Range Filter BreakOut System

Range Filter - BreakOut EA

What is the Range Filter?

The Range Filter is an innovative tool designed to smooth out market noise and highlight meaningful price movements. Rather than focusing on every small fluctuation, the Range Filter eliminates insignificant activity, allowing traders to see trends more clearly.

The idea comes from the QQE’s volatility filter, but instead of applying it to RSI, this approach is applied directly to price action. Here’s how it works:

  1. A smoothed average of the price range is calculated.

  2. This value is multiplied by a user-defined factor.

  3. The filter then only reacts to price moves that exceed this defined range, ignoring the smaller ones.

  4. The resulting trigger levels are plotted on the chart, showing where valid filter shifts occur.

To make things even more visual, the indicator often includes custom bar coloring, where color changes represent the underlying filtered trend direction.

Why Traders Use the Range Filter

The Range Filter has gained wide popularity because of its adaptability and effectiveness. With just a few parameter tweaks, traders can employ it in multiple ways:

  • Trend identification – to confirm bullish or bearish momentum.

  • Range detection – filtering out false signals in sideways markets.

  • Breakout timing – capturing stronger moves when volatility expands.

  • Reversal spotting – recognizing when price exhaustion could trigger a shift.

This balance of simplicity and versatility makes the Range Filter not only a powerful standalone indicator but also an excellent complement within larger trading systems or strategies.


