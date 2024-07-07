Green Light Expert

A trading system which is based on trend trading algorithm. It can be used on any pair. This expert has been tested on all timeframes of 20+ years historical eurusd data. It makes use of stop-loss to limit potential losses per trade, ensuring effective risk management. Green Light Expert is an advance trading system that does not use martingale and any other dangerous strategy. 

Requirements

  • Minimum deposit of $100 per 0.01 lot per pair
  • Low spread brokers.
  • Uninterruptible internet connection or VPS;

Input Parameters

  •      Use Money Management - if true, the EA will calculate lot size to use in opening initial trade by            using the value of Risk Percent parameter below
  •      Risk Percent - Percentage risk for every trade
  •      FixedLots - Fixed trading volume for every open positions;
    •      StopLoss  - Stop loss for every trades;
    •      TakeProfit -  Take Profit for every trades ;
      •      TrailingStop - If set true, every opened positions is trailed using inbuilt trailing algorithm;
      •      Points away from the current Bid & Ask
      •      Slippage - This is the maximum allowable Slippage for the EA to open positions;
      •      Magic - trade identification number

        How to install the expert advisor

        Right click on the expert in the navigation panel

        Choose 'apply to chart' from option shown

        Input your settings in the dialog or load your pre downloaded set

        Click ok

        At the top right corner of the chart there should be an object there, smiling

        If not smiling, make sure you enable automatic trading.

        To enable automatic trading, single click button with RED arrow at the menu bar, it should immediately change to GREEN arrow.

        NOTE that I sell my Expert Advisors only on mql5.com. If you see my advisors for sale on other websites or resources, they are scammers, they sell a fake.






























            Prodotti consigliati
            Ict Gold Scalper
            Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
            Experts
            ICTVALID EA – Smart Money Concepts Automated Trading The ICTVALID EA is a professional trading system built on Smart Money Concepts (ICT methodology) . It automatically detects and trades institutional setups, allowing you to follow market structure with precision and consistency.  Key Features Dual Trading Modes – Choose between Scalping (short-term precision entries) or Swing Trading (longer-term trends). Smart Money Logic – Incorporates Change of Character (CHoCH), Break of Structure (BoS),
            Alligator Trade X
            Yu Xin Pu
            Experts
            Alligator Trade X is an EA based on Alligator. Alligator parameters such as BuyJawsperiod1, BuyJawsshift1, BuyTeethsperiod1, BuyTeethsshift1,   BuyLipssperiod1, BuyLipssshift1, BuyShift1, BuyCandlestickShift1, BuyJawsperiod2, BuyJawsshift2, BuyTeethsperiod2, BuyTeethsshift2,   BuyLipssperiod2, BuyLipssshift2, BuyShift2, BuyCandlestickShift2, BuyJawsperiod3, BuyJawsshift3, BuyTeethsperiod3, BuyTeethsshift3,   BuyLipssperiod3, BuyLipssshift3, BuyShift3, BuyCandlestickShift3, SellJawsperiod1, Sell
            Puria Advisor
            Dmitriy Kudryashov
            5 (1)
            Experts
            The Expert Advisor follows Puria trading method. RSI is used for sorting out signals. Also, the EA implements the averaging function. Trading strategy Three Moving Average (МА) indicators combined with Moving Averages Convergence/Divergence (MACD) provide market entry signals . Sell as soon as First MA crosses Second MA and Third MA below and confirmation from MACD arrives (one bar has closed below the zero level). The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator is used as the signal filter . If RS
            The Last Fractals MT4
            Marta Gonzalez
            Experts
            The Last Fractals , is a trading system that uses fractals to determine market corrections. The Last Fractals, is a system that detects an entry point and initiates an operational algorithm. This algorithm is different if the input is correct or wrong. From the inputs you can control the initial loting of the algorithm, if the trade goes against you the lotage is maintained, but if it goes in your favor the lotage is increased to improve your profit. You can download the demo and test it you
            Grid HLevel
            Sergey Ermolov
            Experts
            Versione MT5  |   Indicatore Valable ZigZag   |   FAQ L'Expert Advisor Grid HLevel è perfetto per i trader che vogliono ottenere un profitto stabile sul mercato Forex ogni mese. L'Expert Advisor funziona secondo la strategia di mediazione e vi consiglio di usarla correttamente. Usarla "correttamente" significa aprire operazioni di mediazione nei punti di inversione del mercato e operare solo nella direzione di un trend globale. Per quanto riguarda la direzione del trend principale, suggerisco d
            Benefit EA
            Vsevolod Merzlov
            Experts
            Benefit EA is a non-indicative flexible grid adviser with special entry points that provide a statistical advantage, revealed through the mathematical modeling of market patterns. The EA does not use stop loss. All trades are closed by take profit or trailing stop. It is possible to plan the lot increments. The "Time Filter" function is set according to the internal time of the terminal as per the displayed time of the instrument's server, not the operating system (can match). This function allo
            Meta Trends
            Samir Tabarcia
            Experts
            Requirements Optimized to work with EURUSD. For timeframe 1H. Minimum recommended deposit is $600  for initial lot set to 0.10(do not set in less of 0.10 lot) ECN broker with low spread is recommended to get better results. (Money Management) Lot                                 0.10 EMA fast                         20 EMA slow                        50 Star_With_Candle_ID     15 ST                                  30 TP                                  60 (Mode Grid) Distance Grid Pips         
            DYJ GlobalTradeGameTheoryPower
            Daying Cao
            Experts
            DYJ GlobalTradeGameTheory(Power)  is based on   Bulls   and  Bears  indicator. It can be used for any currency pair and timeframe. Power： Market entry condition  Power attempts to gauge bullish and bearish forces in the market by using two separate measures, one for each type of directional pressure. The  EA's BearsIndex  attempts to measure the market's appetite for lower prices The EA's BullsIndex attempts to measure the market's appetite for higher prices It also uses  Laguerre filtering fal
            GRV Grid
            Roman Gergert
            Experts
            GRV Grid expert Advisor is a regular grid trader trading in both directions. The peculiarity of this grid is that subsequent orders in the grid are opened not only upon reaching the set step but also on the basis of the signal, which allows not to accumulate a lot of orders that can very quickly drain the entire Deposit. The EA makes a decision based on the signals from THE mA indicator and the trend filter. The EA trades almost non-stop, i.e. there are almost always open orders, so for stable
            Outlier Robot
            Hong Ling Mu
            Experts
            This EA utilizes Bollinger Bands logic to execute trades. Here's how it works: When the closing price surpasses the upper band of the Bollinger Bands, it counts as a SELL signal. When the closing price falls below the lower band of the Bollinger Bands, it counts as a BUY signal. Trades are not executed immediately upon receiving a signal. Instead, the EA waits until the number of such outliers exceeds a certain threshold. This helps in avoiding unnecessary entries as much as possible. Additional
            Luzart Scalper
            Luc Aspirot
            Experts
            Best results with: GBPUSD GBPJPY can also bring good results. This is the MT4 version. Like with any scalper, you will need a broker with a low spread and a fast VPS. This EA does not use martingale or grid. Backtests have been done with Tick Story GMT+2. This GMT offset is used by most brokers Requirements Trading pairs: GBPUSD Timeframe: M1 Suggested deposit: $1000 How it works: The Ea will find a big movement in price, when such an event occurs, it will try to make a profit on the retrac
            Pro Gold Scalping EA mw
            DMITRII GRIDASOV
            Experts
            PRO GOLD SCALPING EA - è un sistema di trading completamente automatico per la coppia XAUUSD (oro), molto sicuro e con una crescita costante. Questo è uno degli EA per l'oro più stabili attualmente sul mercato: richiede circa 20-40 operazioni sulla coppia XAUUSD al mese. PRO GOLD SCALPING EA è adatto anche per il trading Prop_firm e per la sfida FTMO. Utilizza il Set_file   "v25.23 mod2" dalla sezione "Commenti" per utilizzare/testare l'EA. Caratteristiche dell'EA: - Il sistema è sicuro e NO
            EA Scalp Golden Arrow
            Mikita Kurnevich
            Experts
            Only 2 copies for the price of 199 USD. Next price 249 USD WARNING : ECN accounts Golden Arrow - is a novelty in the Forex market, developed by a team of practicing analysts in the world of trading with many years of experience. This trading algorithm broke into the global markets with excellent profitability, reliability and safety indicators. Golden Arrow - is a syndicator-free fully automated trading algorithm, which is based on the methods of cluster market analysis in combination with pri
            MACD Momentum Pro MT4 Hma Wma Trend ADX
            Adam Benjamin Kildare
            Experts
            SPECIAL INTRODUCTORY PRICE!! MACD Momentum Pro is a professional, fully-customisable Expert Advisor that uses closed-bar MACD crossovers, confirms trend with HMA/WMA, and filters with ADX . It’s simple to run in the MetaTrader 4 Strategy Tester, so you can backtest, optimise, and find parameters that suit any symbol and timeframe. Packed with features ATR-based SL & TP – Adapts to volatility; no more one-size-fits-all levels. Currency or % risk – Set a fixed cash amount or a percent; lots auto-c
            ForexXcelerator
            Andrey Kozak
            Experts
            Il robot utilizza la strategia di trading per rompere le linee dell'indicatore delle bande di Bollinger. L'essenza di questa strategia risiede nella costante analisi delle linee dell'indicatore e nella ricerca dei punti di rottura più efficaci per le sue linee. Quando il prezzo rompe la linea dell'indicatore in una delle direzioni, il robot apre un'operazione in quella direzione e inizia a seguirla.Ma il robot non apre operazioni ogni volta che le linee dell'indicatore vengono interrotte, ma so
            Strategy Advisor Speedometer mt4
            Roman Lomaev
            Experts
            The advisor is based on the "Forex Speedometer" strategy and is designed for trading based on tick speed changes in real-time. The advisor monitors the direction and frequency of ticks, opening trades when a set entry speed threshold is reached and closing trades when the tick speed falls below the defined exit threshold. Optimization Recommendations: It is recommended to optimize the advisor on the M1 timeframe to achieve precise tick speed tuning, as tick activity changes more quickly on lowe
            Ilanis
            Mikhail Sergeev
            4.74 (27)
            Experts
            Ilanis is and Expert Advisor for stock trading, it can be used for trading on Forex and other markets, including commodities, metals and index markets. To determine the market entry, the EA uses the modern and ultra-light adaptive indicator FourAverage. Principle of position maintaining is similar to that of the popular Forex robot Ilan, using averaging. But unlike Ilan, Ilanis uses an accurate entry into the market. The robot pays a lot of attention to position control, if the price goes in the
            Grid EA with Smart mode
            Dmitriy Tyunin
            Experts
            The Grid EA (with smart mode) is based on a strategy with a dynamic grid channel that can withstand long absence of rollback. The robot can be used for trading any instruments after a proper optimization. With default parameters, it is recommended for: EURUSD, EURJPY, CADJPY, GBPUSD NZDUSD. Monitoring of EA trading:  https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/538873 Key Features Fully automated trading Customizable deposit protection Forced order closing and planned trade pauses Virtual Take profit and St
            EA123 Snipper MACD
            Jose Francisco Flores Rojas
            Experts
            MACD Divergence Pro is an intelligent and adaptive Forex trading robot designed to capitalize on MACD signals and detect divergence patterns that often precede major price reversals. The EA automatically places Buy and Sell trades when: Bearish divergence is detected at market highs Bullish divergence is detected at market lows MACD crossover signals confirm potential entry points Key Features: Fully automated trading using MACD and divergence logic ️ Customizable MACD settings for f
            Phase10 EA
            Antonios Mitsonis
            Experts
            Phase10 embodies an advanced grid system that has successfully operated on real accounts. Unlike the typical practice of retrofitting systems to historical data, Phase10 was purposefully designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. This sets it apart from basic trial-and-error approaches that merely rely on grid strategies. Instead, Phase10 strategically harnesses genuine market mechanics to achieve a consistent monthly profit range of 4-8%, accompanied by low drawdown. Supported curre
            TrendRVR
            Aleksandr Butkov
            Experts
            This Expert Advisor is notable for the fact that it is designed for trading any currency pair. The "Pattern + RSI" robot demonstrates good performance for a long time without changing the settings, and it is not some prohibitively complex system, but simply a successful combination of Prise Action, indicators and an order grid. The EA can be used in any market with a low spread and good liquidity. However, I recommend the following currency pairs: EURUSD, USDJPY, GBPUSD and XAUUSD. Fully autom
            Magical Scalper EA
            Muhammad Nouman
            Experts
            Magical Scalper EA  is the advanced   grid system   which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make profit Features: One Chart Setup:   you only need one chart to trade all symbols Multiple   currency pairs suppo
            Range Breakout EA MT4
            BM Trading GmbH
            5 (2)
            Experts
            Unlike many other programs in the mql5 market this is a REAL day trading strategy. It does not use any martingale or grid functionalities and follows a logical concept. The Range Breakout Expert Advisor can be used to trade time ranges. The market often finds its direction in the morning hours and then follows this trend for the day. This expert advisor is designed to trade these trends after the morning breakout. Still you can trade all sorts of time breakouts with this program.  I use the stra
            Genetic algorithm
            Alexander Shcherbina
            Experts
            Strategy Properties Handling Additional Entry Signals AI learning from history Behavior of the next signal in the same direction - adds to the winning position Signal behavior in the next opposite direction - Decreases position Default trade volume Percentage of trading on your account. The percentage values ​​show how much of the account balance is used to cover the required margin. Maximum number of open lots - 20 The number of input lots for a new position - 10% of the account equity Mo
            Muholov Trend Trader
            Alexander Chelovechkov
            Experts
            Multicurrency trend advisor. Analyzes and trades up to 300 trading instruments simultaneously. Always follows the trend. 4 timeframes are taken for analysis: W1, D1, H4, H1. The main trend is determined by the highest selected timeframe (W1, D1, H4 - selected by a trader in the settings). Transactions open with a signal on H1. Closing orders takes place by take profit or by chains, when the specified profit of the chain is reached (specified in the settings). Parameters LotSize - base trade lot
            MelBar HedgeScalper RoboTrader
            Hakimi Bin Abdul Jabar
            Experts
            The MelBar HedgeScalper FinTech RoboTrader MAXIMUM LOTSIZE : 100 Lots (US$10,000,000) per TRADE/POSITION FULLY TRIED, TESTED, PROVEN & VERIFIED ON A REAL LIVE TRADING ACCOUNT! TRY OUT THE DEMO! The Experienced Trader & Global Money Manager Version. 89% Trade Winning Percentage. 32.679% Profit Gain or ROI in 2 Trading Days. Profit Factor 3.59 Average Trade Length 1h 22m. The MelBar HedgeScalper FinTech RoboTrader is easy to use. Has the Advantage of Retiring Unnecessary "Debt" Positi
            Vantage Nasdaq EA
            Yann Axel Djonwan
            Experts
            Vantage Nasdaq EA is an expert advisor trading robot designed to trade the NAS100 / US100 CFD index on the Vantage markets broker. The expert uses an aggressive, almost high-frequency scalping strategy. No need to change preset parameters. Just set the lot size according to your account size.  No Martingale, No Grid, No Hedging, No lot size multiplication. Recommendations: Asset : NAS100 Period: All Time Frame Minimum deposit: $200 Account type: Standart. Broker : Vantage Markets IMPORTANT
            Ichimoku Market Scanner EA
            Jarek Paciorek
            4 (10)
            Experts
            This scanner is a tool used to support trading with the Ichimoku method. Its basic features are: 10 trading setups implemented in accordance with the Ichimoku technique, the possibility of simultaneous scanning, all financial instruments available on the platform, the possibility of simultaneous scanning, in all timeframes available on the platform, two trading modes available: Manual and AutoTrading, the ability to open in Manual mode from the level of the chart, the ability to determine the si
            Gold Angel
            Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
            Experts
            The Gold Angel MT4 Expert Advisor is designed for automated gold trading on the MetaTrader 4 platform, providing traders with unique tools and strategies to achieve maximum profit. Using complex algorithms for analyzing market data, this advisor is able to identify profitable entry and exit points, which significantly reduces risks and increases the chances of successful trading. the full list for your convenience is available https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller Gold Angel MT4 offer
            Proftrader
            Alexander Nikolaev
            Experts
            This Expert Advisor analyzes the last candles and determines whether there will be a reversal or a large correction. In addition, the readings of the MACD and RSI indicators are analyzed (their parameters can be adjusted). After analyzing the indicators, when their readings confirm a trade, the transaction opens in the right direction and closes on the opposite signal, take profit or stop loss. To reduce losses and increase profits (with good trading), you can adjust the change in lot depending
            Gli utenti di questo prodotto hanno anche acquistato
            AI Forex Robot MT4
            MQL TOOLS SL
            5 (4)
            Experts
            AI   Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation   Artificial Intelligence   system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in   real time   and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by   artificial intel
            Aura Black Edition
            Stanislav Tomilov
            4.62 (21)
            Experts
            Aura Black Edition è un EA completamente automatizzato progettato per negoziare solo ORO. L'esperto ha mostrato risultati stabili su XAUUSD nel periodo 2011-2020. Non sono stati utilizzati metodi pericolosi di gestione del denaro, nessuna martingala, nessuna griglia o scalping. Adatto a qualsiasi condizione di brokeraggio. EA addestrato con un perceptron multistrato La rete neurale (MLP) è una classe di rete neurale artificiale (ANN) feedforward. Il termine MLP è usato in modo ambiguo, a volte l
            Goldex AI
            Mateo Perez Perez
            4.37 (27)
            Experts
            Goldex AI: il successo di oggi sarà il frutto di domani SUPER SCONTO PER UN PERIODO LIMITATO! ULTIME 2 COPIE A 299 USD PRIMA CHE IL PREZZO AUMENTI. Segnale in tempo reale > IC Markets Real: Goldex AI Set ad alto rischio Manuale e file di configurazione: Contattatemi dopo l'acquisto per ricevere il manuale e i file di configurazione. Prezzo: Il prezzo di partenza è di $899 e aumenterà di $199 ogni dieci vendite. Copie disponibili: 2 Goldex AI - Robot di trading avanzato con reti neurali, trend
            Trend AI EA
            Ramil Minniakhmetov
            4.94 (34)
            Experts
            L'EA Trend Ai è progettato per funzionare con l'indicatore Trend Ai, che eseguirà la propria analisi di mercato combinando l'identificazione del trend con punti di ingresso e avvisi di inversione attivabili, e acquisirà tutti i segnali dell'indicatore in modo completamente automatico! L'EA contiene una serie di parametri esterni completamente regolabili che consentono al trader di personalizzare l'expert in base alle proprie preferenze. Non appena appare il punto verde, l'EA si preparerà per u
            Vortex Gold MT4
            Stanislav Tomilov
            5 (6)
            Experts
            Vortex - il vostro investimento nel futuro L'expert advisor Vortex Gold EA è stato creato appositamente per il trading sull'oro (XAU/USD) sulla piattaforma Metatrader. Costruito utilizzando indicatori proprietari e algoritmi segreti dell'autore, questo EA impiega una strategia di trading completa progettata per catturare movimenti redditizi nel mercato dell'oro. I componenti chiave della sua strategia includono indicatori classici come il CCI e l'indicatore parabolico, che lavorano insieme per
            EA Gold Stuff
            Vasiliy Strukov
            4.73 (1064)
            Experts
            EA Gold Stuff è un Expert Advisor progettato specificamente per il trading di oro. L'operazione si basa sull'apertura degli ordini utilizzando l'indicatore Gold Stuff, quindi l'EA lavora secondo la strategia "Trend Follow", che significa seguire la tendenza. I risultati in tempo reale possono essere visualizzati qui.  Puoi ottenere una copia gratuita del nostro indicatore Strong Support e Trend Scanner, per favore scrivi in ​​privato. M Contattami subito dopo l'acquisto per avere le impostazio
            XG Gold Robot MT4
            MQL TOOLS SL
            4.41 (37)
            Experts
            The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
            Quantum Emperor MT4
            Bogdan Ion Puscasu
            4.85 (170)
            Experts
            Presentazione       Quantum Emperor EA   , l'innovativo consulente esperto MQL5 che sta trasformando il modo in cui fai trading sulla prestigiosa coppia GBPUSD! Sviluppato da un team di trader esperti con esperienza di trading di oltre 13 anni. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Acquista Quantum Emperor EA e potresti ottenere Quantum StarMan  o  Quantum King   gratis!*** Chiedi in privato per maggiori
            Golden Mirage mt4
            Michela Russo
            Experts
            Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
            Capybara
            Sergey Kasirenko
            4.68 (47)
            Experts
            Capybara EA è un sistema avanzato e automatizzato che segue il trend basato sull'indicatore Hama. Se il mercato diventa ribassista e l'indicatore diventa rosso l'EA venderà, se il mercato diventa rialzista e l'indicatore diventa blu l'EA acquisterà. L'EA è in grado di rilevare con precisione l'inizio di trend rialzisti e ribassisti e controllerà le operazioni aperte in stile martingala/griglia finché non raggiunge TP. Coppie consigliate: tutte le principali coppie come eurusd; audusd; GBPSD; nzd
            The Gold Reaper MT4
            Profalgo Limited
            4.58 (31)
            Experts
            PUNTELLO AZIENDA PRONTO!   (   scarica SETFILE   ) PROMOZIONE LANCIO: Sono rimaste solo poche copie al prezzo attuale! Prezzo finale: 990$ Ottieni 1 EA gratis (per 2 account commerciali) -> contattami dopo l'acquisto Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Benvenuti al Mietitore d'Oro! Basato sul Goldtrade Pro di grande successo, questo EA è stato progettato per funzionare su più intervalli di tempo contemporaneamente e ha la possibilità di impostare
            GOLD Dahab MT4
            Ebrahim Mohamed Ahmed Maiyas
            5 (1)
            Experts
            An advanced Expert Advisor powered by artificial intelligence and machine learning, specifically designed for analyzing Gold (XAU/USD). It adapts to price movements and market fluctuations to detect potential trading opportunities. Special launch offer – limited time only. A tiered pricing model applies: Every 5th purchase increases the price by $50. With each new buyer, the next price level gets closer – making your entry more expensive. Secure GOLD Dahab at the current price before the next
            Scalp Unscalp MT4
            Connor Michael Woodson
            3.5 (4)
            Experts
            Scalp Unscalp è un sistema di scalping bidirezionale a breve termine che cerca di ottenere rapidamente profitto da ingressi molto precisi. Segnale live di Scalp Unscalp in arrivo! Il prezzo attuale aumenterà. Prezzo limitato 99 USD Nessuna griglia, nessun martingala. Ogni operazione è indipendente Stop loss fisso disponibile, con sistema virtuale di trailing stop dinamico Pannello di trading interattivo e impostazioni precise della dimensione del lotto Consigliato Grafico: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCH
            Indicement MT4
            Profalgo Limited
            5 (2)
            Experts
            Benvenuti a Indicement! PROP FIRM PRONTO! -> scarica i file del set   qui PROMOZIONE DI LANCIO: Ne sono rimaste solo poche copie al prezzo attuale! Prezzo finale: 990$ NEW: Choose 1 EA for FREE! (limited to 2 trading account numbers) Offerta Combo Ultimate     ->     clicca qui UNISCITI AL GRUPPO PUBBLICO:   Clicca qui   VERSION 4.0 LIVE RESULTS OLD VERSION FINAL RESULTS INDICEMENT   mette a frutto i miei 15 anni di esperienza nella creazione di algoritmi di trading professionali per i mercati
            Quantum Dark Gold
            Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
            4 (3)
            Experts
            Quantum strategy is a combination of quantum superposition and trading signal model. EA Quantum Dark Gold determines Buy and Sell positions simultaneously for each signal and simultaneously places 2 orders Buy Stop and Sell Stop. Then the momentum determines which order position is executed and cancels the remaining pending order. This interesting idea forms the Quantum Dark Gold with a unique entry method. Open positions are then managed by Trailing, Stop Loss and position balancing strategies
            Aurum Trader
            Vasiliy Strukov
            5 (3)
            Experts
            EA Aurum Trader   combina un breakout e una strategia trend-following con un massimo di due operazioni al giorno.  Contattami subito dopo l'acquisto per ottenere bonus personali!  È possibile ottenere una copia gratuita del nostro forte supporto e Trend Scanner indicatore, si prega di pm. Io!   Si prega di notare che non vendo i miei EA o set speciali su telegram, è disponibile solo su Mql5 e i miei file set sono disponibili solo sul mio blog qui.  Fai attenzione ai truffatori e non comprare a
            Big Forex Players MT4
            MQL TOOLS SL
            4.8 (41)
            Experts
            We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
            The Infinity EA MT4
            Abhimanyu Hans
            3.73 (30)
            Experts
            Tecnologia basata sull'intelligenza artificiale con ChatGPT Turbo Infinity EA è un Expert Advisor di trading avanzato progettato per GBPUSD e XAUUSD. Si concentra su sicurezza, rendimenti costanti e redditività infinita. A differenza di molti altri EA, che si basano su strategie ad alto rischio come martingala o trading a griglia. Infinity EA impiega una strategia di scalping disciplinata e redditizia basata su reti neurali integrate su apprendimento automatico, tecnologia basata su intelligenz
            Cherma Mt4
            Hicham Chergui
            2.62 (13)
            Experts
            CHERMA MT4 – Expert Advisor professionale per il trading sull’oro con intelligenza artificiale Cherma MT4 è un sistema di trading automatizzato avanzato, progettato appositamente per operare sull’oro (XAUUSD) nel time frame di 5 minuti. Si basa completamente sull’intelligenza artificiale per analizzare il mercato e individuare con precisione i punti di ingresso e uscita. Questo EA è ideale per i trader che cercano una strategia di scalping veloce ed efficiente, eseguendo decine di operazioni og
            Fundamental hunter
            Sara Sabaghi
            Experts
            Fundamental Hunter – The Smart Money Tracking Expert Advisor You don't just buy an EA; you buy a unique opportunity. Early buyers get the power first... at a price they'll never get back. Next price will be: $1600 | 6/10 spot remains Next price will be: $2000  | 10/10 Final price: $2400 Live result If you are looking for an Expert Advisor that goes beyond indicators and actually understands the market through real economic data , Fundamental Hunter is the solution. This EA combines artificial
            Infinity Trader EA
            Lachezar Krastev
            5 (15)
            Experts
            BLACK FRIDAY! ->> Buy Infinity Trader EA with -70% OFF and get a BONUS EA ->> Trend Matrix EA NOTE: Promo price: $167 (Regular Price: $547) - The offer ends soon! Trend Matrix EA - Amazing strategy with many features and support for 10 symbols with a real price of $447! Don't miss it!  After purchase, contact me to get your BONUS EA! Infinity Trader EA Live Results:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2290275 Infinity Trader EA seamlessly integrates the strengths of Chat GPT and Gemini AI, providi
            Gold on Ichimoku
            Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
            5 (1)
            Experts
            The Ichimoku at a glance has great appeal to me and most traders. The Gold on Ichimoku EA exploits the trend filter of the Ichimoku system, combines price recalculation and signal pattern calculation to create an optimally efficient automated trading system with low risk. The trades are also executed using the Scalper method to quickly exit the market. The trades always have Stop Loss available, along with Trailing settings and closing positions when the trend changes to control risk.  EA is opt
            Recovery Manager Pro MT4
            Ianina Nadirova
            5 (1)
            Experts
            Recovery Manager Pro è un sistema per recuperare i prelievi da altri consulenti o da ordini aperti manualmente. RM Pro ha la capacità di adattarsi automaticamente in modo dinamico. Il trader deve selezionare il livello di rischio e il consulente lavorerà in modalità completamente automatica. Può funzionare in modalità di recupero prelievo e in modalità standby! Se un altro consulente genera un prelievo, RM Pro lo disabiliterà, bloccherà la posizione e avvierà il processo di ripristino del depos
            Advanced Scalper
            Profalgo Limited
            3.96 (114)
            Experts
            PIÙ DI 4 ANNI DI RISULTATI COMMERCIALI IN DIRETTA GIÀ     ->    https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/413850 NUOVA PROMO: Solo poche copie disponibili a 349$ Prossimo prezzo: 449$ Ottieni 1 EA gratis! Assicurati di dare un'occhiata al nostro "   pacchetto combo Ultimate EA   " nel nostro   blog promozionale   !!   LEGGERE LA GUIDA ALL'INSTALLAZIONE PRIMA DI ESEGUIRE L'EA!!    ->    https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/705899 Altri risultati live   :    https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1931084 Advanc
            Dark Gold
            Marco Solito
            4.73 (90)
            Experts
            Dark Gold  is a fully automatic Expert Advisor for  Scalping   Trading on Gold , Bitcoin , Eurusd and Gbpusd. This Expert Advisor needs attention, in fact presents highly customizable. Dark Gold is based on   Dark Support Resistance indicator   (owning it is not necessary) , these Trades can be manage with some strategies. If you   Buy this Expert   Advisor you can   write a feedback   at market and   get Dark Support Resistance indicator for Free , for More info contact me The basic strategy st
            Atlantis Scalper EA mt4
            Sergey Kasirenko
            Experts
            L'EA Atlantis segue una strategia di breakout specificamente progettata per l'oro, al fine di catturare i forti movimenti di prezzo che si verificano quando il mercato dell'oro supera i livelli chiave di domanda e offerta. Non si tratta di una strategia martingala o a griglia. L'EA funziona con uno stop loss dinamico e ha anche uno stop interno automatico integrato quando cambia il trend. Questo EA cercherà le configurazioni di trading ideali 24 ore su 24. Coppia consigliata: xauusd m1, m15 o m
            HFT Prop Firm EA
            Dilwyn Tng
            4.97 (627)
            Experts
            HFT Prop Firm EA, noto anche come Green Man per via del suo logo distintivo, è un Expert Advisor (EA) progettato specificamente per superare le sfide o le valutazioni delle società di trading proprietarie (prop firms) che consentono strategie di trading ad alta frequenza (HFT). Per un periodo limitato: utilità gratuite del valore di $198 quando acquisti HFT Prop Firm EA Versione MT5: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/117386 Monitoraggio delle prestazioni della sfida HFT (a partire da $200):
            EA Gold NRJ
            Fanur Galamov
            4.55 (11)
            Experts
            1 copy left for $175. Next price --> $249 EA Gold NRJ is 100% automated trading system with long term stable growth strategy. The EA works on popular instrument XAUUSD (GOLD).  The Ea does not use averaging, martingale, grid. Safe trading with low drawdown.  Only one trade per time. Each trade includes take profit and stop loss. FIFO compartible.  The Ea can work with any small or large deposits. Easy to use, just set risk or own fixed lot. Download settings Key features: smart entry point f
            AW Classic MACD EA
            AW Trading Software Limited
            3.5 (4)
            Experts
            Sistema di trading completamente automatizzato. Un classico indicatore viene utilizzato come segnali       MACD   , che combina un indicatore di tendenza con un oscillatore per rilevare i punti di ingresso. Utilizza la media, la funzione di chiusura del primo e dell'ultimo paniere di ordini e la funzione di calcolo automatico del lotto. Ha una dashboard avanzata e tre tipi di notifiche. Problem solving ->   HERE  / MT5 version ->  HERE   /   Instruction  ->   HERE   Benefici: Sistema di tradin
            HFT Fast M1 Gold Scalper V8 EA
            Martin Alejandro Bamonte
            3.67 (3)
            Experts
            VERSIONE ULTRA OTTIMIZZATA – MT4 HFT FAST M1 GOLD SCALPER V8.2 , nella sua versione MT4, è il rilascio più potente, stabile e raffinato fino ad oggi. HFT è uno scalper ad alta frequenza che opera esclusivamente sull’Oro (XAUUSD) nel timeframe M1, eseguendo un gran numero di operazioni ogni giorno. Supporta una leva finanziaria fino a 1:500 e funziona con size di lotto molto ragionevoli per una vera strategia di scalping. Per questo motivo, è necessario utilizzare conti dedicati al trading scalpi
            Altri dall’autore
            Critical Regions Explorer
            Taofeek Bello
            Indicatori
            Critical Regions Explorer displays two fixed regions daily. These regions are powerful regions where price are likely change direction. It can be best used with all timeframes less than or equal to Daily timeframes and can be used to trade any instruments. Graphical Features Critical regions display. No repainting. General Features Automated terminal configuration. Accessible buffers for EA requests. How to Trade At the start of the day, do these four things: Identify upper critical region wh
            Robust Scalper Advance
            Taofeek Bello
            Experts
            Must read : THIS EXPERT ADVISOR ONLY OPEN TRADE WITH WELL DEFINED, TESTED AND ROBUST ALGORITHM. From the result of 18 years backtest shown on the screenshot, make sure you calculate or check: Total trade; Monthly trade expected; Consecutive gain; Consecutive loss; Net profit; Monthly net profit. While observing the performance of the EA, its update will be carried out from time to time. Thus is a fully automated expert advisor that scalp when there is relatively large price movement in market a
            Filtro:
            Nessuna recensione
            Rispondi alla recensione