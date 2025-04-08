Auric 1H CRT EA

AURIC GAK Hourly ICT CRT Expert Advisor

Professional Candle Range Theory Trading System

Transform your trading with institutional-grade ICT methodology, automated.

🎯 What Makes This EA Unique?

This is NOT another grid/martingale EA. AURIC GAK implements the complete Candle Range Theory Trading methodology with institutional precision, including advanced concepts that most traders struggle to execute manually.

✨ Core ICT Methodology Features

🔷 Candle Range Theory (CRT)

  • Multiple session models: Hourly CRT, London/NY Sessions, Asian/London, 9AM Model, London Twilight
  • Automatic HTF candle range identification (1H, 4H, custom)
  • LTF sweep detection with intelligent range tracking
  • Dynamic extended range calculations (sweep-to-CRT)

🔷 Advanced Entry System

  • OTE (Optimal Trade Entry) zones with ICT precision
  • Automatic detection of Discount/Premium/Equilibrium zones
  • ICT pullback targeting (61.8%-78.6% Fibonacci levels)
  • Smart market vs limit order execution
  • Reverse trades capability for counter-trend opportunities

🔷 Multi-Pattern Reversal Confirmation

  • ✅ Turtle Soup patterns
  • ✅ Market Structure Shifts (MSS)
  • ✅ Change in State of Delivery (CISD)
  • ✅ Fair Value Gaps (FVG) & Inverted FVG
  • ✅ Order Blocks with FVG confluence
  • ✅ Breaker Blocks
  • ✅ Balance Price Range (BPR)
  • ✅ Volume Imbalance detection

🔷 HTF Key Level Validation Requires price to tap institutional key levels before trading

    💼 Professional Risk Management

    📊 Advanced Take Profit System

    • Single TP: For precise targets
    • Dual TP: Split positions (50/50 default, customizable)
    • Triple TP: Maximum profit scaling (50/30/20 default, customizable)
    • Multiple Calculation Methods:
      • Raw CRT Levels (50%, 100%, 150% of range)
      • Fixed Risk:Reward (1:1, 1:2, 1:3, customizable)
      • Multiplier-based with asset-specific optimization
      • Custom percentage targeting

    🛡️ Break-Even System

    • TP-based (move to BE when TP1 hits)
    • Range percentage-based
    • Risk:Reward achievement-based
    • Hybrid method (combines multiple triggers)
    • Session-aware dynamic buffers
    • Instrument-specific optimization (Forex, Indices, Gold, etc.)

    ⚙️ Intelligent Stop Loss

      💰 Position Sizing

      • Risk percentage-based calculation
      • Fixed lot size option
      • Automatic margin validation

      🚀 Advanced Features

      🔄 Re-Entry Management

      • Configurable max trades per session
      • Time-delayed re-entry (prevents overtrading)
      • New candle requirement for re-entry
      • New extreme level requirement
      • MSS/CISD+FVG mandatory for re-entries
      • Distance-based filters

      ⏰ Time Management

      • Dual exhaustion system (candle count + time-based)
      • Auto-close at specific times
      • Friday close before weekend
      • Market open/close avoidance
      • Session-specific trading hours

      📰 Advanced Filters

      • Spread filter with customizable limits
      • News filter (high/medium/low impact)
      • Equity protection (daily loss limit, profit target)
      • Minimum/maximum equity guards

      🎨 Professional Interface

      • Enhanced Account Panel (balance, equity, P/L, positions)
      • CRT Session Panel (current setup, confirmations, levels)
      • Visual CRT level drawings
      • Real-time status updates

      📈 Supported Instruments

      Optimized for:

      • ✅ Forex Major & Minor Pairs
      • ✅ Gold (XAUUSD) with special handling
      • ✅ US30 (Dow Jones)
      • ✅ US500 (S&P 500)
      • ✅ NAS100 (NASDAQ)
      • ✅ UK100 (FTSE)
      • ✅ DE30/GER40 (DAX)
      • ✅ Cryptocurrencies
      • ✅ Other CFDs and Indices

      🎓 Perfect For

      • ICT Students: Automate what you learned from ICT mentorship
      • Busy Traders: Let the EA execute perfect ICT setups 24/7
      • Professionals: Institutional-grade methodology with retail access
      • Prop Traders: Risk-managed system suitable for funded accounts

      ⚙️ Technical Specifications

      • Platform: MetaTrader 5 only
      • Account Types: Netting and Hedging
      • Minimum Balance: $100 recommended (depends on risk settings)
      • Timeframes: Works on any chart (uses internal timeframe settings)
      • VPS Recommended: Yes, for 24/7 operation

      📦 What You Get

      1. Full EA with all features unlocked
      2. Detailed user manual (Send me a message)
      3. Pre-configured .set files for popular pairs (Send me a message)
      4. Video setup tutorial (coming soon)
      5. Priority email support
      6. Free updates for life (one-time purchase) or duration of subscription

      🛠️ Easy Setup

      1. Load EA on any chart
      2. Choose your CRT session type (Hourly only)
      3. Set your risk percentage (1-2% recommended)
      4. Select TP mode (Dual TP recommended for beginners)
      5. Enable break-even (TP-based recommended)
      6. Let it run!

      No complicated settings required - works great with defaults, but fully customizable for advanced users.

      ⚠️ Important Notes

      • This EA requires understanding of ICT concepts because you choose your own entry model
      • Proper risk management is essential
      • Backtesting recommended before live use
      • VPS recommended for optimal performance
      • Works best with ECN/low-spread brokers

        🎁 Limited Time Launch Offer

        First 50 buyers get:

        • 🎉 30% OFF lifetime license ($418 instead of $597).
        • 🎉 Exclusive ICT setup collection (.set files)
        • 🎉 Private Discord community access
        • 🎉 Personal onboarding call (30 min)

        🏆 Developer Credentials

        Created by Giribambe Aphrodite Karasira - Professional algorithmic trader and ICT methodology specialist with 5+ years experience automating institutional trading concepts.

        📜 Legal Disclaimer

        Trading involves risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. This EA is a tool to assist your trading, not financial advice. Use proper risk management. Test thoroughly on demo before live trading.

        🚀 Start Trading Like Institutions Today

        Join the elite group of traders using institutional methodology with retail technology.

        [BUY NOW - LIFETIME LICENSE] | [START MONTHLY SUBSCRIPTION]

        Limited launch pricing ends soon - Lock in your discount now!



