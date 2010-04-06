RegimeFlex EA

REGIME FLEX EA is a professional, dual-mode Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 designed for traders operating in proprietary firm environments. This sophisticated trading system combines two distinct market approaches - Breakout and Reversal strategies - within a single automated framework.

The EA operates on a core principle of identifying key price levels through dynamic range analysis. It calculates High/Low ranges based on either session-specific data or historical bar analysis, using these levels as critical decision points for trade entries. The system detects "trigger bars" that touch these established levels, then executes trades based on the selected strategy mode.

Strategy Modes:

  1. Breakout Strategy: Designed for trend continuation scenarios. The EA enters positions when price breaks through established range boundaries, capitalizing on momentum moves.

  2. Reversal Strategy: Optimized for pullback and rejection scenarios. The system identifies potential price reversals at range extremes, entering counter-trend positions when rejection signals appear.

Entry Execution Options:

  • Close Mode: Immediate market order execution upon signal confirmation

  • Level Mode: Pending order placement at critical price levels for precise entry control

Risk Management Features:
The EA incorporates comprehensive risk controls including multiple stop-loss types (Fixed, ATR-based, Range-based), take-profit calculations (Fixed, ATR, Range, Risk-Reward Ratio), and trailing stop functionality. Position sizing supports both fixed lot amounts and percentage-based risk calculations.

Proprietary Firm Compliance:
A specialized component addresses the unique requirements of prop firm trading. The system includes configurable rules for daily loss limits, total loss limits, daily profit targets, maximum trades per day, and trade cooldown periods. Presets for major prop firms (FTMO, The5ers, MFF) are included for quick configuration.

Equity Protection System:
An advanced drawdown protection module monitors equity peaks and triggers automatic account locking when predetermined thresholds are breached. This feature helps preserve capital during adverse market conditions.

Visual Interface:
The EA provides real-time visual feedback including dynamic level lines on the chart and a comprehensive dashboard displaying key metrics: current equity, peak equity, maximum drawdown, daily and total profit/loss, trade statistics, and system status indicators.

Optimization Profiles:
Pre-configured optimization settings facilitate testing for specific objectives: level parameter research, strategy comparison, prop firm challenge optimization, and funded account longevity testing.

Technical Specifications:

  • Compatible with MetaTrader 5 platform

  • Supports multiple currency pairs and timeframes

  • Netting account compatible

  • Includes comprehensive debugging and logging capabilities

  • Implements proper error handling and margin verification

The system is engineered for reliability in live trading environments while maintaining flexibility for strategy customization. It represents a balanced approach to automated trading, combining technical precision with robust risk management suitable for both challenge phase completion and funded account management.


