Gold Guardian Pro Xauusd M30

Gold Guardian PRO is a professional, institutional-style Expert Advisor developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on the M30 timeframe.

The system is designed for traders who prioritize risk control, execution discipline, and long-term robustness over aggressive or speculative trading approaches.

This EA is not intended for high-frequency or experimental trading. It focuses on quality setups and capital preservation.

📊 Trading Logic (Conceptual Overview)

Gold Guardian PRO follows a selective trend-continuation methodology based on statistical market behavior.

At a high level, the strategy uses:

Directional bias evaluation

Multi-layer confirmation filters





Volatility regime validation

Market condition quality checks

Trades are executed only when multiple independent conditions align, avoiding low-probability or unstable environments.

The internal logic is fully automated and does not rely on manual intervention.

🛡️ Risk Management & Capital Protection

Risk management is a core component of Gold Guardian PRO.

Key elements include:

Dynamic position sizing

Volatility-adjusted stop levels

Equity and drawdown protection

Exposure reduction during unfavorable periods

Strict control of maximum risk per trade

The system is designed to remain inactive when market risk exceeds acceptable thresholds.

⚙️ Adaptability & Market Conditions

Gold Guardian PRO adapts to changing market conditions by monitoring:

Volatility expansion and contraction

Spread conditions

Trading sessions

Market stability metrics

When conditions are not suitable, the EA will automatically pause trading.

📈 Backtest Summary (5 Years)

The EA was tested on XAUUSD M30 using high-quality historical data, covering a 5-year period.

Backtest results demonstrate:

Consistent equity growth over time

Controlled drawdown within realistic limits

Positive expectancy with disciplined trade frequency

Stable behavior across different market phases

These results are intended to demonstrate strategy robustness, not to predict future performance.

❗ About Live Signals

Currently, no live trading signal is provided.

This decision is intentional and allows users to:

Evaluate performance independently

Adjust risk to their own capital structure

Avoid reliance on external signal accounts

A public signal may be considered in the future, once sufficient live execution data is available. No timeline is promised.

🔹 Key Features

Designed specifically for XAUUSD

Optimized for M30 timeframe

Institutional-style risk management

Volatility and spread filtering

One trade at a time (no grid, no martingale)

Fully automated execution

Clear and structured input parameters

🔧 Recommended Usage

Symbol: XAUUSD

Timeframe: M30

Account Type: ECN / Raw Spread preferred

Suggested Capital: 3,000 – 5,000 USD

Risk per Trade: 0.25% – 0.5%

VPS: Recommended

⚙️ Input Parameters Overview

Users may adjust:

Risk settings

Trading session hours

Spread filters

It is not recommended to modify internal calculation parameters, as they are optimized for system stability.

⚠️ Risk Disclaimer

Trading involves risk. Past performance, including backtests, does not guarantee future results. This Expert Advisor is a trading tool and should be used with appropriate risk management.





Gold Guardian PRO was developed for traders seeking a, with emphasis on capital protection and realistic execution.



