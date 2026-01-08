Headline

ShikaaTraders Gold Grid Pro is a high-performance trade management utility designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) and high-volatility pairs. It allows traders to execute complex grid-layering strategies with a single click, ensuring you never miss an entry during fast market moves.

Why Choose Gold Grid Pro?

Manual trading on Gold requires speed. Manually calculating distances and opening multiple positions takes too much time. This utility automates the "Scaling-In" process, allowing you to focus on the signal while the EA handles the precision execution.

Main Features

One-Click Execution: Instantly open a Market position plus two Limit/Stop layers.

Dynamic Layering: Automatically spaces trades at 100-pip (adjustable) intervals.

Smart Take Profit: Assigns unique TP targets (e.g., 300 and 600 pips) to separate layers.

Auto-Cleanup Logic: Automatically deletes untriggered pending orders once the main target is hit.

Emergency Button: A "Close All" function to exit all positions and delete all pendings instantly.

Input Parameters

For best results, configure these settings in the Inputs tab: