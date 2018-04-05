Gold Pressure

This Expert Advisor (EA) is a professional trading tool designed for MetaTrader 5. It is optimized for high performance and reliability, offering a wide range of customizable features to suit different trading styles and preferences. The EA is fully automated and operates seamlessly across various market conditions.

Example test: XAUUSD, M15, period 2023.01.01 – 2026.01.17, minimum deposit 300 USD , leverage 1:500, modelling: 1‑minute OHLC.

Backtest results depend on broker execution, spread, slippage and chosen parameters; past performance is not a guarantee of future results.



Key Features:

Flexible Money Management:

Includes both fixed lot sizes and dynamic lot sizing based on account balance, ensuring proper risk management.

Advanced Trade Management: Configurable stop-loss and take-profit levels. Trailing stop and break-even functionality for maximizing profits. Multi-level grid trading with customizable parameters.

Session and Time Control: Avoids trading during weekends or specific hours. Exit trades at the end of the day or before the weekend.

News Filter (Optional):

Uses the MT5 Calendar API to avoid trading during high-impact news events, ensuring safer trading decisions.

Indicator Integration: Works with custom indicators for enhanced signal generation. Includes built-in support for Heiken Ashi and CCI indicators.

User-Friendly Interface: Displays real-time account statistics and trade information directly on the chart. Clean and intuitive design for easy parameter adjustments.



Why Choose This EA?

This EA is built for traders who value precision, flexibility, and safety. Whether you are a beginner or an experienced trader, the EA provides the tools you need to optimize your trading performance.

Important Notes:

This EA is fully self-contained and does not require external files.

It is compatible with all major currency pairs and timeframes.

Backtested and optimized for consistent performance.

Disclaimer:

Trading involves risk. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Use this EA responsibly and ensure proper risk management.