Gold Pressure

This Expert Advisor (EA) is a professional trading tool designed for MetaTrader 5. It is optimized for high performance and reliability, offering a wide range of customizable features to suit different trading styles and preferences. The EA is fully automated and operates seamlessly across various market conditions.

  • Example test: XAUUSD, M15, period 2023.01.01 – 2026.01.17, minimum deposit 300 USD, leverage 1:500, modelling: 1‑minute OHLC.
  • Backtest results depend on broker execution, spread, slippage and chosen parameters; past performance is not a guarantee of future results.


Key Features:

  • Flexible Money Management:
    Includes both fixed lot sizes and dynamic lot sizing based on account balance, ensuring proper risk management.

  • Advanced Trade Management:

    • Configurable stop-loss and take-profit levels.
    • Trailing stop and break-even functionality for maximizing profits.
    • Multi-level grid trading with customizable parameters.

  • Session and Time Control:

    • Avoids trading during weekends or specific hours.
    • Exit trades at the end of the day or before the weekend.

  • News Filter (Optional):
    Uses the MT5 Calendar API to avoid trading during high-impact news events, ensuring safer trading decisions.

  • Indicator Integration:

    • Works with custom indicators for enhanced signal generation.
    • Includes built-in support for Heiken Ashi and CCI indicators.

  • User-Friendly Interface:

    • Displays real-time account statistics and trade information directly on the chart.
    • Clean and intuitive design for easy parameter adjustments.

Why Choose This EA?
This EA is built for traders who value precision, flexibility, and safety. Whether you are a beginner or an experienced trader, the EA provides the tools you need to optimize your trading performance.

Important Notes:

  • This EA is fully self-contained and does not require external files.
  • It is compatible with all major currency pairs and timeframes.
  • Backtested and optimized for consistent performance.

Disclaimer:
Trading involves risk. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Use this EA responsibly and ensure proper risk management.


推荐产品
Diamond X
Vitalii Buriagin
专家
強大而專業的專家，可讓您以最小的風險帶來穩定的利潤。 重要！ 說明（在屏幕截圖中）顯示了EURUSD的設置。 其他貨幣對的設置將在以後進行優化和添加！ 重要！ 達成交易的頻率可以從幾天之內的1到1天的5的頻率。 它直接取決於市場狀況和搜索進入信號的算法！ 重要！ 我們建議使用我們提供的專家設置。 第三方設置值會增加您的風險！ 主要優點： 1.全天24小時全自動交易！ 2.簡單的設置！ 3.高利潤率！ 這是可以由大型金融機構應用的專業專家。 根據2016.01.01開始的歷史數據，EA交易適用於進一步交易。 日期可能以前顯示出重大的縮水甚至損失。 在改變市場行為的過程中，專家將對交易算法進行更正，這將使您始終使用關注利潤的最新版本！ 給您帶來利潤！
TugOfWar MT5
Erwin Rustandi
2.5 (2)
专家
Expert Advisor Description EA TugOfWar will open both buy and sell positions at different times according to the triggered signal, the most positions and in accordance with the market direction that will win and profit.  Profit target per war is 1% to 5%. Warmode normal = Longterm strategy Warmode extreme = Shortterm strategy Parameter Description StartTrade =  Time to start trading / open position EndTrade =  Time to end trading / open position WarMode =  1 -> Normal, 2 -> Extreme (lots of tr
FREE
Envelopes RSI Scalper EA
Abraham Theuri Wangui
专家
Envelopes & RSI Scalper EA Introducing the Envelopes & RSI Scalper EA, a cutting-edge expert advisor designed to make precise, high-frequency trades using advanced technical indicators and smart risk management techniques. Key Features: Envelopes Indicator Integration: The EA leverages the Envelopes indicator to identify optimal entry and exit points. By detecting price levels relative to moving average bands, the Envelopes indicator helps pinpoint potential breakouts and reversals, crucial
Emperor Trend Dominator EA MT5
Zyad Nhra
专家
推出Emperor Trend Dominator EA，终极自动交易解决方案，将彻底改变您的交易之旅。 Empire Trend Dominator EA 经过数年的测试，覆盖了市场的许多空白，专为 US30_SPOT 高精度设计，并采用尖端技术，是您在动态的金融市场世界中获取可靠潜力的门户。 限时优惠：Emperor Trend，现仅需 599 美元！每购买10次价格就会上涨 *** 购买 Empire Trend Dominator EA 并成为我们的私人会员之一，您可以拥有免费的单独工具或 EA *** Empire Trend Dominator EA 采用创新的自我导向方法，能够规避市场波动、新闻相关的波动，以及最重要的是，规避动荡和波动的市场情况。它基于价格行为、支撑/阻力、移动平均线和波动性指标、风险管理和复杂算法，为准确捕获信号奠定了坚实的基础。这种特殊的属性使其有别于传统的交易技术和智能交易系统，即使面对不可预测的市场条件，也能提供更简化的交易体验。 好处：  24/7 优先支持：作为尊贵的私人会员，您可以获得全天候的顶级客户支持。您的疑问和疑虑将得到及时
EA i MT5
Indra Maulana
专家
A fully automatic expert Designed and produced 100% by artificial intelligence This robot is built by the free ChatGPT Ai. Also, to use the AI ​​tool (a great assistant in MetaTrader), you can see this product : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/136348 All trades have profit and loss limits Attributes: Usable:         in currency pair: EURUSD         in time frame: M30         on Account type: Any         in various brokers         in prop companies         with minimum capital ($100)  
FREE
Smart TrendGrid MT5
Nawar Dheyaa Abdulhameed Naji
专家
Smart TrendGrid EA 是一款专业的智能交易顾问（Expert Advisor），旨在将趋势跟随的精准性与网格交易系统的灵活性相结合。 它融合了先进的分析工具与智能风险控制机制，以在不同市场环境下保持一致性与适应性。 系统通过 SuperTrend 指标识别主要市场趋势，并结合 RSI 、 MACD 和 布林带（Bollinger Bands） 来精确筛选入场信号，过滤虚假信号。 当技术条件一致时，EA 会开立经过计算的仓位，并应用 动态网格逻辑（Dynamic Grid Logic） ，在趋势方向上灵活管理持仓。 Smart TrendGrid 的一大核心特点是其 内置保护机制 ，包括初始 止损（Stop Loss） 和 移动止损（Trailing Stop） ，在价格回调时锁定利润。 该系统通过 移动止损机制 而非传统的止盈（Take Profit）来实现盈利，使策略能够在趋势延伸时持续获利，同时保持灵活的离场控制。 当出现主要趋势反转时，EA 会自动关闭所有持仓，以保护账户余额。 风险管理 是该系统的核心部分。 默认手数为 0.01 ，适合小账户使用，可根据账户资
Breakout Master Strategy
Ivan Isern Puyuelo
专家
Breakout Master Strategy 是一款精密构建的“只做多头”的专家顾问（EA），专注于利用指数和像黄金这样的商品的看涨突破机会。它正是支撑 Darwinex 上公开跟踪的 EWLT 策略的实际引擎 —— 真金实钱，真实结果，现在可在你的 MetaTrader 5 终端上自动运行。 这不是网格（grid）或马丁格尔（martingale）EA。它是一种基于规则的策略，以价格行为和动能为基础，专为重视一致性、风险控制和透明逻辑的交易者设计。 Strategy Overview EA 通过识别最近的价格极值来扫描突破机会，当价格超过定义的回顾期内的最高点时即发出市场买入订单 —— 不等待回调，也不用复杂过滤器。这是一个纯动能系统，专为在强烈向上倾斜的市场中执行只做多的入场操作。 Price Breakout Trigger – 使用 X 根蜡烛的最高高点来检测突破级别 Immediate Execution – 一旦价格突破计算触发点就发出市场买入订单 Multiple Stop Loss Modes – 可选择固定点位 SL、基于价格百分比 SL 或 ATR 计算的 S
GVolt
DRT Circle
4.36 (14)
专家
GVolt — 精密黄金网格引擎（非马丁格尔） GVolt 是一款先进的黄金交易智能交易系统 (EA)，专为在波动剧烈的 XAUUSD 市场中追求稳定性、精准度和智能订单处理的交易者而设计。GVolt 基于非马丁格尔网格架构，在保持频繁交易活动和独立策略执行的同时，提供了一种可控且结构化的波动管理方法。 这款 EA 的创建目标只有一个：以一种使市场走势看起来更平滑、更易于掌控的方式来解读和管理黄金的波动性。其内部架构旨在捕捉长期方向性交易机会和短期日内波动——所有这一切都在保持严谨的网格结构的同时完成，而无需通过马丁格尔策略来增加交易手数。 购买后请立即私信我索取设置文件和说明。 GVolt 信号 2： 点击此处 售出五件后，价格将上涨 100 美元，最终价格为 1800 美元。 主要亮点 一个EA，两种功能——独立策略引擎 GVolt 将两个完全独立的交易系统整合到同一架构下： 趋势跟踪引擎——检测整体趋势走向并据此建仓。 超短线交易引擎——瞄准趋势内的微小回调和日内波动。 这两层逻辑独立运行，因此买卖逻辑互不干扰。实际操作中： 长期买入趋势可以持续接收买入信号 同时，EA
EA Secret Average Trade MT5
Ruslan Pishun
专家
Secret Average Trade : this is a revolutionary system unlike any other, the strategy uses algorithms such as grids, averaging, hedging and partially uses martingale algorithms. Trading is carried out on 17 currency pairs simultaneously and uses timeframes: 9. Fully automatic trading with the calculation of entries based on a system of various Trends and also supports reverse trading. Benefits Partial closure to reduce the load on the deposit. Averaging orders, which are required to close past o
Long Term Precision Scalper
Prashanth Ramanan
专家
As the name suggests, the scalper opens trade only when precise conditions are met in the market based on strict entry criteria. When the required market conditions are met the EA opens multiple trades compensating for the time not traded. This EA is meant for long term functioning hence it does not trade very frequently.  The entry points are calculated using price action, trend analysis and candlestick analysis without relying on any lagging indicators.  Every trade has fixed stop loss . Take
DCA Guardian
Yulia Azan Sabaeva
专家
EA 100% focused on GBPUSD on M15. DCA strategy with a basket of up to 5 orders, additions based on percentage deviation, and basket take-profit. Comes with two presets: Funding (conservative): built to pass prop-firm challenges with low drawdown. Turbo (aggressive): same algorithm with higher lot size and equity SL for those seeking speed while accepting higher risk. ️ No external indicators or news filters (pure price execution). ️ Equity SL as % of balance (hard risk cut). ️ Grid-less logic
Market Maverick IV
Themichl LLC
专家
Market Maverick IV is an intelligent trading tool designed for both new and experienced traders. It automates trading with a user-friendly interface, employing a sophisticated strategy that combines Bollinger Bands, RSI, and ADX. The EA offers customizable parameters, multi-timeframe analysis, and adaptive timing. It also emphasizes risk management with dynamic position sizing, equity safeguards, and daily loss limits. Market Maverick IV aims to simplify trading, provide educational insights, a
FREE
Tsukuyomi EA Trend Following Low Drawdown
Tsuyoshi Uno
专家
概念 Ex Profit & Low Drawdown（扩大利润 & 低回撤） 只有在 所选的三组“线型闸门”同时被突破 时才进场。 通过 复利式手数扩张 与 受控的追踪止盈/止损 ，在严格控制风险的同时追求收益增长。 主要特性（以代码规范为准） 线性信号共振过滤（Confluence）： 同步监控多组关键线型信号；当满足数量阈值时才触发交易。 复利手数管理： 支持 按净值（Equity） 、 按风险百分比 或 固定手数 三种模式（内含推荐预设）。 受控追踪退出： 为追踪启动阈值与步长设置上下限，避免止损被拖至开仓价以下（ 禁止“负收益追踪” ）。 风险控制： 点差上限 、 进场冷却间隔 、 按方向的最大持仓数 。 辅助逻辑（独立 MagicNumber）： 在趋势环境中有限度的逆势判定，用于弥补主逻辑可能错过的机会。 提示（非代码功能）： 目前版本 不含 交易时段（Session）控制与详细日志开关。请通过 MT5 的 Journal/测试器结果进行监控。 支持品种（兼容设计） XAUUSD（黄金）/ BTCUSD / GBPUSD 等。建议针对不同品种使用对应系数与预设文件。 除
Infinity Gold X
Pawan Kumar Sharma
专家
Infinity Gold X – Precision-Engineered XAUUSD (Gold) EA “One shot. One trade. One precision entry.” Infinity Gold X is a precision-engineered Expert Advisor built for disciplined gold traders who value control, stability, and consistency. This system doesn’t chase trades — it waits for perfect technical confirmation and strikes only when probability is on your side. Backtest Period         2024–2025 ,   current  market situation  Optimized and tested on historical data from  showing   stable  a
Dynamic Trend Signal EA
Jacques Morne Murray
专家
Dynamic Trend Signal EA Trade with the Trend, Not Against It Dynamic Trend Signal EA is a professional and fully automated trading robot designed to capitalize on market trends. It uses a robust strategy based on a combination of classic technical indicators to identify and execute high-probability trades, removing the guesswork and emotion from your trading. Key Features Adaptive Strategy: The EA's core logic automatically adjusts its internal parameters based on the chart's timeframe. This mak
Optimised Wilders Trend Following
Andreas Alois Aigner
专家
# 优化版威尔德趋势跟踪自动调整VIX控制专家顾问 ## 概述 优化版威尔德趋势跟踪自动调整VIX控制专家顾问是一个先进的MetaTrader 5交易系统，它实现了基于威尔斯·威尔德概念的复杂趋势跟踪策略，并结合了现代风险管理技术。这个EA结合了多种创新功能，以适应不断变化的市场条件，同时保持严格的风险控制参数。 ## 应用与优化 优化版威尔德趋势跟踪EA需要针对每种特定金融工具（标的资产）进行仔细优化，因为不同资产的市场行为可能有显著差异。使用MetaTrader策略测试器对每种工具的EA参数进行精细调整是至关重要的。 ### 优化过程 每种标的资产可能对市场条件和参数设置有不同的反应。对代表各种市场条件的历史数据进行彻底回测至关重要。以下是优化EA的详细方法： 1. **自动调整ACC功能测试** ： - 测试AutoAdjustAcc = true与false的情况 - 启用时，尝试不同的AtrHigherTimeframe设置（H1、H4、H12、D1） - 优化AutoAdjustPeriod参数（范围：100-300） - 调整AtrRefreshPerio
Statistical Mean Reversion EA ZScore ADF
Mael Francois Claude Deman
专家
Statistical Mean Reversion EA – ZScore + ADF + Dynamic Quantiles This Expert Advisor implements a robust mean reversion trading strategy based on advanced statistical techniques. It dynamically adapts to changing market conditions by analyzing z-scores, volatility-adjusted spreads, stationarity, and half-life of price deviations. Ideal for traders looking for a quantitative edge in range-bound or reverting market regimes. Key Features Z-Score Entry & Exit Logic Uses a dynamic z-score calculat
Bollinger and RSI
Aleksandr Zakhvatkin
专家
A trending strategy using a combination of two popular indicators Bollinger Bands and RSI provides reliable signals. The logic of the advisor Entering a short position is carried out when the price touches the upper Bollinger band, while the RSI indicator should be in the overbought zone, i.e. above level 70. Entering a long position is carried out when the price touches the lower Bollinger band, while the RSI indicator should be in the oversold zone, ie below level 30. It is possible to tran
Take Your Profit
Aleksandr Rzhannikov
专家
Take Your Profit X3 MT5 Take your Profit is a fully automatic multi-currency expert Advisor that trades on the Forex market using a trend strategy based on a breakout or rebound from moving Average or Double Exponential Moving Average with the possibility of placing up to three take profits in one trade. The EA can be run on any instruments with any TF, but the best results are obtained on TF: M30, H1, H4.  The deal is opened by fully fixing the price above or below the moving average. Entry int
Silver Trend Signal EA Pro
Isaac Derban
专家
Product Description Silver Trend Signal EA Pro is a repainting-safe Expert Advisor built around the Silver Trend Signal indicator.    The EA automatically identifies trade signals and executes orders without manual intervention, saving time and emotion-based trading errors.  The EA prioritizes reliability by executing trades only after a   confirmed closed bar , minimizing false signals. It includes comprehensive risk management features like stop loss, take profit, trailing stops, and break-
Full Snap
Elzbieta Furyk
5 (1)
专家
Full Snap 基于一个基本原则：每个货币对都有其独特的“个性”、波动模式和最佳交易条件。Full Snap 并非将通用策略应用于所有市场，而是使用八种不同的算法策略，每种策略都经过专门校准，以最大限度地提高目标货币对的效率。该智能交易顾问 (EA) 专注于精准匹配的策略，每个算法都利用货币对的独特特性，在不同的市场条件下实现盈利。 请务必在 EURUSD H1 上对 Full Snap 进行回测和前向测试，以获得最佳结果。 针对特定货币对的策略架构 EURUSD - 机构资金流追踪器 策略  流动性突破检测 EURUSD 拥有全球最高的机构资金流量。Full Snap 的 EURUSD 算法通过价格和成交量分析识别机构累积区域，当散户止损被触发、机构资金开始流入时入场。该系统利用该货币对在欧洲和纽约交易时段重叠期间对主要心理价位的尊重倾向进行交易。 AUDUSD - 风险情绪分析器 策略：商品相关性交易。澳元对全球风险情绪和商品价格非常敏感，形成可预测的模式。Full Snap 的 AUDUSD 模块监控黄金、铁矿石期货以及亚洲股指的跨市场信号，提前布局，抓住因中国经济数据和美
ChronoATR Guardian
Roman Lomaev
专家
ChronoATR Guardian (趋势追踪剥头皮专家顾问) ChronoATR Guardian 是一款用于金融市场的自动化交易工具，专为基于 ATR（平均真实波幅）和趋势的脉冲交易而设计。该顾问附带了针对各种货币对的预设参数，即使是初学者也能轻松使用。 ️ 主要参数 参数 描述 cSeconds 分析市场条件的时间间隔（以秒为单位）。 PriceShotPercentATR 价格在一个方向上必须移动的 ATR 百分比，以开仓。 RiskPercent 自动计算手数的风险百分比。 FixedLotSize 固定手数（如果禁用自动手数计算）。 UseAutoLot 启用/禁用自动手数计算。 ATRPeriod ATR 指标周期。 ATRMultiplierSL ATR 的止损倍数。 ATRMultiplierTP ATR 的止盈倍数。 ATRMultiplierTrailing ATR 的追踪止损倍数。 Slippage 最大允许滑点（以点为单位）。 MagicNumber 顾问订单的唯一标识符。 MaxSpread 最大允许点差（以点为单位）。 StartHour /
Grid ATR Bands Midline Trend EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
专家
Important Note: This Expert Advisor is Designed for Advanced Traders Who Love to Customize! Introducing the Grid ATR Bands Midline Trend Expert Advisor: Your Flexible Trading Companion Are you a trader who loves precision, adaptability, and intelligent trading strategies? This Expert Advisor is your next trading tool! Strategic Approach: This Expert Advisor utilizes a sophisticated grid trading mechanism combined with Average True Range (ATR) bands, creating a unique approach to market navigati
PSAR Expert Extended MT5
Alexander Fedosov
专家
This robot operates based on the Parabolic SAR indicator. Verion for MetaTrader4 here . The advanced EA version includes the following changes and improvements: The EA behavior has been monitored on various account types and in different conditions (fixed/floating spread, ECN/cent accounts, etc.) The EA functionality has been expanded. Features better flexibility and efficiency, better monitoring of open positions. Works on both 4 and 5 digits brokers. The EA does not use martingale, grid or arb
Bitcoin Sniper
Janet Abu Khalil
专家
Bitcoin Sniper — BTCUSD 专家顾问（MT5） 基本信息 Bitcoin Sniper 是一款为 MetaTrader 5 开发的自动交易专家顾问。 该 EA 设计用于在 M30 时间周期交易 BTCUSD，使用预定义的内部规则和用户可配置的参数。 当 EA 附加到图表后，所有交易操作将根据所选输入设置自动执行。 交易条件 交易品种： BTCUSD 时间周期： M30 最低入金： 200 USD 经纪商类型： 推荐 ECN 经纪商 交易可用性： 经纪商必须支持比特币周末交易 手数参考： 每 500 USD 使用 0.01 手（仅供参考，用户可调整） 主要特性 为 BTCUSD 的 M30 时间周期设计 完全自动化的交易执行 用户可配置的交易限制和频率 每日保护机制 篮子级交易管理 两个可选择的运行模式 可选的新闻期间交易限制 风险管理与保护 每日最大交易次数 最大同时持仓数量 交易之间的最小 K 线数量 基于账户余额百分比的篮子级止盈和止损 用户可配置的资金保护参数 参数与自定义 手数设置选项：固定或基于余额 单笔交易最大手数 交易模式选择 交易限制和冷却设置 可
FREE
Prop Firm Friendly Range Breakout EA
Allen Delid
专家
PropFirm Friendly Range Breakout EA 是一款专为 prop firm 环境设计的先进交易机器人。它自动执行以下操作： 核心策略： 在特定时间段（凌晨1:15-3:30）寻找突破区间 等待连续K线收盘确认 当价格突破区间时下达买入/卖出订单 添加反方向限价单以捕捉可能反转 适用于Prop Firm的功能： 智能风险管理，支持基础资金设置 每天晚上7点自动平仓 实时监控账户回撤 防止订单过多和经纪商错误 主要优势： 全自动突破交易 内置符合 prop firm 规则 专业图表展示盈亏与回撤 可根据不同交易风格与时间表进行配置 适用对象： 已获得资助账户的交易者 prop firm 挑战者 喜欢突破策略的交易者 希望通过自动区间入场交易的交易者 此EA可实现真正的“设置后无需干预”模式，同时严格控制风险，并为您提供清晰的交易表现反馈。
LibrabisEA
Miguel Kami Issobe Marques
专家
Librabis EA  is a  robust Expert Advisor designed to use a strategy with high win rate and advanced risk management features. By leveraging moving averages for trend identification, offering traders precision and flexibility. this EA ensures controlled and informed trading decisions. Key Features: Trend Filters:   Enables trading only in the direction of a predefined trend using moving averages. Trailing Stop and Breakeven Management:   Locks in profits and minimizes risks with dynamic trade man
New Rate MT5
POPEY GROUP S.A.C.S.
专家
新汇率EA——精准突破自动化交易系统 新汇率EA是一款全自动专家顾问，旨在以严谨精准的方式捕捉每日突破交易机会。 该系统每日仅执行一次交易，锁定预设日内波动区间，并在精准突破点位执行操作。杜绝重复进场、过度交易及情绪化操作。 基于成熟的开盘区间突破（ORB）理论构建，新汇率EA融合了精准执行、严格风险控制与灵活配置选项，适用于任何MT5交易品种，尤其在XAUUSD等高波动性资产上表现卓越。 核心特性 每日单次交易——专注纪律 New Rate EA精准识别当日突破位并执行单次交易。这种“一锤定音”逻辑有效过滤噪音、保全本金，使日间表现保持稳定。 智能区间识别 EA自动根据选定时段的前 N 根K线定义初始市场区间，并在突破点（高点/低点）精准挂单。 交易触发后，反向挂单立即取消，确保完全掌控且杜绝重复入场。 内置资金保护机制 每笔交易均预设止损与止盈，此非安全网而是系统逻辑核心，确保风险可控与结果可复现。 多市场兼容性 虽针对XAUUSD日内周期优化，New Rate亦适用于外汇主流货币对、指数、贵金属及加密货币对。其逻辑透明且经纪商无关。 使用建议 理想周期：M5至M30适用于日内OR
Nova FRC Trader
Anita Monus
专家
Nova FRC Trader is a disciplined automation of the Fractals indicator — a classic tool that identifies local highs and lows to pinpoint potential reversal and breakout points. This EA transforms fractal patterns into a structured trading system, entering trades only when price confirms a meaningful shift in market structure. Instead of chasing every swing, Nova FRC Trader focuses on setups where fractals indicate a real change in momentum. Trades are executed with discipline, avoiding noise and
Alligator Trade X MT5
Yu Xin Pu
专家
Alligator Trade X MT5 is an EA based on Alligator. Alligator parameters such as Jawsperiod1, Jawsshift1, Teethsperiod1, Teethsshift1,   Lipssperiod1, Lipssshift1, BuyShift1, BuyCandlestickShift1, BuyShift2, BuyCandlestickShift2, BuyShift3, BuyCandlestickShift3, SellShift1, SellCandlestickShift1, SellShift2, SellCandlestickShift2,  SellShift3 and SellCandlestickShift3 can be adjusted. Alligator Trade X MT5 applies BTN TECHNOLOGY's state-of-the-art intelligent technology to help you create optimal
该产品的买家也购买
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.98 (397)
专家
各位交易员好！我是 量子女王 ，整个量子生态系统的璀璨明珠，也是MQL5历史上评分最高、销量最好的智能交易系统。凭借超过20个月的实盘交易记录，我已然成为XAUUSD当之无愧的女王。 我的专长？黄金。 我的使命？持续、精准、智能地交付交易结果。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 折扣 价。 每购买 10 件，价格将增加 50 美元。最终价格为 1999 美元。 实时信号：   点击此处 Quantum Queen mql5 公共频道：   点击此处 ***购买 Quantum Queen MT5，即可免费获得 Quantum StarMan！*** 详情请私信咨询！ 为什么交易员称我为有史以来最好的黄金EA交易系统 我是新一代交易引擎，由精准的计算、远见卓识和多年真实的市场经验精心打造而成。世界各地的交易员都信赖我，因为我的构造与众不同： 6 种先进的内置
AI Gold Sniper MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
4.86 (28)
专家
真实交易账户实时信号： 默认 MT4（超过 10 个月的实盘交易）： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2329380 IC Markets MT5（超过 7 个月的实盘交易）： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2340132 MQL5上的外汇EA交易频道： 加入我的MQL5频道，获取我的最新消息。 我在MQL5上拥有超过14,000名成员的社区 。 仅剩3份（共10份），售价399美元！ 之后，价格将上涨至499美元。 EA将限量销售，以确保所有已购买客户的权益。 AI Gold Sniper应用了最新的GPT-4o模型（OpenAI的GPT-4o），基于多层算法框架设计，集成了非结构化数据处理，用于XAU/USD交易。并进行跨市场分析以优化交易决策。集成于AI Gold Sniper中的GPT-4o将利用卷积神经网络（CNN）和循环神经网络（RNN），通过自然语言处理（NLP）技术，同时分析历史价格数据序列、宏观波动（利率、通胀）、多时间框架技术信号和实时新闻数据。深度强化学习机制使EA能够通过评估XAU/U
Aot
Thi Ngoc Tram Le
4.77 (56)
专家
AOT MT5 - 下一代AI多货币系统 Live Signal: [Main Account] | [Minor Account]  |  [Satellite Signal]  | AOT Official Channel   重要提示!购买后,请向我发送私信以获取安装手册和设置说明: 资源 描述 了解AOT的交易频率 为什么机器人不是每天都交易 如何设置AOT机器人 分步安装指南 Set files AOT MT5是一款先进的Expert Advisor,采用 AI情绪分析 和 自适应优化算法 。经过多年的完善开发,这个全自动系统使用风险管理,从单个AUDCAD M15图表交易16个货币对。 AI驱动技术 与使用静态指标的传统EA不同,AOT通过Claude API集成采用实时AI情绪过滤。这种下一代方法分析多维市场模式,提供卓越的入场时机和自适应回撤控制。该系统24/5运行,不使用危险的方法,如过度网格或马丁格尔策略。 专有的智能损失减少(SLR)系统持续监控持仓,在市场反转期间自动调整止损。版本2.2引入了增强的入场信号暂停控制和改进的恢复距离管理,优化了不同市场条
CryonX EA MT5
Solomon Din
4.5 (18)
专家
Cryon X-9000 — 量子驱动的自动化交易系统 真实信号： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347543 如今，许多交易者通过在 美分账户 或 极小资金账户 上运行智能交易系统来制造“好看”的成绩 —— 这实际上表明他们 并不真正信任自己的系统 。 而本信号运行在一笔 20,000 美元的真实账户 上。 这代表了 真实的资金投入 ，并提供 透明、无造假成分的表现 ，没有美分账户常见的 人为放大效果 或 低风险失真 。 Cryon X-9000 是一款新一代自主交易架构，专为在高波动市场环境中实现高精度、稳定性和持续性执行而打造。系统基于多层量子分析核心，能够实时重构市场结构，并以冷静的数学逻辑识别最优入场点。 系统的核心是 Cryon Core Engine，它融合了高级形态分析、基于波动性的行为建模以及结构化风险防护逻辑。每一次交易决策都经过多层验证：过滤市场噪音、排除不稳定场景，并仅在结构一致性达到最佳状态时执行。Cryon X-9000 完全基于数据运行，并且 不使用马丁策略、不使用网格、不进行任何形式的非受控加仓 。其架构旨在提供长期
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (102)
专家
Quantum King EA — 智能力量，为每一位交易者精炼 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 特别推出价格 直播信号：       点击这里 MT4版本：   点击此处 量子王者频道：       点击这里 ***购买 Quantum King MT5 即可免费获得 Quantum StarMan !*** 详情请私讯询问！ 用精确和纪律来管理您的交易。 Quantum King EA 将结构化网格的优势和自适应 Martingale 的智能融入一个无缝系统 - 专为 M5 上的 AUDCAD 设计，专为希望实现稳定、可控增长的初学者和专业人士打造。 Quantum King EA 是针对 M5 时间范围内的 AUDCAD 对开发的全自动交易系统。 它将网格策略的结构与马丁格尔的自适应恢复逻辑相结合，形成了一个在所有市场阶段智能管理交易的系
Zenox
PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
4.64 (22)
专家
直播信号每增加10%，价格就会上涨，以保持Zenox的独家地位并保护该策略。最终价格为2999美元。 实时信号 IC Markets 账户，亲自查看其实时表现作为证明！ 下载用户手册（英文版） Zenox是一款先进的人工智能多货币对波段交易机器人，能够追踪趋势，并在16种货币对之间分散风险。多年的专注开发造就了强大的交易算法。 我使用了一个高质量的数据集，时间跨度从2000年至今。人工智能系统在服务器上使用最新的机器学习技术进行训练，随后进行了强化学习。这个过程耗时数周，但结果令人印象深刻。训练周期涵盖2000年至2020年。2020年至今的数据为样本外数据。能够保持多年样本外数据的卓越性能实属罕见。这证明人工智能层能够毫无问题地适应新的市场环境，这一点至关重要。许多智能交易系统只是硬编码的、经过优化的定时炸弹，迟早会失效，而Zenox能够适应新的市场环境。 Zenox 始终使用预设的止损和止盈水平，并采用买入/卖出止损单来获得高回报率。每对交易只允许一个买入仓位和一个卖出仓位，以确保严格的风险管理。不使用追踪止损，从而减少滑点，提高利润和稳定性。避免使用危险的网格策略或马丁格尔
AI Gold Trading MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
4.87 (15)
专家
使用真实交易账户的实时信号： 默认设置： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2344271 MQL5上的外汇EA交易频道： 加入我的 MQL5 频道，获取我的最新消息。 我在 MQL5 上拥有超过 14,000 名成员的社区 。 仅剩 3 套（共 10 套），售价 399 美元！ 之后价格将上涨至 499 美元。 EA为保障所有已购客户的权益，本产品将限量发售。 AI黄金交易系统利用先进的GPT-4o模型，在XAU/USD市场执行复杂的趋势跟踪策略。该系统采用多时间框架收敛分析，结合小波变换降噪和分数阶积分技术来识别真正的趋势持续性。我们专有的算法将动量聚类分析与状态转换检测相结合，从而能够动态适应市场波动状态。该EA利用贝叶斯概率模型评估趋势延续的可能性，并纳入收益率曲线动态、实际利率预期和地缘政治风险溢价。分层风险管理框架基于趋势强度量化和波动状态分类，实施非对称仓位管理。该系统通过广泛的前瞻性分析和机制调整回测，展现了稳健的性能，在各种市场环境下均保持了稳定的风险调整后收益。 EA 实施了多层保护，包括波动率调整止损、基于相关性的仓位限制和回撤
Golden Hen EA
Taner Altinsoy
5 (15)
专家
概览 Golden Hen EA 是一款专为 XAUUSD （黄金）设计的智能交易系统（Expert Advisor）。它通过结合 九种 独立的交易策略来运行，每种策略都由不同的市场条件和时间周期（M5, M30, H2, H4, H6, H12, W1）触发。 该 EA 旨在自动管理其入场和过滤。EA 的核心逻辑专注于识别特定的信号。Golden Hen EA 不使用网格（grid）、马丁格尔（martingale）或均摊成本（averaging）技术 。 EA 开启的所有交易都使用预定义的 止损 (Stop Loss) 和 止盈 (Take Profit) 。 实时信号   |   公告频道  | 下载设置文件 (Set File) v2.5 九种策略概览 EA 同时在多个时间周期上分析 XAUUSD 图表： 策略 1 (M30):   该策略分析特定的近期 K 线序列，以识别在定义的看跌形态之后的潜在看涨反转信号。 策略 2 (H4):   该策略在持续下跌趋势后识别强劲的看涨动能。它使用前一根 H4 K 线的低点作为分析的参考点。 策略 3 (M30):   这是一种基于时
X Fusion AI
Chen Jia Qi
4.8 (35)
专家
X Fusion AI — 神经自适应混合交易系统 限时折扣。 20 个名额仅剩 7 个 —— 几乎售罄。价格即将上涨至 999 美元 。 运行演示 实盘表现 购买后，请记得私信我们以获取推荐参数、使用说明、注意事项和使用技巧等信息。 非常感谢你的支持。 1. 产品概述 X Fusion AI 是一款结合经典交易逻辑与类神经自适应机制的自动化交易系统。 系统并不尝试预测市场，而是根据实际市场结构变化调整内部参数，使策略在不同环境中保持稳定性与适应性。 系统重点关注： 适应不同市场环境 在多种行情条件下保持一致性 控制潜在回撤风险 过滤低质量信号与噪音 默认最佳参数，开箱即用。 核心目标是根据市场流动变化进行动态调整，而不是依赖固定模式。 我们已经把最佳配置设置为了默认配置，所以对于普通人，那是开箱即用。对于进阶用户有丰富的个性化配置选项。我们还编写了使用说明购买后联系我们 即可 获取。 2. 实盘参考（MQL5 内部信号） 您可通过以下 MQL5 官方信号服务了解系统的运行表现： 主信号： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347683 建议用户
Nova Gold X
Hicham Chergui
2.72 (29)
专家
重要提示： 为确保完全透明，我提供与此EA关联的真实投资者账户的访问权限，使您能够实时监控其表现，无任何操纵。 仅在5天内，整个初始资金已全额提取，此后EA仅使用利润资金进行交易，完全不涉及原始余额。 当前价格$199是限时发布优惠，将在售出10份后或发布下一次更新时提高。 现在获取您的副本可保证以此折扣价格终身访问，无论未来如何涨价。 Contact :    t.me/ Novagoldx     or   t.me/NOVA_GOLDX 实时信号： LIVE SIGNAL:   BITCOIN LIVE SIGNAL:   XAUUSD    NOVA GOLD X 1H  Broker: Exness Server: Exness-MT5Real34 Account Number: 253171379 Investor Password:  111@Meta   NOVA GOLD X 5Min  Broker: Exness Server: Exness-MT5Real34 Account Number:   253198898 Investor Password: 
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (497)
专家
介绍     QuantumEmperor EA 是一款突破性的 MQL5 专家顾问，它正在改变您交易著名的 GBPUSD 货币对的方式！由拥有超过13年交易经验的经验丰富的交易者团队开发。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***购买 Quantum Emperor EA，即可免费获得  Quantum StarMan  !*** 私信询问更多详情 已验证信号：   点击此处 MT4版本：   点击这里 量子 EA 通道：       点击这里 每购买 10 件，价格将增加 50 美元。最终价格为 1999 美元 量子皇帝EA     采用独特的策略，将单笔交易连续拆分成五笔较小的交易。这意味着每次 EA 执行一笔交易时，它都会自动将其拆分成五个较小的仓位。 量子皇帝EA     量子帝王EA凭借其卓越的亏损交易处理方法，在众多专家顾问中脱颖而出。
Goldwave EA MT5
Shengzu Zhong
4.6 (10)
专家
LIVE SIGNAL（真實交易帳戶） IC MARKETS： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2339082?source=Site+Signals+My   本 EA 所使用的交易邏輯與執行規則，與 MQL5 上展示的 已驗證真實交易訊號 完全一致。 在使用 建議且已優化的參數設定 ，並搭配 信譽良好的 ECN / RAW 點差經紀商 的情況下，實盤交易行為在結構與表現上應與該真實訊號高度相符。 請注意，由於經紀商條件、點差、執行品質以及 VPS 環境的差異，不同使用者的實際結果可能會有所不同。 本 EA 采用限量销售方式，目前仅剩 2 个名额，价格为 USD 499；购买完成后，请通过私信联系我，以获取用户手册及推荐参数设置。 不使用過度網格，不採用高風險馬丁格爾策略，不進行虧損加倉（攤平）。 本 EA 為早期限量階段價格；後續將視銷售與維護階段進行價格調整，預計每個階段價格上調約 $100，年度目標上限價格為 $1899。 重要說明：GoldWave 是專為真實市場環境所設計。 系統採用   AI 輔助的自適應邏輯   以及   新聞過濾機
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.52 (77)
专家
交易品种 XAUUSD（金/美元） 时间周期 (周期) H1-M15（任意） 支持单仓位交易 是 最低入金 500 美元 （或其他货币等值） 兼容任何经纪商 是（支持两位或三位小数报价，任何账户货币、符号名称和 GMT 时间） 无需预先配置即可运行 是 如果您对机器学习感兴趣，请订阅频道： 订阅！ Mad Turtle 项目的主要特点： 真正的机器学习 此智能交易系统 (EA) 不会连接到任何 GPT 网站或类似服务。 模型通过内置于 MT5 的 ONNX 库部署。在首次初始化时，您将看到一个系统消息，这是无法伪造的。 CLICK 参见：ONNX（开放神经网络交换格式）。 资金安全性 不使用日切前交易、微型剥头皮或基于低统计样本的窄幅交易； 不使用高风险策略，例如网格或马丁格尔； 也不使用任何可能长时间运行并在一天内失去全部利润甚至全部资金的策略。 独特性 EA 基于我独特的 特征工程 ，采用自定义的奖励与惩罚训练方法，结合元模型级联筛选与多种集成方法。 模型在完整的 24 小时交易格式下于大型 H4 时间框架上训练，可持仓数小时到数天。 它们以点数（pips）而非手数
HTTP ea
Yury Orlov
5 (9)
专家
How To Trade Pro (HTTP) EA — 来自拥有25年以上经验的作者的专业交易顾问，用于交易任何资产，无需马丁格尔或网格。 大多数顶级顾问处理上涨黄金。它们在测试中看起来出色……只要黄金上涨。但当趋势耗尽时会怎样？谁来保护您的存款？HTTP EA 不相信永恒增长 — 它适应不断变化的市场，并旨在广泛分散您的投资组合并保护您的存款。它是一个纪律严明的算法，在任何模式下都能同样成功：上涨、下跌、横盘。它像专业人士一样交易。HTTP EA 是精确的风险和时间管理系统。不要根据历史上的漂亮图表选择顾问。根据工作原理选择。 资产 任意，每种资产购买后有自己的 .set 文件 时间框架 M5-H4（在顾问设置中指定） 原理 处理动态价格缺失区域 存款 从 $100 起。杠杆 1:25+ 经纪商 任意，ECN/Raw 低点差 测试 策略测试器：EURUSD，01.01.2025 — 今天，每跳 特性 SL/TP，追踪止损，保本，紧急模式，图形面板。 How To Trade Pro EA 不猜测 — 它跟随变化并适应。这是一个纪律严明、活的算法，随着市场变化而变化，并在其他算法崩溃
Ultimate Pulse
Clifton Creath
5 (6)
专家
live signal  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347626?source=Site +Signals+My Public Channel https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/ultimatepulse Ultimate Pulse ****5 copies remaining at this price**** Overview Ultimate Pulse is an Expert Advisor designed to extract profit from natural market movement. It takes profit on each position individually or in grids depending on conditions. Simple, methodical, effective. Optimized for XAUUSD (Gold) on the 30-minute timeframe. How It Works The EA identifies t
AI Forex Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.45 (66)
专家
AI Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation Artificial Intelligence system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing XAUUSD and EURUSD price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in real time and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by artificial intelligence
Vortex Turbo EA
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (6)
专家
Vortex Turbo——“驾驭风暴——掌控漩涡” Vortex Turbo代表了智能交易的下一个进化阶段——它融合了尖端人工智能架构、自适应市场逻辑和精准的风险控制，是一项独特的创新。Vortex Turbo基于成熟的算法原理，将多种策略整合到一个统一的高速生态系统中，并以全新的预测智能为驱动。Vortex Turbo专为黄金XAUUSD(GOLD)的超短线交易而设计，采用受控马丁格尔和均价网格，同时每个 仓位都受到内置止损的全面保护 ——确保了力量、精准度和安全性之间的完美平衡。 非常重要！购买专家服务后请给我发私信。我会把所有必要的建议和操作指南发给你。 价格 $555 有效至 1 月 19 日（星期一）。之后价格将上涨至 $675。（最终价格 $1999） 购买 Vortex Turbo 智能交易系统后，您将有机会获得 我的其他任何一款智能交易系统的免费授权 ，该系统可关联到您选择的 三个交易账户  （赠送的智能交易系统将以 .ex 格式的文件直接发送）。  请私信询问具体条件 https://www.mql5.com/en/users/stanislav110685  
ABS GoldGrid
Thi Ngoc Tram Le
4.14 (28)
专家
特 惠价格  $109  (原价: $365) 。 设置和使用指南 :  ABS Channel 。 实时监控:   ABS Signal 。  实盘信号设置文件 基础设置文件 什么是ABS EA? ABS EA是一款专业交易机器人,专为H1时间框架上的 XAUUSD(黄金) 开发。 它基于 马丁格尔系统 ,具有 内置风险控制 . ABS EA专为新手和经验丰富的交易者设计,易于设置,完全自动化,并可根据不同的交易风格进行定制。 主要特点 马丁格尔策略,具有用户自定义的安全设置 灵活的手数管理:固定手数或自动手数 最大回撤限制,在您选择的阈值处暂停交易 简单设置:附加到图表,配置设置并开始交易 技术规格 交易品种: XAUUSD 时间框架: H1 最低存款: $300 推荐存款: $1,000 账户类型: ECN / Raw Spread 杠杆: 1:50或更高(推荐1:100+) VPS: 建议用于持续运行 免责声明 交易涉及重大风险,损失可能超过您的初始投资。 马丁格尔策略具有高风险,过去的表现不能保证未来的结果。使用需自行承担风险。 如需支持或有疑问,请通过评论区或
Cheat Engine
Connor Michael Woodson
3.71 (7)
专家
Cheat Engine 是一个中等频率的黄金剥头皮交易系统，可通过基于网络的 API 根据全球外汇市场情绪做出决策。 Cheat Engine 实时信号即将上线。当前价格将上调。限时价格 199  USD 仅进行单笔交易。从不使用网格或马丁格尔策略。 智能追踪止盈，根据每日波动率进行自适应调整 全球外汇市场情绪是对数十万名交易者持仓的统计，总账户价值超过 10 亿美元。Cheat Engine 可以通过 API 即时获取这些数据，并在决策时加以利用。此功能为可选项，且可由用户完全自定义。 推荐 图表：XAUUSD 时间周期：H1 参数 手数计算方式 — 选择自动手数或固定手数 固定手数 — 固定的交易手数 自动手数 — 每指定账户货币金额使用 0.01 手 最大点差 — 设置允许开仓的最大点差 自动 GMT 检测 — 自动计算经纪商的 GMT 偏移 固定止损 — 止损数值输入 Magic Number — 每个订单的魔术编号 备注 — 订单备注 市场情绪过滤器 URL — 用于 API 请求 情绪买入/卖出过滤器 — 启用或禁用 情绪过滤器行为
Aura Ultimate EA
Stanislav Tomilov
4.74 (92)
专家
Aura Ultimate — The Apex of Neural Networks trading, and path to financial freedom. Aura Ultimate is the next evolutionary step in the Aura family — a synthesis of cutting-edge AI architecture, market-adaptive intelligence, and risk-controlled precision. Built on the proven DNA of Aura Black Edition and Aura Neuron, it goes further, fusing their strengths into one unified multi-strategy ecosystem, while introducing a completely new layer of predictive logic. It is very important!, please write
NTRon 2OOO
Konstantin Freize
4.16 (19)
专家
XAUUSD 混合交易策略 – 新闻情绪分析与订单簿失衡相结合 该策略结合了两种罕见但极其有效的交易方法，打造出一种专为 XAUUSD（黄金） 在 30 分钟图表 上交易而设计的混合系统。 传统的智能交易系统（EA）往往依赖固定指标或简单的图表结构，而本系统采用一种智能市场接入模型， 在决策过程中融合了实时数据与上下文分析。 经济新闻的实时情绪分析 （基于 GPT-5） 基于 Tick 数据的订单簿失衡（DOM）模拟 这两个组成部分的结合为精准的进出场决策提供了坚实的基础，考虑到了基本面和市场微观结构信息。 请您在购买后立即联系我，以获取设置文件和使用手册。 [特点与建议] 交易品种 ：XAUUSD（黄金） 时间周期 ：30 分钟（响应速度与信号质量的最佳平衡） 杠杆 ：至少 1:50（高效利用波动，同时控制风险） 起始资金 ：230 美元起（允许使用小手数进行保守风险管理） [新闻标题情绪分析] 黄金对通胀报告、就业数据和美联储利率决议等宏观经济数据反应强烈。 与大多数系统在这些时间段回避交易不同，本策略主动将原始新闻标题中的情绪作为交易决策的依据： 美元情绪偏多 （鹰派美联
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (29)
专家
重要的 ： 此套装将仅以当前价格出售，且数量非常有限。    价格很快就会涨到 1499 美元    包含 +100 种策略 ，未来还会有更多！ 奖励 ：价格为 999 美元或更高 --> 免费选择我的其他  5  个EA！ 所有设置文件 完整的设置和优化指南 视频指南 实时信号 审查（第三方） 欢迎来到终极突破系统！ 我很高兴向您介绍终极突破系统，这是经过八年精心开发的先进且专有的专家顾问 (EA)。 该系统已成为 MQL5 市场上多个顶级 EA 的基础，包括广受好评的 Gold Reaper EA、 连续七个多月保持第一的位置，以及 Goldtrade Pro、Goldbot One、Indicement 和 Daytrade Pro。 终极突破系统不仅仅是另一个 EA。 它是一种专业级工具，旨在帮助交易者在任何市场和时间范围内创建无限数量的突破策略。 无论您专注于波段交易、剥头皮交易还是构建多元化投资组合，该系统都能提供无与伦比的灵活性和定制性。 可能性无穷无尽！ 对于自营公司交易者：   有了这个系统，您最终可以创建自己独特的交易策略和投资组合，而不会被标记为复制交易
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.48 (90)
专家
道具準備就緒！ （ 下載SETFILE ） WARNING ： 目前價格只剩幾本！ 最終價格：990$ 免費取得 1 個 EA（適用於 2 個交易帳號）-> 購買後聯絡我 Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal 歡迎來到黃金收割者！ 該 EA 以非常成功的 Goldtrade Pro 為基礎，設計為同時在多個時間框架上運行，並且可以選擇將交易頻率從非常保守到極端波動設定。 EA 使用多種確認演算法來找到最佳入場價格，並在內部運行多種策略來分散交易風險。 所有交易都有停損和止盈，但也使用追蹤停損和追蹤停盈來最小化風險並最大化每筆交易的潛力。 該系統建立在非常流行且經過驗證的策略之上：交易突破重要的支撐位和阻力位。   黃金非常適合這種策略，因為它是一種波動性很大的貨幣對。 系統根據您的帳戶規模和最大允許提款設定自動調整交易頻率和手數！ 回測顯示出非常穩定的成長曲線，回撤非常可控且恢復很快。  該 EA 已針對黃金的最長可用期限進行了壓力測試，為不同經紀商使
Pivot Killer
BLODSALGO LIMITED
4.63 (24)
专家
长期增长。稳定性。韧性。 Pivot Killer EA 不是一个快速获利的系统，而是一个 为长期可持续增长而设计的专业级交易算法 。 专为 XAUUSD（黄金） 研发，Pivot Killer 是多年研究、测试和系统化开发的结晶。它秉持一个简单的理念： 稳定胜于运气 。该系统经过多周期、波动性变化和流动性环境下的压力测试——它不是为了短期炫耀而生，而是为长期生存而设计。 为持久而生的策略。 无网格。无马丁格尔。无加仓。 100K Live account signal Small Live account signal 市场在变化，波动在改变，趋势来来去去。Pivot Killer EA 专为那些明白 真正的成长来自生存，而非投机 的交易者而设计。 停滞期是正常且预期中的。但随着时间推移，算法总会 重新崛起并变得更强 ，它会不断适应新的市场波动并稳步增长。 这不是一个快速致富的工具，而是一个 以控制、稳定和稳健为核心的长期资本增长引擎 。 核心原则 无网格。无马丁格尔。无加仓。 每笔交易都是独立的，风险明确且有限。EA 永远不会加仓来弥补亏损。生存与稳步增长是其设计核心。 自适应
XAU Master EA
Branislav Bridzik
5 (8)
专家
XAUUSD Master is a multi-system Expert Advisor designed specifically for gold (XAUUSD) trading. It combines 10 independent trading systems running simultaneously, each with different parameters to capture different market conditions. The EA includes advanced risk management features, prop firm spoofing features, and a simple information panel for real-time monitoring. After the purchase send me private message to recieve manual with instructions! Trading Approach & Strategies The EA employs a
The ORB Master
Profalgo Limited
4.88 (24)
专家
PROP FIRM READY!  推出促销： 当前价格仅提供数量极其有限！ 最终价格：990美元 349 美元起：免费选择 1 个 EA！（最多 2 个交易账户） 终极组合优惠   ->   点击此处 加入公共群组： 点击此处   LIVE RESULTS 独立审查 欢迎来到“ORB大师” ： 开盘区间突破的优势 利用 ORB Master EA 释放开盘区间突破 (ORB) 策略的力量：一款专为现代交易者设计的精致、高性能专家顾问。 ORB 因其能够捕捉早期市场势头而人气飙升，而这款 EA 代表了我对这种行之有效的方法的个人看法。 ORB Master 如何交付成果 ： ORB Master 在美国和欧洲股市开盘后立即开始行动，瞄准四大主要指数的关键开盘区间：SP500、US30（道琼斯）、纳斯达克和 DAX 这些突破通常预示着当天的主导趋势，提供可靠的方向偏差。 EA 精准地利用这一优势，进入顺势交易，以获得最大利润潜力。 对于每个指数，EA 部署三种不同的策略变化，创建一个由 12 种不相关方法组成的稳健投资组合。 这种多样化可以最大限度地降低风险，同时扩大机会。
Quantum Baron
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.79 (39)
专家
量子男爵EA 石油被称为黑金是有原因的——现在，有了 Quantum Baron EA，您可以以无与伦比的精度和信心来开采它。 Quantum Baron 旨在主宰 M30 图表上 XTIUSD（原油）的高辛烷值世界，是您升级和进行精英精度交易的终极武器。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 折扣   价格 。     每购买10件，价格增加50美元。最终价格为4999美元 实时信号：       点击这里 量子男爵频道：       点击这里 ***购买 Quantum Baron MT5 即可免费获得 Quantum StarMan !*** 详情请私信询问！ 我是一款精心打造的网格EA，旨在最大限度地发挥您的交易潜力。我拥有超过15年的交易经验，经过精心设计，已近乎完美。我的创建者将他们丰富的市场知识和专业知识融入到我的每一行代码中，以确保我能
Gold Atlas
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
5 (7)
专家
房地产公司准备就绪！ 并非为短期账户买卖或快速获利而设计。 无马丁格尔/无网格/无人工智能 专为注重长期稳定性的交易者而设计 实时结果： 实时信号 | 主要投资组合 |   FTMO 结果   |  公共社区 首发价格：249美元，下次定价：349美元（仅剩6本） 什么是黄金地图集？ Gold Atlas 是一款专业的黄金 (XAUUSD) 自动交易系统。它采用多重突破入场策略，旨在捕捉日内波动和更大的趋势突破。 该系统不基于指标或固定时间范围，并采用最小的优化来减少曲线拟合并提高稳健性。 Gold Atlas 采用 5 个不同的突破水平，每个水平都有自己的止损和追踪止损逻辑，从而实现了强大的内部多元化。 该策略已从 2006 年起进行了近 10,000 笔交易的测试，涵盖了不同的市场机制和市场条件。 作为一种趋势跟踪系统，它不会赢得每一笔交易，但其设计目的是在长期内捕捉偶尔出现的大赢家。 加入社区！ 请私信 我 并附上购买凭证，即可获得加入我们私人社区的邀请。 设置 该系统即插即用。 Gold Atlas 的设计宗旨是 用户友好 、 易于操作 ，无需复杂的配置。 只需将EA
Autorithm AI
Zaha Feiz
4.21 (14)
专家
Autorithm AI 技术说明   AUTORITHM 是一款为 MetaTrader 5 设计的先进人工智能交易系统，采用 10 个专用 AI 分析层 对市场进行全面分析。该智能交易顾问（EA）使用协同工作的高级 AI 算法来处理市场数据、识别交易机会，并以智能风险管理协议执行交易。 [guide line]     [SET FILES] 核心功能 该系统采用 10 个不同的 AI 分析层 协同分析市场状况并执行交易。每个 AI 层专注于市场分析的不同方面， 包括： • 技术分析 • 形态识别 • 价格行为分析 • 趋势分析 • 波动性分析 • 风险管理 • 新闻分析 • 时间分析 • 马丁格尔系统管理 • 最终决策制定 EA 包含可配置的基于时间的交易时段、新闻事件过滤以及 AI 驱动的波动性保护机制。 10 大 AI 智能分析层 1. 技术分析 AI 处理多种技术指标和振荡器，通过高级形态识别算法识别市场动能、超买/超卖状态及潜在反转点。 2. 形态识别 AI 识别和分析图表形态、K线形态及价格结构，基于历史市场数据的机器学习算法进行训练。 3. 价格行为分析 AI 在不
Argos Rage
Aleksandar Prutkin
4.59 (27)
专家
新的前进步伐 | AI 驱动的精确性遇上市场逻辑 借助 Argos Rage ，推出了新的自动化交易水平--由嵌入式 DeepSeek AI 系统 提供支持，实时分析市场行为。 在继承 Argos Fury 优势的同时，这款 EA 采取了不同的战略路径：更灵活、更广泛的市场解读，以及更强的市场参与度。 Live Signal 时间周期: M30 杠杆:  最低 1:20 入金:  最低 $100 交易品种:  XAUUSD, EURUSD 经纪商:  不限 购买 Argos Rage 后，您将有机会免费获得 Argos Fury 。 购买完成后请直接与我联系。 Argos Rage 利用 DeepSeek AI 评估市场结构、节奏和压力--仅在概率一致时执行交易。 与 Argos Fury 相比，它带来更多机会，同时在不确定阶段仍保持智能保护。 当 Argos Fury 专注于干净的反转结构时， Argos Rage 扩大了交易范围。 它专为希望拥有更多信号、更多变化，同时不失去策略控制的交易者设计。 嵌入式 DeepSeek AI 集成的 AI 模型动态评估市场状况。
作者的更多信息
Matrix On gitFlex
Mohammad Reza Rezaei
专家
Matrix On gitFlex is a Trading Robot On  Forex . This EA using Math method and as you can see Its name is Matrix which means I mad it according by Math algorithm. The system can also work with PC or VPS a latency up to a recommended maximum of 100ms. It analyzes the market without using indicators and pattern. Configuration : Pairs that I use with  EUR/USD   On time frame H1 and set   lost size to -1   for auto manage your money. Set lot size to : less than $1,000 to 0.01  each $1,000 to 0.0
Flag On gitFlex
Mohammad Reza Rezaei
专家
Flag On gitFlex is a sophisticated trading robot developed for the Forex market. This Expert Advisor (EA) employs mathematical methodologies alongside a scalping algorithm to optimize trading strategies. This system is designed to perform efficiently both on personal computers and VPS (Virtual Private Servers), with a recommended maximum latency of up to 100ms. It operates by analyzing market dynamics independently, without the reliance on conventional indicators and market patterns. Configurati
Delta On gitFlex
Mohammad Reza Rezaei
专家
The Delta EA is one of the most reliable MT4 Expert Advisors, designed without employing risky strategies like Martingale, grid trading, or other dangerous money management methods. Key Highlights: Multi-Pair Trading: Compatible with CADCHF, GBPCHF, GBPJPY, GBPUSD, NZDCAD, USDCHF, USDJPY, EURGBP, AUDCHF Simple Setup: Only one chart setup is required to manage all the listed pairs simultaneously, simplifying the process. Tested Reliability: Extensively tested on ICMarkets (Raw Spread accounts).
Hamster EA MT4
Mohammad Reza Rezaei
专家
Please note that the price of the EA will change after every 3 copies sold. Therefore, the next price will be $390. (Only 2 left) The Hamster EA was created for my real account about two years ago, and over the course of that time, I have made continuous improvements and bug fixes to the EA while it has been in use. Unlike some other EAs, the Hamster EA does not rely on risky methods such as Martingale or grid trading. It is capable of functioning across multiple charts, but can be activated f
Uni Pound Bot
Mohammad Reza Rezaei
专家
This EA created for GBPUSD on H1. The strategy is a martingale. It has been back tested since 2015-01-01 till now on ICMarkets raw account.  The minimum deposit is $1,000 and maximum should not be over $10,000 because its a Martingale. Recommended account is ECN or Raw. its a scalp EA so for sure the spread would be matter.  Lot Size built up with percentage  (%) that means it calculated according Stop Los and percent of deposit.
OPOGold Reg500
Mohammad Reza Rezaei
专家
OPOGold Reg500  is a trendy neural network-trained bot. An expert system based on a neural network. The training algorithm is with the Regression model in machine learning. The EA is suitable for all brokers that provide XAUUSD with a low spread. The EA not using dangerous method like martingale or grid. For this variant of the Expert Advisor to work, there is no need to download the file of the trained neural network The best performance result of the MT5 Backtest is on the ICMarkets Raw acco
Remix
Mohammad Reza Rezaei
专家
Please note that the price of the EA will change after every three copies sold. Therefore, the next price will be $290 This is an Neural Network EA which is trained on NZDCAD symbol from 2010 until 2022-12-01 at M15.  The EA not using dangerous method like martingale or grid. But you can enable the Martingale method on the EA's inputs.  Every month the trained data would be updated on my server automatically. So the EA need to be updated every month. You have to download every month the new ver
Meta Stone AI
Mohammad Reza Rezaei
专家
This Expert Advisor (EA) is crafted using AI technology and stands out due to its specialized training dataset derived from neural network methodologies, as opposed to conventional trading indicators. It is finely tuned for optimal performance on three specific Forex pairs. Using this EA on pairs other than those specified is not advised due to the extensive memory requirements post-training. The training dataset encompasses historical data spanning from January 1, 2019, to October 1, 2023. Whil
Hamster EA MT5
Mohammad Reza Rezaei
专家
This Expert Advisor (EA) is optimized for trading AUDCAD and  GBPCAD on raw or ECN accounts with low spreads. It utilizes time zone session strategies for precise market analysis and execution. The EA can be started with a minimum initial deposit of just $100. While the EA is designed for GBPCAD, it can also be used on other pairs, such as AUDCAD. However, it is highly recommended to perform a backtest from 2015 to the present before deploying it on a live account. The input parameters for Custo
NZi AI
Mohammad Reza Rezaei
专家
Welcome to the nZi AI. This EA   is generated   by artificial intelligence.  The dataset has been trained from  January 1, 2019 , to  January    1, 2023 . Although the training period covers this range, users can perform back-tests from  2019  onwards. The point is that the AI model worked properly after 2023 until now (June 15, 2024), even though that   was not trained .  The data has   been trained   on the  ICMarkets ( Raw account). If youre using a different broker, youre encouraged to run a
Big Cross
Mohammad Reza Rezaei
专家
Welcome to the Big Cross MT5 EA. This Expert Advisor (EA) uses support and resistance levels along with candlestick patterns to place orders. I have tested it on some different brokers, all of them gave similar results. The EA avoids using risky strategies like Martingale or Grid. Traders can start with an initial deposit of $100 using 1:500 leverage. Although I have only tested it on GBPUSD with H1 timeframe ( from 2019/01/01 to 2024/06/07 ), you may target other currency pairs as well. The EA
筛选:
无评论
回复评论