Gold Pressure
- 专家
- Mohammad Reza Rezaei
- 版本: 1.8
- 激活: 5
This Expert Advisor (EA) is a professional trading tool designed for MetaTrader 5. It is optimized for high performance and reliability, offering a wide range of customizable features to suit different trading styles and preferences. The EA is fully automated and operates seamlessly across various market conditions.
- Example test: XAUUSD, M15, period 2023.01.01 – 2026.01.17, minimum deposit 300 USD, leverage 1:500, modelling: 1‑minute OHLC.
- Backtest results depend on broker execution, spread, slippage and chosen parameters; past performance is not a guarantee of future results.
Key Features:
-
Flexible Money Management:
Includes both fixed lot sizes and dynamic lot sizing based on account balance, ensuring proper risk management.
-
Advanced Trade Management:
- Configurable stop-loss and take-profit levels.
- Trailing stop and break-even functionality for maximizing profits.
- Multi-level grid trading with customizable parameters.
-
Session and Time Control:
- Avoids trading during weekends or specific hours.
- Exit trades at the end of the day or before the weekend.
-
News Filter (Optional):
Uses the MT5 Calendar API to avoid trading during high-impact news events, ensuring safer trading decisions.
-
Indicator Integration:
- Works with custom indicators for enhanced signal generation.
- Includes built-in support for Heiken Ashi and CCI indicators.
-
User-Friendly Interface:
- Displays real-time account statistics and trade information directly on the chart.
- Clean and intuitive design for easy parameter adjustments.
Why Choose This EA?
This EA is built for traders who value precision, flexibility, and safety. Whether you are a beginner or an experienced trader, the EA provides the tools you need to optimize your trading performance.
Important Notes:
- This EA is fully self-contained and does not require external files.
- It is compatible with all major currency pairs and timeframes.
- Backtested and optimized for consistent performance.
Disclaimer:
Trading involves risk. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Use this EA responsibly and ensure proper risk management.