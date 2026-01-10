ATR Stops MTF is a trend indicator based on ATR (Average True Range) that provides dynamic stop levels, helping traders identify the prevailing market direction and potential trend reversals.

The indicator supports Multitimeframe (MTF) analysis, includes a moving average filter, and features an ON/OFF button directly on the chart for quick visual control.

🔹 Main features

✅ Dynamic stops based on ATR

✅ Clear identification of the current trend

✅ Multitimeframe (MTF) support

✅ Configurable moving average filter

✅ Visualization using lines, dots, channel and candles

✅ ON/OFF button on the chart to show or hide the indicator

✅ Optional alerts for trend changes

✅ Completely free

🔹 How it works

ATR Stops MTF calculates dynamic levels above or below price based on market volatility.

As long as price remains above or below these levels, the current trend is maintained.

When price breaks the stop level, the indicator signals a possible trend change.

The MTF mode allows traders to view higher timeframe trends on lower timeframe charts, helping align entries with the broader market context.

🔹 Configurable parameters

Timeframe (MTF)

Moving average period

Moving average type

ATR period

ATR multiplier

Price type (including Heiken Ashi)

Display style (lines, dots, channel, candles)

Alerts enable/disable

🔹 Recommended for

Beginner and advanced traders

Trend analysis

Assistance with stop loss, trailing stop and position management

Manual trading or combined use with Expert Advisors (EAs)

🔹 Important note

This indicator is not an automated trading system and does not guarantee profits.

Always use proper risk management.