expensive. Secure GOLD Dahab at the current price before the next
            Scalp Unscalp MT4
            Connor Michael Woodson
            3.5 (4)
            Uzman Danışmanlar
            Scalp Unscalp, son derece hassas girişlerle hızlı kâr elde etmeyi amaçlayan kısa vadeli çift yönlü bir scalping sistemidir. Scalp Unscalp canlı sinyali yakında geliyor! Mevcut fiyat artırılacak. Sınırlı süreli fiyat 99 USD Grid yok, martingale yok. Her işlem kendi başına girilir Sanal dinamik takipli stop sistemi ile sabit stop loss mevcut Etkileşimli işlem paneli ve hassas lot büyüklüğü ayarları Önerilen Grafik: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCHF, AUDUSD Zaman dilimi: H1 Girdiler Lot Boyutu Hesaplama Yönt
            Indicement MT4
            Profalgo Limited
            5 (2)
            Uzman Danışmanlar
            Indicement'a Hoş Geldiniz! PROP FİRMASI HAZIR! -> set dosyalarını   buradan indirin LANSMAN PROMOSYONU: Güncel fiyattan sadece birkaç adet kaldı! Son fiyat: 990$ NEW: Choose 1 EA for FREE! (limited to 2 trading account numbers) En İyi Kombo Fırsatı     ->     buraya tıklayın KAMU GRUBUNA KATILIN:   Buraya tıklayın   VERSION 4.0 LIVE RESULTS OLD VERSION FINAL RESULTS INDICEMENT,   Endeks piyasalarına profesyonel işlem algoritmaları oluşturma konusunda 15 yıllık deneyimimi getiriyor. EA, en iyi
            Quantum Dark Gold
            Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
            4 (3)
            Uzman Danışmanlar
            Quantum strategy is a combination of quantum superposition and trading signal model. EA Quantum Dark Gold determines Buy and Sell positions simultaneously for each signal and simultaneously places 2 orders Buy Stop and Sell Stop. Then the momentum determines which order position is executed and cancels the remaining pending order. This interesting idea forms the Quantum Dark Gold with a unique entry method. Open positions are then managed by Trailing, Stop Loss and position balancing strategies
            Aurum Trader
            Vasiliy Strukov
            5 (3)
            Uzman Danışmanlar
            EA Aurum Trader mt5, bir koparma ve trend takip stratejisini günde en fazla iki işlemle birleştirir. Kişisel bonus almak için satın aldıktan hemen sonra benimle iletişime geçin! Aurum Trader mt5, bir koparma ve trend takip stratejisini günde en fazla iki işlemle birleştirir. A Aurum Trader mt5, bir koparma ve trend takip stratejisini günde en fazla iki işlemle birleştirir. Kişisel bonus almak için satın aldıktan hemen sonra benimle iletişime geçin!  Güçlü Destek ve Trend Tarayıcı göstergemiz
            Big Forex Players MT4
            MQL TOOLS SL
            4.8 (41)
            Uzman Danışmanlar
            We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
            The Infinity EA MT4
            Abhimanyu Hans
            3.73 (30)
            Uzman Danışmanlar
            ChatGPT Turbo ile AI Destekli Teknoloji Infinity EA, GBPUSD ve XAUUSD için tasarlanmış gelişmiş bir ticaret Uzman Danışmanıdır. Güvenliğe, tutarlı getirilere ve sonsuz karlılığa odaklanır. Martingale veya grid ticareti gibi yüksek riskli stratejilere dayanan diğer birçok EA'nın aksine. Infinity EA, genel ticaret deneyiminizi olağanüstü kılmak için en son ChatGPT sürümü tarafından sağlanan makine öğrenimi, veri analitiği AI tabanlı teknoloji üzerine yerleştirilmiş sinir ağına dayalı disiplinli,
            Cherma Mt4
            Hicham Chergui
            2.62 (13)
            Uzman Danışmanlar
            CHERMA MT4 – Yapay Zeka ile Altın Ticareti için Profesyonel Uzman Danışman Cherma MT4, 5 dakikalık zaman diliminde (M5) altın (XAUUSD) ticareti için özel olarak tasarlanmış gelişmiş bir otomatik ticaret sistemidir. Piyasa analizini yapmak ve doğru giriş/çıkış noktalarını belirlemek için tamamen yapay zeka kullanır. Bu uzman danışman, hızlı ve etkili bir scalping stratejisi arayan yatırımcılar için tasarlanmıştır. Yapay zeka tarafından gerçek zamanlı üretilen sinyaller ve akıllı fiyat davranışı
            Fundamental hunter
            Sara Sabaghi
            Uzman Danışmanlar
            Fundamental Hunter – The Smart Money Tracking Expert Advisor You don't just buy an EA; you buy a unique opportunity. Early buyers get the power first... at a price they'll never get back. Next price will be: $1600 | 6/10 spot remains Next price will be: $2000  | 10/10 Final price: $2400 Live result If you are looking for an Expert Advisor that goes beyond indicators and actually understands the market through real economic data , Fundamental Hunter is the solution. This EA combines artificial
            Infinity Trader EA
            Lachezar Krastev
            5 (15)
            Uzman Danışmanlar
            BLACK FRIDAY! ->> Buy Infinity Trader EA with -70% OFF and get a BONUS EA ->> Trend Matrix EA NOTE: Promo price: $167 (Regular Price: $547) - The offer ends soon! Trend Matrix EA - Amazing strategy with many features and support for 10 symbols with a real price of $447! Don't miss it!  After purchase, contact me to get your BONUS EA! Infinity Trader EA Live Results:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2290275 Infinity Trader EA seamlessly integrates the strengths of Chat GPT and Gemini AI, providi
            Gold on Ichimoku
            Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
            5 (1)
            Uzman Danışmanlar
            The Ichimoku at a glance has great appeal to me and most traders. The Gold on Ichimoku EA exploits the trend filter of the Ichimoku system, combines price recalculation and signal pattern calculation to create an optimally efficient automated trading system with low risk. The trades are also executed using the Scalper method to quickly exit the market. The trades always have Stop Loss available, along with Trailing settings and closing positions when the trend changes to control risk.  EA is opt
            Recovery Manager Pro MT4
            Ianina Nadirova
            5 (1)
            Uzman Danışmanlar
            Recovery Manager Pro, diğer danışmanlardan veya manuel olarak açılan siparişlerden kaynaklanan kesintileri kurtarmaya yönelik bir sistemdir. RM Pro, otomatik olarak dinamik olarak ayarlama yeteneğine sahiptir. Yatırımcının risk seviyesini seçmesi gerekir ve danışman tam otomatik modda çalışacaktır. Düşüş kurtarma modunda ve bekleme modunda çalışabilir! Başka bir danışman bir dezavantaj oluşturursa, RM Pro bunu devre dışı bırakacak, pozisyonu kilitleyecek ve kısmi kapatmalar kullanarak mevduatın
            Advanced Scalper
            Profalgo Limited
            3.96 (114)
            Uzman Danışmanlar
            4 YILDAN FAZLA ZATEN CANLI TİCARET SONUÇLARI     ->    https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/413850 YENİ TANITIM: Sadece birkaç kopya 349$'dan alınabilir Sonraki fiyat: 449$ Ücretsiz 1 EA alın! Promosyon blogumuzdaki   "   Ultimate EA kombo paketimize "   göz atmayı unutmayın   !!   EA'YI ÇALIŞTIRMADAN ÖNCE KURULUM KILAVUZUNU OKUYUN !!    ->    https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/705899 Diğer Canlı sonuçlar   :    https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1931084 Advanced Scalper, uzun yıllardır geliştirilm
            Dark Gold
            Marco Solito
            4.73 (90)
            Uzman Danışmanlar
            Dark Gold  is a fully automatic Expert Advisor for  Scalping   Trading on Gold , Bitcoin , Eurusd and Gbpusd. This Expert Advisor needs attention, in fact presents highly customizable. Dark Gold is based on   Dark Support Resistance indicator   (owning it is not necessary) , these Trades can be manage with some strategies. If you   Buy this Expert   Advisor you can   write a feedback   at market and   get Dark Support Resistance indicator for Free , for More info contact me The basic strategy st
            Atlantis Scalper EA mt4
            Sergey Kasirenko
            Uzman Danışmanlar
            Atlantis EA, altın piyasasının arz ve talebin önemli seviyelerini aştığı güçlü fiyat hareketlerini yakalamak için özel olarak tasarlanmış bir kırılma stratejisi izler. Bu, bir martingale veya grid stratejisi değildir. EA, bir takip eden stop emriyle çalışır ve trend değiştiğinde otomatik olarak dahili bir stop emri de içerir. Bu EA, günün 24 saati ideal işlem kurulumlarını arayacaktır. Önerilen parite: xauusd m1, m15 veya m30 Minimum 300$ ve küçük spreadli hesap kullanın, tercihen sent değil Ay
            HFT Prop Firm EA
            Dilwyn Tng
            4.97 (627)
            Uzman Danışmanlar
            HFT Prop Firm EA, kendine özgü logosu nedeniyle Green Man olarak da bilinir ve yüksek frekanslı ticaret (HFT) stratejilerini izin veren ticaret firmalarının (prop firms) zorluklarını veya değerlendirmelerini aşmak için özel olarak tasarlanmış bir Uzman Danışmandır (EA). Sınırlı süre için: HFT Prop Firm EA satın aldığınızda $198 değerinde ücretsiz yardımcı programlar MT5 versiyonu: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/117386 HFT Challenge Performans Monitörü ($200'dan başlayarak): Broker: IC Ma
            EA Gold NRJ
            Fanur Galamov
            4.55 (11)
            Uzman Danışmanlar
            1 copy left for $175. Next price --> $249 EA Gold NRJ is 100% automated trading system with long term stable growth strategy. The EA works on popular instrument XAUUSD (GOLD).  The Ea does not use averaging, martingale, grid. Safe trading with low drawdown.  Only one trade per time. Each trade includes take profit and stop loss. FIFO compartible.  The Ea can work with any small or large deposits. Easy to use, just set risk or own fixed lot. Download settings Key features: smart entry point f
            AW Classic MACD EA
            AW Trading Software Limited
            3.5 (4)
            Uzman Danışmanlar
            Tam otomatik ticaret sistemi. Sinyal olarak klasik bir gösterge kullanılır       Giriş noktalarını tespit etmek için bir trend göstergesi ile bir osilatörü birleştiren   MACD   .   Ortalama alma, ilk ve son sepet siparişlerini kapatma işlevi ve otomatik lot hesaplama işlevini kullanır. Gelişmiş bir kontrol paneli ve üç tür bildirime sahiptir. Problem solving ->   HERE  / MT5 version ->  HERE   /   Instruction  ->   HERE   Faydalar: Tam otomatik ticaret sistemi Kolay kurulum ve sezgisel panel a
            HFT Fast M1 Gold Scalper V8 EA
            Martin Alejandro Bamonte
            3.67 (3)
            Uzman Danışmanlar
            ULTRA-OPTİMİZE EDİLMİŞ SÜRÜM – MT4 HFT FAST M1 GOLD SCALPER V8.2 , MT4 versiyonunda şimdiye kadarki en güçlü, en kararlı ve en rafine sürümdür. HFT, yalnızca Altın (XAUUSD) üzerinde M1 zaman diliminde işlem yapan yüksek frekanslı bir scalping uzman danışmandır. Günlük olarak çok sayıda işlem gerçekleştirir. Gerçek bir scalping stratejisi için çok makul lot büyüklükleriyle çalışır ve bu nedenle özel scalping hesapları (RAW veya ECN) gerektirir. ICMarkets , özellikle düşük spread ve daha az slippa
            Yazarın diğer ürünleri
            Critical Regions Explorer
            Taofeek Bello
            Göstergeler
            Critical Regions Explorer displays two fixed regions daily. These regions are powerful regions where price are likely change direction. It can be best used with all timeframes less than or equal to Daily timeframes and can be used to trade any instruments. Graphical Features Critical regions display. No repainting. General Features Automated terminal configuration. Accessible buffers for EA requests. How to Trade At the start of the day, do these four things: Identify upper critical region wh
            Robust Scalper Advance
            Taofeek Bello
            Uzman Danışmanlar
            Must read : THIS EXPERT ADVISOR ONLY OPEN TRADE WITH WELL DEFINED, TESTED AND ROBUST ALGORITHM. From the result of 18 years backtest shown on the screenshot, make sure you calculate or check: Total trade; Monthly trade expected; Consecutive gain; Consecutive loss; Net profit; Monthly net profit. While observing the performance of the EA, its update will be carried out from time to time. Thus is a fully automated expert advisor that scalp when there is relatively large price movement in market a
            Filtrele:
            İnceleme yok
            İncelemeye yanıt