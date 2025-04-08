Auric 1H CRT EA
Professional Candle Range Theory Trading System
Transform your trading with institutional-grade ICT methodology, automated.
🎯 What Makes This EA Unique?
This is NOT another grid/martingale EA. AURIC GAK implements the complete Candle Range Theory Trading methodology with institutional precision, including advanced concepts that most traders struggle to execute manually.
✨ Core ICT Methodology Features
🔷 Candle Range Theory (CRT)
- Multiple session models: Hourly CRT, London/NY Sessions, Asian/London, 9AM Model, London Twilight
- Automatic HTF candle range identification (1H, 4H, custom)
- LTF sweep detection with intelligent range tracking
- Dynamic extended range calculations (sweep-to-CRT)
🔷 Advanced Entry System
- OTE (Optimal Trade Entry) zones with ICT precision
- Automatic detection of Discount/Premium/Equilibrium zones
- ICT pullback targeting (61.8%-78.6% Fibonacci levels)
- Smart market vs limit order execution
- Reverse trades capability for counter-trend opportunities
🔷 Multi-Pattern Reversal Confirmation
- ✅ Turtle Soup patterns
- ✅ Market Structure Shifts (MSS)
- ✅ Change in State of Delivery (CISD)
- ✅ Fair Value Gaps (FVG) & Inverted FVG
- ✅ Order Blocks with FVG confluence
- ✅ Breaker Blocks
- ✅ Balance Price Range (BPR)
- ✅ Volume Imbalance detection
🔷 HTF Key Level Validation Requires price to tap institutional key levels before trading
💼 Professional Risk Management
📊 Advanced Take Profit System
- Single TP: For precise targets
- Dual TP: Split positions (50/50 default, customizable)
- Triple TP: Maximum profit scaling (50/30/20 default, customizable)
- Multiple Calculation Methods:
- Raw CRT Levels (50%, 100%, 150% of range)
- Fixed Risk:Reward (1:1, 1:2, 1:3, customizable)
- Multiplier-based with asset-specific optimization
- Custom percentage targeting
🛡️ Break-Even System
- TP-based (move to BE when TP1 hits)
- Range percentage-based
- Risk:Reward achievement-based
- Hybrid method (combines multiple triggers)
- Session-aware dynamic buffers
- Instrument-specific optimization (Forex, Indices, Gold, etc.)
⚙️ Intelligent Stop Loss
💰 Position Sizing
- Risk percentage-based calculation
- Fixed lot size option
- Automatic margin validation
🚀 Advanced Features
🔄 Re-Entry Management
- Configurable max trades per session
- Time-delayed re-entry (prevents overtrading)
- New candle requirement for re-entry
- New extreme level requirement
- MSS/CISD+FVG mandatory for re-entries
- Distance-based filters
⏰ Time Management
- Dual exhaustion system (candle count + time-based)
- Auto-close at specific times
- Friday close before weekend
- Market open/close avoidance
- Session-specific trading hours
📰 Advanced Filters
- Spread filter with customizable limits
- News filter (high/medium/low impact)
- Equity protection (daily loss limit, profit target)
- Minimum/maximum equity guards
🎨 Professional Interface
- Enhanced Account Panel (balance, equity, P/L, positions)
- CRT Session Panel (current setup, confirmations, levels)
- Visual CRT level drawings
- Real-time status updates
📈 Supported Instruments
Optimized for:
- ✅ Forex Major & Minor Pairs
- ✅ Gold (XAUUSD) with special handling
- ✅ US30 (Dow Jones)
- ✅ US500 (S&P 500)
- ✅ NAS100 (NASDAQ)
- ✅ UK100 (FTSE)
- ✅ DE30/GER40 (DAX)
- ✅ Cryptocurrencies
- ✅ Other CFDs and Indices
🎓 Perfect For
- ICT Students: Automate what you learned from ICT mentorship
- Busy Traders: Let the EA execute perfect ICT setups 24/7
- Professionals: Institutional-grade methodology with retail access
- Prop Traders: Risk-managed system suitable for funded accounts
⚙️ Technical Specifications
- Platform: MetaTrader 5 only
- Account Types: Netting and Hedging
- Minimum Balance: $100 recommended (depends on risk settings)
- Timeframes: Works on any chart (uses internal timeframe settings)
- VPS Recommended: Yes, for 24/7 operation
📦 What You Get
- Full EA with all features unlocked
- Detailed user manual (Send me a message)
- Pre-configured .set files for popular pairs (Send me a message)
- Video setup tutorial (coming soon)
- Priority email support
- Free updates for life (one-time purchase) or duration of subscription
🛠️ Easy Setup
- Load EA on any chart
- Choose your CRT session type (Hourly only)
- Set your risk percentage (1-2% recommended)
- Select TP mode (Dual TP recommended for beginners)
- Enable break-even (TP-based recommended)
- Let it run!
No complicated settings required - works great with defaults, but fully customizable for advanced users.
⚠️ Important Notes
- This EA requires understanding of ICT concepts because you choose your own entry model
- Proper risk management is essential
- Backtesting recommended before live use
- VPS recommended for optimal performance
- Works best with ECN/low-spread brokers
Limited launch pricing ends soon - Lock in your discount now!