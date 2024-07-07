Green Light Expert
- Experts
- Taofeek Bello
A trading system which is based on trend trading algorithm. It can be used on any pair. This expert has been tested on all timeframes of 20+ years historical eurusd data. It makes use of stop-loss to limit potential losses per trade, ensuring effective risk management. Green Light Expert is an advance trading system that does not use martingale and any other dangerous strategy.
Requirements
- Minimum deposit of $100 per 0.01 lot per pair
- Low spread brokers.
- Uninterruptible internet connection or VPS;
Input Parameters
- Use Money Management - if true, the EA will calculate lot size to use in opening initial trade by using the value of Risk Percent parameter below
- Risk Percent - Percentage risk for every trade
- FixedLots - Fixed trading volume for every open positions;
- StopLoss - Stop loss for every trades;
- TakeProfit - Take Profit for every trades ;
- TrailingStop - If set true, every opened positions is trailed using inbuilt trailing algorithm;
- Points away from the current Bid & Ask
- Slippage - This is the maximum allowable Slippage for the EA to open positions;
- Magic - trade identification number
How to install the expert advisor
Right click on the expert in the navigation panel
Choose 'apply to chart' from option shown
Input your settings in the dialog or load your pre downloaded set
Click ok
At the top right corner of the chart there should be an object there, smiling
If not smiling, make sure you enable automatic trading.
To enable automatic trading, single click button with RED arrow at the menu bar, it should immediately change to GREEN arrow.
NOTE that I sell my Expert Advisors only on mql5.com. If you see my advisors for sale on other websites or resources, they are scammers, they sell a fake.