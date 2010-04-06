Gold Pressure

This Expert Advisor (EA) is a professional trading tool designed for MetaTrader 5. It is optimized for high performance and reliability, offering a wide range of customizable features to suit different trading styles and preferences. The EA is fully automated and operates seamlessly across various market conditions.

  • Example test: XAUUSD, M15, period 2023.01.01 – 2026.01.17, minimum deposit 300 USD, leverage 1:500, modelling: 1‑minute OHLC.
  • Backtest results depend on broker execution, spread, slippage and chosen parameters; past performance is not a guarantee of future results.


Key Features:

  • Flexible Money Management:
    Includes both fixed lot sizes and dynamic lot sizing based on account balance, ensuring proper risk management.

  • Advanced Trade Management:

    • Configurable stop-loss and take-profit levels.
    • Trailing stop and break-even functionality for maximizing profits.
    • Multi-level grid trading with customizable parameters.

  • Session and Time Control:

    • Avoids trading during weekends or specific hours.
    • Exit trades at the end of the day or before the weekend.

  • News Filter (Optional):
    Uses the MT5 Calendar API to avoid trading during high-impact news events, ensuring safer trading decisions.

  • Indicator Integration:

    • Works with custom indicators for enhanced signal generation.
    • Includes built-in support for Heiken Ashi and CCI indicators.

  • User-Friendly Interface:

    • Displays real-time account statistics and trade information directly on the chart.
    • Clean and intuitive design for easy parameter adjustments.

Why Choose This EA?
This EA is built for traders who value precision, flexibility, and safety. Whether you are a beginner or an experienced trader, the EA provides the tools you need to optimize your trading performance.

Important Notes:

  • This EA is fully self-contained and does not require external files.
  • It is compatible with all major currency pairs and timeframes.
  • Backtested and optimized for consistent performance.

Disclaimer:
Trading involves risk. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Use this EA responsibly and ensure proper risk management.


